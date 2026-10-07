This is a companion to the terrain reading of shingles published earlier in this series. The general mechanism of nerve tissue expressing stored toxicity through the skin is developed there and will not be rebuilt from scratch here. What this essay focuses on is what distinguishes herpes from its sister conditions in what mainstream medicine groups as the Herpesviridae family: the metabolic clue that undoes the viral story on its own, the 1921 foundational citation that invented ganglia latency as a cover for failed transmission experiments, the daily pharmaceutical prescribed for life, and the manufactured shame that keeps the pharmaceutical selling.

A note on language. Where terms like “virus,” “viral infection,” “antiviral,” or “incurable” appear in these pages, they are the establishment’s terms, used in attribution, in quotation, or when the industry’s own evidence is turned against its own conclusions. In my own voice, the body is the self-healing organism it has always been. It does not catch herpes. It expresses something it has been carrying.

The Breakfast on the Plate

A woman in her mid-twenties sits in the examination room. She has had three cold sores over the past year and recently found a cluster of blisters in a new location. The test is positive. The physician tells her she has an incurable viral infection, that she will carry it for the rest of her life, that she must disclose her status to intimate partners from this day forward, and that a daily pill will reduce the frequency of her outbreaks and lower the risk of transmission. She leaves with a prescription for valacyclovir and a patient information leaflet tucked into the pharmacy bag.

This essay examines the leaflet, not the appointment.

Among the warnings and dosing instructions and small print, the leaflet acknowledges something that ought to end the conversation. Outbreaks diminish when the diet is weighted toward lysine. Outbreaks worsen when the diet is weighted toward arginine. Both are amino acids. The frequency and severity of what the leaflet calls a lifelong viral infection track the balance between two components of what the patient had for breakfast.

A DNA viral particle residing in nerve cells and emerging periodically to produce blisters on the skin would not be governed by the amino acid ratio in oats and almonds. Nothing in the mechanism described by virology provides a plausible pathway for a bowl of cereal to control the behavior of a pathogen. The dermatology literature has been aware of the clinical observation for decades. Griffith and colleagues ran an early clinical trial in 1978, finding that supplemental lysine shortened the duration of outbreaks and reduced their frequency.¹ The observation has been incorporated into the standard patient advice the woman in the examination room took home. The implication of the observation has not been incorporated into anything.

The implication is that whatever is producing the lesion is a metabolic event rather than an infectious one. Metabolism is governed by substrate availability in a way that pathogenic replication is not. Arginine fuels nitric oxide production, cellular replication, and the growth of tissues under stress. It is abundant in nuts, seeds, chocolate, coconut, grains, and most processed foods. Lysine serves connective tissue repair, calcium absorption, and the production of carnitine, which transports fat into mitochondria for the slow aerobic generation of energy. The two amino acids compete for the same transport proteins at the intestinal brush border and at the cell membrane. When the ratio tilts toward arginine, cellular metabolism tilts toward replication, oxidative load, and the kind of tissue stress that creates clearing demand. When the ratio tilts toward lysine, metabolism tilts toward repair and resolution. The outbreak tracks the ratio because the outbreak reports on the state of the metabolism.

The entire pharmaceutical structure built around the woman’s diagnosis rests on a claim her own leaflet quietly contradicts. The leaflet is still printed and tucked into every pharmacy bag. The implication is still unspoken. The pills are still prescribed daily, for life, to patients who will never be told that they can address what the pills are blocking by changing what they put on their plate.

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What the Handout Does Not Say

The companion essay on shingles develops the terrain reading of nerve-tissue expression through the skin. Blisters arrange along nerve pathways because nerve pathways drain the compartment where stored material lives. The dermatomal pattern is a drainage map. Herpes operates on the same logic. The herpes lesion follows nerve territory from the trigeminal ganglion to the lip, or from the sacral ganglion to the genitals, because these are the exits the stored load has access to.

What distinguishes herpes from shingles is the territory. Shingles tends to emerge on the trunk and extremities. Herpes concentrates on the mouth and the genitals. The difference matters. Mouth and genitals are the two most vascular, most innervated, most permeable mucosal boundaries the body has. They produce mucus and secretions that carry material outward continuously. They sit at the ends of the two nerve pathways that drain the two heaviest-storage compartments. The lip is downstream of the trigeminal territory, which absorbs mercury vapor rising from amalgam fillings and from the organic mercury injected in thimerosal-preserved vaccines. The genital region is downstream of the sacral territory, which collects the chemical burden of hormonal medications, antibiotic damage, candida overgrowth, and the pharmaceutical cascade typical of modern obstetrics and gynecology.

The eruption emerges where the pathway reaches the surface, and its timing follows the tipping of the terrain. When accumulated material exceeds the capacity to hold it quietly, the body uses whichever route is available to release the pressure. The trigger list on the patient handout documents the tipping events in the industry’s own words: sunlight, menstruation, stress, fever, surgery, dental work, immunosuppressive drugs. The list omits contact with another person. The industry calls herpes a sexually transmitted infection, assigns a lifetime disclosure obligation to anyone who tests positive, and acknowledges in the fine print that no event involving another person makes the triggers list.

The Ninety Percent

A reader currently committed to the viral framing will raise one objection before any other. The CDC estimates that approximately two-thirds of adults under 50 globally carry HSV-1, and about 13 percent carry HSV-2. If so many people are carriers, the transmission mechanism must be real. The sheer prevalence of the condition appears to settle the question before the question can be asked.

What the number actually measures is what antibody tests detect. Seroprevalence is not a measurement of viral particles found in human tissue. It is a measurement of binding patterns in laboratory assays run on blood samples. A test positive for HSV-1 antibodies does not establish that a viral particle entered the person, replicated, and set up residence in nerve ganglia. It establishes that the person’s blood produces proteins that bind to the specific laboratory antigen the test was built around. Antibody tests cross-react extensively. They were calibrated against the viral story they were designed to confirm. The reasoning is circular.

If the pattern the antibody test detects is in fact widespread, the terrain reading has a straightforward explanation. Humans in industrial societies share widespread exposure to the same toxic burden: dental amalgams, vaccine schedules, hormonal medications, antibiotic courses, industrial foods, environmental metals, electromagnetic radiation. That shared exposure produces shared patterns of eliminative response and shared patterns of what laboratory tests read as antibody markers. The 90 percent figure is as consistent with shared toxic terrain as it is with pervasive transmission. The two readings are not distinguishable by the antibody test, because the antibody test cannot tell them apart.

The industry built the transmission story first and then designed the tests that confirmed it. The tests measure what the industry needed them to measure. The seroprevalence number is the industry’s own circular evidence, not a demonstration that something is being passed between people. When a reader asks how transmission can be unreal if 90 percent of adults have it, she is asking a question the antibody test cannot answer in either direction.

The 1921 Citation

The foundational scientific document behind the modern herpes transmission story is a 1921 German-language monograph by the Austrian dermatologist Benjamin Lipschutz, titled Studien zur Ätiologie der Krankheiten der Herpesgruppe. Modern textbooks on sexually transmitted infection cite it as the source for the claim that genital herpes is transmitted between humans.² New Zealand physician Sam Bailey obtained a translation and walked through what the text actually describes.³ The experiments do not establish what the citation chain claims they establish. Lipschutz took fluid from the genital lesions of one patient, diluted it with saline, and injected the preparation into six other people. Observing them over several days, he recorded that nothing of interest occurred at the injection sites. Rather than treat this result as evidence against the transmission hypothesis, Lipschutz proposed that the virus must sometimes “remain latent in the perineural lymphatic sheaths for a longer period of time.” The entire modern justification for lifelong suppressive antiviral therapy, which rests on the claim that the alleged virus hides in nerve ganglia between outbreaks, originates in that sentence. The sentence functions as an excuse rather than a finding. It was written to protect the hypothesis from falsification by the experimental result that had just emerged on Lipschutz’s own observation records.

The pattern Lipschutz established in that treatise, assuming transmission then inventing a latency mechanism to patch the failure to demonstrate it, is the template on which the broader dormant-virus franchise was built. Shingles, mononucleosis, HPV, and HIV all operate on versions of the same move. A condition emerges in a person without any demonstrable transmission event, and the gap is filled with the explanation Lipschutz wrote first: the particle must have been there all along, waiting for the right conditions to reactivate. Lifetime pharmaceutical management follows from the lifetime hidden pathogen. The commercial architecture of chronic condition management rests on this 1921 move more extensively than any single textbook citation suggests.

The Daily Pill

The woman who left the examination room is almost always prescribed valacyclovir. The common long-term suppressive regimen is 500 milligrams or one gram once daily, taken indefinitely. The marketed purposes are to reduce the frequency of outbreaks and to lower the risk of transmitting the virus to sexual partners. The drug is a nucleoside analogue. Its mechanism is to insert itself into replicating DNA chains and terminate them. The manufacturer claims the mechanism is selective for viral DNA polymerase.

The label itself contains the admission that undoes the long-term prescribing pattern. Section 17.3 of the prescribing information states that no data exist on the safety or effectiveness of chronic suppressive therapy of more than one year’s duration in otherwise healthy patients, and no data exist on chronic suppressive therapy of more than six months’ duration in HIV-infected patients.⁴ Patients are prescribed this drug for years, often for decades, inside a safety envelope the manufacturer explicitly states has never been studied. The prescription continues past the edge of the evidence on the physician’s reassurance rather than on anything in the trial record.

Setting aside the question of whether the viral target exists, the drug accumulates in the kidneys and interferes with cellular replication wherever its concentration rises. The adverse effects listed on the label include acute renal failure, hallucinations, confusion, agitation, seizures, and reduced platelet counts, with thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura and hemolytic uremic syndrome documented at the eight-gram-per-day dose used in trials of patients with advanced HIV disease and recipients of bone marrow or kidney transplants, and also reported in postmarketing surveillance.⁴ The frequency of these effects rises with duration of use, and daily use continued over years is the exposure pattern most likely to produce them. The genotoxicity record sits on the same label. Valacyclovir produced positive results in two of the five standard genetic toxicity tests the manufacturer ran. One was a mouse micronucleus assay, which measures damage to chromosomes in bone-marrow cells. The other was a mouse lymphoma assay, which measures damage to cultured cells, with the positive result appearing after the drug converted to acyclovir, which is what happens in the body on first-pass metabolism. The drug damaged DNA in the standardized screens the industry itself designed to flag that kind of damage. The prescribing physician rarely dwells on any of this, because the alternative in the viral framing is life with uncontrolled outbreaks and the ethical obligation to disclose a lifelong infection to every new intimate partner.

Shelton’s description of the acute-to-chronic cascade applies with unusual clarity here.⁵ The body attempts to eliminate stored material through a skin eruption. The eruption is interrupted by a drug that interferes with the replication required to produce it. The stored material does not leave, and the drug itself contributes new material that the kidneys and liver must process. Over time the eruption stops, which the clinic reads as cure, but the stopping reflects exhaustion of the eliminative route rather than resolution of what was being eliminated. The downstream conditions that appear years later (reduced kidney function, neurological symptoms, chronic fatigue, cognitive changes) are reported as uncommon adverse events. In the terrain reading they are the predictable consequences of blocking a cleansing route for a decade while the cleansing demand continues to accumulate.

The Social Injury

The biological event of recurrent herpes, examined on its own terms, is modest. A cluster of blisters appears every few months at a specific site, lasts a week or two, and heals without intervention. The lesions are uncomfortable while they last. The frequency varies widely between people, with some experiencing one episode and never another, others six or more per year. Many carriers of what dermatology calls HSV-1 or HSV-2 are what the literature calls asymptomatic, meaning they have no symptoms and would never know of the diagnosis without a test. The modest biological event becomes, in the moment of diagnosis, something else entirely.

The diagnosis assigns an identity. The patient is told she has an incurable viral infection that will live in her nerves for the remainder of her life. She is told she is now potentially dangerous to future sexual partners. She is told she has an ethical obligation to disclose this status before any intimate contact. She is told that daily medication will reduce the frequency of her outbreaks and lower the risk of transmission. The identity, the disclosure requirement, and the medication prescription arrive together in a single clinical visit, often lasting fifteen minutes. The weight of what she walks out with falls heavily on how she will live every subsequent intimate moment of her adult life.

The disclosure requirement is itself a continuous source of anxiety. Every new relationship raises the question of when and how to tell. The telling produces fear of rejection, and the fear is often confirmed by actual rejection. The identity leaks into the sense of self. The clinical label becomes a personal attribute. A young woman learns at twenty-four that she “has herpes” and carries the label into every subsequent intimacy, every dating profile she chooses whether to annotate, every first conversation she decides whether to risk. The biological burden she actually carries is not proportionate to the weight of the label. The weight was assigned by the diagnosis.

The anxiety generated by the diagnosis has a direct biological consequence. Stress is on the trigger list. The cortisol rise associated with chronic worry suppresses digestion, depletes magnesium and B-complex nutrients, and reroutes energy from repair into the metabolic patterns of threat response. A woman anxious about her herpes status produces, through the mechanism of her anxiety, more frequent outbreaks of what she has been told is her herpes. The outbreaks confirm the diagnosis in her felt experience. The diagnosis renews her anxiety. The anxiety produces more outbreaks. The pattern locks in. The daily pill is then prescribed to interrupt the pattern, which it does by interfering with cellular replication at the site of eruption, which allows the stored load to continue accumulating in her tissues while the eruption fails to occur. The anxiety that drove the pattern is left untouched. The pill does not address it.

The nocebo loop is the business model. Revenue flows at every point in the cycle. The diagnosis is billable. The counseling that follows is billable. The disclosure training offered by patient advocacy organizations, often funded by the same pharmaceutical companies that make the suppressive medication, generates its own revenue streams. The daily pill is billable in perpetuity. The downstream complications, when they arrive, are each billable as separate conditions with separate specialist referrals and separate pharmaceutical interventions. The entire structure depends on the first move, the moment the patient accepts the framing that the eruption on her skin reports on a lifelong infection rather than on a terrain she has been carrying since the establishing event of her childhood. Once she accepts the framing, the business operates on autopilot. The pills refill, the anxiety sustains, the relationships adjust around the label, and life proceeds inside the architecture the diagnosis built.

The drug prescribed to interrupt the loop is itself documented to contribute to it. In the suppressive-therapy trial on which the one-gram daily dose was approved, the reported rate of depression was 7 percent on the active drug against 5 percent on placebo, and the reported rate of dysmenorrhea was 8 percent on the active drug against 4 percent on placebo.⁴ A woman taking the medication to reduce the anxiety her diagnosis produced is being treated with a substance that measurably raises her probability of experiencing depression and painful menstruation above the controlled baseline. The medication adds to the symptom burden it was prescribed to reduce.

The ethical weight of the disclosure requirement sits uneasily with the industry’s own evidence for the transmission risk it imposes. The reduction-of-transmission study on which the Valtrex label makes its transmission-reduction claim enrolled 1,484 discordant monogamous heterosexual couples in which the source partner had a history of nine or fewer outbreaks per year.⁴ Both partners were counseled on safer sex practices and advised to use condoms throughout the eight-month study. In the controlled conditions the industry designed itself, 27 out of 741 susceptible partners in the placebo arm (3.6 percent) developed what the trial counted as acquisition over the eight months of intimate partnership. The other 714 did not. In the Valtrex arm, 14 out of 743 (1.9 percent) did. The study population excluded multiple partners and non-heterosexual couples, and the label states explicitly that the efficacy claim has not been established in those populations. The lifetime disclosure mandate the diagnosis imposes on a young woman is being charged against a baseline the manufacturer’s own trial recorded at under four percent per eight-month period, in the specific population where the trial ran, and that the manufacturer declines to extend to any other population.

The 3.6 percent figure is also generous to the transmission hypothesis. The trial’s definition of acquisition relied on the appearance of lesions in the susceptible partner and on seroconversion in antibody tests, neither of which demonstrates that an infectious particle moved between the two bodies. What they demonstrate is that some susceptible partners developed lesions over the study period and that others showed changes in antibody tests. In both cases, the shared environment and shared lifestyle of a monogamous couple over eight months provides an alternative explanation the trial design cannot exclude. Human-to-human transmission of herpes has never been experimentally demonstrated outside the lancet-trauma protocols of Lipschutz’s 1921 work. Daniel Roytas reviewed the attempted contagion experiments across respiratory and herpetic conditions in Can You Catch a Cold? and documented a consistent pattern.⁶ When researchers try to transmit a condition between people under controlled conditions, they fail. The shame she is asked to carry is being charged against a debt the ledger does not show.

The Childhood Pattern

Most people who are told at some point in adult life that they have herpes developed their first lesion in childhood. The timing often follows the first bout of what was called chickenpox, or follows a febrile illness treated with pharmaceuticals, or follows a round of vaccinations, or follows the introduction of a childhood antibiotic. The clinical pattern is that the first eruption establishes a route the body returns to under subsequent terrain stress. The route is the one along which stored material can reach the surface. Once the body has used a route, it has learned the pathway, and the pathway becomes the default channel when similar conditions recur.

Charles Richet described the general mechanism in 1901. Injection of foreign protein into an organism produces a heightened response to any subsequent exposure to the same material. The response strengthens with repetition and persists for the life of the organism. Richet received the Nobel Prize for the discovery in 1913.⁷ The mechanism applies to all injected foreign material, whether proteins, adjuvants, metals, or preservatives. The childhood vaccine schedule injects multiple foreign proteins and adjuvant metals past the digestive and dermal barriers in the first two years of life, during the period when those barriers would otherwise be filtering and classifying what enters the organism. The sensitization produced is to material the body now carries and cannot easily clear. The lesion that appears years later during a moment of terrain stress is often the body processing a sensitized load it has carried since infancy.

The injection schedule is the dominant historical driver of what becomes, in adult life, the pattern of recurrent eruptions. The other three categories of insult, electromagnetic exposure, nutritional depletion, and emotional strain, operate as amplifiers on a terrain the schedule has already shaped. A child whose first two years contained no injections presents in adult life with a different baseline than a child whose first two years contained the current schedule. The baseline is set early and tracks forward. The daily pill prescribed in adulthood does not touch that baseline; it modifies the eruption that reports on it.

What Is Actually Needed

The question for a reader currently taking daily valacyclovir, or anxious about an upcoming disclosure conversation, or in the middle of a painful outbreak, is what to do with any of this. The practical answer runs through the four categories of insult that produce the terrain conditions driving the eruption, with the lysine-arginine clue at the center of the dietary approach because the metabolic signature is where herpes most clearly reveals itself as a condition of substrate and energy rather than of pathogen.

Diet and the amino acid balance. The clinical observation that lysine suppresses outbreaks and arginine triggers them translates into concrete food choices during active or anticipated flare periods. Arginine-dense foods to reduce during such periods include peanuts, almonds, walnuts, hazelnuts, cashews, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds, pumpkin seeds, chocolate, carob, coconut, oats, wheat germ, soy, and gelatin. Lysine-dense foods to emphasize include red meat from pastured animals, poultry, fish, eggs, dairy from grass-fed cows, and legumes paired with animal protein. Supplemental L-lysine at one to three grams daily during active outbreaks has been documented in multiple trials to reduce duration and severity. The dietary approach does not treat herpes in the sense of eliminating a pathogen. It shifts the metabolic substrate toward repair, which reduces the demand for eliminative eruption. Over months of consistent dietary emphasis on whole foods with favorable lysine-to-arginine ratios, outbreak frequency typically declines substantially. The reader who has been on daily suppressive medication for years and who begins eating this way will often find, if she is willing to taper the medication under appropriate guidance, that her outbreak frequency on the whole-food protocol is lower than it was on the pill.

Vaccine and medication history. The investigation of what the body is attempting to clear starts with the injection history. Every vaccine received, from the childhood schedule through adult travel vaccines, flu shots, and the COVID injections, has deposited material the body attempts to clear through its established routes. Every long course of antibiotic, every stretch on hormonal contraception, every SSRI prescription, every suppressive drug used for a prior condition contributes to the cumulative load. The history is not actionable in reverse. The injections already given cannot be ungiven. What understanding the history provides is reorientation. The eruption reports on the load. The load has specific sources. The reader can stop adding to it, which most readers who come to this framework begin doing almost immediately.

Dental terrain. The connection between mercury amalgam fillings and trigeminal nerve storage is particularly relevant for oral herpes. Chewing, hot drinks, and tooth brushing release mercury vapor continuously into the mouth and sinuses adjacent to the trigeminal nerve. Removal of amalgams under proper protocol, by a dentist trained in safe amalgam removal and using appropriate isolation equipment, has been reported anecdotally to reduce cold sore frequency over the subsequent months as the trigeminal load decreases. Root canals, if present, warrant discussion with a biological dentist, as chronic contamination in the root canal space can contribute to systemic toxic load. Fluoride exposure through municipal water and dental products should also be reviewed, as fluoride accumulates in nervous tissue and in the pineal gland.

Environmental and nutritional terrain. General support for the body’s eliminative capacity applies here as in all terrain-based approaches. Clean water free of fluoride and chlorine. Whole foods free of pesticide residues, with priority given to nutrient-dense traditional foods including liver, egg yolks from pastured hens, bone broth, raw dairy from grass-fed cows, and traditionally fermented vegetables. Mineral repletion with emphasis on magnesium, zinc, and selenium, which support the body’s clearing pathways. Removal of personal care products containing petroleum derivatives, parabens, phthalates, synthetic fragrances, and the other substances absorbed through the skin that add to the cumulative load.

Nervous system and electromagnetic environment. Chronic emotional strain produces chronic terrain compromise. Restorative sleep, time in nature, and grounding (direct skin contact with the earth, which has measurable effects on inflammation and nervous system regulation) support the body’s recovery capacity. Reduction of electromagnetic exposure in the sleeping environment supports the restorative work of the overnight hours. For the woman carrying the weight of the diagnosis itself, the work of unlearning the identity assigned by the clinical encounter is as important as any physical intervention. The anxiety is a trigger. The anxiety was manufactured. Addressing the anxiety at its source, by understanding what the eruption actually represents, breaks the loop the pharmaceutical business model relies on.

Continuing or discontinuing suppressive therapy. The decision to taper or stop daily valacyclovir is a medical decision each person must make in consultation with the practitioners she trusts. Abrupt discontinuation can produce rebound symptoms as the suppressed eliminative capacity returns. A thoughtful taper, supported by the dietary and terrain interventions above, allows the body to resume its work on its own schedule. The eruptions that follow the taper are generally the body completing work the drug prevented for the duration of use. They are not evidence of pathogen replication. They are evidence of long-postponed cleaning. Supporting them with topical approaches such as DMSO, which the companion essay on shingles discusses at length, can shorten their duration and improve resolution.

Close

The woman who left the examination room with her prescription was offered, at the moment of her diagnosis, a particular story. The story was that she had contracted an incurable virus that would live in her nerves for the remainder of her life and emerge periodically to produce blisters on her skin. The story told her the lesions were the virus. The story told her the daily pill would suppress the virus. The story told her she must disclose her status to every intimate partner. The story was coherent, and it rested on a 1921 excuse written to protect a hypothesis from the result of its own foundational experiment.

What the lesions actually report is the state of her terrain. The amino acids on her plate. The metals in her nervous tissue from the schedule of her first two years. The sensitization established in infancy. The chronic stress of carrying a diagnosis the clinic assigned. The daily pharmaceutical interfering with the only mechanism her body has to clear what it is carrying, and documented on its own label to raise her probability of depression, painful menstruation, DNA damage, kidney failure, and neuropsychiatric symptoms over the duration of use. The lesions have been telling her this since the first eruption. The pills ensure she will not hear them, and the disclosure requirement ensures she will not stop paying for them.

The incurable virus was never there in the way the story requires. What is there is a body that has been carrying a load since childhood, a nerve pathway that has learned the route out, a metabolism that responds to what she eats, and a diagnosis that has outsourced to her the cost of the industry’s continued revenue. The last of these is the one she can address today, without a prescription, by reconsidering the story she was told at the moment the industry acquired her as a customer.

How to Explain It to a Six-Year-Old

Sometimes you get a little blister on your lip or somewhere else on your skin. The blister looks a bit scary when it shows up, but it is really your body cleaning out something that it did not want inside anymore. Your skin is like a door. The door opens, the stuff comes out, and then the door closes again and your skin heals.

For a long time, grown-ups thought the blister was caused by a tiny bug that lived in your body forever. They thought the bug slept in your nerves most of the time and woke up now and then to make a blister. They never actually found the bug. The bug was just a story they told because they could not think of a better one.

The real reason blisters come back is that the body still has stuff inside it that needs to come out. If you eat lots of good food, especially food that gives your body what it needs to fix and clean, you will have fewer blisters. If you eat lots of things like nuts and chocolate at the same time, you might have more blisters, because those foods tell your body to grow and copy stuff instead of fixing stuff.

Doctors sell a pill that stops the blisters from showing up. The pill does not take anything out of your body. It just stops the door from opening. All the stuff that wanted to come out stays inside. That is not healing. That is hiding.

Think of it like a smoke alarm. If your smoke alarm starts beeping, the beeping means there is smoke somewhere in your house. The alarm is not the problem. The smoke is the problem. If someone puts a piece of tape over the alarm to stop the beeping, the alarm will be quiet. But the smoke will still be there. The alarm was trying to help.

The blister was never the enemy. The blister was the alarm. The pill is the tape over the alarm. The smoke is still there.

Medical Disclaimer

The content of this essay is for informational and educational purposes only. Nothing here constitutes medical advice. Readers currently taking valacyclovir or any other prescription medication should not alter their regimen without consulting qualified practitioners of their own choosing. Each person’s situation is individual and warrants individual consideration. The interpretive framework offered here is one the reader is invited to weigh against other frameworks and against her own experience, in collaboration with practitioners she trusts.

References

Griffith, R. S., DeLong, D. C., and Nelson, J. D. “A multicentered study of lysine therapy in Herpes simplex infection.” Dermatologica, vol. 156, no. 5, 1978, pp. 257–267. Holmes, K. K., et al., editors. Sexually Transmitted Diseases. McGraw-Hill, multiple editions. The genital herpes chapter cites Lipschutz 1921 as foundational for the human transmission claim. Bailey, Samantha. “What We Weren’t Taught About Herpes.” Video essay, 7 June 2022. Available at drsambailey.com and on alternative video platforms. Includes translation and analysis of the Lipschutz 1921 treatise. Valtrex (valacyclovir hydrochloride) prescribing information. GlaxoSmithKline, 2008. Includes Warnings and Precautions (section 5), Adverse Reactions (section 6.1, including suppressive-therapy trial rates for dysmenorrhea, depression, and other events), Nonclinical Toxicology (section 13.1, genetic toxicity record), Clinical Studies (section 14.2 and Table 7, reduction-of-transmission trial), and Patient Counseling Information (section 17.3, including the admission that no safety or efficacy data exist for chronic suppressive therapy beyond one year in otherwise healthy patients). Shelton, Herbert M. Natural Hygiene Articles. Shelton’s lifetime work on the acute-to-chronic cascade, eliminative crises, and the consequences of pharmaceutical suppression is distributed across his newsletters and books, including Orthopathy and Human Life: Its Philosophy and Laws. Roytas, Daniel. Can You Catch a Cold? Untold History and Human Experiments. 2023. Comprehensive review of failed human-to-human transmission experiments across respiratory and herpetic conditions. Richet, Charles. “Anaphylaxis.” Nobel Lecture, 11 December 1913. Full text available via nobelprize.org. Documents the mechanism by which injection of foreign protein produces lifelong heightened response to subsequent exposure.

Additional Sources

Bailey, Mark. The Final Pandemic: An Antidote to Germ Theory.

Cowan, Thomas, and Fallon Morell, Sally. The Contagion Myth.

Engelbrecht, Torsten, and Köhnlein, Claus. Virus Mania.

Gober, Mark, with Bailey, Samantha, Bailey, Mark, and Lanka, Stefan. An End to Upside Down Medicine.

Lester, Dawn, and Parker, David. What Really Makes You Ill?

Tilden, John H. Toxemia Explained.

Williams, Ulric, Bailey, Samantha, Bailey, Mark, et al. Terrain Therapy.