Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Heidi Ship's avatar
Heidi Ship
5hEdited

I have treated a few men with Dupuytren's contracture, using deep tissue and myofascial release techniques. I suggest a daily application of DMSO and either Castor oil or Emu oil. This soften's up the tissue before treatment. Not a cure, but a monthly maintenance regime that stops the disease from progression. Quite usefull if you have a year or so wait before surgery, or wish to avoid it altogether.

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S., Klaus's avatar
S., Klaus
5h

Humans are flexion oriented creatures especially in the hand region. Flexor contractions are easily treated with advanced bodywork skills and repetition starting in the neck region, working downward, and bilateral spinal musculature. Most humans want the quick, surgical solution that the surgeon offers instead of the lifetime of doing some stretches, basic exercises and maybe having to pay an "alternative"(lol) manual practitioner to release the fascia(glue).

Medicine rarely pays for a "massage therapist" for treatment as massage is what wives get on cruise ships, right?

This falls in a similar camp to carpal tunnel, which also, is clearable with the right touch! Almost every time......

Mc

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