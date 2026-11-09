Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
3hEdited

Great truths described in the essay. ***THE CHILDHOOD VACCINATION SCHEDULE NEEDS TO BE DISMANTLED AND DECOUPLED FROM THE CORRUPT INTERESTS THAT HAVE BECOME ENTRENCHED AROUND IT.*** Over the last few decades, our children have received an increasing number of vaccines—many at very early ages—that damage the immune system and result in the accumulation of multiple antigens and adjuvants during a critical stage of development.

All vaccines pose a serious risk, especially to children whose immune systems are still in the early stages of development. The number of currently recommended vaccines has more than quadrupled since the 1970s. During this same period, the health of children in the United States has seen a marked decline. Given the massive surge in chronic childhood illnesses and neurodevelopmental disorders—including autism—many parents have begun to question whether their children truly need so many vaccines so early in life to remain safe and healthy, and whether this growing "vaccine burden" might be a contributing factor.

Pharmaceutical companies, as well as the organizations that conduct and fund research, often conceal the adverse effects associated with the childhood vaccination schedule. Numerous studies have addressed this issue. For instance, a 2025 Danish cohort study specifically examined cumulative exposure to aluminum and adjuvants from childhood vaccines, investigating a potential link to autoimmune diseases, atopic/allergic conditions, and neurodevelopmental disorders.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40658954/ (2025)

Then came the COVID-19 vaccines. In children who received mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines, we are observing the consequences of severe immune system damage, manifesting as "negative vaccine efficacy" approximately 6 to 9 months after their last mRNA dose. COVID-19 mRNA vaccines remain the deadliest of all childhood vaccines.

https://www.globalresearch.ca/covid-19-mrna-deadliest-childhood-vaccines/5860196 (2025)

Blind faith in authority is based on a dogma that a free individual cannot accept, as it cannot be evaluated through reason. Truth can be elucidated if we consistently subject our private thoughts to the rigorous scrutiny of true science. If, instead, we succumb to the propaganda driven by the vested interests of the pharmaceutical industry, the media, and complicit institutions, the result is pseudoscience.

If individuals fail to develop critical thinking skills, they may uncritically accept the information they receive from the media, even when it is false or misleading.

The American educator Amos Bronson states: "THE DISEASE OF THE IGNORANT IS TO BE UNAWARE OF THEIR OWN IGNORANCE."

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Bob Martin's avatar
Bob Martin
3h

Bobbymartinvaccineinjured copy and search Share if you care?

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