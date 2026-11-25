“You get worse and worse band-aids, medicines, everything gets worse and worse and costs more, exactly like you would predict when that is the incentive structure.” — Thomas Cowan, November 4, 2026

Author’s note: This essay is structural. It asks what kind of institution the modern medical apparatus is, and what that kind of institution can and cannot do. It does not argue for a therapy or against a drug. It examines the incentive geometry of the system that approves the drug and licenses the practitioner. The argument belongs to Dr. Thomas Cowan, who stated it in a political register in his November 4, 2026 webinar and gestured once, in passing, at the medical application. I have taken his gesture and walked it through the apparatus. Establishment vocabulary (FDA, approved, peer-reviewed, licensed, vaccine, injection schedule) appears where the institutions and their filings are being named; the analytical voice is my own.

The Analyst Who Said the Quiet Part

On April 10, 2018, Goldman Sachs biotech analyst Salveen Richter published a report titled The Genome Revolution.¹ Inside the report, a question appeared as a bolded subheading: “Is curing patients a sustainable business model?”

The case study was Gilead Sciences. Gilead’s hepatitis C treatments had been more than 90% effective. Revenue from the franchise peaked at roughly $12.5 billion in 2015, the year of the treatment’s full commercial release, and had fallen to roughly $4 billion by the time Richter wrote.² The decline was not a failure of the drug. It was the consequence of the drug working. Cured patients do not need to be re-treated. The patient pool shrank faster than the revenue model could absorb.

The report was not a leak. It was distributed to Goldman’s institutional clients and was reported on by CNBC within days.³ The language was not metaphorical. Richter was asking, in writing, whether a publicly traded biotechnology firm should prefer chronic management over cure, and he was answering it: within the incentive structure that defines such a firm, cure destroys shareholder value.

A reader meeting this question for the first time has two available responses. The first is that Richter was being unusually cynical, and his view is not representative of how the industry actually thinks. The second is that Richter was reading his brief accurately, and the industry thinks this way because the structure requires it.

The first response assumes the apparatus is fundamentally oriented toward healing and has a few bad actors. The second assumes the apparatus is fundamentally oriented toward something else, and the honest people inside it are swimming upstream against its design.

This essay argues the second. The structure of modern medicine, meaning the full apparatus of the FDA, the pharmaceutical firms, the medical schools, the journals, the insurance architecture, the licensing boards, the vaccine compensation program, and the information-channel gatekeepers, exhibits a specific logical paradox. The paradox renders reform within the structure impossible. Every door the honest reformer tries to walk through has been closed by a different arm of the same apparatus. The people inside the apparatus are not the subject of this essay. The structure they operate in is. That structure has an incentive geometry which produces the outcome Richter named, regardless of who sits in which chair.

Essay PDF Download (Free Subscribers)

Audio Deep Dive (Paid Subscribers Only)

The Paradox

In his November 2026 webinar, Dr. Thomas Cowan read extensively from an article by Pietro Brugnola in the Journal of Libertarian Studies.⁴ The argument Cowan drew out was political in form and medical in implication.

Define the state as the organization that holds a monopoly on coercion within a given territory. This is a working definition, not a value judgment. Now assign the state a task: minimize coercion within that territory. The task sounds reasonable. The paradox appears the moment the task is applied to the state itself.

The institution tasked with minimizing coercion is the same institution whose coercion is to be minimized. It cannot restrain itself without violating its own premise. It cannot be checked by an outside party without that outside party becoming a larger version of the same paradox. No constitution closes the hole. No better officials close it. The hole is logical, not managerial.

Substitute “coercion” with “sickness” and “state” with “the medical regulatory apparatus.”

The institution that holds a monopoly on defining and treating sickness is tasked with producing health. The institution profits from sickness. Its funding, personnel, journals, and regulatory architecture are structured around the diagnosis and pharmaceutical management of symptoms rather than the removal of their causes. The paradox is identical: the body charged with producing the thing it profitably fails to produce cannot, from within its own structure, reform itself toward producing that thing.

What follows is a walk through the nine doors a thoughtful reader tries to open when she senses the trap. Each door looks like an exit. Each door opens into another room of the same building.

Door One: Get a Second Opinion

The first instinct of a patient who has been told something that doesn’t feel right is to see another doctor. The assumption behind this instinct is that doctors represent independent judgments. They do not.

Every allopathic physician practicing in the United States is a graduate of an accredited medical school. The accreditation framework, and more importantly the curricular framework, traces to the Flexner Report of 1910.⁵ Abraham Flexner, under the sponsorship of the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching, surveyed American and Canadian medical schools and recommended the closure of those teaching paradigms other than the one that would become the dominant pharmacological model. In 1904, there were about 160 MD-granting institutions in the United States. By 1920, there were 85. By 1935, there were 66.⁶

What was eliminated matters more than the count. Homeopathic colleges, eclectic colleges, physiomedical schools, and most of the historically Black medical schools were closed, consolidated, or reformed into conformity with the dominant model. Flexner explicitly advocated closing all but two of the Black medical schools; only Howard and Meharry survived.⁷ The paradigms teaching that sickness arises from the condition of the body, rather than from entities to be identified and attacked with proprietary compounds, had their institutional footing destroyed in roughly one generation.

The second opinion today comes from a doctor trained in the same framework as the first. He opens the same reference, reads from the same journals, and faces the same licensing board. The opinion of a practitioner trained in a different paradigm has been removed from the accessible options because the institutional infrastructure that would produce such a practitioner was dismantled. The reader who pursues a second opinion is not pursuing an independent judgment. The reader is receiving the same judgment, read by a different mouth from the same textbook.

The door is closed by the curriculum.

Door Two: Find Independent Research

The reader moves to the next apparent door. If the clinic is captured, perhaps the literature is independent. The journals are peer-reviewed. The research is published. Surely findings that contradict the dominant paradigm appear there and can be read.

The structural facts of academic publishing in medicine will not reassure this reader.

Major medical journals operate on revenue streams dominated by pharmaceutical advertising and reprint purchases. The reprint business, in which a pharmaceutical firm buys bulk copies of a favorable study to distribute to prescribers, has been documented as a material revenue line for top-tier journals.⁸ Richard Smith, former editor of the BMJ, has written publicly that medical journals function in important respects as an extension of the marketing arm of pharmaceutical companies.⁹ Marcia Angell, former editor of the New England Journal of Medicine, has made comparable observations in print.¹⁰

Peer review, held up as the quality mechanism, does not catch fraud and does not catch the deeper problem of which questions are asked and which are not asked. The Cochrane Collaboration, which attempted to maintain an independent review architecture, was itself subject to serious internal upheaval over the independence of its reviewers from industry, culminating in the expulsion of Peter Gøtzsche from its governing board in September 2018.¹¹

The decisive mechanism is funding. Studies that would examine long-term outcomes of pharmaceutical interventions against unmedicated controls, or investigate toxic exposure, nutritional depletion, electromagnetic exposure, and psychological strain as causes of modern chronic illness, are not funded. They do not appear in the literature because they are not performed. The absence in the published record is read by the casual observer as absence of the phenomenon. It is absence of the question.

The door is closed by what does not get studied.

Door Three: See an Alternative Practitioner

If the medical schools produce one kind of doctor, perhaps a practitioner outside the system can offer a different kind of care.

This door exists. Osteopaths, naturopaths, chiropractors, acupuncturists, and functional medicine practitioners operate in the United States. Some of them do excellent work. The door is narrower than it appears, and it narrows further the closer the alternative paradigm comes to effective treatment for serious conditions.

The licensing architecture draws the boundary. A naturopath who offers treatment for a condition outside a narrow approved list faces scope-of-practice limits that vary by state and are generally restrictive. A medical doctor who departs from the standard of care, meaning the pharmaceutical protocol that defines acceptable practice, can lose his license. The standard of care is defined by the same institutions that defined the curriculum. The licensing boards are populated by practitioners trained in that curriculum.

The Burzynski case is the prototype. Stanislaw Burzynski, a physician treating cancer patients at his Houston clinic with a protocol he developed himself, was investigated by the FDA beginning in the mid-1980s. Between 1985 and 1994, three successive federal grand juries heard the case and declined to return an indictment.¹² A fourth grand jury, convened in November 1995, returned a 75-count indictment on charges of mail fraud and violations of FDA law. The federal trial that followed in 1997 ended in a hung jury, with the majority reportedly favoring acquittal. The judge dismissed the insurance fraud charges. The remaining charges were eventually dropped.¹³ The prosecution ran for more than a decade, cost Burzynski millions, and produced no conviction. He continued to practice.

The pattern is the structural point. The prosecution was not about patient harm. It was about treating patients with a protocol the apparatus had not approved. The door exists. It narrows at the point where it would actually threaten the structure.

Door Four: Sue

If the clinic, the journal, and the alternative practice cannot provide remedy, the courts remain. A patient harmed by a drug or an injection can sue. The jury system is the backstop.

For a conventional pharmaceutical, the ordinary tort architecture still partially applies, though pharmaceutical defendants carry enormous resources and the preemption doctrine has steadily eroded state-law remedies. For injections on the childhood schedule, the door is explicitly closed.

The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 established the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, administered through what is commonly called “vaccine court.”¹⁴ Claims of injury from products on the childhood schedule must proceed through this program, which is not an Article III court. The standard of evidence, the compensation caps, and the procedural restrictions are set by statute. Manufacturers were granted broad liability protection in exchange for a federally administered compensation fund financed by an excise tax on the products themselves.

The PREP Act of 2005 extended similar immunity to countermeasures declared under public health emergency.¹⁵ Under a PREP Act declaration, manufacturers, distributors, and administrators of a covered countermeasure are immune from suit in state and federal courts except for claims of willful misconduct, a standard almost no plaintiff has successfully met. The COVID-19 declarations invoked PREP Act protection extensively and remained in force for years after the initial emergency period.

Reading these statutes is a useful exercise for the reader who believes the courts remain available. The structure anticipated the lawsuits and foreclosed them in advance. A patient harmed by a product covered under these regimes does not have the remedy her instinct tells her she has.

The door is closed by statute.

Door Five: Read the Package Insert

Informed consent remains. The law requires that risks be disclosed. The package insert is a public document. If the risks are listed, the patient can read them and decide.

The insert exists. It lists adverse events, contraindications, and known interactions. Most patients never see it. The physician does not routinely provide it. The pharmacist does not offer it unprompted. The patient, in most clinical encounters, receives a brief verbal summary written by the prescribing physician from memory and from marketing materials.

The informed-consent architecture assumes the patient has access to the information and the capacity to interpret it. In practice the information is three clicks and a search engine away, and the search engine returns the manufacturer’s summary before the FDA label. For injectables in particular, the Vaccine Information Statement provided at the point of administration is not the package insert. It is a shorter document produced by the CDC, and it does not contain the full adverse-event listing.¹⁶

The door exists on paper. The infrastructure for walking through it does not.

Door Six: Read Independent Reporting

If the clinic and the journal are captured, perhaps an independent journalist has investigated and published. The investigation exists. Reaching it is the problem.

The dominant information channels are structured around fact-checking apparatus that defines itself in relation to public health authority. A claim the FDA has not yet endorsed is flagged as misinformation. A claim the FDA later endorses does not retroactively clear the flag. The 2021 fact-checks labeling myocarditis concerns about mRNA COVID-19 products as misinformation remained online, uncorrected, after the FDA added myocarditis to the Pfizer and Moderna labels in June 2021.¹⁷

Search engine algorithms privilege institutional sources. Social media platforms, under coordination arrangements with federal agencies that became visible in the Twitter Files releases and the Murthy v. Missouri litigation,¹⁸ moderated health claims according to guidance received from government officials. Independent reporters and researchers who built audiences on the dominant platforms found their reach throttled at precisely the moments their reporting became consequential.

The reporter exists. The article exists. The architecture that would deliver either to the general reader has been built to deliver something else.

The door is closed by the information channel.

Door Seven: Reform the Regulator

The reader concludes the problem is the regulator and reaches for reform. Fix the FDA. Appoint better commissioners. Clean up the advisory committees.

The structural problem with this door is the funding architecture of the regulator itself. Under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act of 1992 and its successive reauthorizations, the FDA’s drug review budget is funded in substantial part by fees paid by the firms whose drugs the agency reviews. In fiscal year 2024, user fees accounted for 78% of the Prescription Drug User Fee Program’s $1.7 billion budget. In 1993, the first full year of the program, user fees accounted for 7%.¹⁹ Over three decades, the share of the drug review budget provided by the regulated industry has risen from a rounding error to the dominant funding source.

The revolving door is well-documented. FDA reviewers and commissioners have moved to industry. Industry executives have moved to the agency. Advisory committee members have held financial relationships with firms whose products they voted on.²⁰ The disclosures appear in the filings. The pattern persists across administrations.

Reform proposals addressing any single node of this architecture, such as a revolving-door waiting period, or stricter financial-conflict rules on advisory committees, have been enacted repeatedly over decades. The apparatus persists because the paradox persists. An institution funded by the industry it regulates, whose personnel pipeline runs through the industry, whose advisory structure is populated by the industry’s beneficiaries, and whose oversight depends on congressional committees funded by the industry’s lobbying arm, cannot be reformed by writing a new rule that the same institution will administer.

The door is closed by the structural capture of the reformer.

Door Eight: Change What Insurance Covers

The practical universe of what medicine delivers is shaped less by what is available and more by what is reimbursed. The insurance architecture decides what counts as medical necessity, and medical necessity is the gate through which treatment flows.

The decisions about reimbursement are made by committees staffed by physicians trained in the standard curriculum, reading the journal literature produced under the architecture described above, operating within regulatory frameworks that define covered services. A treatment that does not appear in the dominant literature does not acquire reimbursement codes. A practitioner who offers treatment outside the reimbursement codes operates in a cash-pay market most patients cannot afford.

The insurance architecture does not independently determine what works. It reads the captured literature and follows the regulatory frame. It is the enforcement arm of the structure.

The door is closed by what the system agrees to pay for.

Door Nine: Vote Them Out

Eight doors have closed. The reader turns to the political system. Elect better representatives. Vote in a health-freedom candidate. Change the laws through the democratic process.

This is the door Cowan’s original argument addresses. His argument runs: the institution tasked with minimizing coercion cannot coherently minimize its own coercion. The reform candidate, upon winning, becomes the institution. The pattern across modern democracies is that administrations change and the apparatus persists. The agencies retain their personnel. The regulatory frameworks retain their statutes. The lobbying architecture retains its access. The president who promised to drain the swamp staffs his administration from the swamp.

Cowan draws this arithmetic from Brugnola: the institution with the monopoly on force cannot be reformed by voting for a better monopolist. The problem is not the person operating the monopoly. The problem is that a monopoly on coercion cannot restrain its own coercion. The structural incentive produces the outcome regardless of the moral character of the officeholder.

Translated into the medical register: the regulatory apparatus cannot be fixed by electing a reformer, because the reformer operates within an apparatus whose structural incentives will absorb him, promote the cooperative subordinates around him, and continue delivering the outcome the apparatus is designed to deliver.

The ninth door closes the same way the first eight did.

Return to the Analyst

Salveen Richter’s question appears in a different light after eight closed doors and a ninth that was never open.

Richter was not being cynical. He was reading his brief accurately. The structure he was analyzing rewards chronic management and punishes cure because cure eliminates the recurring revenue stream. The firms within that structure respond to the incentives the structure provides. Their shareholders demand it. Their analysts, Richter among them, name it. The regulator, funded by the firms, approves the products the firms submit. The schools, funded by the regulatory frame and the industry’s grants, teach the pharmacology the firms sell. The journals, funded by the industry’s advertising and reprints, publish the studies the firms sponsor. The courts, constrained by the statutes the industry’s lobbying arm shaped, dismiss the claims the injured bring. The information channels, coordinated with the regulator, suppress the reporting that would alert the public. The political system, inheriting the apparatus from the previous administration, staffs itself from the apparatus and leaves the apparatus in place.

The question is not whether the apparatus will reform itself. It cannot. The question is what the apparatus is for. Richter answered that question in 2018. The seven years since have confirmed his reading in every direction a patient might look.

There is no door back. There is no better regulator, no cleaner journal, no honest court within the existing frame. The doors that appear to lead out are doors in the apparatus wall, opening onto other rooms of the same apparatus.

The exit Cowan named at the end of his webinar is departure from the frame itself. The patient who sources care outside the apparatus. The practitioner who practices outside its licensing frame where she can. The parent who makes decisions from outside its information channels. The researcher who studies what the apparatus refused to study. Change will be constructed one mind at a time, as Cowan put it. The medical version is the same. The apparatus will not produce health. Health will be produced outside the apparatus, by people who have understood why.

How to Explain It to a Six-Year-Old

Imagine a town where one company sells all the band-aids. The town says to the company: we need you to make sure everyone’s cuts heal. The company gets paid every time someone needs a band-aid.

If the cuts heal, the company sells fewer band-aids. If the cuts don’t heal and people need new band-aids every day, the company sells more. The company gets to pick what the band-aids are made of, what the school teaches about cuts, who is allowed to call herself a healer, and what the newspaper says about cuts. It also pays the mayor, who makes the rules.

A kid in the town starts to notice that her cuts aren’t healing. She goes to a different healer. The different healer learned from the company’s school. She reads a book about cuts. The book was published by the company. She tries to tell people about the problem. The newspaper is paid by the company and won’t print it. She tries to sue the company. The judge says the mayor already made a rule that the company can’t be sued.

The kid finally asks a grown-up: why doesn’t someone just make better band-aids?

The grown-up answers: because the company owns the question. As long as the company is the only one allowed to decide what a cut is and what should be done about it, there will never be better band-aids. The only way to get better band-aids is to stop asking the company.

New Biology Clinic For those of you looking for practitioners who actually understand terrain medicine and the principles we explore here, I want to share something valuable. Dr. Tom Cowan—whose books and podcasts have shaped much of my own thinking about health—has created the New Biology Clinic, a virtual practice staffed by wellness specialists who operate from the same foundational understanding. This isn’t about symptom suppression or the conventional model. It’s about personalized guidance rooted in how living systems actually work. The clinic offers individual and family memberships that include not just private consults, but group sessions covering movement, nutrition, breathwork, biofield tuning, and more. Everything is virtual, making it accessible wherever you are. If you’ve been searching for practitioners who won’t look at you blankly when you mention structured water or the importance of the extracellular matrix, this is worth exploring. Use discount code “Unbekoming” to get $100 off the member activation fee. You can learn more and sign up at newbiologyclinic.com

References