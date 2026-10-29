Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
7hEdited

A terrible tragedy. “A series of five injections over the course of a month, administered to a patient whose system is already grappling with the toxic and inflammatory burden of a stray dog ​​bite, constitutes a sensitization protocol—regardless of what the injections actually contain.” Then there is the issue of contaminated or compromised vaccines—a toxic load that can lead to death. This compelling report raises a valid point regarding transparency, pharmacovigilance, and the obligation to investigate deaths that occur following medical treatment.

This skepticism toward vaccines has now extended to our pets. According to a new study published Saturday in the journal *Vaccine*, more than half of dog owners in the United States have expressed concerns about vaccinating their pets—even against rabies. This study emerges against a backdrop of rising anti-vaccine sentiment among the human population in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0264410X23010150?dgcid=author

This is not the first sign that concerns regarding vaccine-related harm have affected our pets. A 2021 study published in the *Canadian Veterinary Journal* found a correlation between the movement against mandatory childhood vaccination and pet owners who are reluctant to vaccinate their animals. An increasing number of people are skeptical about vaccinating their dogs—the same group that believes vaccines cause autism in children

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7877678/

This demonstrates that COVID-19 has radically altered how Americans perceive vaccines.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Baldmichael's avatar
Baldmichael
6h

Many thanks. It is bizarre to call a rabies vaccine a vaccine when it is administered after the event, a dog bite. A vaccine is supposed to prevent or minimise a disease by priming the body in anticipation of disease. If the dog bite from an alleged infection animal occurs it must be too late by definition, so the whole thing is insane even by pharma's grossly warped standards.

By then injecting an alleged disease causing agent and toxic adjuvants and expecting good health is insane by any right thinking person.

Vaccination is barbaric and must stop.

Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Unbekoming · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture