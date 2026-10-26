Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
4h

Highlighting the importance of circadian cycles in metabolic diseases, obesity, and cardiovascular and neurodegenerative conditions. Exposure to light—especially artificial light at night—can modulate and disrupt the balance of leptin and ghrelin levels in adults. This affects appetite regulation and metabolism, leading to increased caloric intake and contributing to issues such as obesity. Sleep deprivation disrupts the circadian rhythm and hormone production, resulting in a decrease in leptin (the satiety hormone) and an increase in ghrelin (the hunger hormone), which drives a greater craving for high-calorie foods.

An alteration of the biological clock has been observed in obesity, leading to an increase in the expression of inflammatory cytokines—a process further exacerbated by the condition itself. Furthermore, the disruption of the circadian rhythm may contribute to metabolic dysfunction in adipose tissue, thereby increasing the risk of developing cardiometabolic diseases.

The interplay between the circadian rhythm and cancer involves the regulation of cell division, DNA repair, immune function, and hormonal balance, as well as the potential for chronotherapy. Circadian rhythm disruptions can promote abnormal cell development and tumor metastasis, potentially due to immune system imbalances and hormonal fluctuations.

Dysfunction of the 24-hour circadian rhythm is a common occurrence in older adults; it is particularly severe in individuals with age-related neurodegenerative diseases, including dementias associated with Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease. The manifestations vary depending on the type and severity of the neurodegenerative condition and, in some patients, may appear even before the onset of the typical clinical symptoms of neurodegeneration.

https://www.sleepfoundation.org/circadian-rhythm (2023).----

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10549-022-06792-0 (2023).---

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1044579X23000366 (2023).---

https://undergradsciencejournals.okstate.edu/index.php/MRCMB/article/view/17654 (2023).--

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10069698/ (2023).---

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6694/15/2/408 (2023).--

https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007/978-3-031-63657-8_2 (2024)---

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s13679-025-00610-6 (2025)---

https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Kampala-International-University-Vi/publication/401243161_Circadian_Rhythm_Disruption_Sleep_Disorders_and_Their_Role_in_Obesity-Linked_Diabetes/links/69a016a364ca8a382091f5ec/Circadian-Rhythm-Disruption-Sleep-Disorders-and-Their-Role-in-Obesity-Linked-Diabetes.pdf (2026)---

https://iadns.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/fsh3.70108 (2026)---

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Guillermou
4h

Thank you for your excellent report on the retina and the importance of circadian cycles. Experience is the mother of science, and a reflective journey through life is fundamental to health. The retina does more than just allow us to see; it also plays a crucial role in regulating our biological clock. It contains photosensitive ganglion cells that hold melanopsin and transmit light-related information to the suprachiasmatic nucleus of the hypothalamus—our primary control center for circadian rhythms. Time is an essential, though often underestimated, determinant of human physiology and disease. The circadian clock—a genetic synchronization system—coordinates transcriptional and signaling networks within tissues to maintain homeostasis. Recent discoveries have refined our understanding of this system, shifting the model from a linear transcription-translation feedback loop to a distributed, dynamically coupled network that integrates environmental signals with physiological processes. Genetic variation in core circadian genes and circadian misalignment are now recognized as key modifiers of disease risk.

While circadian regulation is best known for controlling the sleep-wake cycle, growing evidence demonstrates that peripheral clocks exert critical control over organ-specific physiology. The lung, for instance, is a highly rhythmic tissue in which local circadian oscillators coordinate airway tone, immune surveillance, inflammatory signaling, epithelial repair, and metabolic homeostasis. Disruption of the circadian rhythm—stemming from genetic alterations, environmental stressors, shift work, irregular light exposure, or chronic inflammation—has emerged as a significant factor in the development and progression of various respiratory diseases, including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), pulmonary fibrosis, acute lung injury, sleep-related breathing disorders, and lung cancer.

The circadian system is a key regulator of cardiovascular and immune homeostasis. Emerging evidence suggests that the daily synchronization of immune responses can influence the progression of cardiovascular disease by coordinating leukocyte trafficking and inflammatory thresholds. Circadian rhythms, governed by the body’s endogenous clock mechanism, regulate daily fluctuations in cardiovascular function, optimizing physiological processes such as blood pressure regulation, cardiac metabolism, and myocardial repair. These rhythms also align cardiovascular reactivity with predictable environmental and behavioral cycles, facilitating normal function and influencing susceptibility to disease. Major adverse cardiovascular events—such as myocardial infarction, ventricular arrhythmias, and stroke—exhibit a distinct morning peak, underscoring the role of circadian regulation in cardiovascular health. Altering patterns of light exposure can disrupt circadian rhythms, leading to impaired reproductive function.

Natural light, particularly that received during the morning, helps synchronize the sleep-wake cycle, melatonin secretion, and other physiological rhythms. Conversely, exposure to intense light at night—especially light containing short wavelengths—can delay the circadian clock and disrupt sleep.

1) Melanopsin and photosensitive retinal ganglion cells — Nature (2002). A foundational piece of work for understanding how the eye detects light, with functions that extend beyond vision. https://www.nature.com/articles/415493a

2) The retina and human circadian regulation — New England Journal of Medicine (2007). A review of how light influences the biological clock, sleep, and human physiology. https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.1067262------------------------------------------------------------------

Sleep, exercise in nature, and the consumption of raw fruits and vegetables—rich in a variety of colors, biophotons, enzymes, and phytochemicals—form a solid foundation for health. Circadian rhythms are endogenous biological cycles that regulate essential cardiovascular functions, such as blood pressure, heart rate, vascular tone, and metabolic homeostasis. The disruption of these rhythms—caused by factors such as shift work, exposure to artificial light at night, irregular sleep-wake cycles, or eating at inappropriate times—is increasingly recognized as an independent risk factor for cardiovascular disease. A growing body of research links circadian misalignment to key pathophysiological mechanisms, including endothelial dysfunction, oxidative stress, inflammation, and autonomic imbalance. Melatonin, a hormone produced primarily by the pineal gland, plays a fundamental role in circadian regulation and possesses potent antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and cardiometabolic properties.

Maintaining a healthy circadian rhythm requires a consistent sleep schedule, regular exposure to light, and daily physical exercise. The use of artificial light in our homes and the prevalence of electronic devices have led more people to report shorter sleep duration and irregular sleep patterns. During sleep, our cells utilize this rest period to repair damaged structures and regenerate new cells following apoptosis.

The CLOCK (Circadian Locomotor Output Cycles Kaput) gene is a core component of the circadian clock and serves as a primary regulator of circadian rhythms, mediating various biological processes. Consequently, abnormal expression of CLOCK impairs its role within the circadian clock, as well as its broader function as a direct regulator of gene expression. Cortisol is a promising biomarker for detecting early signs of circadian rhythm disruption induced by stress. Early detection of a subpathological alteration in the circadian rhythm could point to a reversible state, offering an opportunity to preserve health.

It has been shown that circadian rhythm disruption is associated with an increased risk of developing obesity and obesity-related diseases, and is closely linked to tumorigenesis in cancer.

Emerging evidence suggests that exercise—a potent modulator of muscular adaptation—can also influence circadian regulation, providing a potential avenue for improving muscle repair in older populations.

Dysfunction of the 24-hour circadian rhythm is a common occurrence in older adults and tends to be more severe in individuals with age-related neurodegenerative diseases. The provided links are for those interested in further exploring the topic. https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/13813455.2021.1988110 (2024).--

https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/25/11/5846 (2024).--

https://www.nature.com/articles/s43018-024-00759-4 (2024).--

https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007/978-981-99-3746-2_25 (2024).--

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41420-024-01960-1 (2024).--

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0167488924001253 (2024).--

https://www.mdpi.com/1467-3045/47/8/664 (2025).-

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/neuroscience/articles/10.3389/fnins.2025.1633835/full (2025).--

https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/26/18/9141 (2025).--

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41576-026-00962-2 (2026)

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12882775/ (2026)

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0024320526000305 (2026)

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC13139736/ (2026)

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/immunology/articles/10.3389/fimmu.2026.1867223/full (20

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