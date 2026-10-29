A note on this case and its language. The facts of Srushti Shinde’s death are drawn from the Times of India, 6 March 2024, reported by Rahul Gayakwad.¹ The historical material on Louis Pasteur is drawn from Gerald Geison’s The Private Science of Louis Pasteur (Princeton University Press, 1995), from Thomas Dolan’s Pasteur and Rabies (London, 1890), from contemporary reports in the medical press of 1886 and 1887, and from the published record of the January 1887 session of the French Academy of Medicine at which Pasteur’s method was formally defended.²,³,⁴,¹⁰ Establishment vocabulary (”rabies virus,” “immune response,” “antibody protection,” “infection”) appears in the author’s voice only in attribution. The terrain reading is stated in its own language. The two registers are not interchangeable.

Kolhapur, March 2024

On Friday, Srushti Shinde received the fifth and final dose of the anti-rabies vaccine. On Saturday she developed fever and lost the use of both legs. At 2 a.m. Tuesday she was dead. The attending physician at CPR Hospital in Kolhapur told the Times of India she had died of rabies.¹

She was twenty-one. She had completed a bachelor’s degree in commerce. She worked as a graphic designer and lived with her sister and her parents in the city’s Nagala Park area. Her father is an electrical contractor. On February 3, she stopped on the road to answer a phone call. A stray dog bit her left leg. Local residents brought her to the state-run CPR Hospital, where she received stitches and the first dose of the anti-rabies vaccine. The same dog bit around twenty people that day between KMC Chowk and Bhausingji Road.¹

The vaccine course prescribed by Indian public health protocol is five doses spread across a month, administered alongside anti-rabies serum for passive protection. Srushti received both. Her final dose fell on Friday, March 1. On Saturday her legs failed and her temperature climbed. A private hospital admitted her, ran tests, intubated her, and reported she had rabies. She was transferred to CPR Hospital at 8 p.m. on Monday and died six hours later.¹

Her uncle, Atul Shinde, spoke to the newspaper. “How did rabies occur despite the anti-rabies injection?” he asked. “Was the vaccine not kept at the required temperature?”¹

The hospital’s medical superintendent, Dr. Shishir Mirgunde, offered a figure. “According to a worldwide study, 99.09% of people infected with rabies do not survive.”¹

As a precautionary measure, Srushti’s family members were also given anti-rabies vaccine shots.¹

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The Defenses

What follows is the structure of a product that cannot be falsified by any outcome. The article contains four defenses the system invokes when a vaccinated patient dies, each presented without irony, each on examination defeating itself. Taken together they describe a logical system in which the vaccine’s performance is defined so that no result can count against it.

The first defense is the one Dr. Mirgunde offered. The vaccine does not need to answer for Srushti’s death because rabies is almost always fatal. The 99.09% figure is doing specific work in this sentence. It converts her death from a product failure into a confirmation of the disease. The vaccine was given, the disease won, the vaccine’s defenders can point to the arithmetic of 99.09% as if the arithmetic itself were on the vaccine’s side.

The problem with this defense surfaces the moment the question is asked honestly. The 99.09% figure describes the fatality rate of what the medical literature calls symptomatic rabies in people who did not receive the vaccine. It cannot also describe the fatality rate in people who did receive the vaccine without conceding that the vaccine failed to change the outcome. The statistic can serve as evidence of the disease’s lethality or as a shield for the vaccine’s failure. It cannot serve as both. The moment it is used to explain the death of a vaccinated patient, it has stopped being evidence that the vaccine works.

The second defense is the one Srushti’s uncle raised. Perhaps the vaccine was not kept at the required temperature. This is the layman’s hypothesis, and it is the one the hospital did not answer. There is no reported statement from the hospital, the vaccine manufacturer, or the district health office addressing the cold-chain integrity of the specific doses administered to Srushti. The question went unanswered in the article and has not been answered since.

The storage defense fails for a different reason than the statistical one. If a vaccine’s efficacy depends on cold-chain conditions a twenty-one-year-old patient and her uncle cannot verify, then it cannot be guaranteed in any field setting where cold chains are imperfect. Rural India, where most dog bites occur, is not a controlled laboratory. If the vaccine protects only when the chain holds, and the chain cannot be verified at the point of administration, the product’s licensing is in question. The defense protects the vaccine’s reputation at the cost of its utility.

The third defense is embedded in the protocol the article prints at the end. Dog bites are classified. Class 1 (contact, licking intact skin) requires no vaccine. Class 2 (abraded or non-bleeding wounds) requires the vaccine. Class 3 (bite wounds, skin contact through saliva) requires the vaccine and the serum.¹ Srushti was treated under the Class 3 protocol, the most aggressive. The defense available after her death is that her exposure was simply too severe for the vaccine to protect her. This defense lives inside the classification itself, built into the system before any failure occurs.

The classification defense defeats itself at the point of use. If the Class 3 protocol does not reliably protect against the worst exposures, then it does not reliably protect anyone bitten under the conditions India sees daily, where a stray dog population estimated by the WHO at thirty-five to forty million circulates through dense urban and rural populations.⁵ The protocol is prescribed to Class 3 patients because it is the strongest intervention available. If the strongest intervention is defensible after it fails, there is no intervention left to prescribe.

The fourth defense is the one no one in the article names, because it is not a defense in words. It is the gesture. After Srushti died, her family members were given the vaccine. The vaccine that did not save her was recommended, administered, and accepted as the appropriate response to her death. The system that could not explain how she died of rabies after being vaccinated against rabies prescribed more of the same substance to her family, as prophylaxis against the same outcome.

This gesture is the strongest statement the system can make about its own confidence. It is also, examined closely, the strongest statement the system can make against itself. If the vaccine worked, the family did not need it. If the vaccine failed, the family had just witnessed the failure. There is no third interpretation under which the recommendation makes sense. The gesture is a ritual.

Four defenses, each from the article’s own twelve hundred words. None of them answers the uncle’s question.

Pasteur’s Pattern

The structure Dr. Mirgunde and his colleagues inherited was built in Paris in July 1885. The patient was a nine-year-old boy from Alsace named Joseph Meister, bitten by a dog two days earlier. The treating physician was Louis Pasteur, a chemist who had never qualified to practice medicine. The vaccine Pasteur administered had never been given to a human being.²

The case has two records. The public record Pasteur published after the fact describes Meister recovering and the vaccine being declared a success. The private record Pasteur kept in his laboratory notebooks, which his family embargoed for a century after his death, describes something else. Gerald Geison, a professor of history at Princeton, received access to the notebooks when the embargo lifted. In 1995 he published his analysis.²

What Geison found in the notebooks is what Pasteur had denied in print. The Meister vaccine had not been developed through the methods described publicly. The preparation given to Meister differed from the one tested on dogs; its safety had not been established with the rigor Pasteur had claimed. The method Pasteur had publicly admitted in October 1885 rendered only fifteen or sixteen out of twenty dogs refractory to the disease was not the method actually administered to the boy.² And Meister had been treated at all despite there being no demonstrated case to cure. He had been bitten by a dog. There is no evidence he was ever going to develop the disease. Dogs bite millions of people every year without consequence beyond the wound itself.

Pasteur’s notebooks record that he was aware of these problems. He proceeded anyway, because the political stakes of a public success were enormous and because the probability that Meister would develop the disease was low enough that the vaccine would most likely appear to work.²

Meister did not fall ill. The vaccine was declared the first successful treatment of a disease considered uniformly fatal. Pasteur became a national hero. The Pasteur Institute was founded. Patients bitten by animals suspected of rabies began arriving in Paris from across Europe and from as far as Russia and the United States.

In March 1886, nineteen peasants from the Smolensk region of Russia, attacked by what their village believed was a rabid wolf, were sent to Pasteur for treatment. Three died during the treatment itself. Others died in the months following. Pasteur attributed these deaths to the severity of the wolf bites and to the delay in beginning treatment. In July of the same year, a boy named Arthur Stoboi was bitten by a dog in Odessa and treated by a local physician using Pasteur’s method. He died of rabies in November, while the dog that had bitten him remained alive and symptomless. The Russian medical press reported the case and concluded the treatment itself had caused the death.³

The documentary case against the treatment was accumulating in parallel. Michel Peter collected testimony from thirty-four French medical practitioners who reported seeing only rare cases of rabies across entire careers, against Pasteur’s own claim of treating fifteen hundred cases in six months. The Metropolitan Police in London recorded one hundred and eighty-six bite incidents from dogs considered rabid between 1885 and 1886, with no resulting rabies deaths among officers, and sent only seven officers to Paris for treatment across the whole period. Dr. Dujardin Beaumetz’s official records for the Department of the Seine showed thirty-eight rabies deaths in the four years before Pasteur’s treatment became available (1882–1885) and thirty-seven in the four years after (1886–1889). Three of the six Paris deaths recorded in 1889 occurred in patients who had completed the anti-rabic treatment.¹⁰ The treatment had not changed the number of deaths. It had added a new category to the ledger: patients who had been vaccinated before they died.

The defense Pasteur’s team mounted at the French Academy of Medicine on 11 January 1887, responding to Michel Peter’s accusations that the vaccine was dangerous and had killed patients, invoked the inherent risk of any medical therapy and individual variability in the patient.⁴ The vocabulary was fixed by that session. Deaths after vaccination were attributed to the dog, to the delay, to the severity of exposure, or to a form of the disease the vaccine had briefly provoked but not caused. The vaccine itself was never implicated. The pattern Dr. Mirgunde reproduced for the Times of India in March 2024 is the same pattern Grancher deployed against Peter in January 1887, carried intact across one hundred and thirty-seven years.

The Pasteurian method arrived in India through the Semple vaccine, developed in 1911 at the Central Research Institute in Kasauli by David Semple, a British army surgeon. The Semple vaccine was produced by inoculating sheep or goat brains with material from animals the production protocol classified as rabid, processing the tissue with phenol, and administering the resulting slurry to patients across the subcontinent. The method was cheap and scalable, and the colonial public health infrastructure adopted it widely.⁶

The vaccine was known from the start to carry a documented risk of neurological injury. Patients would complete the course and, days or weeks later, develop fever, limb weakness, ascending paralysis, and in some cases death. Published complication rates vary with the batch and the outbreak. The average rate across fourteen earlier studies was reported at roughly one case per three thousand doses; a Bangkok outbreak in 1984 produced neurological complications in approximately one of every one hundred and twenty recipients, with a fatality rate of about one in seven hundred.⁷ The WHO called for the Semple vaccine’s total disuse in 1993. India phased it out over the following decade.

The replacement was a generation of cell-culture vaccines manufactured on Vero cell lines and chick embryo cells. These vaccines were presented as substantially safer than the nerve-tissue product they replaced, and in gross terms they are. The gross neurological complication rate dropped by orders of magnitude. The pattern did not disappear. The vaccinology literature continues to report cases of neurological injury following cell-culture rabies vaccination, including the patterns labeled Guillain-Barré syndrome, acute disseminated encephalomyelitis, and ascending paralysis.⁸

Srushti almost certainly received a cell-culture vaccine under the current Indian public health protocol. The specific product used in her case is not identified in the Times of India article. What is identified is her clinical course. Final dose Friday. Fever Saturday. Bilateral leg weakness Saturday. Ventilator by Monday. Death at 2 a.m. Tuesday.

The objection raised at this point by a careful reader is that vaccines have improved since 1885 and the Pasteur comparison is overstated. The objection has a point to make. The products are not Pasteur’s, the manufacturing is cleaner, and the gross safety profile has improved. What has not changed is the structure of the defense when a vaccinated patient dies. Pasteur blamed the wolf. Grancher blamed individual variability. Dr. Mirgunde blamed the 99.09%. The product has changed. The logic has not.

What Killed Srushti Shinde

Her uncle’s question remains. How did rabies occur despite the anti-rabies injection?

The terrain reading arranges the evidence differently from the hospital’s account. It starts from this: a product administered to a patient on Friday is a candidate agent for the illness that begins on Saturday. The timeline is read as evidence, not as coincidence. The historical record of neurological injury following rabies vaccination is read as context, not as noise.

The clinical picture Srushti presented is consistent with post-vaccinal neurological injury. Fever and bilateral leg weakness within twenty-four hours of a final vaccine dose, ventilator dependence by seventy-two hours, death within days: this is the pattern the Semple vaccine was known to produce at rates between one in three thousand and one in one hundred and twenty depending on batch and outbreak.⁷ It is also the pattern that cell-culture vaccines continue to produce at lower but non-zero rates. The pattern was called rabies in Srushti’s case because the laboratory testing returned a positive result for what the test is calibrated to detect, and because the alternative explanation would require the hospital to concede that the vaccine it had administered six times (five doses plus one serum) over the preceding month was a candidate cause of her illness.

The accumulated insult matters. The dog bite was real. Dog saliva introduces proteins, oral bacteria, physical trauma, and inflammatory load into a wound the body has to process. The anti-rabies serum, administered on day one, is a horse-derived or human-derived preparation that introduces further foreign proteins into the body. The five vaccine doses add injection load, adjuvant exposure, and in the case of cell-culture products, cellular debris from the manufacturing process. Charles Richet established in 1901 that the injection of foreign proteins creates sensitization, a progressive heightening of the body’s response to each subsequent exposure. He received the 1913 Nobel Prize for the finding.⁹ A series of five injections over a month, administered to a patient whose system is already managing the toxic and inflammatory load of a stray-dog bite, is a sensitization protocol regardless of what is in the injections.

The timeline of Srushti’s collapse maps onto this sensitization pattern more cleanly than it maps onto the hospital’s account. On the hospital’s account, a disease that was somehow unaffected by five doses of its targeted vaccine and a dose of the matching serum emerged on day thirty of the treatment course, by coincidence twenty-four hours after the final dose, and killed her within three days. On the terrain reading, the fifth dose of an inherently reactive preparation, administered to a system that had been building a progressive response to the first four doses, produced an acute neurological reaction consistent with the historical record of post-vaccinal injury.

Neither account can be confirmed without an autopsy, a toxicology panel, and the identification of the specific vaccine lot administered. None of these is in the Times of India article. None of them appears to have been performed. The hospital’s account is reported as a finding. The terrain reading is reported here as the inference supported by the facts in evidence.

Atul Shinde asked how rabies occurred despite the anti-rabies injection. The answer the hospital offered was the 99.09% figure, the storage question left unanswered, the Class 3 severity, and the recommendation that the family receive the vaccine as a precaution. The answer the Pasteurian record offers is that this is how the vaccine has worked since 1885. The vaccinated who survive are counted for the vaccine. The vaccinated who die are counted for the disease. The dog that bit Srushti bit twenty people. The article mentions no other deaths among them. In the ledger the system keeps, the nineteen survivors will be counted toward the vaccine’s record, and Srushti toward the disease’s. Either way, the vaccine’s record improves. The pattern Srushti’s uncle noticed is the pattern Michel Peter noticed in 1886, that Arthur Stoboi’s death illustrated in Odessa in November of that year, that the Russian medical press named at the time, that David Semple’s critics named in the 1920s, that WHO reviewers of neuroparalytic complications named through the second half of the twentieth century, and that the cell-culture era has reduced in frequency without resolving in principle.

The question is Atul Shinde’s. The hospital did not answer it. The Pasteur Institute did not answer it in 1885. The French Academy of Medicine did not answer it in 1887. The vaccinology literature has not answered it in 2024. The record is public. The question stands.

How to Explain It to a Six-Year-Old

A girl in a village scrapes her knee on a rock.

She is fine. Her knee hurts a little, but she is walking and talking and she goes home.

The village doctor hears about the scrape. He runs out and says: that rock might make you very sick. The sickness is terrible. It almost always kills.

He gives her five shots of a special medicine. He says the medicine will stop the sickness from coming.

The doctor keeps a book. In his book he writes down only one thing: did the child die, or not.

If a child gets the shots and does not die, the doctor writes the medicine worked. He does not ask if the child is tired now, or sad, or sick in a different way. Those things are not in his book.

If a child gets the shots and dies, the doctor writes the rock was too sharp, or the shots came too late, or the sickness was especially strong. He does not write the shots. The shots are never the answer.

The girl who scraped her knee gets all five shots. Three days after her last shot, she dies.

Her uncle asks the doctor how that could be. She was fine when she came in. The doctor tells him the sickness almost always kills the people it catches. He is sorry.

Then the doctor gives the same shots to her sister, her mother, and her father. In case any of them scrapes a knee on a rock.

The family takes the shots. The doctor writes their names in the book. He has not written down the shots in a hundred and forty years. He never has to. He is always right.

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