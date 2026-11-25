“You get worse and worse band-aids, medicines, everything gets worse and worse and costs more, exactly like you would predict when that is the incentive structure.” — Thomas Cowan, November 4, 2026
Author’s note: This essay is structural. It asks what kind of institution the modern medical apparatus is, and what that kind of institution can and cannot do. It does not argue for a therapy or against a drug. It examines the incentive geometry of the system that approves the drug and licenses the practitioner. The argument belongs to Dr. Thomas Cowan, who stated it in a political register in his November 4, 2026 webinar and gestured once, in passing, at the medical application. I have taken his gesture and walked it through the apparatus. Establishment vocabulary (FDA, approved, peer-reviewed, licensed, vaccine, injection schedule) appears where the institutions and their filings are being named; the analytical voice is my own.
The Analyst Who Said the Quiet Part
On April 10, 2018, Goldman Sachs biotech analyst Salveen Richter published a report titled The Genome Revolution.¹ Inside the report, a question appeared as a bolded subheading: “Is curing patients a sustainable business model?”
The case study was Gilead Sciences. Gilead’s hepatitis C treatments had been more than 90% effective. Revenue from the franchise peaked at roughly $12.5 billion in 2015, the year of the treatment’s full commercial release, and had fallen to roughly $4 billion by the time Richter wrote.² The decline was not a failure of the drug. It was the consequence of the drug working. Cured patients do not need to be re-treated. The patient pool shrank faster than the revenue model could absorb.
The report was not a leak. It was distributed to Goldman’s institutional clients and was reported on by CNBC within days.³ The language was not metaphorical. Richter was asking, in writing, whether a publicly traded biotechnology firm should prefer chronic management over cure, and he was answering it: within the incentive structure that defines such a firm, cure destroys shareholder value.
A reader meeting this question for the first time has two available responses. The first is that Richter was being unusually cynical, and his view is not representative of how the industry actually thinks. The second is that Richter was reading his brief accurately, and the industry thinks this way because the structure requires it.
The first response assumes the apparatus is fundamentally oriented toward healing and has a few bad actors. The second assumes the apparatus is fundamentally oriented toward something else, and the honest people inside it are swimming upstream against its design.
This essay argues the second. The structure of modern medicine, meaning the full apparatus of the FDA, the pharmaceutical firms, the medical schools, the journals, the insurance architecture, the licensing boards, the vaccine compensation program, and the information-channel gatekeepers, exhibits a specific logical paradox. The paradox renders reform within the structure impossible. Every door the honest reformer tries to walk through has been closed by a different arm of the same apparatus. The people inside the apparatus are not the subject of this essay. The structure they operate in is. That structure has an incentive geometry which produces the outcome Richter named, regardless of who sits in which chair.
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The Paradox
In his November 2026 webinar, Dr. Thomas Cowan read extensively from an article by Pietro Brugnola in the Journal of Libertarian Studies.⁴ The argument Cowan drew out was political in form and medical in implication.
Define the state as the organization that holds a monopoly on coercion within a given territory. This is a working definition, not a value judgment. Now assign the state a task: minimize coercion within that territory. The task sounds reasonable. The paradox appears the moment the task is applied to the state itself.
The institution tasked with minimizing coercion is the same institution whose coercion is to be minimized. It cannot restrain itself without violating its own premise. It cannot be checked by an outside party without that outside party becoming a larger version of the same paradox. No constitution closes the hole. No better officials close it. The hole is logical, not managerial.
Substitute “coercion” with “sickness” and “state” with “the medical regulatory apparatus.”
The institution that holds a monopoly on defining and treating sickness is tasked with producing health. The institution profits from sickness. Its funding, personnel, journals, and regulatory architecture are structured around the diagnosis and pharmaceutical management of symptoms rather than the removal of their causes. The paradox is identical: the body charged with producing the thing it profitably fails to produce cannot, from within its own structure, reform itself toward producing that thing.
What follows is a walk through the nine doors a thoughtful reader tries to open when she senses the trap. Each door looks like an exit. Each door opens into another room of the same building.
Door One: Get a Second Opinion
The first instinct of a patient who has been told something that doesn’t feel right is to see another doctor. The assumption behind this instinct is that doctors represent independent judgments. They do not.
Every allopathic physician practicing in the United States is a graduate of an accredited medical school. The accreditation framework, and more importantly the curricular framework, traces to the Flexner Report of 1910.⁵ Abraham Flexner, under the sponsorship of the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching, surveyed American and Canadian medical schools and recommended the closure of those teaching paradigms other than the one that would become the dominant pharmacological model. In 1904, there were about 160 MD-granting institutions in the United States. By 1920, there were 85. By 1935, there were 66.⁶
What was eliminated matters more than the count. Homeopathic colleges, eclectic colleges, physiomedical schools, and most of the historically Black medical schools were closed, consolidated, or reformed into conformity with the dominant model. Flexner explicitly advocated closing all but two of the Black medical schools; only Howard and Meharry survived.⁷ The paradigms teaching that sickness arises from the condition of the body, rather than from entities to be identified and attacked with proprietary compounds, had their institutional footing destroyed in roughly one generation.
The second opinion today comes from a doctor trained in the same framework as the first. He opens the same reference, reads from the same journals, and faces the same licensing board. The opinion of a practitioner trained in a different paradigm has been removed from the accessible options because the institutional infrastructure that would produce such a practitioner was dismantled. The reader who pursues a second opinion is not pursuing an independent judgment. The reader is receiving the same judgment, read by a different mouth from the same textbook.
The door is closed by the curriculum.
Door Two: Find Independent Research
The reader moves to the next apparent door. If the clinic is captured, perhaps the literature is independent. The journals are peer-reviewed. The research is published. Surely findings that contradict the dominant paradigm appear there and can be read.
The structural facts of academic publishing in medicine will not reassure this reader.
Major medical journals operate on revenue streams dominated by pharmaceutical advertising and reprint purchases. The reprint business, in which a pharmaceutical firm buys bulk copies of a favorable study to distribute to prescribers, has been documented as a material revenue line for top-tier journals.⁸ Richard Smith, former editor of the BMJ, has written publicly that medical journals function in important respects as an extension of the marketing arm of pharmaceutical companies.⁹ Marcia Angell, former editor of the New England Journal of Medicine, has made comparable observations in print.¹⁰
Peer review, held up as the quality mechanism, does not catch fraud and does not catch the deeper problem of which questions are asked and which are not asked. The Cochrane Collaboration, which attempted to maintain an independent review architecture, was itself subject to serious internal upheaval over the independence of its reviewers from industry, culminating in the expulsion of Peter Gøtzsche from its governing board in September 2018.¹¹
The decisive mechanism is funding. Studies that would examine long-term outcomes of pharmaceutical interventions against unmedicated controls, or investigate toxic exposure, nutritional depletion, electromagnetic exposure, and psychological strain as causes of modern chronic illness, are not funded. They do not appear in the literature because they are not performed. The absence in the published record is read by the casual observer as absence of the phenomenon. It is absence of the question.
The door is closed by what does not get studied.
Door Three: See an Alternative Practitioner
If the medical schools produce one kind of doctor, perhaps a practitioner outside the system can offer a different kind of care.
This door exists. Osteopaths, naturopaths, chiropractors, acupuncturists, and functional medicine practitioners operate in the United States. Some of them do excellent work. The door is narrower than it appears, and it narrows further the closer the alternative paradigm comes to effective treatment for serious conditions.
The licensing architecture draws the boundary. A naturopath who offers treatment for a condition outside a narrow approved list faces scope-of-practice limits that vary by state and are generally restrictive. A medical doctor who departs from the standard of care, meaning the pharmaceutical protocol that defines acceptable practice, can lose his license. The standard of care is defined by the same institutions that defined the curriculum. The licensing boards are populated by practitioners trained in that curriculum.
The Burzynski case is the prototype. Stanislaw Burzynski, a physician treating cancer patients at his Houston clinic with a protocol he developed himself, was investigated by the FDA beginning in the mid-1980s. Between 1985 and 1994, three successive federal grand juries heard the case and declined to return an indictment.¹² A fourth grand jury, convened in November 1995, returned a 75-count indictment on charges of mail fraud and violations of FDA law. The federal trial that followed in 1997 ended in a hung jury, with the majority reportedly favoring acquittal. The judge dismissed the insurance fraud charges. The remaining charges were eventually dropped.¹³ The prosecution ran for more than a decade, cost Burzynski millions, and produced no conviction. He continued to practice.
The pattern is the structural point. The prosecution was not about patient harm. It was about treating patients with a protocol the apparatus had not approved. The door exists. It narrows at the point where it would actually threaten the structure.
Door Four: Sue
If the clinic, the journal, and the alternative practice cannot provide remedy, the courts remain. A patient harmed by a drug or an injection can sue. The jury system is the backstop.
For a conventional pharmaceutical, the ordinary tort architecture still partially applies, though pharmaceutical defendants carry enormous resources and the preemption doctrine has steadily eroded state-law remedies. For injections on the childhood schedule, the door is explicitly closed.
The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 established the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, administered through what is commonly called “vaccine court.”¹⁴ Claims of injury from products on the childhood schedule must proceed through this program, which is not an Article III court. The standard of evidence, the compensation caps, and the procedural restrictions are set by statute. Manufacturers were granted broad liability protection in exchange for a federally administered compensation fund financed by an excise tax on the products themselves.
The PREP Act of 2005 extended similar immunity to countermeasures declared under public health emergency.¹⁵ Under a PREP Act declaration, manufacturers, distributors, and administrators of a covered countermeasure are immune from suit in state and federal courts except for claims of willful misconduct, a standard almost no plaintiff has successfully met. The COVID-19 declarations invoked PREP Act protection extensively and remained in force for years after the initial emergency period.
Reading these statutes is a useful exercise for the reader who believes the courts remain available. The structure anticipated the lawsuits and foreclosed them in advance. A patient harmed by a product covered under these regimes does not have the remedy her instinct tells her she has.
The door is closed by statute.
Door Five: Read the Package Insert
Informed consent remains. The law requires that risks be disclosed. The package insert is a public document. If the risks are listed, the patient can read them and decide.
The insert exists. It lists adverse events, contraindications, and known interactions. Most patients never see it. The physician does not routinely provide it. The pharmacist does not offer it unprompted. The patient, in most clinical encounters, receives a brief verbal summary written by the prescribing physician from memory and from marketing materials.
The informed-consent architecture assumes the patient has access to the information and the capacity to interpret it. In practice the information is three clicks and a search engine away, and the search engine returns the manufacturer’s summary before the FDA label. For injectables in particular, the Vaccine Information Statement provided at the point of administration is not the package insert. It is a shorter document produced by the CDC, and it does not contain the full adverse-event listing.¹⁶
The door exists on paper. The infrastructure for walking through it does not.
Door Six: Read Independent Reporting
If the clinic and the journal are captured, perhaps an independent journalist has investigated and published. The investigation exists. Reaching it is the problem.
The dominant information channels are structured around fact-checking apparatus that defines itself in relation to public health authority. A claim the FDA has not yet endorsed is flagged as misinformation. A claim the FDA later endorses does not retroactively clear the flag. The 2021 fact-checks labeling myocarditis concerns about mRNA COVID-19 products as misinformation remained online, uncorrected, after the FDA added myocarditis to the Pfizer and Moderna labels in June 2021.¹⁷
Search engine algorithms privilege institutional sources. Social media platforms, under coordination arrangements with federal agencies that became visible in the Twitter Files releases and the Murthy v. Missouri litigation,¹⁸ moderated health claims according to guidance received from government officials. Independent reporters and researchers who built audiences on the dominant platforms found their reach throttled at precisely the moments their reporting became consequential.
The reporter exists. The article exists. The architecture that would deliver either to the general reader has been built to deliver something else.
The door is closed by the information channel.
Door Seven: Reform the Regulator
The reader concludes the problem is the regulator and reaches for reform. Fix the FDA. Appoint better commissioners. Clean up the advisory committees.
The structural problem with this door is the funding architecture of the regulator itself. Under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act of 1992 and its successive reauthorizations, the FDA’s drug review budget is funded in substantial part by fees paid by the firms whose drugs the agency reviews. In fiscal year 2024, user fees accounted for 78% of the Prescription Drug User Fee Program’s $1.7 billion budget. In 1993, the first full year of the program, user fees accounted for 7%.¹⁹ Over three decades, the share of the drug review budget provided by the regulated industry has risen from a rounding error to the dominant funding source.
The revolving door is well-documented. FDA reviewers and commissioners have moved to industry. Industry executives have moved to the agency. Advisory committee members have held financial relationships with firms whose products they voted on.²⁰ The disclosures appear in the filings. The pattern persists across administrations.
Reform proposals addressing any single node of this architecture, such as a revolving-door waiting period, or stricter financial-conflict rules on advisory committees, have been enacted repeatedly over decades. The apparatus persists because the paradox persists. An institution funded by the industry it regulates, whose personnel pipeline runs through the industry, whose advisory structure is populated by the industry’s beneficiaries, and whose oversight depends on congressional committees funded by the industry’s lobbying arm, cannot be reformed by writing a new rule that the same institution will administer.
The door is closed by the structural capture of the reformer.
Door Eight: Change What Insurance Covers
The practical universe of what medicine delivers is shaped less by what is available and more by what is reimbursed. The insurance architecture decides what counts as medical necessity, and medical necessity is the gate through which treatment flows.
The decisions about reimbursement are made by committees staffed by physicians trained in the standard curriculum, reading the journal literature produced under the architecture described above, operating within regulatory frameworks that define covered services. A treatment that does not appear in the dominant literature does not acquire reimbursement codes. A practitioner who offers treatment outside the reimbursement codes operates in a cash-pay market most patients cannot afford.
The insurance architecture does not independently determine what works. It reads the captured literature and follows the regulatory frame. It is the enforcement arm of the structure.
The door is closed by what the system agrees to pay for.
Door Nine: Vote Them Out
Eight doors have closed. The reader turns to the political system. Elect better representatives. Vote in a health-freedom candidate. Change the laws through the democratic process.
This is the door Cowan’s original argument addresses. His argument runs: the institution tasked with minimizing coercion cannot coherently minimize its own coercion. The reform candidate, upon winning, becomes the institution. The pattern across modern democracies is that administrations change and the apparatus persists. The agencies retain their personnel. The regulatory frameworks retain their statutes. The lobbying architecture retains its access. The president who promised to drain the swamp staffs his administration from the swamp.
Cowan draws this arithmetic from Brugnola: the institution with the monopoly on force cannot be reformed by voting for a better monopolist. The problem is not the person operating the monopoly. The problem is that a monopoly on coercion cannot restrain its own coercion. The structural incentive produces the outcome regardless of the moral character of the officeholder.
Translated into the medical register: the regulatory apparatus cannot be fixed by electing a reformer, because the reformer operates within an apparatus whose structural incentives will absorb him, promote the cooperative subordinates around him, and continue delivering the outcome the apparatus is designed to deliver.
The ninth door closes the same way the first eight did.
Return to the Analyst
Salveen Richter’s question appears in a different light after eight closed doors and a ninth that was never open.
Richter was not being cynical. He was reading his brief accurately. The structure he was analyzing rewards chronic management and punishes cure because cure eliminates the recurring revenue stream. The firms within that structure respond to the incentives the structure provides. Their shareholders demand it. Their analysts, Richter among them, name it. The regulator, funded by the firms, approves the products the firms submit. The schools, funded by the regulatory frame and the industry’s grants, teach the pharmacology the firms sell. The journals, funded by the industry’s advertising and reprints, publish the studies the firms sponsor. The courts, constrained by the statutes the industry’s lobbying arm shaped, dismiss the claims the injured bring. The information channels, coordinated with the regulator, suppress the reporting that would alert the public. The political system, inheriting the apparatus from the previous administration, staffs itself from the apparatus and leaves the apparatus in place.
The question is not whether the apparatus will reform itself. It cannot. The question is what the apparatus is for. Richter answered that question in 2018. The seven years since have confirmed his reading in every direction a patient might look.
There is no door back. There is no better regulator, no cleaner journal, no honest court within the existing frame. The doors that appear to lead out are doors in the apparatus wall, opening onto other rooms of the same apparatus.
The exit Cowan named at the end of his webinar is departure from the frame itself. The patient who sources care outside the apparatus. The practitioner who practices outside its licensing frame where she can. The parent who makes decisions from outside its information channels. The researcher who studies what the apparatus refused to study. Change will be constructed one mind at a time, as Cowan put it. The medical version is the same. The apparatus will not produce health. Health will be produced outside the apparatus, by people who have understood why.
How to Explain It to a Six-Year-Old
Imagine a town where one company sells all the band-aids. The town says to the company: we need you to make sure everyone’s cuts heal. The company gets paid every time someone needs a band-aid.
If the cuts heal, the company sells fewer band-aids. If the cuts don’t heal and people need new band-aids every day, the company sells more. The company gets to pick what the band-aids are made of, what the school teaches about cuts, who is allowed to call herself a healer, and what the newspaper says about cuts. It also pays the mayor, who makes the rules.
A kid in the town starts to notice that her cuts aren’t healing. She goes to a different healer. The different healer learned from the company’s school. She reads a book about cuts. The book was published by the company. She tries to tell people about the problem. The newspaper is paid by the company and won’t print it. She tries to sue the company. The judge says the mayor already made a rule that the company can’t be sued.
The kid finally asks a grown-up: why doesn’t someone just make better band-aids?
The grown-up answers: because the company owns the question. As long as the company is the only one allowed to decide what a cut is and what should be done about it, there will never be better band-aids. The only way to get better band-aids is to stop asking the company.
Unbekoming paperbacks available on Lulu
The Unbekoming library is available in paperback, printed to order through Lulu and shipped worldwide. The shelf begins with the paradigm questions underneath everything else. No Virus takes apart virology’s foundational claims and the diseases attributed to viruses, one by one. No Contagion, co-authored with Jamie Andrews, carries that into germ theory itself, catalogued through 258 failed contagion experiments. No Autoimmunity does the same for the “body attacks itself” story, with toxic injury and inflammatory repair put where that story used to be. The Genetic Deception does it for the “it’s in your genes” account that forecloses every environmental question.
From the paradigm, the shelf moves to what medicine set aside: The DMSO Book, Chlorine Dioxide: The Forbidden Remedy, The Iodine Book, The Hydrogen Peroxide Book, Colloidal Silver: The Silver That Medicine Dropped, and The Zeolite Book. Two more recover what’s still on the kitchen shelf: Baking Soda and The Castor Oil Book. Two more recover the minerals modern soil, water, and processing quietly stripped from the diet: The Magnesium Handbook and The Boron Book. And three more sit with traditional food and the oldest clinical tool of all: The Food Book — twenty books on the traditional kitchen in a single 581-page volume — The Garlic Book, and Fasting: The Oldest Medicine.
The critique books cover what medicine, dentistry, psychiatry, and veterinary practice have become. The Unvaccinated treats the completely unvaccinated as a comparison group across twenty chapters and five appendices. Medicalized Motherhood follows a woman through 123 documented interventions from teenage pill to postpartum discharge. The Vitamin K Injection covers what happens in the first hours of a newborn’s life. Breast Cancer: Before You Consent and Beyond the PSA are the two cancer books — one for women, one for men — on the screening industries and what cancer actually is. Drilling for Profit treats cavities, gum disease, and crooked teeth as the dietary problem they are. What Your Vet Can’t Tell You applies the same critique to pets. Escape from Psychiatry documents the fabrication of the DSM and the specific damage of every major psychiatric drug class. Butchered by “Healthcare” is Robert Yoho MD’s insider account of what the medical industry has become.
At the systems level, two more books on the structures underneath the health story: Extraction: The Middle Class as Colony traces the architecture of Big Medicine as an extraction stack — pharma, hospitals, insurers, medical schools, regulatory and professional bodies — and The Carbon Dollar turns the same lens on money.
The full shelf is at lulu.com/spotlight/unbekoming. A physical book reaches the person a Substack post never will — the skeptical relative, the friend who won’t click a link but might open a book, the visitor whose eye lands on a coffee table. Buy one to keep, and one to give away.
New Biology Clinic
For those of you looking for practitioners who actually understand terrain medicine and the principles we explore here, I want to share something valuable. Dr. Tom Cowan—whose books and podcasts have shaped much of my own thinking about health—has created the New Biology Clinic, a virtual practice staffed by wellness specialists who operate from the same foundational understanding. This isn’t about symptom suppression or the conventional model. It’s about personalized guidance rooted in how living systems actually work. The clinic offers individual and family memberships that include not just private consults, but group sessions covering movement, nutrition, breathwork, biofield tuning, and more. Everything is virtual, making it accessible wherever you are. If you’ve been searching for practitioners who won’t look at you blankly when you mention structured water or the importance of the extracellular matrix, this is worth exploring. Use discount code “Unbekoming” to get $100 off the member activation fee. You can learn more and sign up at newbiologyclinic.com
References
Richter, S. (2018, April 10). The Genome Revolution. Goldman Sachs Equity Research. Report circulated to institutional clients; coverage reported by CNBC and other outlets within days of publication.
Gilead Sciences hepatitis C franchise revenue trajectory. The report cited peak revenue of approximately $12.5 billion in 2015 and a decline to approximately $4 billion by 2018. These figures should be cross-checked against Gilead’s 10-K filings before final publication.
Kim, T. (2018, April 11). “Goldman Sachs asks in biotech research report: ‘Is curing patients a sustainable business model?’” CNBC.
Cowan, T. (2026, November 4). Webinar on the paradox of the minimal state. The article Cowan read from is: Brugnola, P. “The Social Problem Is Anarchy, the Solution: A Constructivist Perspective.” Journal of Libertarian Studies. Summary available on mises.org.
Flexner, A. (1910). Medical Education in the United States and Canada: A Report to the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching. Bulletin Number Four. New York: Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching.
Medical school counts drawn from the Flexner Report itself (1904 baseline) and subsequent AAMC and AMA records (1920 and 1935 figures). The AMA Council on Medical Education commissioned the Carnegie Foundation to conduct the survey; John D. Rockefeller’s General Education Board subsequently funded the transition to the Flexnerian model, though this funding came after the report’s publication, not before.
Flexner’s recommendation that all but Howard and Meharry close is in the report’s section on Black medical education. The near elimination of Black physicians from the U.S. workforce over the following half-century is widely documented in medical history literature.
Lundh, A. et al. (2010). “Conflicts of interest at medical journals: the influence of industry-supported randomised trials on journal impact factors and revenue.” PLoS Medicine, 7(10), e1000354.
Smith, R. (2005). “Medical Journals Are an Extension of the Marketing Arm of Pharmaceutical Companies.” PLoS Medicine, 2(5), e138.
Angell, M. (2004). The Truth About the Drug Companies: How They Deceive Us and What to Do About It. New York: Random House.
Coverage of the September 2018 Cochrane Collaboration governance dispute and the expulsion of Peter Gøtzsche from the Governing Board. See BMJ reporting and Gøtzsche’s own statement, both published September 16-17, 2018.
Grand jury history drawn from Reason magazine’s May 1997 reporting (”Malignant Law Enforcement,” by Jacob Sullum) and contemporary press coverage in the Houston Chronicle. Three grand juries convened between 1985 and 1994 declined to indict. A fourth, convened in November 1995, returned a 75-count indictment.
Federal trial outcome: the 1997 trial of United States v. Burzynski ended in a hung jury on the mail fraud and FDA-related counts. The insurance fraud counts were dismissed by the judge. The remaining counts were eventually dropped by the government. Burzynski continued to operate his clinic.
National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986, Public Law 99-660, codified in part at 42 U.S.C. §§ 300aa-10 et seq.
Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act of 2005, Public Law 109-148, codified at 42 U.S.C. §§ 247d-6d et seq.
CDC Vaccine Information Statements versus full FDA package inserts. The two documents differ in scope and detail. Comparison is available on the CDC and FDA websites.
FDA label additions for myocarditis risk following Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 products, June 2021. Fact-check dispositions on social media platforms from earlier months of 2021 remain accessible via the Wayback Machine.
Murthy v. Missouri, 603 U.S. ___ (2024). Earlier phase: Missouri v. Biden. Twitter Files releases, 2022 through 2023, published across multiple independent outlets.
Prescription Drug User Fee Act of 1992 and subsequent reauthorizations (PDUFA II through VII). FY 2024 figures: user fees accounted for 78% of the Prescription Drug User Fee Program’s $1.7 billion budget, up from 7% in the program’s first full year of 1993. Reported in Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society coverage of FDA Commissioner Makary’s PDUFA VIII testimony.
Documentation of FDA advisory committee financial conflicts has appeared in multiple studies, including reports by the Government Accountability Office, academic analyses published in JAMA, and investigative reporting in ProPublica.
Excellent and important article! I want to offer up one comment. Under Door 5, the first sentence reads:
“Informed consent remains.”
Informed consent cannot exist in the presence of mandates or requirements. They are mutually exclusive.
If one is forced to comply for school/daycare admittance, or for surgery/medical treatment, or for one’s occupation, or for travel, or for government/insurance benefits, or to access elder care/elder living, or to participate in society in any way, there has been no informed consent. Rather, there has been coercion, tyranny, and immoral force.
The pharmaceutical industry, certain health organizations, regulatory agencies, research centers, and funding structures form an interconnected web of relationships. Within this framework, commercial, professional, and institutional interests converge—often resulting in harm—and may favor long-term treatments and symptom management over prevention and the pursuit of lasting solutions.
Peter C. Gøtzsche, a Danish physician and researcher—known as one of the co-founders of the Cochrane Collaboration in 1993—has been a vocal critic of the pharmaceutical industry and the use of certain drugs. Gøtzsche cites a former vice president of Pfizer, who remarked: “It is frightening how many similarities there are between this industry and the mafia. The mafia makes obscene amounts of money, just like this industry. The ‘side effects’ of organized crime include murder and death, and the side effects are the same in this industry.” The hallmarks of organized crime include fraud, drug-related offenses, bribery, embezzlement, obstruction of justice, witness tampering, and political corruption.
This orientation has historical roots. In the early 20th century, the Rockefeller Foundation and other major philanthropic organizations exerted enormous influence over the transformation of medical education. The reforms spurred by the 1910 Flexner Report solidified the biomedical model and contributed to the marginalization of numerous schools and traditions of natural and traditional medicine.
The core issue is that commercial interests can dictate the direction of research, medical training, and healthcare priorities—effectively sidelining nutrition, prevention, and natural treatments that are supported by scientific evidence.
****WE NEED A TRULY INTEGRATIVE, INDEPENDENT, AND PATIENT-CENTERED APPROACH TO MEDICINE—ONE AIMED AT RESTORING AND PRESERVING HEALTH, RATHER THAN TURNING ILLNESS INTO A PERMANENT BUSINESS. ****
References
1. The Flexner Report – 100 Years Later: history and influence of medical education reform.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3178858/
2. Deadly Medicines and Organised Crime. How big pharma has corrupted. Healthcar
https://static1.squarespace.com/static/56d36e9d86db43f4f77637c1/t/5e0f60d46813ce42e8c699fc/1578066221513/Gotzsche+on+Deadly+Medicines+and+Organised+Crime+%282013%29.pdf
3. Leila Morsy (2023) – Carnegie and Rockefeller's Philanthropic Legacy: Exclusion of African Americans From Medicine.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36512812/
4. He Who Pays the Piper: an analysis of the influence of funding on research and institutions.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1126058/