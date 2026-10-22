Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
2hEdited

70 years of medical fakery. Every bit of evidence is collected the same way and therefore the truth escapes telling all in the name of keeping big pharma entrenched as the savior of the world with its poison drug and vaccine antics.

I flipped measles the bird long ago (no vaccine) despite being exposed by other family members about 7 decades ago. Chicken Pox and Mumps...yes...2 out of 3 ain't bad.

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Antonio Castellaneta's avatar
Antonio Castellaneta
5h

The distinction between a virus causing cell damage and other factors producing similar damage is worth examining. But I'm not convinced that this invalidates virology as a whole, especially given the genetic, molecular, and clinical evidence accumulated since 1954. Wouldn't the stronger test be to examine how those independent findings fit your argument, rather than judging the entire field by one experimental method?

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