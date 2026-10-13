Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
9hEdited

We all know it. Vaccines are the road to health destruction as planned by big pharma and the monsters of medicine. Sick children become sick adults and thus become entrenched in the horrendous medical system of eternal illness and disease. Money and profits forever for doctors, hospitals, and big pharma.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Shura Pleia's avatar
Shura Pleia
5h

Those of us who grew up in the 1950s remember that the measles didn’t kill anyone and there was only one kid at school with asthma. I guess those of us who can remember are the the problem.

Reply
Share
3 replies
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Unbekoming · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture