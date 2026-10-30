Lies are Unbekoming

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Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
2h

Thank you for sharing this interesting work on clinoptilolite. I believe it is worth further investigating its ion-exchange and adsorption properties, as well as its potential applications in gut health, inflammation, and the removal of certain toxic metals. Recent clinical findings provide a rationale for further exploration in this area:

1. Lead poisoning (2025). A randomized, double-blind clinical trial involving 80 patients. Oral zeolite, administered alongside standard treatment for two weeks, significantly reduced blood lead levels.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40487907/

2. Treatment-resistant chronic diarrhea (2025). A study of 100 patients that evaluated the safety, tolerability, and progression of intestinal symptoms during treatment with clinoptilolite.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39957445/

3. Irritable bowel syndrome (2024). An observational study involving 204 patients. Improvements in abdominal pain, bloating, stool consistency, and quality of life were reported after eight weeks.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10914565/

These are preliminary results that warrant further research, particularly longer-term controlled trials. While the adsorption capacity and ion-exchange properties of this mineral are well-established physicochemical characteristics, we still need to determine the full extent of its clinical benefits and the conditions under which its safety can be ensured.

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Cousin Clem's avatar
Cousin Clem
25m

I wonder how this compares with diamtomaceaous earth which also carries a negative charge and has been used by humans and given to farm animals(primarily for parasite elimination). Many swear by it's detoxing effects.

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