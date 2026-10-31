Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Ted P's avatar
Ted P
5hEdited

Not disputing or dismissing cupping. Western medicine recognizes its usefulness by widespread use in Physical Therapy. But:

The premise is that the lymphatic system is for cleansing, but cupping helps where it's defective. That seems contradictory, especially in a young, physiologically near-perfect human like Michael Phelps. How can he have defective zones, when he is in ideal physical condition?

Also, the "old crowd" names (especially Mohammed) that you mention as cupping supporters damages your position. Few westerners take seriously old time thinkers on medicine, and a "prophet" widely regarded as a violent pedophile (if he existed at all) by most Christians. Demographically speaking, such skeptics almost-inevitably constitute the bulk of your audience: persuasion is using terms people accept to lead them to new ideas, not citing sources they find non-credible or even repugnant.

P.S. Your preoccupation with times past brings to mind that the old timers also believed in "humours" and bleeding. The former is a primitive misunderstanding of complex systems; the latter was a cure of limited (if any) usefulness, and probably harmed more than it helped.

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Cory's avatar
Cory
6hEdited

Very interesting about cupping but also was the best explanation I’ve read explaining how today’s drug based medical “care” came to be.

Bottom line, every natural method was strategically eliminated since money making drugs weren’t involved.

Also, thank you for explaining fascia. I now understand it much better.

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