Zeolite is old. It is in Roman concrete that has held for two thousand years. It is in the water filters of ancient cisterns. It is in the stomachs of Pacific livestock whose keepers knew, somehow, that this grey crumbling rock made the animals healthier. It is in Soviet clinical protocols from the 1960s. It is in the standard emergency response to the Chernobyl explosion.

In 1986, after the Chernobyl reactor failure, the Soviet Union manufactured and distributed natural zeolite at industrial scale — for soil remediation, for livestock feed, for human consumption, for the cleanup itself. Karl Hecht, who had been director of the Institute for Experimental and Clinical Pathophysiology at the Charité of Humboldt University Berlin, spent the six decades after that building the clinical research base — on silicon’s role in human health, on zeolite’s clinical safety, on its applications in ageing. In 2018, Pavelić and colleagues published a comprehensive clinical safety review of natural clinoptilolite in Frontiers in Pharmacology. In 2019, Mastinu analysed its binding affinities. In the Western medical literature, these works sit largely uncited.

What has not been treated at book length, until now, is how a volcanic mineral with six decades of Soviet clinical work behind it, two major peer-reviewed Western reviews, and ongoing clinical use across the former Eastern Bloc, remains almost entirely absent from Western medical practice — and what the toxic burden it is meant to address actually is.

The Zeolite Book gathers the Soviet clinical record, the Western peer-reviewed studies, three contemporary practitioner voices, and three serious counterviews into one honest treatment.

That is why the book runs to seven appendices. 288 pages, four parts, three practitioner voices, three counterviews, seven appendices. The honest treatment is the argument.

The Zeolite Book

What the book shows

Part One lays the terrain context, the mechanism of action, and the history. What natural clinoptilolite is — a volcanic mineral formed in the slow cooling of ancient lava and ash, carrying a honeycombed crystalline structure of negatively-charged channels. How that structure catches heavy metals and modern toxins. The arc from ancient use through Soviet protocols to Chernobyl and after. The binding spectrum — mercury, lead, cadmium, aluminium, pharmaceutical residues, PFAS, mycotoxins — the toxic burden no previous generation faced.

Part Two gathers the practitioner voices. Jeff Hoyt on dosing and the Higher Dose Theory — why the micro-dose convention sold in the West falls short of what the clinical record supports. Karl Hecht on the Russian clinical tradition — silicon’s role in connective tissue, in ageing, in the whole architecture of what Soviet medicine was tracking that the West never picked up. Karen Brennan on clinical practice with chronically ill patients. Larry Cook on recovery protocols for children.

Part Three engages the counterviews honestly. Rebecca Lee on binder redistribution — the concern that any binder, zeolite included, can shift toxins without eliminating them. Christopher Exley on aluminium specifically — the argument that zeolite is not the right tool for the aluminium problem. Boyd Haley on the chemistry argument against direct tissue extraction. The Redistribution Objection chapter engages the strongest version of Lee’s concern on its own terms. The When Zeolite Is the Wrong Choice chapter names the situations where the honest answer is: use something else.

Part Four answers reader questions, documents experiences by condition, and closes with a chapter in open dialogue form — The Zeolite Conversation — where the practitioner and counterview positions are placed in the same room.

What is at the back

Seven appendices. The Pavelić 2018 clinical safety review. The Mastinu 2019 binding affinity analysis. The Hecht Research Synthesis — six decades of Soviet work drawn into one chapter. Convergence and Gaps — what the practitioners and the counterviews agree on, and where they do not. References. Further Reading. A Practical Reference on dosing, timing, and brand selection. And a full index.

Who this book is for

For the subscriber who has been waiting for the Zeolite treatment — the one who has been reading the Substack essays, who has been in the detox conversation for years, and who wants the whole case gathered in one place with the counterviews treated seriously. Start at Part One and read straight through.

For the new reader with no background — this book assumes none. The terrain context is laid out before any practitioner is named, any protocol is discussed, any counterview is engaged. Start at the Introduction.

For someone you love who is carrying a toxic burden they cannot name and does not know how to approach — the parent asking about children’s chronic symptoms, the friend who has been through a mould exposure, the family member whose chronic illness has outlasted every pharmaceutical answer they have been given. This book is the honest treatment, with the counterviews placed next to the practitioner cases, and the practical reference at the back for anyone who decides to try.

The Zeolite Book on Lulu

The companion piece: Colloidal Silver

Natural clinoptilolite and colloidal silver sit on the same shelf for the same reason. Both are substances the medical establishment used, then stopped using, when the pharmaceutical industry arrived. Both work. Both are unpatentable. Both have clinical records that run to centuries — in silver’s case, millennia. Both were quietly disappeared from the standard of care, not because the evidence turned against them, but because they could not be owned.

Colloidal Silver reconstructs the pre-1938 record — the surgical wound care, the burn ward protocols, the Collargol and Argyrol and Protargol branded preparations that filled the pharmacopoeia before the Flexner Report, before the pharmaceutical reorganisation of medicine, before silver was walked out the back door. The Zeolite Book does the parallel job for zeolite — the Soviet clinical record, the peer-reviewed Western reviews, the practitioner voices who kept using it anyway. One is the mineral that bound what the body could not bind. The other is the metal that cleared what the body could not clear. Both were dropped. Both are still here.

Colloidal Silver on Lulu

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Digital Edition

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For the full paperback shelf

The catalogue continues to grow. The Boron Book and The Magnesium Handbook for the minerals the body needs. Colloidal Silver for the metal medicine dropped. No Autoimmunity for the diagnosis that was invented. The Genetic Deception for the science that was not science. The Vaccine Books. The pet terrain titles. The full shelf is here: lulu.com/spotlight/unbekoming.

Thank you

This imprint runs on attention and word of mouth. Reading, sharing, buying, lending, recommending — every one of these is what keeps the catalogue growing, keeps the next book possible, keeps the terrain-paradigm shelf expanding in public. The subscribers who have been here since the beginning, and the readers who have arrived recently, and the ones who are reading this on a forward from someone who passed it along — thank you. The work does not happen without you.

Zeolite is not an invention. It is a record. That is what the book returns.

With gratitude,

Unbekoming