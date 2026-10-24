Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
6h

Every infant and child fears and resists that needle. I will never forget.

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Larry Holm's avatar
Larry Holm
5h

Well you know, if it were possible, among Earth’s creatures and their living systems of vitality and health, for benefit to occur from bypassing skin, examples would exist, and likely be ubiquitous, even universal. Instead, every single one of Earth’s examples directly bypassing skin benefit only the agency performing the bypass, and almost universally serve to paralyze, harm, injure, warn, incapacitate, digest, induce pain, or terminate life.

Countless actual bypass examples for Earthlings to heed include: venom, bites, stings, fangs (whether hollow, grooved, or just sharp), pincers, venomous spikes, skin piercing acids from jellyfish to trees, skin piercing quills and hairs, and much more; ranging well beyond snakes and pharmacists to include scorpions, spiders, bats, porcupines, venomous fish, mosquitoes, fleas, ticks, chiggers, horse flies, deer flies, black flies, tse-tse flies, centipedes; wasps & bees & more, ultimately a very long list.

For millions of years, some of the more sophisticated among the list, (mosquitoes for example, which have a bio-reactor gut chamber that mutates proteins while culturing bacteria, and has a complex system for puncture (bypass) and has highly controlled bypass pressure) have had ample opportunity to demonstrate benefit to any but self and self's species.

Nature has great models for health and vitality: clean water, fresh air, sunshine, pure food. Universal, ubiquitous, beneficial models!

But among skin bypass models, not one single model on Earth demonstrates benefit to the punctured. Not ONE, all demonstrate harm, danger, digestion, incapacitation, death OR WORSE. It may be argued that bee stings, on rare occasion, confer some benefit to certain low health states, but that’s off label usage, the design is to warn, harm, assert power over the stingee.

As foreign substances bypassing skin, the one thing they all have in common is being a toxicant. The best model then, the tried and true, proven over millennia, is to avoid any and all toxxines wherever possible that bypass the armaments of skin! Toxxines benefit who? Now we understand!

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