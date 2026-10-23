Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
6hEdited

Excellent!🩷🩷🩷💥💥💥🩷🩷🩷Thank you 😊

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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
4hEdited

Its amazing that mankind survived for eons of time in the beginning without all this research...which has not done much for the human race. Today Americans are at the bottom of the barrel health-wise...mentally and physically. I am healthy and active at 92, because i did my own health research. The Simple Truth: There is nothing more important than the bloodstream. What enters the bloodstream, be it ingested or injected will either enhance one's health or lower it. The bloodstream was designed to carry nutrients from natural unprocessed food to NOURISH the human body. Mankind thrived on this 'fuel. called unprocessed food, plus fresh air, sunlight and movement. The wrong substances entering the bloodstream will damage every cell, gland and organ. By removing the wrong 'fuel'...I got rid of arthritis, tumors, obesity, migraines, colds, coughs, sore throats and even had a surprisingly easy labor, after three very difficult ones, because i changed my diet. Everybody is unique.! . When the wrong fruit or vegetable can damage the internal workings of the human body, one can only imagine the damage that drugs and vaccines will do.. One must learn what specific foods are Perfect for one's body and health will ensue.

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