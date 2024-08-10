Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Retired Medical-Tech Writer's avatar
Retired Medical-Tech Writer
Aug 10, 2024Edited

Dr. Cowan had his MD license revoked by Atty. Gen. Kamala Harris of California. This info is a criticism of Harris.

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Karen
Aug 10, 2024

Dr Cowan is one of the founders of the Weston A Price Foundation. At the annual conference (this year in Orlando) he has spoken about many topics from heart disease, to structured water, to the fallacy of viral theory. His talks are not to be missed! At the conference there are devices sold to structure water, harmonize EMF and tons of information on nutrition and health. I highly recommend it!

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