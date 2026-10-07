Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Reality of Illness's avatar
Reality of Illness
6h

Absolutely brilliant and should be read by everyone.

Reply
Share
Robert Dyson's avatar
Robert Dyson
5h

I used to have those 'cold sores' twice a year, spring and autumn. I treated with a topical acyclovir cream. Then a few years ago I started taking supplemental vitamin D3 (with K2 and Mg) and they disappeared for good. It took me a while to realise this.

Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Unbekoming · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture