Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Sajid Yaqub's avatar
Sajid Yaqub
36m

You started with Systole. Do you know Sys and Dia Stoles are just fraud. Heart is not a pump. It is a helical spring, acts like a screw. Read Franceso Torrent Guasp (deserved Nobel prize but denied since his research would jeopardize billions invested in pump theory). Pl write an article on this subject. His research was included in syllabi for 2 yrs ...then removed.

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Olivia Symons's avatar
Olivia Symons
2h

Can you also write about hypotension? I always have low blood pressure and a big range between my systolic and diastolic numbers (eg80/40). I know this can cause issues just as much as hypertension but it’s not discussed nearly as much.

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