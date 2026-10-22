Author’s Note

On occasion and registers. This essay draws from a 15 October 2026 conversation between Thomas Cowan and Mark Bailey⁷, in which they worked through what a defender of measles virology had offered as the field’s strongest technical case. Their exchange surfaced an older problem than any particular isolation claim: the method the entire discipline rests on was documented by its own founder, in 1954, to be incapable of distinguishing an inoculated culture from an uninoculated one. He proposed a workaround. The field has operated under that workaround ever since. The essay traces the move from its invention in 1954, through its 1957 generalization, to the single modern control experiment that tested it sixty-seven years later and produced the result Enders himself had documented.

The essay engages material framed in establishment terms. The word “virus,” the name “measles virus,” the phrases “cytopathic effect” and “viral isolation,” and the vocabulary of tissue culture appear in quotation, in attribution, in the titles of papers, and in the voices of the researchers who built the field. In the author’s analytical voice these are treated as claims rather than confirmed entities. The register shifts are deliberate.

The Admission in the Founding Paper

It must be borne in mind that cytopathic effects which superficially resemble those resulting from infection by the measles agents may possibly be induced by other viral agents present in the monkey kidney tissue... A second agent was obtained from an uninoculated culture of monkey kidney cells. The cytopathic changes it induced in the unstained preparations could not be distinguished with confidence from the viruses obtained from measles.¹

The passage is from the founding paper of modern measles virology. John Franklin Enders and Thomas Peebles published it in the June 1954 issue of the Proceedings of the Society for Experimental Biology and Medicine, under the title “Propagation in Tissue Cultures of Cytopathogenic Agents from Patients with Measles.”¹ Enders received the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine that same year for the tissue-culture method the paper applies, which he had first developed for poliomyelitis.² Every subsequent claim to have isolated a human measles virus proceeds through the methodology this paper established.

Enders had taken throat swabs from children diagnosed with measles, inoculated the material onto cultures of trypsinized human and rhesus monkey kidney cells, and observed cytopathic effect: the degeneration of cells into giant, vacuolated, disorganized forms. He attributed the degeneration to a virus present in the throat swab. He then ran a culture of monkey kidney cells with no throat swab added. The uninoculated culture produced the same degeneration. He could not tell the two apart. In the paper itself, he proposed the explanation: other viral agents already present in the monkey kidney tissue might be responsible.

The claim to have isolated the measles virus went forward on the strength of what the inoculated culture had shown. The control’s uncomfortable match was treated as a side-note. It would reappear, three years later, in the form of a more general principle.

In a follow-up paper in the American Journal of Public Health in March 1957, Enders returned to the problem.³ He noted that another researcher, Ruckle, had reported an agent from monkey kidney tissue “indistinguishable from human measles virus.”³ He then wrote the sentence that would shape the field from that point forward:

There is a potential risk in employing cultures of primate cells for the production of vaccines composed of attenuated virus, since the presence of other agents possibly latent in primate tissues cannot be definitely excluded by any known method.³

The word is “latent.”

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One Paragraph on Popper

Karl Popper argued in The Logic of Scientific Discovery that a theory earns the title of science by making itself vulnerable to being wrong.⁴ A proposition that cannot in principle be falsified by any possible observation is not a scientific claim at all. The classic illustration is the statement “all swans are white,” which is scientific because one black swan refutes it. Compare “the universe is governed by an invisible intelligence whose will cannot be observed,” which cannot be refuted by any observation and so does not qualify. The criterion of falsifiability is the standard mainstream philosophy of science uses to distinguish its own enterprise from everything it rejects. It applies as readily to virology as to any other field that claims the label.

What Was in the Culture

Ninety percent bovine amniotic fluid. Five percent beef embryo extract. Five percent horse serum. Antibiotics. Phenol red as a metabolic indicator.¹ That was the culture medium Enders used. Each ingredient is a biological preparation containing protein, nucleic acid, and particulate matter. Each is a source from which, under cellular stress, particles the size and morphology of a virus can emerge.

The antibiotics used, streptomycin in particular, are known to be toxic to kidney cells. The nutrient composition and antibiotic concentration place the culture under physiological stress even before any throat swab is added.

The claim that cytopathic effect, when observed, revealed a virus from the throat swab rests on an assumption that nothing else in the preparation could produce the same effect. The 1954 control showed that something else did.

The Second Agent

The uninoculated culture of monkey kidney cells produced cytopathic changes “indistinguishable with confidence from the viruses obtained from measles.”¹

Three responses were available.

The first was to conclude that the cytopathic effect was a consequence of the culture procedure itself: the nutrient stress, the antibiotic toxicity, the breakdown of the biological preparations added to the medium. On that reading, the measles-inoculated culture and the uninoculated culture produced the same result because they were running the same procedure, and the throat swab was not the operative variable. The claim that a virus had been propagated would not survive the control.

The second was to design a more rigorous experiment: establish, by direct purification from a measles patient, that a specific particle existed in that patient. Introduce the purified particle to the culture. Compare the result with a parallel culture to which no particle was introduced. This would isolate the particle as the independent variable and test the causal claim properly.

The third response was the one Enders took, and the one that has been taken ever since. He conceded that the control was uncomfortable, continued to attribute the cytopathic effect in the inoculated culture to a virus from the throat swab, and treated the control’s identical result as an indication that a different agent was present in the monkey kidney cells themselves. The control did not falsify the measles attribution. It demonstrated instead that a previously unknown second agent existed in the control material. The agent producing the identical cytopathic effect was not reclassified as an artifact of the culture conditions. It was called another virus.

The Procedure That Would Have Settled It

The second response was not technically obscure. Take material directly from a patient diagnosed with measles. Purify any particle present by density-gradient centrifugation, which separates particles by size and density into visible bands, and extract the band at the position a virus-sized particle would occupy. Introduce this purified material to a cell culture. Introduce nothing to a parallel culture. Run both under identical conditions. If only the inoculated culture produces cytopathic effect, the particle has been shown to be the operative variable. If both cultures produce it, the particle is not.

The equipment required has been available since the 1940s. The procedure has been applied to bacteriophages, to proteins of many kinds, to small inorganic particles. So far as any published record shows, it has not been applied in this way to any virus claimed to cause a human disease. The reason given, when one is given, is that such viruses are intracellular parasites and cannot be purified directly from bodily fluids. The reason raises its own question: a particle that cannot be found in bodily fluid is a particle for which no route from one body to another has been shown.

The 1957 Generalization

In the follow-up paper of 1957, Enders cited Ruckle’s finding of an agent “indistinguishable from human measles virus” in monkey kidney tissue.³ He then formulated the general principle that would govern the field from that point forward:

There is a potential risk in employing cultures of primate cells for the production of vaccines composed of attenuated virus, since the presence of other agents possibly latent in primate tissues cannot be definitely excluded by any known method.³

Observe what the sentence does. It does not retract the measles isolation claim of 1954. It does not propose that the cytopathic effect in the inoculated culture was a culture artifact rather than a virus. It introduces a new entity, “other agents possibly latent in primate tissues,” and uses the postulated existence of that entity to insulate the measles isolation claim from the control that would have falsified it. The latent agents cannot be “definitely excluded by any known method.” They cannot, that is, be ruled out. They also cannot be observed. Their only function in the argument is to absorb the disconfirming result.

Three positions have now been staked out in two papers by the same author.

When cytopathic effect appears in the inoculated culture, the result confirms the virus.

When cytopathic effect appears in the uninoculated control, the result reveals a different, latent virus.

When cytopathic effect fails to appear at all, the result is explained by the virus being present but inactive, or present in too small an amount, or present in a form the current culture does not propagate.

Each possible outcome has an interpretation that confirms the paradigm. No result could count against it.

Naming the Move

This is the three-position move. It was invented in 1954, generalized in 1957, and has governed virological reasoning since. Any time an inoculated culture produces cytopathic effect, the effect is attributed to a virus. Any time an uninoculated culture produces the same effect, the control is held to contain a different, latent, or endogenous agent. Any time an experiment fails to produce the expected effect, the researcher cites a reason: latency, insufficient concentration, the wrong cell line, or too few serial passages (serial passage being the repeated transfer of material to fresh cultures).

The result the field produces is therefore not the result of an experimental test. It is the result of a classification exercise. The data arrive; they are sorted into one of three bins; the bin determines the interpretation; the paradigm is confirmed. Nothing arrives that cannot be sorted.

Popper’s criterion requires that a theory be refutable in principle. The three-position move ensures that virology is not. The sorting rules assign every possible experimental outcome to confirmation in advance.

The Test Lanka Ran

On 21 April 2021, Stefan Lanka presented the results of a control experiment conducted at an independent professional cell-culture laboratory.⁵ Lanka trained as a virologist in Germany, received his doctorate for the discovery of what he reported as the first virus in seawater, and subsequently became one of the most prominent critics of modern virological method.⁶

The design used four parallel columns.⁵

In the first, normal monkey kidney cells were cultured in normal nutrient medium with a small amount of antibiotics. The cells grew normally through day five. No cytopathic effect occurred.

In the second, the same conditions were used with ten percent fetal calf serum added to enrich the medium further. The cells again grew normally through day five. No cytopathic effect occurred.

The third column replicated the conditions used in every modern “viral isolation” study Lanka had examined. The nutrient medium was switched from standard to “minimal,” which in practice meant reducing fetal calf serum from the usual ten percent to one percent. The antibiotic concentration was tripled. No throat swab, no patient material, no inoculum of any kind was added. The culture contained only the standard cells, the restricted medium, and the elevated antibiotics. By day five, characteristic cytopathic effect had appeared.

The fourth column replicated column three with the addition of pure yeast RNA. The same cytopathic effect appeared.⁵

Column three is the one that matters for this essay. It demonstrates that the standard virological “isolation” procedure, run with no particle of any kind added from any patient, produces the result the field cites as proof of a virus. The variable held to be operative in the inoculated-culture experiment, namely a virus from the patient, cannot be the sole cause of the result observed. The culture conditions alone are sufficient.

Lanka published the result. The field’s response was not to repeat the experiment, nor to retract any isolation claim that depended on the discredited procedure. The response, as Cowan has documented, has been to characterize this cytopathic effect as “non-specific” and to continue classifying the inoculated-culture cytopathic effect as proof of a virus.⁵

The same experimental result receives two different interpretations, determined not by the data but by which culture it came from.

The Classification Rule in Operation

The 1954 Enders paper and the 2021 Lanka control test the same methodology, sixty-seven years apart, and produce the same cytopathic effect under conditions that in one case include a measles throat swab and in the other case include nothing from any patient. The field accepts the first result as proof of a virus and sets the second aside as non-specific. The sorting rule is the three-position move. The data have no vote.

A field in which the data have no vote is not practicing science by Popper’s criterion. It is practicing classification. The question of whether what medicine calls the measles virus exists as the field claims cannot be answered inside the field, because the field’s method is incapable of returning a result that would answer the question in the negative. Every outcome the method can produce has been pre-assigned to confirmation.

The tissue-culture methodology has been the standard route to viral isolation since the mid-1950s. With narrow exceptions, every assertion that a specific virus has been identified as the cause of a human disease proceeds through this method. Each such assertion rests on the sorting rules the three-position move encodes, and so each inherits the Popperian problem the method’s founder documented in 1954.

The Three Positions, One Last Time

When the inoculated culture produces cytopathic effect, the result confirms the virus.

When the uninoculated control produces the same effect, the control contains a different, latent agent.

When no effect is produced, the virus is present but inactive, present in too small an amount, or awaiting the next round of culture.

The structure has no outcome against it.

Each of the three positions was staked out by Enders himself, in his own papers. The 1954 control admission established the first and the second. The 1957 “latent” invocation generalized them. The subsequent literature added the third as the standard account of why some cultures and some cell lines fail to produce the expected effect.

The citations are above. The admission that the uninoculated control produced an “indistinguishable” result is in print in the founding paper of modern measles virology, authored by the Nobel laureate the field cites as having established the tissue-culture method. The admission that no known method can exclude latent agents from the control appears in his follow-up paper. The modern test that Lanka ran in April 2021, using an independent laboratory and the field’s own procedure, produced the same cytopathic effect without any patient material or any virus of any kind.

Whatever word is chosen for a method that cannot be refuted, including by the control its own founder documented, is a matter of vocabulary. The papers exist. The sentences say what they say. The method the entire discipline rests on was conceded by its own author to be incapable of distinguishing a virus from the absence of a virus. The three-position move is what has been doing the work since.

How to Explain It to a Six-Year-Old

A boy tells you he has an invisible friend. You ask how he knows. He says the friend knocks things over.

You put the boy in a room with a cup on a table. The cup falls over. “See?” he says. “My friend did it.”

You put the cup on the table in an empty room with no boy and no friend. The cup still falls over. The boy explains that there must be a different invisible friend who lives in that room. His friend did not do that one. A different friend did.

You put the cup on another table. Nothing happens. The boy says his friend is tired today, or shy, or sometimes needs twenty-six tries before he does anything. You should wait and see.

Three experiments. The cup fell with the boy’s friend. The cup fell without the boy’s friend. The cup did not fall at all. The boy has an explanation for each one. His friend is confirmed in all three.

What have you learned about the friend?

Nothing. You have learned about the boy’s rules for talking about his friend. The rules were set up so that no experiment could ever show the friend was not there.

The founder of modern measles virology ran the first two experiments in 1954. He got the same result from both. He concluded that a different invisible friend was living in the second room. His next paper, in 1957, said we could never be sure whether the second friend was there, because there was no way to check. Everyone has worked that way since.

A grown-up version of this is called a theory that cannot be falsified. A philosopher named Karl Popper said that if nothing could ever prove you wrong, you are not doing science. You are telling a story about an invisible friend.

References