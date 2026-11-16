In February I wrote about what the transrectal prostate biopsy does on the way in. This essay is the companion piece, examining what the biopsy does on the way out. Both essays rest on mainstream published literature. Both arrive at related conclusions by different routes. Together they cover the two failure modes of a procedure that still functions as the entry point to nearly every cancer diagnosis in modern medicine.

The essay uses establishment terminology strategically. Words like cancer, tumor, and metastasis appear because they name physical phenomena worth examining. These are the walled region, the contained deposit, the containment response the body builds when a region of tissue can no longer sustain itself. When those terms operate in the argument, the essay is describing what tissue is doing, not endorsing the disease-category framework the establishment built around them. In my own voice, cancer is not a disease the body produces against itself. It is the body’s containment response to injury it cannot resolve. The dual register lets the mechanism be described in the terms it was documented in while the analysis proceeds in terrain terms.

The Track Line

The angle of the needle was still legible in her breast six to twelve months after the biopsy. The depth of insertion showed. So did the small correction made during withdrawal. The cancer had extended along the exact path of the needle that had been used to diagnose it.

The woman had declined everything her oncologist proposed. No mastectomy, no lumpectomy, no radiation, no chemotherapy. She had come under the care of Thomas Cowan,¹ and what he saw was something no conventional surgeon ever sees, because no conventional protocol leaves the tissue intact long enough for it to appear.

Standard practice removes the biopsy tract along with the primary lesion within days or weeks of the procedure. Whatever develops in the tract later is what the surgery would have cleared. Cowan saw it because she had declined the surgery. The track line that appeared in the interval was the record of what the biopsy had put there.

Mainstream oncology has a name for what Cowan witnessed. It calls the phenomenon needle tract seeding. It has cataloged the phenomenon across every tumor the needle has been pointed at, for more than three decades, in journals the specialists who perform the procedure subscribe to and cite. The literature describes the phenomenon, counts its frequency, debates its clinical significance, and generally concludes that it is rare enough to disregard. The literature does not reckon with what the phenomenon reveals about what a tumor is and what the biopsy is doing to it.

Essay PDF Download (Free Subscribers)

Audio Deep Dive (Paid Subscribers Only)

The Literature

Three systematic reviews cover the hepatocellular carcinoma literature. Silva et al., pooling available studies in 2008, reported an overall seeding rate of 2.7%, with a range from 1.5% to 5.8%.² Stigliano et al., examining both biopsy and ablation approaches, reported overall seeding of 1.17% across 4,609 cases.³ A 2025 systematic review by Nie and colleagues at the University of Calgary, published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology and covering 37 studies and 13,959 biopsies, reported 0.62%, with a range from zero to 7.77%.⁴

A case report in the same journal year puts a person behind the numbers. A 65-year-old woman presented with a painless lump in her abdominal wall. The MRI pattern was consistent with hepatocellular carcinoma. Her original tumor had been biopsied and surgically removed fifteen years earlier. The new mass sat along the path the diagnostic needle had traveled in 2009.⁵ Material deposited along that path had persisted in the tissue for a decade and a half before producing a clinical mass. The mechanism carries no particular time limit.

In breast cancer the numbers become striking. The question in the breast literature is not whether displacement occurs. The question is whether it matters. Loughran and Keeling, in a 2011 review for the British Journal of Radiology, pooled nine studies covering 927 patients and found tumor cell displacement along the needle track in 22% of surgical excision specimens, with a range from 2% to 63% across the individual studies.⁶ Diaz et al., writing in the American Journal of Roentgenology in 1999, examined 352 cancer excisions following large-gauge core-needle biopsy and found tumor cell displacement in 32%.⁷ Hoorntje et al., in a 2004 study in the European Journal of Surgical Oncology, found visible needle tracks in 22 of 64 same-day surgery specimens; of those 22, exactly half showed tumor cell displacement along the track.⁸ Core-needle washings go higher. Multiple studies have reported malignant cells in 25% to 74% of washes.⁹

These are published in journals with impact factors, by investigators affiliated with academic medical centers, using techniques oncology accepts as standard. The mainstream response is not to deny them. The mainstream response is to argue that the displaced cells do not survive and do not change long-term outcomes.

A detail in the breast data is worth marking now. The frequency of displacement found in surgical specimens correlates inversely with the time elapsed between the biopsy and the excision.⁷,⁸ The longer the interval, the less displacement is detected. Mainstream oncology reads this one way. A different reading becomes available once the containment framework is on the table, and it points the opposite way. The same data supports both readings. The implications for practice run in opposing directions.

Prostate cancer, the organ the February essay examined, shows seeding rarely per procedure but documented across four decades. The primary numerical data comes from Johns Hopkins. In 1991, Bastacky, Walsh, and Epstein reviewed 350 radical prostatectomy specimens from the Hopkins series resected in 1987 and 1988.¹⁰ They identified needle biopsy associated tumor tracking in 2% of cases, with another 3.7% showing equivocal features of the same phenomenon. The biopsies had been performed with 14-gauge core needles and 18-gauge biopsy guns, both still in routine use. Volanis et al., in a 2015 review for BJU International, extended this to a full literature survey and identified 26 publications reporting 42 distinct cases of needle tract seeding following prostate biopsy, placing the incidence at under 1%.¹¹ A case report in IJU Case Reports in November 2024 documented mucinous prostate cancer recurrence in the rectal wall five years after a transrectal biopsy.¹² The rectal wall is exactly the tissue the February essay cataloged as the compartment the needle crosses on its way in. In this case the needle also deposited prostate cancer into that wall on its way out.

The pattern extends beyond liver, breast, and prostate. Endoscopic ultrasound biopsies of pancreatic tumors have produced gastric metastases along the needle route.¹³ CT-guided biopsies of soft tissue sarcomas have produced recurrences along the biopsy tract five years later.¹⁴ Lung and thyroid biopsies are documented too.

What holds across every tumor and every technique is that the procedure deposits something along its path. The organ, the needle size, the biopsy approach, the operator, and the host all shift the frequency with which the deposit becomes clinically visible. None of them abolish it.

What the Established Explanation Says

The explanation offered inside the growth model is coherent on its own terms. A tumor is a colony of malignant cells. The biopsy needle enters the colony. On withdrawal, some cells adhere to the needle or are shed from the puncture site into the tract. The tract becomes a seeded site. The seeded cells, being malignant cells, do what malignant cells are supposed to do, which is proliferate. A new tumor develops along the path the needle made.

The explanation accounts for several features the data shows. It accounts for the seeded tumor sitting along the exact line of the needle’s travel. It accounts for the appearance of cells of the original tumor type at the new site. It accounts for thinner needles, fewer passes, and coaxial techniques producing lower seeding rates: less contact between tumor and needle, less deposition on withdrawal. It accounts for surgical excision removing the tract alongside the primary lesion also eliminating most of the seeding, because the whole contaminated path comes out together.

The breast displacement data, under this reading, produces a reassuring story. Displacement happens frequently, perhaps very frequently, but the displaced cells mostly do not survive. In the mainstream telling, the immune system destroys them. Adjuvant radiation and chemotherapy finish whatever survives. By the time surgical excision occurs, most of what was displaced has died off, which is why the displacement rate measured in excision specimens drops as the biopsy-to-surgery interval lengthens.

The final line of the mainstream argument is the outcome data. Needle tract seeding may occur. Measurable survival impact across populations has not been consistently demonstrated. The procedure, therefore, remains safe enough to continue performing at scale. The reassurance of the outcome data is what keeps every oncologist signing the biopsy order.

What the Established Explanation Cannot Carry

Four problems in the data, each of which the growth model generates and cannot resolve.

The fifteen-year latency is the first. If displaced cells die off within weeks, if the breast interval data shows the displacement disappearing from excision specimens by the time surgery occurs, then the woman in Calgary whose abdominal wall mass appeared fifteen years after her liver biopsy requires a specific explanation.⁵ The cells did not survive weeks and then resurrect at year fifteen. Something persisted in the tissue along the needle’s path, and that something produced a mass fifteen years later. The deposit cannot be reconciled with “cells that die off” unless there is also a form of persistence the growth model does not describe.

The variability is the second. HCC seeding ranges from 0% to 7.77% across published series. Breast displacement ranges from 2% to 63%. If the deciding factor were a property of the displaced cells themselves, the rate should hold roughly constant across institutions performing the same procedure with the same needle on tumors of the same organ. It does not. It varies by host and by circumstance. Whatever determines the outcome is sitting in the tissue the needle enters, not primarily in the material the needle pulls out. Casadevall and Pirofski formulated this principle for infectious disease in 2000, stating that the distinction between pathogen and nonpathogen is “critically dependent on host factors.”¹⁵ The February essay used their framework to read the infection data. The same framework reads the seeding data by the same logic.

The third problem sits upstream of the biopsy entirely. The Cancer Genome Atlas, launched by the National Cancer Institute in 2006 as the definitive catalog of what the establishment calls cancer-causing mutations, returned results that undid its founding premise. Rather than consistent mutations characterizing each cancer type, the project found mutational chaos: dramatic variation between patients with the same diagnosis, variation between cells within the same tumor, aggressive cancers with no identifiable driver mutations at all.¹⁶ Bert Vogelstein, one of the field’s own, borrowed the phrase “dark matter” to describe the cause the mutations could not supply.¹⁷ On the growth model’s own terms, if tumors were organized colonies of cells reproducing from a common proliferative program, their genomes should be coherent. Their genomes are not coherent. They are fragmented, aneuploid, rearranged, contradictory. What the pathologist sees under the microscope does not look like cells reproducing. It looks like cells falling apart.

The fourth problem is that the “doesn’t affect survival” defense concedes the mechanism entirely. The mainstream argument accepts that displacement is real, common, and measurable. The disagreement is only about what happens afterward. If displaced cells were autonomous proliferative units, 22% of breast cancer patients having malignant cells deposited into their surrounding tissue would produce a measurable second disease process. Either the cells do not survive, in which case what persists in the track is not acting as viable cells. Or the material survives but does not produce independent tumors, in which case malignant cells are not the entity doing what mainstream oncology says they do. Either way, the growth model loses coherence.

The explanation that fits all four problems has already been written. It was in the companion essay from July, drawing on Thomas Cowan’s Cancer and the New Biology of Water.²² What the biopsy reveals is that the explanation also fits the data on biopsies.

The Containment Model

The alternative reading starts earlier.

A tumor is not a colony. It is a wall. When a region of tissue has lost the ability to sustain itself, because the water body of its cells has collapsed under the load of foreign material they can no longer clear; because the zeta potential of the surrounding capillaries has been neutralized; because the cells inside the region have shifted to fermentation under conditions that no longer support respiration; the body encloses that region. The enclosure is the wall. What is contained inside it is what the compromised tissue can no longer expel. Patrick Coles has cataloged the chemistry of the sequestration across seed oils, free iron, excess copper, excess estrogen, ammonia carried in through glutamine metabolism, microplastics, histamine, and, in the injected population, the elemental contaminants Antonietta Gatti and Stefano Montanari photographed in forty-three of forty-four injectable products they examined under electron microscopy.¹⁸,¹⁹

The cells inside the wall are not dividing to grow a colony. The wall is thickening as the body commits further resources to keeping its contents sequestered. What the pathologist sees under the microscope is debris: fragmented chromosomes, distorted organelles, cells running on fermentation, membranes compromised by surrounding contamination. The chromosomal chaos the Cancer Genome Atlas documented is what debris looks like. The tissue has been overwhelmed.

What the needle does under this reading is different from what the needle does under the growth model. The needle enters a containment vault. On withdrawal, it drags out some of the material sequestered there. The material deposits along the tract. The tissue adjacent to the tract, newly exposed to concentrated contaminants it has no local capacity to clear, becomes the next site requiring containment. Over months, the body builds new walls around the released material at every point along the path where the local terrain has been degraded enough to require them.

The breast displacement data becomes legible differently. Displaced material appears in 22% to 50% of excision specimens because displacement is routinely what happens when a needle is pulled out of a sequestered deposit. The inverse correlation with time to surgery reads another way too. The mainstream reading says the cells die off. The containment reading says the released material is being cleared or sequestered by the surrounding tissue because the body is processing it as the waste it functionally is. Whether cells persist in a state that pathologists can identify is not the same question as whether the terrain of the track-adjacent tissue has been contaminated. The second question has an unambiguous answer. Yes.

The Calgary case becomes legible too. Material deposited along the needle’s path does not need to replicate. It needs to persist, which it does, and the tissue around it needs a terrain that degrades over time until new containment is required. For fifteen years the deposit sat. Her terrain degraded further under whatever load had produced the original HCC. At year fifteen her abdominal wall required a new wall, and it formed around what the biopsy had placed there.

The pattern that made the growth model incoherent makes the containment model complete.

The Transperineal Note

The February essay examined one failure mode of the transrectal prostate biopsy. The needle crosses the compartment boundary between gut flora and sterile prostate tissue. Every man biopsied has E. coli in his rectum. The procedure carries that E. coli into his prostate by design. Published infection rates reach 7%. Published sepsis rates in some series reach 9.4%, nearly one in ten men biopsied.²⁰ The transperineal route solves this problem specifically. The needle enters through sterilizable skin. The gut flora is bypassed. Reported infection rates collapse.

The second failure mode is not the compartment boundary between gut and sterile tissue. It is the boundary of the containment vault itself. That boundary is the one the deposit sits inside. The transperineal needle still crosses it.

The hepatocellular carcinoma literature confirms this cleanly. HCC biopsies are percutaneous by definition. The needle enters through abdominal skin, with no gut flora to carry. The infection failure mode is largely absent. The HCC biopsy still produces seeding at rates up to 7.77% in some series.⁴ Breast biopsies route through skin for the same reason, and breast displacement in the excision data runs from 22% in the Loughran and Keeling pooled review to 32% in the Diaz 1999 series to 50% among the Hoorntje same-day specimens that showed visible tracks.⁶,⁷,⁸ Avoiding the first failure mode does not touch the second.

The transperineal approach remains the correct harm-reduction choice if a prostate biopsy is going to happen. Sepsis kills patients at rates the containment breach does not. The lower-harm route is the one that avoids the higher-harm failure mode. What the companion essay now establishes is that preferring the transperineal route addresses one of the two problems the biopsy produces. The other problem is route-independent. The wall does not know which direction the needle came from.

The reader who absorbed the February essay now has both failure modes in view. Which route to use answers one question. Whether to breach the wall at all answers another. The second has to be answered first, because if the answer to the second is that no acceptable reason exists to breach the wall, the first becomes moot.

If a Biopsy, the Surgery Has Been Decided

The breast displacement data cuts in a direction the mainstream has not needed to follow.

The mainstream reading of the inverse correlation between displacement frequency and time-to-surgery is that cells die off. That reading, taken at face value, already implies an operational conclusion. If displaced cells die off over weeks, there is no safety reason to delay surgery. Earlier surgery is lower risk. Later surgery is higher risk. The gradient is already in the data.

Under the containment reading, the gradient points the same way with a different mechanism. The deposit continues to leak into the surrounding tissue until the deposit itself is removed. The track-adjacent tissue absorbs more contamination with every passing day. The terrain degrades further. The body commits more containment resources. The leaking is the pathology.

Both readings converge. If the biopsy is being done, the surgery must be arranged in advance to follow immediately. Not scheduled to occur in a few weeks after consideration. Arranged ahead of the biopsy and timed to follow it without delay.

Current practice imposes weeks of delay between biopsy and definitive surgery. The patient is told this is prudent consideration time. She is told it allows for staging, second opinions, and emotional adjustment. She is not told that the breach has been made and that the track is now leaking. She is not told that every day of delay is time during which the mechanism documented in both readings is doing its work.

The patient who agrees to a biopsy and then takes three weeks to decide on the subsequent treatment has not taken three weeks of consideration. She has taken three weeks of leaking. The decision was made when she signed the consent form for the needle. The three weeks are the cost of pretending otherwise.

Any reader weighing a biopsy for themselves or a family member needs the implication laid plain. The biopsy and the surgery are not two separate decisions. They are one decision taken at the moment of consent to the first procedure. The patient who will not consent to the surgery immediately should not consent to the biopsy at all.

What the Biopsy Was For, and What Else Delivers It

The biopsy was built to answer a specific question. What does the pathologist find inside this lesion? The question is useful only if the treatment depends on the answer.

Under the growth model, the classification determines everything. Grade, stage, hormone receptor status, molecular subtype. Each of these selects a specific pharmaceutical regimen. The whole architecture of modern oncology rests on the biopsy as the entry point to a pathway that forks dozens of times downstream, with each fork supposedly leading to a more precisely targeted intervention. The biopsy’s informational yield is what justifies its harm.

Under the containment model the architecture is different. The wall was built because the terrain of the enclosed region could no longer sustain itself. The treatment direction follows from the model and not from the pathology report. Reduce the substrate that produced the wall. Restore the terrain the substrate degraded, and support the body in decommissioning what it built. The six-layer protocol was developed at length in the July essay.²¹ Nothing in that protocol requires knowing the Gleason score or the hormone receptor status. The protocol addresses what a tumor is in terrain terms, not what a particular classification of debris looks like under a microscope.

Imaging without puncture remains available for the question that is left, which is where the lesion sits and whether it is changing. Ultrasound can locate a mass. MRI can characterize its relationship to surrounding structures. The information imaging delivers can inform when terrain intervention is working and when further intervention might be needed. None of that requires a needle.

The one clinical situation in which a biopsy delivers information that might change treatment is the situation where surgical removal is already the plan and the question is how much to remove. In that case the biopsy and the surgery collapse into a single procedure. The pathology is read on the operating specimen rather than from a needle sample taken days or weeks earlier. The breach is not held open across time.

In every other situation, the information a biopsy delivers cannot change the treatment direction the terrain model specifies. Information that cannot change the treatment does not justify a procedure that measurably causes the harm the literature catalogs.

Back to the Track Line

The woman in Thomas Cowan’s consulting room was looking at a different proof from the one her surgeon would have shown her.

Her surgeon, had she consented to the recommended care, would have removed the breast tissue along with the biopsy tract within days. The track line would never have appeared. Her case would have joined the millions of cases in which the protocol worked as designed and the question of what the biopsy had put there never surfaced because the evidence was removed before it could.

She had declined. She did not have the terrain framework or the containment model, nor had she read the literature cited in this essay or in the companion piece. What she had was a refusal she could not have fully justified at the time she made it, and six to twelve months later a track line in her tissue that the medical system would have presented as the proof her refusal was wrong.

Mainstream oncology’s reading of that track line is that cells displaced by the needle took root and proliferated in a rare instance of iatrogenic spread, and that her refusal of surgery had allowed what a prompt mastectomy would have cleared to extend along the needle’s path. The remedy, under that reading, is tighter protocols around biopsy-to-surgery intervals and better technique at the moment of withdrawal.

The containment reading starts earlier. The deposit was already there when she received the biopsy. The body had already built a wall around something it could not resolve. The needle punctured the wall. The contents leaked along the path the needle made. The tissue adjacent to the path, newly contaminated with what had been sequestered, became the site where the body built new containment. The track line was the record of a release.

Both readings agree on one thing: the needle was the proximate cause of what Cowan observed. The disagreement is about what the needle released and what the subsequent extension pattern represents. The mainstream reading makes the biopsy a tactical risk whose magnitude can be adjusted by technique. The containment reading makes the biopsy a strategic error no technique corrects.

A biopsy delivers a pathologist’s reading of the material inside a containment vault. For the treatment the terrain model specifies, that reading changes nothing. The procedure delivers no information worth the harm, by any route, in any tumor the needle has been pointed at.

The patient who declined her surgery was looking at a proof the medical system would never have let her see.

How to Explain It to a Six-Year-Old

Something gets inside the body that should not be there. The body cannot clean it up or get it out. So the body does the next best thing. It builds a tiny room around the mess and closes the door. The room is called a lump. Doctors call the lump cancer.

The lump is not the bad thing. The lump is where the body keeps the bad thing so it does not get everywhere else. The room is doing its job.

Sometimes the doctor wants to know what is inside the room. He pokes a needle into the room, pulls out a sample, and looks at it under his microscope. When he pulls the needle back out, some of the mess inside the room comes with it. Little bits fall along the path the needle took.

Now there is mess outside the room. The body has to deal with that too. If the body cannot clean it up, it has to build another little room around it. The new little rooms grow along the exact path the needle made, because that is where the mess is.

Six months later, if nobody has taken the room out, you can still see where the needle went. The new rooms follow the needle’s path in a straight line, right where the doctor pushed it in.

If the mess had never gotten inside the body, the body would never have built the room. If nobody had poked the room, the body would never have built the little rooms along the needle’s path.

New Biology Clinic For those of you looking for practitioners who actually understand terrain medicine and the principles we explore here, I want to share something valuable. Dr. Tom Cowan—whose books and podcasts have shaped much of my own thinking about health—has created the New Biology Clinic, a virtual practice staffed by wellness specialists who operate from the same foundational understanding. This isn’t about symptom suppression or the conventional model. It’s about personalized guidance rooted in how living systems actually work. The clinic offers individual and family memberships that include not just private consults, but group sessions covering movement, nutrition, breathwork, biofield tuning, and more. Everything is virtual, making it accessible wherever you are. If you’ve been searching for practitioners who won’t look at you blankly when you mention structured water or the importance of the extracellular matrix, this is worth exploring. Use discount code “Unbekoming” to get $100 off the member activation fee. You can learn more and sign up at newbiologyclinic.com

References