Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Robyn S's avatar
Robyn S
3h

Somehow I don't think this applies to Australia! We are still an effective penal colony, and rather than work towards a revolution like those in Europe, the inmates (voters) know their place and behave accordingly. Thus those in power can take the country for as many rides as they like.

Whilst occasional people here and there in Australia want to make real change, the vast majority are not interested. And worse, still, even when a large percentage of the people do not like what is happening, taking to the streets and throwing Molotov cocktails and the like are still...not the done thing...

The last time we had the MOST people ever rallying in Oz was a few years back, where about a million people marched on Canberra. The MSM said it was a few thousand of course and barely gave it any air time. But our grievance with covid and the mandates were still ignored. Why? Because we were too...gentle. We accept it when TPTB ignore us, like little children. We don't push back time and time again. We just say "ok then" and get on with things, even unhappily. And revolutions don't happen when the population is so compliant, or when they have 'nice' demonstrations.

But when demonstrations turn ugly, it doesn't lead to revolutions, either. It's just the government stomping on people, reminding them that they're big and we're small. Has Victoria had any big rallies since the state shot at their own people with rubber bullets? I don't think so.

See, I think Australia IS the type of country where the government DOES use brutal force against their citizens. Remember - we're still a penal colony! If the citizens can be safely ignored, like that million marching on Canberra, then no brutality is necessary. But do not be fooled into thinking that because we seem like a more chilled out society that our governments will not use force against us. They have. And they will again. Australia is almost as Commie as they come. We think we have Freedom, but when push comes to shove, the citizens chicken out. And they do this because they have been taught, for generations no less, that the governments control us - and not the other way around. For the most part, Australians have NO idea what Freedom even is.

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Nobody's avatar
Nobody
3h

Imagine what world awaits in the Project For A Good American Century...

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