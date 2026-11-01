Author’s Note

Half the adult population of the United States is being medicated for a condition the establishment openly cannot identify a cause for. This essay examines how that happened. The question is not whether the 2017 threshold change was correct. It is what blood pressure is, what the drugs do, and what the reading, when it rises, is telling us.

This essay operates in two registers. When establishment sources are quoted or their own arithmetic examined, their vocabulary remains: “hypertension,” “immune response,” “antibody,” “genetic risk factor.” When I speak in my own voice, terrain language operates. The body responds to toxic exposure, mineral depletion, electromagnetic burden, and sustained psychological strain. The reading medicine calls blood pressure is one of many messages the body sends about the state of the terrain. Where the two registers meet, the transition is deliberate. Quoting the establishment against itself demonstrates its framework failing on its own terms, not an endorsement of that framework.

In November 2017, 31 million Americans became hypertensive overnight.¹ Their bodies had not changed. Two professional societies had moved the diagnostic threshold from 140/90 to 130/80 mmHg, and in a single publication the roll of the diseased grew by fourteen percent of the adult population.

The prevalence of hypertension in the United States rose from thirty-two percent to forty-six percent of adults over the same period.² In the forty-five to seventy-five age band, 70.1 million Americans and 267 million Chinese adults were added to the category by the same threshold change.³ A forty-five-year-old American who is not currently hypertensive now has a forty-year risk of becoming so between eighty-four and ninety-three percent depending on race.⁴ The category is being engineered to include nearly everyone.

The 2025 ACC/AHA guideline update maintains the 130/80 threshold and adds “further encouragement” toward achieving systolic blood pressure below 120 mmHg.⁵ The Centers for Disease Control now assigns 120/80 an orange light on its public traffic-light system. Twenty years ago 120/80 was the textbook definition of normal. The reading has held constant; the name applied to it has migrated downward.

Dr. Thomas Cowan, a conventionally trained physician who has written extensively on cardiovascular disease, has noted that in his medical school training the normal systolic pressure was taken to be 100 plus the patient’s age. An eighty-year-old with a reading of 180 over 90 or below was understood as functioning within the expected adaptive range for a body of that age. The current universal target of 120 over 80 for everyone, Cowan writes, has no scientific basis he has been able to identify.⁴¹ A mainstream-trained physician is on record saying the threshold is unfounded.

Essay PDF Download (Free Subscribers)

Audio Deep Dive (Paid Subscribers Only)

The Manufactured Category

The 2017 threshold change was driven by the Systolic Blood Pressure Intervention Trial (SPRINT), whose author list overlaps substantially with the guideline committee that used it.⁶ SPRINT compared intensive blood-pressure lowering (target below 120) with standard treatment (target below 140) in high-risk participants and reported reduced cardiovascular events in the intensive arm. The trial excluded people with diabetes, severe kidney disease, nursing-home residents, and people with dementia. Those excluded categories comprise most of the adult population the guideline is now applied to.

The guideline was published in the journal Hypertension, which sits with the American Heart Association and is owned by Wolters Kluwer, the Dutch multinational whose clinical decision-support product UpToDate is used by more than two million clinicians in 190 countries, generating 54 million topic views per month and 1.6 million clinician queries per day.⁷ When your doctor looks up your condition on a workstation to inform the treatment they are about to prescribe, they are usually reading UpToDate. UpToDate is marketed as trusted evidence-based clinical guidance. Its articles are peer-reviewed anonymously.

In 2014, Kyle Amber, Gaurav Dhiman, and Kenneth Goodman published a study in the Journal of Medical Ethics that applied a specific test. They selected six UpToDate articles on topics with contested management or brand-name drug recommendations, pulled the author and editor names, and checked them against the ProPublica Dollars for Docs database and the CMS Open Payments database. Every one of the six articles had an author or editor with a financial relationship to a company whose product the article recommended. Forty-five percent of the authors or editors were paid consultants to the pharmaceutical companies whose drugs the articles discussed.⁸ The researchers ran the same test against DynaMed, a competing clinical decision-support site. Zero DynaMed authors or editors had documented conflicts. Dr. Sam Bailey brought this finding to the terrain community in her presentation on hypertension.¹¹ The reference chain runs one direction: the CDC’s hypertension page cites the Hypertension guideline; the guideline is published by Wolters Kluwer; Wolters Kluwer runs UpToDate; and UpToDate is the only site of its kind that fails the standard conflict-of-interest test when the test is run.

Even the World Health Organization, in its Global Action Plan on non-communicable diseases, has made the industrial objective visible on paper: at least half of all “eligible people” should be receiving drug treatment to prevent heart attacks and strokes.⁹ The target describes a market share expressed as an epidemiological objective. When the threshold for eligibility is redefined downward every guideline cycle, and half of the eligible are meant to be on drugs, the sales trajectory becomes a matter of arithmetic that requires only the definition to change. The definition changes.

Sam Bailey identified the mechanism in her recent presentation on hypertension: the threshold defines the market.¹¹ The 2017 guideline’s own authors published the population arithmetic the following year in Circulation, titled “Potential US population impact of the 2017 ACC/AHA high blood pressure guideline.”¹⁰ Almost half the population can be diagnosed with the current definition. Nearly all of the population will be diagnosable if the trend continues. What is called prevention is the manufacture of prevalence.

The measurement itself compounds the manufacturing. As many as one in four hypertension diagnoses may rest on inaccurate readings, produced by wrong cuff size, single-visit measurement, failure to account for arm-to-arm variation, or the elevation triggered by the clinical setting itself.²⁸ White-coat hypertension alone accounts for 15 to 30 percent of diagnoses.²⁸ A body that raises its blood pressure in response to perceived stress is functioning correctly, but the reading it produces is treated as pathology. Combined, measurement artifacts may account for close to half of the diagnoses now generated by the threshold change.

The Arithmetic That Says No

Even accepting the establishment’s framework at face value, the arithmetic of the treatment does not sustain the story.

STAT News, working from the Cochrane collaboration’s data, reported the number needed to treat cleanly: “If 125 people with high blood pressure take drugs for five years to lower it, the drugs will prevent a fatal stroke or heart attack in one of them.”¹² The other 124 receive no measurable prevention benefit from the drug. This is the treatment effect at the population level, calculated from the same mainstream trial data the guidelines themselves invoke.

The situation collapses further when the analysis is narrowed to the category the 2017 threshold change primarily targets: mild hypertension without pre-existing cardiovascular disease. Diao, Wright, Cundiff, and Gueyffier reviewed the randomized controlled trial evidence for this group (140–159 over 90–99, no prior cardiovascular event) in a Cochrane review updated through 2011. Based on 8,912 participants across four trials, four to five years of antihypertensive drug therapy compared to placebo did not reduce total mortality, coronary heart disease, stroke, or total cardiovascular events.¹³ It did increase withdrawals due to adverse effects.

The 2015 update in the same tradition arrived at a number needed to harm of thirty-six: in every thirty-six people started on treatment for mild hypertension, one withdrew because of a reaction severe enough to stop.¹⁴ The trials counted the ones who quit. They did not count those who continued despite the reaction and metabolized the damage into some other category of illness.

Comparing the two numbers in the population the threshold change targets: no measurable prevention benefit, one significant adverse reaction for every thirty-six treated. On the establishment’s own arithmetic, the intervention harms people at a measurable rate while helping them at no measurable rate. The scale of the harm is the primary effect of the drug in the exact category the guidelines are aimed at, not a rounding error.

The doctor prescribing the drug does not present this arithmetic. What arrives in the consulting room is the framework the guideline supplies: “You have a diagnosed condition. The evidence supports treating it. Here is your prescription.” The framework compresses the two claims into one. The evidence supports population-level use of the drug in the sense that the aggregate benefit exists somewhere in the aggregate group. Whether it exists in the person in front of the doctor is a separate question the guideline does not ask.

The strongest apparent rebuttal comes from observational epidemiology, which consistently shows a correlation between higher blood pressure readings and higher rates of stroke, heart attack, and cardiovascular death. The correlation is real and does not dissolve when the drug trials fail. The mainstream framework treats it as proof that lowering the reading with drugs should lower the events. The trials say otherwise. The resolution: the reading and the events are both downstream of the same upstream insults. A person whose terrain is under sustained load shows both a higher reading and a higher rate of cardiovascular events because both reflect the load. Lowering the reading with a drug does not lower the load; it interferes with one of the readouts. Correlation captures the shared cause; intervention attacks the wrong target. Nothing in the correlation obliges the drug to work.

The Framingham data itself, on re-analysis, does not support the linear model the establishment built on it. A 2000 re-examination of the same dataset found that blood pressure had little effect on mortality until it crossed a threshold, above which the risk rose sharply. The threshold varied by age and sex. The relationship the original interpretation described as linear was actually a J-shaped curve with an inflection point.²⁹ Below the threshold, aggressive lowering did not confer benefit and appeared to increase risk in older participants. The dataset used to justify continuously lowering the treatment target indicates that the target itself is misconceived.

The second apparent rebuttal is the renoprotection literature. Edmund Lewis’s 1993 trial of captopril in type 1 diabetic patients with established nephropathy showed slowed progression to end-stage renal disease compared with placebo.³⁶ Barry Brenner’s RENAAL trial of losartan in type 2 diabetics with nephropathy reported similar effects, as did the parallel IDNT trial of irbesartan.³⁷ Current guidelines treat ACE inhibitors and ARBs as first-line therapy in proteinuric diabetic kidney disease on the strength of these trials. The trials are real. The population they studied (patients with established diabetic nephropathy and significant proteinuria) is the population in which renoprotection has been documented. That is not the population the 2017 threshold change expanded the diagnosis into. The renoprotection trials do not demonstrate benefit in patients without proteinuria or without diabetes, and they do not demonstrate that lowering intraglomerular pressure is identical to restoring a healthy kidney.

What the Reading Actually Reflects

The mainstream definition of essential hypertension rewards close attention. The 2017 ACC/AHA guideline describes primary or essential hypertension as elevated blood pressure without an identifiable secondary cause, listing dietary and environmental “contributing” factors while conceding it cannot identify a physiologic mechanism.¹⁵ The category defines itself by the absence of a known cause. Half of the adult population is being medicated for a condition the establishment openly cannot identify a cause for.

Dr. Richard Moore, in The High Blood Pressure Solution, restated the matter with clinical precision: “the increased blood pressure is a marker, or a sign that something is out of balance.”¹⁶ The reading is a message about the state of the body, not the disease itself. What the establishment calls hypertension is a symptom the establishment has agreed to treat as a disease. The distinction determines the direction of the entire intervention.

Malcolm Kendrick, in The Clot Thickens, documents the mechanism directly. As small vessels block or narrow, total peripheral resistance rises, and the kidneys drive systemic pressure up to maintain blood flow to the organs. Renal artery stenosis is the proof-of-concept: narrow the renal artery, and blood pressure rises throughout the body; open it back up, and blood pressure drops.³⁰ Elevated blood pressure is, in a substantial fraction of cases, the body’s compensation for vascular disease already present.

Cowan expresses the same mechanism in the plainest clinical language available. Imagine a garden with a failing pump and a hose too wide to maintain adequate pressure. The gardener who cannot afford to fix the pump has two options: put a thumb over the end, or get a thinner hose. In the body, the pump is failing because the terrain is depleted: no sun, no earth connection, pharmaceuticals and injections in the stream, chronic stress, poor food. The body signals: not enough flow. Dizziness, erectile dysfunction, chronic fatigue. If the person does not fix the pump, the body does the only thing it can. It narrows the vessels. Pressure rises. Flow is maintained.⁴¹ What medicine calls hypertension is the body’s intelligent response to a person who will not fix the pump.

The pump language here is Cowan’s own clinical shorthand. His deeper position, developed in Human Heart, Cosmic Heart, is that the heart is not a pump but an organ of impedance and vortex formation. Blood has its own motive force. Leon Manteuffel-Szoege documented circulation continuing for up to two hours after the heart stopped in his 1966 cardiac surgical series, concluding the blood had its own motor energy. Branko Furst at Albany Medical College describes the heart as an organ of impedance placing itself against the oncoming blood rather than driving it. The ventricular muscle wraps in a helical band (Francisco Torrent-Guasp’s finding), and the heart’s role is to vortex blood through its chambers to energize the structured water layer that sustains flow. For the question of blood pressure specifically, the pump analogy carries what is needed; the fuller argument sits in Human Heart, Cosmic Heart and in the companion treatment of cardiac physiology in Congestive Heart Failure: The Modern Beriberi.⁴⁴

Sam Bailey walked through the guideline’s own list of contributing factors. The list contains eleven items. Ten of them are lifestyle and environmental: higher sodium intake, lower diet quality, obesity, lower physical activity, sleep disturbance, psychosocial stress, air pollution, and the rest. The eleventh is genetic variants, described in the guideline’s own text as producing effects on blood pressure that are small individually and require the aggregation of hundreds of loci to produce any coherent signal.¹¹ On the guideline’s own framing, the eleventh cause dissolves. The remaining ten are the terrain.

The sodium claim is the first item on the establishment’s list and among the least defensible. Daniel Roytas documented the problem in Can You Catch a Cold?: “sodium is highly reactive and does not exist as a free element anywhere in nature.”¹⁷ Sodium cannot be isolated as an independent experimental variable. Table salt (sodium chloride) raises blood pressure. Sodium bicarbonate, sodium ascorbate, sodium citrate, and sodium amino acid chelate do not. Sodium citrate actually counteracts the hypertensive effect of sodium chloride.¹⁷ Potassium chloride and calcium chloride do raise it. The evidence points, if anywhere, at chloride rather than sodium. A mineral cannot be blamed for a physiological effect that only shows up in certain compound forms, and the sodium hypothesis does not survive an examination of what sodium can be measured as.

Moore’s contribution on the same point sharpens the picture. Cellular function depends on the relative balance between sodium and potassium, not on the absolute level of either.¹⁶ Processed food strips potassium out of the diet. The cellular balance moves toward sodium dominance. Blood pressure responds to the imbalance, not to the sodium quantity. The correct intervention is not less salt; it is more potassium, from fruits, vegetables, and other whole foods. Diuretics, the first-line drug for hypertension, force the kidneys to excrete more sodium and, as a side effect, potassium. The drug attacks the balance from the wrong direction.

Cowan’s work on cardiovascular disease adds the mechanism the establishment has not addressed. In Human Heart, Cosmic Heart, he documents that roughly eighty percent of ischemic cardiac events are preceded by a chronic reduction in parasympathetic nervous system activity.¹⁸ The parasympathetic branch, mediated by the vagus nerve and acetylcholine, is the body’s regenerative arm. When parasympathetic tone is chronically suppressed, the sympathetic branch (adrenaline, glycolysis, contraction) dominates. Vessels tighten. Blood pressure rises. Metabolism shifts from fatty acid oxidation to glucose burning. Lactic acid accumulates in cardiac tissue. The stage for a cardiac event is set by the collapse of the parasympathetic support system, not by cholesterol or plaque.

Cowan then lists what suppresses vagal activity: smoking, diabetes, physical and emotional stress, and hypertension itself.¹⁸ The reading called hypertension is one of the factors that produces the autonomic imbalance that produces the readings called hypertension. The measurement is downstream of the cause, and the cause is the collapse of parasympathetic tone under sustained terrain pressure.

The bioelectrical dimension operates through a mechanism the establishment cardiology literature has largely ignored. Red blood cells carry a negative electrical charge that produces electrostatic repulsion between adjacent cells. When the charge weakens, cells clump, viscosity rises, and the body raises systemic pressure to force the aggregates through smaller vessels. Chevalier and colleagues documented that “blood viscosity and aggregation are major factors in hypertension and other cardiovascular pathologies,”¹⁹ and that direct electrical contact with the earth restores the charge. Cowan arrives at the same mechanism independently through Gerald Pollack’s work on exclusion-zone water: a protective negatively-charged gel layer at the interface between vessel wall and blood is depleted by pharmaceuticals, injections, EMFs, chronic stress, lack of sunlight, and lack of earth contact.⁴¹ Two primary sources from different disciplines converge on the same mechanism. The population that is chronically hypertensive is also the population that has spent its entire life electrically disconnected from the ground. The full treatment is in Zeta Potential V2, referenced at the close.

Insulin resistance sits inside the toxic-exposure category as one of its dominant clinical manifestations. Ramesh and colleagues, publishing in the Rambam Maimonides Medical Journal in 2022, compared fifty non-obese patients with primary hypertension to fifty normotensive age- and sex-matched controls. Fasting insulin was significantly higher in the hypertensive group (10.32 versus 6.46 mIU/L, P<0.001), and HOMA-IR correlated with systolic blood pressure.³² The mechanism is documented in mainstream cardiology and metabolic literature: elevated insulin activates the sympathetic nervous system, causes the kidneys to retain sodium, and drives vascular smooth muscle proliferation.³³ Each raises blood pressure. Dr. David Unwin’s clinical work with low-carbohydrate dietary intervention has shown patients discontinuing antihypertensive medication entirely as their metabolic function returns.³¹ Fasting insulin is nonetheless not a routine test when a patient is found to be hypertensive.

The four terrain categories converge on vascular tone, but not in equal proportion. Toxic exposure through diet, water, air, pharmaceuticals, and above all injections raises the metabolic burden and impairs the body’s capacity to clear waste. Mineral depletion at the cellular level (magnesium, potassium, the trace minerals that sit alongside sodium in whole-food matrices) disrupts the electrical function of cardiac and vascular smooth muscle. Non-native electromagnetic radiation disturbs the bioelectrical charge that maintains flow and separation in the blood. Sustained psychological and emotional strain locks the sympathetic nervous system in the on position and suppresses the parasympathetic capacity to restore. These are the four categories. Reading them side by side as co-equal contributors is comforting and wrong. The injection schedule, delivering biopersistent metallic particles directly into the bloodstream across a lifetime, operates as the dominant insult. The other three categories determine individual susceptibility to that insult, which is their real work. The full accounting of this hierarchy is in the companion essay The Primary Cause.⁴³

The Injection as Vascular Insult

The injection schedule sits inside the toxic exposure category as its most concentrated and most systematically administered form. It warrants separate treatment because the evidence chain is now unusually clean, coming largely from the establishment’s own literature.

Angeli and colleagues published a meta-analysis in the Journal of Cardiovascular Development and Disease in 2022, aggregating six studies encompassing 357,387 people who had received COVID-19 injections. The pooled proportion showing abnormal or increased blood pressure was 3.20 percent (95% CI 1.62 to 6.21), with 0.6 percent meeting the definition of stage III hypertension or hypertensive emergency.²⁰ Roughly one in thirty people injected showed a measurable blood pressure disturbance; one in one hundred and sixty-seven had an event severe enough to meet the mainstream definition of hypertensive emergency.

Simonini and colleagues, working with a large healthcare-worker cohort, found an eight percent rate of significant blood pressure increase, a two percent rate of new hypertension diagnosis, and an eleven percent rate of required upward adjustment in the drug regimens of those already treated for hypertension.²¹ Bouhanick reported that thirty-seven percent of subjects had elevated blood pressure at fifteen minutes after the first injection.²² The European Heart Journal Supplements has published a review titled “Cardiac complications of COVID-19 vaccination: now we know more” that describes what the review calls “vaccine hypertension” as a recognized phenomenon.²³

The framing “vaccine hypertension” is doing work. It classifies the injection-induced blood pressure rise as a discrete side-effect category, then moves on. The terrain reading is different: injections have been demonstrated by the establishment’s own data to raise blood pressure in a measurable fraction of recipients, acutely and sometimes severely. This is a demonstration of the vascular insult injection performs, not a rare adverse event. The COVID injections are only the most recently documented example.

Charles Richet demonstrated in 1901 that the injection of foreign proteins produces sensitization: the body’s response to the second exposure exceeds the first, and each subsequent exposure amplifies the reaction.²⁴ Richet won the Nobel Prize in 1913 for this finding. The mechanism was then quietly excluded from the standard medical curriculum, because the injection schedule (which was expanding through the same period) rests on the assumption that repeated injection is safe. Richet’s work established the opposite. A person injected forty or seventy times across a lifetime is a person whose vascular and autonomic systems have been cumulatively insulted with foreign proteins, adjuvants, and preservatives.

The injection schedule carries a second mechanism distinct from Richet’s sensitization. Aluminum, the primary adjuvant in most childhood vaccines, acts in solution as a trivalent cation. Trivalent cations are the most efficient agents known for stripping the negative electrical charge that keeps blood cells separated in suspension. Red blood cells aggregate, viscosity rises, and the body raises systemic pressure to force flow through narrower vessels. This is the same aggregation pathway Chevalier documented, triggered now by injected aluminum rather than by the gradual loss of earth connection. Every aluminum-adjuvanted injection delivers the specific cation most capable of collapsing the charge that keeps blood flowing.⁴²

Joy Garner’s Control Group Survey of Unvaccinated Americans provides the population-level anchor. Her cohort of never-injected Americans, calculated to represent 0.26 percent of the population, showed a 2.64 percent baseline rate of chronic disease by adulthood. The injected population’s rate is above sixty percent.²⁵ Standard attributable-fraction methodology on these figures produces 95.6 percent as the portion of chronic disease in the vaccinated population attributable to vaccination; Garner’s own more conservative calculation named 90 percent. The dose-response gradient is visible at every incremental exposure: no vaccines gives 2.64 percent; adding the Vitamin K shot raises it to 11.73 percent; maternal vaccination alone to 21.05 percent; both together to 30 percent; completing the schedule to 60 percent. Heart disease is one of the specific categories where the null hypothesis of no difference is rejected with what Garner describes as overwhelming statistical confidence. The population that has not been sensitized through the injection schedule is not developing heart disease at the population rate. The population that has been sensitized is.

Cowan identified the parasympathetic collapse as the driver of ischemic cardiac events. The deeper mechanism he describes is energetic. When the heart’s capacity to burn fuel efficiently fails, metabolism shifts to glycolysis. Lactic acid builds up in cardiac tissue the way it builds up in overworked skeletal muscle. A leg under the same load would cramp and stop. The heart cannot stop. The acid accumulates. Tissue breaks down. What medicine calls a heart attack is the end stage of this metabolic failure.⁴¹ Injections produce autonomic disturbance, endothelial injury, and inflammatory tissue damage. These are the upstream mechanisms of the disease Cowan describes. The injection schedule is not a background condition alongside hypertension; it sits on the specific pathway that produces it. What the establishment calls “vaccine hypertension” is one visible slice of a larger, sustained, lifelong insult.

The Drugs

The drug categories prescribed to lower blood pressure disclose their mechanism in their names. Diuretics increase urinary output. ACE inhibitors block the enzyme that produces angiotensin II. ARBs block the receptor angiotensin II binds to. Calcium channel blockers block the cellular channels through which calcium enters vascular smooth muscle. Beta-blockers block the adrenergic receptors the sympathetic nervous system uses to signal contraction. The vocabulary is one of interference. The blood pressure reading drops because the mechanism that maintains vascular tone has been interrupted.

Dr. Moore observed that “all antihypertensive drugs can produce undesirable side effects because they act at several locations and tend to upset the body’s normal balance.”²⁶ The drugs do not target hypertension. They interfere with fundamental cellular and neural functions, and the reduced blood pressure is one outcome of that interference. The other outcomes appear across the nervous system, the kidneys, the digestive tract, the sexual organs, the endocrine system, and the musculoskeletal system. Doctors call these “side effects.” The physiological reality is that they are direct effects. What matters is which effects the clinician chooses to name as therapeutic and which to name as adverse.

The FDA-approved prescribing information for the five most prescribed ACE inhibitors (lisinopril, enalapril, ramipril, benazepril, quinapril) contains an admission difficult to overstate. Every label states, with minor variations, that whether bradykinin, a potent vasodepressor peptide, plays a role in the therapeutic effect “remains to be elucidated.”³⁴ After 35 to 40 years on the market, the manufacturers cannot say how one of the most prescribed drug classes in the country actually works. The admission is on every label. Nobody reads the label. ACE is identical to the enzyme that degrades bradykinin, so blocking ACE also raises it. Bradykinin is the pathway implicated in the two side effects the drugs are best known for: the chronic dry cough (12 percent of patients in one ramipril study) and angioedema (which can be fatal). The pathway the labels cannot confirm as therapeutic is the pathway implicated in the drugs’ most serious harms.

The pattern repeats across drug classes. Metoprolol, one of the most commonly prescribed beta-blockers, reduces insulin sensitivity by approximately fourteen percent, worsening one of the primary drivers of the elevated reading it is prescribed to lower.³¹ Thiazide diuretics raise homocysteine, the substance Kilmer McCully identified as the primary driver of vascular damage.³⁵ The drugs prescribed to protect the cardiovascular system elevate the substance most implicated in damaging it. Both observations are from mainstream literature and neither reaches the typical prescribing visit.

The kidney damage loop illustrates the framework’s self-sealing character. Antihypertensive medications, particularly long-term use of ACE inhibitors, ARBs, and diuretics, are documented causes of kidney injury. When kidney function declines in a patient on these drugs, the establishment framework attributes the decline to hypertension itself. The kidney disease then becomes the justification for more aggressive blood-pressure control, more drugs, and more damage. The loop is complete: the drug produces the damage, the damage is attributed to the disease the drug was prescribed for, and the response is more of the drug.

The mechanism is in the mainstream nephrology literature. Biff Palmer’s 2002 New England Journal of Medicine review described the autoregulatory window in which the kidney maintains filtration pressure. In patients with chronic hypertension and existing kidney disease, that window is narrower. Dropping systemic pressure can push filtration below the floor, and the kidney takes injury.³⁸ The 2008 ONTARGET trial in The Lancet found that combining an ACE inhibitor with an ARB increased the composite renal endpoint of dialysis, serum creatinine doubling, or death compared with the ACE inhibitor alone. More blockade of the renin-angiotensin system produced more harm.³⁹ The ALTITUDE and VA NEPHRON-D trials of similar combinations were terminated early for safety. The Watanabe 2021 paper in JCI Insight documented what the long-term exposure does structurally. In both mouse models and human kidney biopsies from patients on these drugs for years, renin cells in the walls of the kidney arterioles underwent multiclonal expansion and transformed from their normal endocrine form into a matrix-secretory form, inducing accumulation of smooth muscle cells and extracellular matrix. The afferent arterioles thickened concentrically. The walls grew inward. The lumens narrowed. The paper describes the result in direct language: “blood flow obstruction, focal ischemia, and fibrosis.”⁴⁰ The vessels feeding the kidney’s filtering units are being remodeled by the drugs prescribed to protect them.

Every ACE inhibitor label warns that combining the drug with over-the-counter ibuprofen or naproxen may worsen renal function and cause acute kidney injury, particularly in patients who are elderly, volume-depleted, or have compromised renal function. The nephrology literature has a name for the combination of a renin-angiotensin blocker, a diuretic, and an NSAID: the triple whammy. Each component is defensible on its own; the combination can push filtration below the autoregulatory floor. Most patients taking an ACE inhibitor have never been told that the over-the-counter pain reliever they reach for routinely interacts with it in ways their doctor is supposed to monitor and typically does not.

Sam Bailey has described how these drugs come to market from her own clinical trials experience. A substance is tested first on mice, then on larger animals, and its effects on heart rate, respiratory rate, bowel function, and blood pressure are recorded. If it happens to lower blood pressure, the pharmaceutical company advances it to human trials as a candidate antihypertensive.¹¹ Nothing about the substance’s action indicates that it is a targeted therapy for hypertension. It is a substance that produces, among many effects, a reduction in blood pressure. The marketing then applies the language of specificity: highly selective, mechanism-based, receptor-targeted. That language was written by the marketing department. It describes what the sales force is trained to say, not what the substance does in the body.

What the substance does in the body, in most cases, is what any foreign chemical does. The synthetic petrochemical derivative is recognized as a poison; the liver, kidneys, gut, lungs, and skin work to expel it. When blood pressure drops during this process, the drop reflects elimination in progress rather than therapeutic effect. The body’s resources have been diverted from maintaining the terrain to processing an unwanted intruder. The reading changes because the body is under load. The load is the drug.

Herbert Shelton described the general mechanism a century ago: acute symptoms represent the body’s attempt to expel toxins; suppression of the symptoms with drugs adds new toxins; new symptoms emerge; those symptoms are suppressed in turn; the sequence drives what medicine then calls the progression of chronic disease.²⁷ Cowan reformulates the same principle in modern clinical language: the injury is not primarily the side effects but the fact that the drug performed exactly as advertised. A medication that successfully inhibits stomach acid stops the pain of gastritis and successfully inhibits the digestion of protein. A medication that successfully lowers blood pressure stops the number from rising and successfully stops the body from maintaining perfusion of its organs.⁴¹ Hypertension is the paradigm case. The reading rises because the terrain is under sustained insult. The drug is itself an insult. The reading may drop; the terrain deteriorates further. New symptoms appear: fatigue, cognitive dysfunction, kidney dysfunction, gout, electrolyte disturbances, depression. Each is treated with additional drugs. The person ends up on five, six, seven medications, each addressing a symptom produced by the last. Modern chronic disease management from inside the system: managed decline dressed up as restoration.

The Way Forward

The direction of restoration follows from the diagnosis of cause. If the reading reflects a terrain under sustained insult, the intervention addresses the insult. Cowan has described his own clinical experience in one sentence: he never had to give anybody high blood pressure medication, because he fixed the pump instead, and the body gave up the narrowing strategy on its own.⁴¹ A physician trained inside the mainstream, speaking from decades of practice, is on record saying it was never necessary. The categories below are what he reached for instead.

Reduce toxic burden. Organic food where possible. Clean water. Avoid seed oils, refined sugar, ultra-processed products, food coloring, artificial sweeteners, and packaged goods whose ingredient lists exceed what a home kitchen would contain. Cook. The kitchen is the first line of blood pressure regulation.

Refuse the injection schedule. The Garner data and the COVID-injection blood pressure data are unambiguous. Each injection sensitizes the vascular endothelium and adds to the cumulative burden. A person seeking to restore cardiovascular terrain does not add injections to that load.

Restore the mineral matrix through whole foods. Organ meat delivers the trace mineral profile industrial farming has stripped from produce. Celtic sea salt (as Cowan uses in clinical practice) provides the ocean’s proportional mineral composition rather than the sodium chloride monoculture of table salt. Broths from bones and joints deliver collagen and minerals in the cofactor matrix the body is built to metabolize. Magnesium-rich foods restore the mineral most reliably depleted by modern soil and processing. The capsule delivers one molecule at a concentration no food provides, without the matrix that regulates its metabolism.

Reduce electromagnetic exposure. Ethernet cable rather than Wi-Fi where possible. Phone in airplane mode when not in use. Distance from the router at night. Grounded contact with the earth: walking barefoot on grass, sand, or soil for a period each day. The bioelectrical charge of the blood depends on this connection. The modern building has severed it.

Address sustained sympathetic activation. This is the parasympathetic-restoration work. Adequate sleep. Rest. Time in nature. Meaningful work. Human connection. Reduction in the volume and velocity of information consumed. Prayer, contemplation, or whatever the tradition provides. The autonomic nervous system does not distinguish between an approaching predator and a difficult email; it responds to perceived pressure with the same physiology. A life lived under sustained pressure produces the parasympathetic collapse Cowan describes. The direction of repair is the opposite.

Stop measuring what cannot be interpreted within a valid framework. Regular blood pressure monitoring in an asymptomatic person delivers a datapoint that has meaning only inside the establishment framework: the reading is normal or elevated, and if elevated, the intervention is a drug. Outside that framework the reading is a single data point about vascular tone at one moment, neither diagnostic nor treatable. Being drawn into the measurement game is the entry point into the funnel.

Closing

The 2017 guideline made 31 million Americans hypertensive on a Wednesday. Their bodies were the same on Thursday. Within weeks, millions had begun taking a daily drug that, on the establishment’s own arithmetic, would prevent no stroke, no heart attack, and no death that would not have been prevented without it, and would, in one of every thirty-six, produce a reaction severe enough to make them quit. The trials counted the ones who quit. The ones who continued are counted elsewhere, in categories medicine has other names for.

The reading they came in with was not a disease; it was the body’s compensation for the terrain it was being asked to maintain. The intervention did not address the terrain; it attacked the compensation. The messenger was silenced while the underlying load went on compounding. New symptoms appeared, and each was named, and each was treated with another drug.

Remove the sources of insult. Restore what the body was built to receive. Stop measuring readings that only have meaning inside a framework that has failed on its own arithmetic.

What the CDC calls prevention is, in the great majority of cases, the disease itself.

Explain It To A 6 Year Old

Your body is very smart. When something is wrong inside, your body sends messages to let you know. Sometimes it sends a fever. Sometimes it sends a runny nose. Sometimes it makes your blood push harder against the walls of your blood tubes. Doctors have a machine that measures how hard the blood is pushing. They call the number “blood pressure.”

If the number is high, the doctors say you have a sickness called high blood pressure. But the number is not the sickness. The number is just the body’s way of saying: “Something in here is not right. Please help me fix it.”

The right thing to do is find out what is bothering the body. Maybe it’s the food. Maybe it’s shots the doctors gave. Maybe it’s being scared or worried all the time. Maybe it’s too much of the invisible waves that come from phones and Wi-Fi. If we take away the thing that’s bothering the body, the body will feel better and the number will come down by itself.

Instead, doctors give a pill that makes the number lower. But the pill doesn’t fix what is bothering the body. The pill just makes the body quieter, so we can’t hear it asking for help. The body is still hurting. Now it is hurting and it is quiet.

The good news is that the body wants to get better. It just needs us to listen to it and take away what is hurting it. Real food, clean water, time outside on the grass, and quiet rest. That is what the body is asking for. That is what makes the number come down for the right reason.

Medical Disclaimer

This essay documents research and analysis. It is not medical advice. If you are currently taking antihypertensive medication, do not discontinue it without appropriate professional guidance. Abrupt withdrawal of some of these drugs can produce serious reactions. The direction described in the closing sections is a framework for thinking, not a treatment protocol. Read this essay to think, not to act.

References

¹ Bakris G, Sorrentino M. Redefining Hypertension — Assessing the New Blood-Pressure Guidelines. New England Journal of Medicine. 2018;378:497-499. Muntner P et al. Potential US population impact of the 2017 ACC/AHA high blood pressure guideline. Circulation. 2018;137(2):109-118.

² Ibid. See also: Prevalence of hypertension rose from ~32% to ~46% of US adults with the 2017 threshold change. Cleveland Clinic Journal of Medicine. 2018;85(10):771.

³ Bundy JD et al. Estimating the association of the 2017 and 2014 hypertension guidelines with cardiovascular events and deaths in US adults. JAMA Cardiology. 2018;3(7):572-581.

⁴ Whelton PK et al. 2017 ACC/AHA/AAPA/ABC/ACPM/AGS/APhA/ASH/ASPC/NMA/PCNA Guideline for the Prevention, Detection, Evaluation, and Management of High Blood Pressure in Adults. Hypertension. 2018;71(6):e13-e115.

⁵ Jones DW, Ferdinand KC, Taler SJ, et al. 2025 AHA/ACC/AANP/AAPA/ABC/ACCP/ACPM/AGS/AMA/ASPC/NMA/PCNA/SGIM Guideline for the Prevention, Detection, Evaluation, and Management of High Blood Pressure in Adults. Published online August 14, 2025. JACC/Hypertension/Circulation.

⁶ NephJC discussion of SPRINT author overlap with 2017 guideline committee: http://www.nephjc.com/news/ahaacc2017

⁷ Wolters Kluwer, “30 Years of UpToDate” (2022), stating 2 million+ clinicians, 190+ countries, 650+ million topic views per year (approximately 54 million per month), and 1.6 million clinician queries per day. Figures confirmed in Wolters Kluwer regional reports: UpToDate Clinical Decision Support in the United States (275 million topic views, 2021); UpToDate Clinical Decision Support in Asia (39.2 million topic views, 2021); UpToDate Clinical Decision Support in Europe (27.7 million topic views, 2021); UpToDate Clinical Decision Support in the Middle East (18.6 million topic views, 2021).

⁸ Amber KT, Dhiman G, Goodman K. Conflict of interest in online point-of-care clinical support websites. Journal of Medical Ethics. 2014;40(8):578-580. The paper’s primary finding: all six UpToDate articles examined had authors or editors with undisclosed financial conflicts; 45% of authors or editors were paid consultants to the drug companies whose products the articles recommended; zero DynaMed articles examined using the same methodology demonstrated conflicts.

⁹ World Health Organization. Global Action Plan for the Prevention and Control of Noncommunicable Diseases 2013-2020. Geneva: WHO; 2013.

¹⁰ Muntner P et al. Potential US population impact of the 2017 ACC/AHA high blood pressure guideline. Circulation. 2018;137(2):109-118.

¹¹ Bailey S. What Is Hypertension? Video presentation, drsambailey.com, 2025.

¹² Kaplan S. What are the odds that your medication will help you get better? STAT News. June 15, 2016.

¹³ Diao D, Wright JM, Cundiff DK, Gueyffier F. Pharmacotherapy for mild hypertension. Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews. 2012;8:CD006742.

¹⁴ Sundström J et al. Effects of Blood Pressure Reduction in Mild Hypertension: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis. Annals of Internal Medicine. 2015;162(3):184-191. As summarized in American Family Physician 2015;92(11):1020.

¹⁵ Whelton PK et al. 2017 ACC/AHA guideline, Section 3, “Causes of Hypertension.” Hypertension. 2018;71(6):e13-e115. Standard essential/primary hypertension definition tracking to Kaplan’s Clinical Hypertension (11th ed.) and Braunwald’s Heart Disease (12th ed.).

¹⁶ Moore RD. The High Blood Pressure Solution: A Scientifically Proven Program for Preventing Strokes and Heart Disease. Rochester, VT: Healing Arts Press; 2001.

¹⁷ Roytas D. Can You Catch a Cold? Untold History and Human Experiments in Contagion. Independently published; 2024. Chapter 9.

¹⁸ Cowan T. Human Heart, Cosmic Heart: A Doctor’s Quest to Understand, Treat, and Prevent Cardiovascular Disease. White River Junction, VT: Chelsea Green Publishing; 2016.

¹⁹ Chevalier G, Sinatra ST, Oschman JL, Delany RM. Earthing (Grounding) the Human Body Reduces Blood Viscosity: A Major Factor in Cardiovascular Disease. Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine. 2013;19(2):102-110.

²⁰ Angeli F, Reboldi G, Trapasso M, Santilli G, Zappa M, Verdecchia P. Blood Pressure Increase following COVID-19 Vaccination: A Systematic Overview and Meta-Analysis. Journal of Cardiovascular Development and Disease. 2022;9(5):150.

²¹ Simonini M et al., as reported in Angeli F, Verdecchia P. The relationship between COVID-19 vaccines and increased blood pressure: A word of caution. European Journal of Internal Medicine. 2023;110:27-28.

²² Bouhanick B, Montastruc F, Tessier S, et al. Hypertension and Covid-19 vaccines: are there any differences between the different vaccines? A safety signal. European Journal of Clinical Pharmacology. 2021;77(12):1937-1938.

²³ Angeli F, Verdecchia P. Cardiac complications of COVID-19 vaccination: now we know more. European Heart Journal Supplements. 2022;24(Suppl I):I190-I193.

²⁴ Richet C. De l’anaphylaxie en général et de l’anaphylaxie par la mytilo-congestine en particulier. Nobel Lecture, 1913. Published in Annales de l’Institut Pasteur.

²⁵ Garner J. Health versus Disorder, Disease, and Death: Unvaccinated Persons Are Incommensurably Healthier than Vaccinated. Control Group Survey of Unvaccinated Americans, 2019/2020 data, published 2022.

²⁶ Moore RD. The High Blood Pressure Solution. Op. cit.

²⁷ Shelton HM. Natural Hygiene: Man’s Pristine Way of Life. Various essays. Referenced in Tilden JH. Toxemia Explained. First published 1926.

²⁸ Measurement inaccuracy and white-coat hypertension data drawn from A Midwestern Doctor’s clinical review; see Unbekoming’s “’High’ Blood Pressure — 25 Questions & Answers.”

²⁹ Port S, Demer L, Jennrich R, et al. Systolic blood pressure and mortality. The Lancet. 2000;355(9199):175-180.

³⁰ Kendrick M. The Clot Thickens: The Enduring Mystery of Heart Disease. Columbus Publishing; 2021.

³¹ Hussey S. Understanding the Heart. Chelsea Green Publishing; 2022. Secondary source for the metoprolol/insulin sensitivity finding and Unwin’s clinical work. Primary source for the 14 percent insulin sensitivity reduction: Jacob S, Rett K, Wicklmayr M, Agrawal B, Augustin HJ, Dietze GJ. Differential effect of chronic treatment with two beta-blocking agents on insulin sensitivity: the carvedilol-metoprolol study. Journal of Hypertension. 1996;14(4):489-494.

³² Ramesh R, Pandurangan V, Madhavan S, Srinivasan D, Bhaskar E, Marappa L, Nair AM, Rajendran V, Varadaraj P. Comparison of Fasting Insulin Level, Homeostatic Model of Insulin Resistance, and Lipid Levels between Patients with Primary Hypertension and Normotensive Subjects. Rambam Maimonides Medical Journal. 2022;13(2):e0009. DOI:10.5041/RMMJ.10468. Foundational earlier work in Ferrannini E, Buzzigoli G, Bonadonna R, et al. Insulin resistance in essential hypertension. New England Journal of Medicine. 1987;317(6):350-357.

³³ Reaven GM, Lithell H, Landsberg L. Hypertension and associated metabolic abnormalities. New England Journal of Medicine. 1996;334(6):374-381.

³⁴ FDA-approved prescribing information for lisinopril, enalapril, ramipril, benazepril, and quinapril. Available at FDA.gov/drugsatfda. See Unbekoming’s “ACE Inhibitors — What Five FDA Labels Say” for the full label reading.

³⁵ McCully KS. The Heart Revolution. Harper; 1999.

³⁶ Lewis EJ, Hunsicker LG, Bain RP, Rohde RD. The effect of angiotensin-converting-enzyme inhibition on diabetic nephropathy. New England Journal of Medicine. 1993;329(20):1456-1462.

³⁷ Brenner BM et al. Effects of losartan on renal and cardiovascular outcomes in patients with type 2 diabetes and nephropathy. New England Journal of Medicine. 2001;345(12):861-869. See also the parallel IDNT trial of irbesartan.

³⁸ Palmer BF. Renal dysfunction complicating the treatment of hypertension. New England Journal of Medicine. 2002;347(16):1256-1261.

³⁹ Mann JFE et al. Renal outcomes with telmisartan, ramipril, or both, in people at high vascular risk (the ONTARGET study). The Lancet. 2008;372(9638):547-553.

⁴⁰ Watanabe H et al. Inhibition of the renin-angiotensin system causes concentric hypertrophy of renal arterioles in mice and humans. JCI Insight. 2021;6(24):e154337.

⁴¹ Cowan T. Video interviews and clinical commentary: “If You Have High Blood Pressure, You Need to Watch This!” (Jesse Chappus, July 2025); “Blood pressure measurements and medications” (Dr. Tom Cowan Clips, March 2022); “The REAL Cause of Heart Attacks & Strokes” (Jesse Chappus, July 2025). Compiled transcripts, 2026.

⁴² Unbekoming. What Is Zeta Potential? V2 (October 2026). Synthesis of Thomas Riddick’s primary work on blood colloidal chemistry and trivalent cations, Sasha Latypova’s 2025 four-part series on Due Diligence and Art, and the broader eight-investigator convergence. See the “Zeta Potential V2” entry in Related Unbekoming Essays.

⁴³ Unbekoming. The Primary Cause: An Essay on One Impost, Three Shadows (July 2026). The companion essay establishing the primary-cause hierarchy: Garner’s attributable-fraction methodology placing vaccination at 90 to 95.6 percent of chronic disease in the vaccinated population, the dose-response gradient visible at each incremental exposure (2.64% → 11.73% → 21.05% → 30% → 60%), the Gatti and Montanari materials-science survey of forty-four vaccines, and the account of how EMF, chronic stress, and malnutrition in the modern population operate largely as shadows of vaccination rather than as co-equal independent causes.

⁴⁴ Cowan T. Human Heart, Cosmic Heart. Chelsea Green Publishing; 2016. Primary source for the organ-of-impedance / vortex model of cardiac function. Supporting empirical and anatomical work: Manteuffel-Szoege L. On the movement of the blood. British Homoeopathic Journal, 1969; Furst B. The Heart and Circulation: An Integrative Model. Springer, 2013; Torrent-Guasp F, Buckberg GD, Clemente C, et al. The structure and function of the helical heart and its buttress wrapping. Seminars in Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery, 2001; Pollack GH. The Fourth Phase of Water. Ebner and Sons, 2013. Further compiled in Unbekoming, Congestive Heart Failure: The Modern Beriberi (March 2026).

Additional Sources

Bailey S. Terrain Therapy. Independently published; 2022. Foundational text on the terrain framework covering diet, EMF, toxicity, and the body’s natural cleansing capacity.

Bailey S. drsambailey.com — video presentations on hypertension, cholesterol, cardiovascular disease, and the pharmaceutical framework. Dr. Sam Bailey’s ongoing catalog of investigations into medical narratives constitutes one of the essential contemporary sources for terrain-paradigm analysis.

Bailey M. The Final Pandemic: An Antidote to Medical Tyranny. Independent Publishing Network; 2023.

Kendrick M. The Clot Thickens: The Enduring Mystery of Heart Disease. Columbus Publishing; 2021. On the vascular disease mechanism, renal artery stenosis, insulin resistance, and the failure of the cholesterol hypothesis.

Hussey S. Understanding the Heart: Surprising Insights into the Evolutionary Origins of Heart Disease. Chelsea Green Publishing; 2022. On hypertension as a signaling problem and the three drivers framework.

McCully KS. The Heart Revolution. Harper; 1999. On the homocysteine hypothesis of vascular damage and the metabolic effects of common antihypertensive drugs.

Lester D, Parker D. What Really Makes You Ill? Why Everything You Thought You Knew About Disease Is Wrong. Chapters on antihypertensives, cardiovascular disease, and EMF.

Firstenberg A. The Invisible Rainbow: A History of Electricity and Life. Chelsea Green Publishing; 2020. On the cardiovascular effects of electromagnetic exposure.

Tilden JH. Toxemia Explained: The True Interpretation of the Cause of Disease. First published 1926.

Bieler HG. Food Is Your Best Medicine. Random House; 1965. On salt as a corrosive drug and the endocrine effects of dietary sodium chloride.

Cowan T, Fallon Morell S. The Nourishing Traditions Book of Baby and Child Care. NewTrends Publishing; 2013. On the traditional approach to cardiovascular health from early life.

Vollmer AD. Healing With DMSO. Ulysses Press; 2020.

Purdey M, Purdey N. Animal Pharm. Clairview Books; 2007. On the toxicological and mineral origins of chronic disease.

Related Unbekoming Essays

The Primary Cause (July 2026). The companion essay that establishes the hierarchy under which this essay operates. The four categories of insult (toxic exposure, malnutrition, EMF, psychological strain) are correctly identified but are not co-equal. Garner’s attributable-fraction arithmetic places vaccination at 90 to 95.6 percent of chronic disease in the vaccinated population. The other three categories are largely shadows: EMF becomes biologically consequential when the body carries injected metals; chronic stress is largely downstream of the chronic illness vaccination produced; malnutrition in the modern population is largely gut damage, pharmaceutical cofactor depletion, and appetite loss in the chronically ill. The hypertension essay’s Section 3 synthesis compresses this hierarchy; the companion essay develops it in full.

Zeta Potential V2 (October 2026). The full treatment of blood cell aggregation, the electrostatic mechanism, and its relationship to cardiovascular pathology. Organized around eight investigators across seven disciplines: Riddick (industrial colloid chemistry), Knisely (physiology, direct microscopy of blood sludging in living patients), McDaniel (clinical practice using zeta restoration), Moulden (neurology, vaccine microstrokes), Pollack (bioengineering, exclusion-zone water), Cowan (medicine), A Midwestern Doctor (clinical synthesis), and Latypova (chemistry, post-mortem fibrous clots). The bioelectrical and aluminum paragraphs in this essay compress what that essay develops in full.

Congestive Heart Failure: The Modern Beriberi (March 2026). The companion piece on the heart itself. Documents the drug-induced nutrient depletions driving the modern heart failure epidemic: statins depleting CoQ10 at the mitochondrial level (Merck patented the solution and buried it), furosemide depleting thiamine in up to 98 percent of patients at higher doses, the 146 percent rise in heart failure mortality across five decades of pharmaceutical intervention, the HFpEF trial failures, and the Q-SYMBIO data showing a 49 percent cardiovascular mortality reduction with CoQ10. The essay also develops the vortex / organ-of-impedance model of cardiac function in more detail, drawing on Manteuffel-Szoege, Pollack, Furst, and Torrent-Guasp. Where the hypertension essay carries the vortex paragraph in passing, this one carries the full argument.

“High” Blood Pressure — 25 Questions & Answers (September 2024). A Midwestern Doctor’s clinical review of the hypertension paradigm, including the measurement inaccuracy data, the Chinese medicine convergence on blood stasis, and the specific alternative interventions (earthing, EDTA chelation, EECP, UV blood irradiation) not covered in this essay.

ACE Inhibitors — What Five FDA Labels Say About America’s Most Prescribed Blood Pressure Drug Class (Package Insert series, March 2026). The full label reading, covering the bradykinin admission, angioedema by race, the boxed warning for fetal toxicity, tumor findings in quinapril, the NSAIDs interaction, and the twelve questions to take to your doctor.

Blood Pressure — Questions for Your Doctor (Patient Questions, 2026). Ten evidence-based questions drawn from Kendrick, Hussey, McCully, Roytas, Lester, Moore, and the FDA-approved prescribing information. Designed to accompany any patient consultation about a blood pressure reading or a prescription.

The Pressure Was Doing Something (October 2026). The dedicated treatment of the kidney mechanism. Traces the Hygiene lineage (Tilden 1921, Shelton 1964, Moore 2001, Lester & Parker 2019) through Kaufman’s present-day clinical observation, with the detailed glomerular physiology, the “triple whammy” of RAS blocker plus diuretic plus NSAID, the SPRINT acute kidney injury data, and Goldhamer’s 2001 water-only fasting cohort.