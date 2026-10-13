This essay engages material framed by establishment medicine in germ-theory vocabulary: viruses, infections, immune responses, autoimmune disease. That vocabulary appears in quoted sources, in official body names, and in reference titles. In the analytical voice of the essay, the terrain paradigm operates: the body as a self-healing organism, acute illness as cleansing work, chronic illness as what happens when the cleansing is interrupted. The shifts between registers are deliberate. The occasion is a conversation between Thomas Cowan and Dawn Lester on October 7, 2026, prompted by Lester’s new book on childhood illness. The question they both posed, which this essay takes up, is why the children of the pharmaceutical era are not healthier than their grandparents. The establishment’s own data makes the case that follows.

“I knew of one child in our elementary school in suburban Detroit who had asthma,” Thomas Cowan writes of the early 1960s. “I remember this distinctly because he was often teased about his inability to breathe.”²

In 1980, approximately 3.6% of American children had asthma. The figure climbed steadily through the 1990s, peaked near 9.3% in 2009, and now sits around 7%, nearly double the 1980 baseline.¹ The Centers for Disease Control collected the data. The rate did not drift. It rose on a long curve for two decades, more than doubled at its peak, and has settled at a level now treated as unremarkable: roughly one in fourteen American children carrying a lung condition rare enough, a generation earlier, to make a single asthmatic child in an entire school the oddity who was teased for it.

Cowan practiced family medicine in rural New Hampshire through the 1980s and 1990s before relocating to San Francisco in 2003. He grew up with the baseline and treated children through the interval that produced the current numbers. The question of what happened in that interval is the subject of this essay. The answer is a trade.

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The Before

Cowan’s New Hampshire practice gave him a direct view of two populations of children side by side. Many of the families in the Peterborough community he served did not vaccinate their children. Other patients had come to him from conventional practices, partially or fully vaccinated. His pediatric caseload therefore included children on the full childhood schedule, children on none of it, and children in between.

What he observed is on record. “I rarely saw an unvaccinated child in my practice with a chronic illness of any sort. In general, these children ate healthy diets, played outside a lot, and were in good health.”² Among the partially and fully vaccinated children, he treated “many who had one or more chronic health conditions, including asthma, eczema, seizures, and digestive disorders.” Over the years, these conditions became more common among the vaccinated children he saw, a pattern he traces to the late 1980s and mid-1990s introduction of new adjuvants, excipients, and additional vaccines.

He also kept count of the acute illnesses conventional medicine warns against. Over roughly two decades: hundreds of cases of chicken pox, approximately fifty cases of measles, about twenty cases of mumps, a few cases of German measles, hundreds of cases of whooping cough including in all three of his own children. Two hospitalizations across the entire caseload, one from a complication of chicken pox and one from tetanus. All patients, including the two who were hospitalized, “emerged alive and well, with no long-term complications.”²

This is what childhood illness used to look like. A fever came and ran its course over a few days. A rash erupted, lingered a week, faded. The nose produced mucus until the cough had cleared it. The child slept and ate and complained and got better. Parents stayed with them, kept them in bed, brought soup and books. The body did its work and the illness ended. What the child built in the process was the capacity to come out the other side.

The establishment’s own research confirms that these acute illnesses were not merely survivable; they were protective. A 2007 paper in Atherosclerosis concluded that “childhood contagious diseases had a protecting effect against coronary heart disease. The risk for acute coronary events decreased significantly with increasing number of childhood contagious diseases.”³ A 2016 study published in Cancer Medicine by researchers at Baylor College of Medicine, looking at 4,533 cases and 4,171 controls collected across five countries, found a 21% reduced risk of developing glioma, a deadly brain cancer, among those who had chicken pox as children. The study’s lead researcher, Dr. Melissa Bondy, told the press: “The link is unlikely to be coincidental.”⁴

Children who went through these acute illnesses were building something. They were less prone, later in life, to the chronic conditions that would eventually define the health picture of their generation.

The After

The ledger looks different now.

As of 2018, according to the figures Cowan compiled from establishment sources: one in two-and-a-half American children had an allergy, one in six had a developmental disability, one in nine had attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, one in eleven had asthma, one in thirteen had severe food allergies, and one in thirty-six had autism.² Those were the numbers nearly a decade ago. The autism figure alone has since moved to one in thirty-one according to CDC surveillance data for the 2022 birth cohort.⁵

The classrooms Cowan remembers from 1960s Detroit, where a single asthmatic child was unusual enough to be teased for it, no longer exist. In their place: nurses’ offices holding dozens of inhalers, nut-free lunch tables requiring institutional allowance, EpiPens zipped into every backpack, children arriving at kindergarten already on daily medication for conditions their grandparents would not have recognized.

Three conditions carry most of the weight of this shift, and the pattern of each is the same.

Asthma is the chronic form of what used to be an acute respiratory process. A child catches a cold, produces mucus, coughs, clears, recovers. In the suppressed version, the mucus is stopped, the cough is quieted, the child seems better in the moment, and the terrain that produced the original expulsion is left intact and compounded by the drugs used to suppress it. The next time the body attempts to clear, the response is sharper, deeper, harder to resolve. By the time a child is on a daily inhaler at age six, what began as the body’s work has been converted into a condition requiring lifelong pharmaceutical management.

Eczema is the skin equivalent. The skin pushes outward; it is one of the body’s largest routes for expelling what the terrain cannot otherwise handle. A rash is unwanted material coming out through its most accessible exit. Topical corticosteroids suppress the eruption. The skin clears. The exit is closed. What was being pushed out is now driven inward, and the pattern repeats on a longer cycle until the child has chronic eczema requiring maintenance treatment, often alongside asthma, often with food allergies layered on top.

Allergies are the sensitization pattern. In 1902, Charles Richet and Paul Portier injected a dog with a small, non-lethal dose of a sea anemone toxin they were studying. The dog recovered. Several weeks later they gave the same dog a second small dose and expected it to pass even more quietly than the first. The dog died within minutes. Richet named the phenomenon anaphylaxis, meaning against protection, and went on to show that it was a general property of foreign proteins introduced into the body by injection: a second exposure to a protein the body had met before through a needle could trigger a catastrophic response that the first exposure had not. He won the 1913 Nobel Prize for the finding.

The mechanism has not stopped operating. It operates every time a child receives an injection containing proteins the digestive filtering system was never consulted on. Vaccines have carried food-derived proteins throughout their history: egg protein in influenza and measles vaccines, gelatin from bovine and porcine sources, casein in various combinations. The Richet mechanism predicts what happens when a child’s body meets these proteins through a needle before meeting them at a meal. The childhood food allergy curves meet the vaccination schedule curves on the way up, and the public account of why so many children now carry life-threatening sensitivities to foods their great-grandparents ate without incident does not mention Richet.

Three organ systems, three expressions of the same arithmetic: the body attempts to clear; the clearing is interrupted; the condition that was being resolved becomes a condition to be managed.

The Mechanism

Herbert Shelton, writing in the Natural Hygiene tradition in the early twentieth century, described the sequence that produces chronic disease from acute illness. His language was unornamented. An insult, usually toxic, damages tissue. The body initiates a response: inflammation, fever, mucus, rash, diarrhea, vomiting. Each response delivers repair substances to the site, expels unwanted material, or both. Symptoms are not pathology; they are the body’s work. Pharmaceuticals are deployed to suppress the symptoms. The suppression interrupts the repair and adds a new toxic burden: the drug itself. New symptoms emerge, from the incompleted repair of the original insult or from the drug’s direct effects. The new symptoms are suppressed in turn. The cumulative burden exceeds the body’s capacity to clear. The acute condition becomes chronic. The chronic condition is labeled progressive. The patient is placed on lifelong medication.⁶

Applied to a child, the sequence runs as follows.

A two-year-old develops a fever during what the parent is told is a viral illness. The clinician recommends acetaminophen. The fever drops. The child seems better. What the fever was doing, which was raising the body’s internal temperature to speed the clearing of toxic material from circulation, has been interrupted. The acute process truncates without finishing. Material the body was clearing remains behind.

Three months later, the same child develops a cough. The parent is given cough syrup. Dextromethorphan suppresses the cough reflex. The mucus the body was expelling stays in the lungs. The clinician, examining the child a week later and hearing crackles, prescribes an antibiotic for suspected bronchitis. The antibiotic devastates the microbial community in the child’s gut, forcing surviving organisms to shift into resistant and fungal forms. The child develops a yeast overgrowth. The parent is told this is coincidence.

At age four, the child develops eczema on the inside of the elbows. The clinician prescribes hydrocortisone. The eczema recedes. The exit is sealed. The toxic load that was being pushed through the skin is retained. At five, the child has a wheeze. At six, the child is diagnosed with asthma and prescribed a daily inhaled corticosteroid and a rescue inhaler.

At every step, the parent has followed the clinician’s advice, and the clinician has followed the standard of care. In the moment each intervention appeared to help. The chronic diagnosis arrives as if from nowhere, with no causal account offered beyond genetic predisposition and bad luck.

Old herbal medicine knew what current pharmaceutical medicine has forgotten. The traditional preparations for respiratory illness were called mucolytics. The name is literal: mucus-dissolving. Marshmallow root tea, slippery elm, licorice, the simple steam of a kettle: these preparations helped the body expel the mucus more efficiently. They were not suppressing the body’s work. They were supporting it. Expectorant was a category because expectoration was understood to be the point.

Modern over-the-counter preparations invert the logic. Antihistamines dry secretions. Decongestants constrict blood vessels to shrink nasal tissue. Cough suppressants quiet the reflex that was clearing the airways. The drugs work on the premise that the symptom is the problem. The traditional preparations worked on the premise that the symptom is the solution and the body needs help completing it.

The Suppression That Was Never Named as Suppression

Vaccines belong to this sequence, and they act on it in a specific way. The acute illness a vaccine targets does not occur because the body has been prevented from carrying out the clearing work that the acute illness represents. The toxic burden that would have been expelled through fever, mucus, rash, and the other channels of cleansing remains in place, compounded by the vaccine itself. What looks like prevention is suppression of the acute presentation. The underlying material does not disappear; it lands in the chronic ledger. This is the frame that holds the data together. The establishment’s own research supplies the data.

In 1981, researchers in an urban region of Guinea-Bissau offered the diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis (DTP) vaccine and the oral polio vaccine to children between the ages of three and five months. Thirty-six years later, the data was published in EBioMedicine under the authorship of Søren Wengel Mogensen and colleagues. The finding: infants who received the DTP vaccine died at substantially higher rates from all causes combined than their unvaccinated peers, with the paper concluding that the vaccine was associated with roughly fivefold higher mortality than being unvaccinated.⁷ Children vaccinated against the targeted diseases died less often from those specific diseases and died more often from everything else, at a higher net rate.

The study, as Cowan notes, “should have served as a clarion call to the entire medical profession and vaccine industry that vaccines should, at least, be studied in this kind of systemic way, but the powers that be have not even bothered to criticize the study, choosing to instead ignore it completely.”²

In 1983, the CDC’s recommended childhood vaccination schedule included approximately 24 doses by age eighteen. By 2020, the number had risen to roughly 72 doses of sixteen vaccines by age eighteen, with approximately 50 doses received before the age of six.² The chronic disease curves run roughly parallel to the schedule expansion. The two curves do not move independently.

The chicken pox vaccine, introduced in the United States in 1995, provides the clearest documented case of the trade operating in real time. Before the vaccine, approximately four million Americans developed chicken pox each year, with 100 to 150 deaths, about half of whom were adults. The childhood illness was benign enough that Cowan reports treating hundreds of cases without a single adverse outcome.²

What was traded for the reduction in chicken pox is now visible in the shingles numbers. A 2005 Vaccine study on the incidence of varicella and herpes zoster in Massachusetts concluded: “As varicella vaccine coverage in children increased, the incidence of varicella decreased and the occurrence of herpes zoster increased.”⁸ A 2002 Vaccine paper projected that mass varicella vaccination would cause “a major epidemic of herpes-zoster, affecting more than 50% of those aged 10-44 years at the introduction of vaccination.”⁹ A 2011 study in the Pediatric Infectious Disease Journal confirmed that “varicella vaccination of children has decreased disease incidence, but introduced the occurrence of herpes zoster from vaccine-type virus.”¹⁰

Merck, maker of the varicella vaccine Varivax, then released Zostavax, a vaccine for the shingles its varicella vaccine had helped cause. Zostavax sales reached $749 million in 2016 alone.² Patients subsequently brought litigation against Merck, alleging the shingles vaccine itself had given them shingles and other serious injuries.²

The pattern repeats across the schedule. Each dose addresses a specific acute illness. Each dose adds to the cumulative toxic and inflammatory load the child’s terrain must then process. The acute illnesses the vaccines target are reduced in frequency, often without the mortality claims surviving close inspection, since many of the diseases were in steep decline before the vaccines were introduced. What was going to be cleared through those acute illnesses does not disappear because the acute illness has been prevented from occurring. It redirects. What rises in its place is the chronic ledger: asthma, eczema, allergies, the attention and learning conditions, the inflammatory conditions once seen in middle age that now appear in grade school.

Cowan’s observation of his own patient population captures the trade in miniature. Hundreds of acute childhood illnesses treated with observation and support, resolving without complication, leaving the children intact. Alongside them, the chronic conditions he saw accumulating in the vaccinated children: asthma, eczema, seizures, digestive disorders. One population passed through the illnesses that were given to them to pass through. The other population was prevented from passing through those illnesses and inherited a different set of conditions in exchange.

The Trade

In 1980, 3.6% of American children had asthma. Current CDC figures put the rate near 7%, almost double the 1980 baseline, with the peak above 9% within living memory. The CDC collected the number. The CDC collected the matching figures for the allergies, the eczema, the attention conditions, the autism, the entire chronic ledger that now defines pediatric life. The vaccination schedule tripled across the same period. The pharmaceutical suite deployed against ordinary childhood illness expanded to include an over-the-counter preparation for every symptom the body uses to clear itself.

The children who used to be unusual for coughing in the hallway are now unusual for not coughing in it. The scar from a week of chicken pox has been exchanged for a lifetime of daily inhaler use. The parents who nursed children through fevers now manage chronic diagnoses that never fully resolve. The trade did not reduce how much illness children experience. It changed the illness from something a child passed through into something a child is given to carry for life.

The acute illnesses were the body’s work. The chronic illnesses are what remained when the body was prevented from finishing the work.

The 3.6% is on record. The 9.3% peak is on record. The current 7% is on record. The vaccination schedule is on record. The suppressant drugs prescribed for every symptom are on record. Whatever word fits what happened in the interval between them, the numbers exist and say what they say.

How to Explain It to a Six-Year-Old

Imagine a kitchen that gets a little bit dirty every day. The way the kitchen gets clean is simple. Someone sweeps the dirt into a pile and then puts the pile outside.

Now imagine every time someone starts sweeping, you grab the broom and stop them, because the dust in the air is making you sneeze. The sneezing stops. The dust settles back down. The kitchen looks okay for a few hours. Then more dirt arrives, because dirt always arrives, and the sweeper starts again, and you stop them again, because the sneezing is back.

After a while, there is so much dirt in the kitchen that just walking across the floor makes everyone sneeze. Not because sweeping is bad. Because the sweeping never got to finish, and the dirt never got to leave.

A fever is sweeping. A rash is sweeping. Mucus is sweeping. The medicine that stops the fever is you grabbing the broom.

If you grab the broom often enough, for long enough, the body stops being able to clean the kitchen at all. That is a chronic illness. It is not something that mysteriously appeared. It is what is left when the sweeping was stopped too many times.

References