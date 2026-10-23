Author’s note

This essay is substantially a synthesis of Sasha Latypova’s four-part series on zeta potential, published on Due Diligence and Art between July and September 2025. Her “toaster in the bathtub” articulation of the mechanism, her physicochemical account of the post-mortem fibrous clots, her hypothesis that what medicine calls antibodies are precipitants from prior zeta-potential assaults, and her pointer to Dr. Thomas C. McDaniel’s five-decade clinical practice are what prompted this piece. Where I have added material, it builds on the foundation her series laid: Pollack and Cowan on the water body of the cell, Moulden on vaccine microstrokes, A Midwestern Doctor’s integration, the eight-investigator lineage reconstruction. Any errors of interpretation are mine.

The essay operates in two registers. The first is the reported voice of the eight investigators, Riddick, Knisely, McDaniel, Moulden, Pollack, Cowan, A Midwestern Doctor, and Latypova, each writing from inside their own discipline and vocabulary. These are convergent witnesses, each arriving at the same mechanism from a different starting point, and reporting them in their own words is what preserves the independence of their testimony. The second register is my own, the terrain-paradigm vocabulary I work in, which appears in the opening, the Terrain Framing, the Closing, and the Elevator and Six-Year-Old sections. The two registers are complementary, not hierarchical. The investigators’ chemistry, physiology, clinical medicine, bioengineering, and industry documentation is what carries the argument. The terrain framing is what names the pattern they have collectively uncovered.

The Photograph

In 1968, Thomas Riddick photographed a single drop of Red Cross ACD whole blood five days after collection.¹ The photomicrographs showed agglomerated masses ranging from 150 microns to 1,600 microns in length. Extrapolated across the full pint of 498 milliliters, the count of large agglomerates approximated 34,000. Smaller agglomerates and stringy filaments exceeded 100,000. Human capillaries are eight microns wide. The filters the American Association of Blood Banks recommended for administering this blood had openings between 86 and 249 microns. Every agglomerate that passed the filter had to be lysed by the recipient’s plasma or produce an embolism.

The blood in that photograph was not diseased blood from a sick donor. It was standard product, five days into a twenty-one-day allowable storage period, prepared according to United States Public Health Service specifications, sitting in a bag on a shelf in a Red Cross facility in New York City. What had gone wrong with it was electrical.

Riddick offered to fund a definitive experiment on drawing non-coagulating blood at his own expense. The NIH did not reply.²

That is where most discussions of zeta potential begin, and where they end. Blood is where the mechanism was first measured and where it is most easily photographed. It is not where the mechanism lives. Zeta potential is the electrical charge that keeps every colloidal fluid in the body in suspension, every cellular structure inside every cell in its assembled state, and every folded protein in the functional shape its job depends on. The blood is a single instance of a principle that operates at every scale from the whole vascular system down to the individual protein.

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What Zeta Potential Is

Almost every fluid inside a living body is a colloidal suspension. Blood is one. So is lymph, cerebrospinal fluid, synovial fluid, the interstitial fluid that bathes every cell, and the cytoplasm inside every cell. In each case, particles are held apart in liquid water not by physical separation but by mutual electrical repulsion. Each particle carries a small negative charge on its surface. The charges repel their neighbors. The particles stay dispersed. The fluid stays fluid.³

The strength of that surface charge is measurable. It is called zeta potential and is expressed in millivolts. Healthy human red blood cells sit around minus fifteen millivolts. At that value the cells repel each other strongly enough to remain in suspension, but only just. If the value becomes more negative, the blood becomes more dispersed and more fluid. If it drifts toward zero, the cells begin to touch. If it crosses zero into the positive range, the blood clots.⁴

Nature keeps human blood poised close to that threshold on purpose. Close enough that the moment blood leaves a vessel through any breach, the stabilizing conditions disappear and the blood gels within minutes. This is the design. Blood is engineered to remain fluid inside the vascular system and to solidify the moment it exits.

The same principle operates at scales far smaller than blood cells. Proteins fold into their functional three-dimensional structures through interactions with surrounding water. When the electrical conditions collapse, proteins misfold. Alzheimer’s plaques are misfolded proteins found in the presence of aluminum. The SARS-CoV-2 spike protein carries a strong positive charge and associates with two other protein-misfolding diseases, amyloidosis and prion disease.⁵ The fibrous clots pulled from injected patients at autopsy are what happens when clotting proteins misfold under sustained exposure to a positively charged agent.⁶

The most efficient stripping agents are positively charged ions, and among those the most destructive are the ones carrying three positive charges rather than one or two. This is the Schulze-Hardy rule, established through direct laboratory measurement in the 1880s and 1890s: a trivalent cation is between six hundred and fifteen hundred times more effective at collapsing colloidal stability than a monovalent cation.⁷ Five parts per million of aluminum in the bloodstream has the same coagulating effect as roughly three thousand parts per million of ordinary table salt.

One common trivalent cation dominates the modern environment. Aluminum is in the cookware, the cans, the foil, the baking powder, the antacids, the municipal water supply, the food additives, and, injected directly, the vaccine adjuvants. Municipal sewage treatment plants add aluminum sulphate to wastewater to collapse the zeta potential of suspended organic solids so the solids sludge together and can be removed. Wound dressings apply aluminum salts to bleeding tissue to clot the blood.⁸ The industrial application of aluminum’s zeta-potential-collapsing property has been settled science for over a century. The reason it works for those applications is the reason it should never enter a living bloodstream.

The route of exposure is what makes the injection distinctive. According to the European Chemicals Agency and the U.S. Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, gastrointestinal absorption of aluminum under normal dietary conditions falls in the range of 0.1 to 0.6 percent.⁹ More bioavailable forms such as aluminum citrate can reach five percent. Ninety-nine percent of ingested aluminum is excreted before it reaches the bloodstream. Injected aluminum bypasses the digestive filter entirely. One hundred percent enters the bloodstream. The difference between eating a small amount of aluminum from a can and receiving an aluminum adjuvant in an injection is not a difference of degree.

The Water Body of the Cell

The water inside a cell is not the same substance as the water in a glass.

Gerald Pollack’s laboratory at the University of Washington has documented that water forms a fourth phase, distinct from solid, liquid, and vapor, on any hydrophilic surface. The phase has a gel-like consistency similar to raw egg white. Its molecular structure is H₃O₂ rather than H₂O. It excludes solutes, which is how Pollack named it: the exclusion zone. It carries a strong negative charge. The bulk water immediately beyond it carries a compensating positive charge. Every gel-phase water body in nature is, physically, a battery.¹⁰

Sunlight builds the exclusion zone. Infrared radiation around 3,000 nanometers is particularly effective, expanding the gel-phase water by a factor of ten with modest exposure. This is reproducible in any physics setup that can distinguish the two phases.

The cell, in this framework, is not a bag of dissolved chemicals suspended in ordinary liquid water. It is a hydrogel. Mitochondrial membranes, microtubules, ribosomes, the fascial matrix that connects one cell to the next: the entire architecture of the cell is embedded in gel-phase water and depends on that water for its organization. The gel is not a container for the machinery. It is the organization. When the gel collapses, the organization collapses.

Thomas Cowan’s Cancer and the New Biology of Water extends this physics into a framework for disease.¹¹ Cancer, in Cowan’s reading, is fundamentally a disease of the water body of the cell. Otto Warburg established in 1924 that every cancer cell has one property in common: it ferments sugar instead of using oxygen, even when oxygen is present.¹² Warburg named the shift. He did not explain what caused it. Cowan proposes that the fermentation is what happens when the water body of the cell has lost the gel-phase structure that respiration requires. Mitochondria cannot respire in a cytoplasm whose gel-phase has collapsed.

The voltage numbers link the two frameworks. Healthy cells maintain a resting membrane potential of minus seventy to minus eighty millivolts. Cancer cells sit at approximately minus fifteen millivolts.¹³ Riddick’s minus fifteen millivolts for agglomerating blood cells is the same voltage Pollack measures in a fermenting cell. They are the same electrical event described from two angles. Riddick measured the potential across the surface of colloidal particles suspended in blood. Pollack measures the potential across the surface of colloidal structures suspended in cytoplasm. Blood is the fluid version. The cell is the gel version. Both fail when charge collapses.

The full development of this framework, health as electrical integrity maintained through structured water, appears in the earlier essay in this series titled A Unified Theory of Health Through Structured Water and Electron Flow.¹⁴

Riddick

Thomas Riddick was a consulting engineer and chemist, not a physician. He spent three decades applying the physical chemistry of colloid stability to industrial water treatment and designed the electrophoresis instrumentation, the Zeta-Meter, that made routine measurement of surface charge possible.¹⁵ When his own heart began to fail, angina beginning in 1955, paroxysmal tachycardia by 1957, premature ventricular contractions every four to six beats by the early 1960s, he did what a chemist would do. He turned his instruments on his own blood.

The mechanism was the same one he had been engineering into sewage plants for thirty years. When you want organic matter to separate from wastewater, you add aluminum sulphate. The trivalent aluminum ion collapses the zeta potential of the suspended solids, the solids clump, and the clumps sink to the bottom where they can be removed. The processed food supply, the aluminum cookware, and the aluminum-treated municipal water were doing to blood exactly what the sewage plant was doing to wastewater. The mechanism was identical. Only the site of action differed.

Riddick’s spectrographic comparison of fresh versus canned vegetables showed an average 2.54-fold increase in dissolved mineral load from processing.¹⁶ The kidneys of ordinary Americans were, by the mid-1960s, routinely concentrating urine at 25,000 to 35,000 micromhos of specific conductance, two to three times the 12,000 micromho baseline of blood serum. The concentration factor of the food processing industry matched the overload factor at which the American kidney was operating. This was not coincidence.

His analysis of his own urine during and after an attack of paroxysmal tachycardia showed the pattern clearly.¹⁷ His kidneys were purging the coagulating cations, sodium at three-to-one, calcium at three-to-one, aluminum at thirteen-to-one, while retaining the cations that support cardiac function. Potassium at one-to-four. Magnesium at one-to-thirty-seven. The kidneys knew exactly which ions were the problem.

Riddick treated himself. Fifty grams per liter of potassium citrate plus ten grams per liter of potassium bicarbonate, dissolved in distilled water, diluted to one gram per liter for daily consumption. Six eight-ounce glasses per day. Elimination of aluminum cookware. The citrate is a 1:3 electrolyte, one cation and three anions, which produces the strongest electronegative dispersion available from any simple salt.¹⁸ Potassium was chosen over sodium because the work of Bajusz and Selye had already demonstrated the protective role of potassium against cardiac necroses.¹⁹

His premature ventricular contractions were eliminated in two and a half months. His paroxysmal tachycardia was reduced by approximately eighty percent. His examinations of the eyes of ordinary Americans between the ages of twenty-five and sixty-five showed significant intravascular coagulation already present in forty to fifty percent of them. Not sick people. Ordinary people.

He published the book himself because commercial and institutional channels declined the manuscript. He wrote to the NIH, the NHI, the PHS, the FDA, the HEW, and the National Research Council. None replied substantively. The nine hundred fifty-seven thousand Americans who died of cardiovascular disease in 1962, a figure exceeding U.S. casualties in both world wars plus the atomic bombs at Hiroshima and Nagasaki, died into a regulatory vacuum.²⁰

Knisely

Riddick was not the only investigator working on this. Melvin Knisely, a physiologist, had spent more than twenty years by the mid-1960s directly observing what happens to blood inside living organisms when the electrical charge on the cells begins to fail.²¹

Knisely developed a technique for viewing the small blood vessels of the sclera and bulbar conjunctiva, the venules and arterioles of the eye, using a stereoscopic microscope positioned horizontally. Because sludge in the blood settles under gravity, horizontal viewing was essential. The technique made intravascular coagulation directly visible in a living human without breaking skin. He built an instrument for this and called it the sclerascope.

What he saw was that intravascular coagulation was extraordinarily common. Sludge, comets, chain-like agglomeration, stasis, the signatures of the process Riddick was describing chemically, were present in the eyes of forty to fifty percent of apparently healthy Americans between twenty-five and sixty-five. Hospitalized patients had the worst readings. Autopsies of Korean War soldiers, average age twenty-two, had shown seventy-five percent with early arteriosclerosis.²² The mechanism was already at work in young adults.

His work on animals was more direct. In 1964, Knisely and colleagues injected seventy-five Rhesus monkeys with the organism that produces Knowlesi malaria. After the parasites had invaded five to thirty percent of the red blood cells, a precipitate formed on the cells, and the blood turned to thick, pasty sludge. Most animals died within six hours. None survived twelve. Autopsies showed the inferior vena cava divided into three horizontal layers: the bottom third solid sludge of blood cells, the middle third slowly moving clumps, the top third free-flowing plasma.²³

Most critically, Knisely established that heparin, the biological molecule with the highest negative charge density known, dispersed the sludge and allowed animals with untreated infections to survive dramatically longer.²⁴ The problem was the loss of negative electrical charge. Adding it back restored the flow.

Knisely’s scale for grading blood sludging in the eyes remains one of the most direct prognostic tools available for assessing microcirculation. It is essentially unused in American medical practice. A contemporary clinician has successfully replicated the microscope and confirmed the findings in patients injured by the COVID injection products.²⁵

McDaniel

Thomas C. McDaniel was a Doctor of Osteopathy who practiced medicine in Cincinnati, Ohio for fifty-two years before retiring to Tucson, Arizona in 2008. He died in 2016 at the age of 102. His clinical scope covered arrhythmia, blood clots, hypertension, kidney stones, peripheral vascular disease, chronic fatigue, and Crohn’s disease. He treated all of these through a single framework, arrived at independently of Riddick.²⁶

His entry into the mechanism came in 1964, at the age of fifty-six, after an eight-hour car ride home from a medical conference in Pittsburgh. Two days later he developed the symptoms of deep venous thrombosis: sharp electrical pains at two-to-three-minute intervals. He recognized venous stasis. He also knew that at 180 pounds he should carry approximately eight liters of blood, and that most people are two liters low on blood volume before they become thirsty enough to reach for a drink. He was in hypovolemia.

McDaniel started himself on an intravenous drip of normal saline mixed with anionic surfactants. When the first ratio produced no relief in the standard thirty-minute infusion window, he raised the concentration and obtained relief in ten minutes. He documented the case in his own words and took from his own emergency the lesson of constant vigilance about what a person eats and drinks.²⁷ He spent the next fifty years teaching the same principles to other physicians through weekend seminars, publishing his book Disease Reprieve: Living Into the Golden Years in 1999.²⁸

His target for urine specific conductance was under 12,000 micromhos, the same range Riddick had identified as the healthy baseline for blood serum, and within the range Riddick set as the target for what the kidney was designed to handle. Two physicians, working independently, using their own instruments and their own patient populations, arrived at the same number. McDaniel’s proprietary formula, developed in the 1970s and still produced under his daughter’s company, is a sodium-free blend of potassium citrate, potassium phosphate, and potassium carbonate. The composition is essentially the same as Riddick’s Regimen, arrived at through independent clinical practice rather than through reading Riddick.

McDaniel’s summary of the treatment philosophy was five words: “Dilution is the Solution to Pollution.” His diagnostic short-cut was cold hands. His summary of the terrain paradigm was six words: “Men don’t die, they kill themselves.”

Moulden

Between McDaniel’s era and the present, one investigator carried the framework forward into what has become the most contested territory in medicine. Andrew Moulden was a Canadian neuroscientist with a doctorate in child development who subsequently trained as a physician specializing in neuropsychiatry. During his clinical training he encountered numerous children who had developed textbook neurological signs of stroke, signs his colleagues either did not recognize or wrote off. Some of these children subsequently developed severe neurological disorders, including autism and loss of speech.²⁹

Moulden’s primary research survives mostly in video lectures recorded late in his life. What follows is reconstructed from those lectures and from the clinicians who have continued his work publicly or anonymously in the years since. The reconstruction loses detail at every step. The core findings, which the clinicians working on injection injury since 2021 have independently reconfirmed, are what remain.

Moulden looked at the timing. The strokes followed vaccination. Sometimes within hours.

The relevant signs sit in the cranial nerves. Twelve cranial nerves originate directly from the brain rather than from the spinal cord. Most originate in the brainstem, which is fed by narrower blood vessels and is particularly vulnerable to any process that thickens blood or obstructs microcirculation. When the microcirculation of the brainstem fails even briefly, the cranial nerves that control the movement of the eyes and the muscles of the face register the failure. The eye that no longer tracks smoothly, the eye that turns inward at rest, the flattened nasolabial fold, the crooked smile: these are the physical signs medical students learn to recognize when a stroke is suspected in an adult.

Moulden’s insight was that the same signs, at a subtler scale, were present in a large fraction of children who had received the standard vaccination schedule. He documented them. He photographed them. He compared post-vaccination photographs of individual children with pre-vaccination photographs. Historical photography demonstrated that facial asymmetry in the adult American population had shifted from exception to norm across the vaccine era.³⁰

He proposed that these were microstrokes: small, distributed, individually invisible on brain imaging, cumulatively catastrophic. Each vaccination provoked two concurrent effects. The first was reduction of zeta potential from the aluminum adjuvant. The second was migration of white blood cells to certain capillaries as part of what the industry describes as immune activation. Because white blood cells are much larger than red blood cells, their presence in a capillary, particularly if partial blood sludging was already occurring there, could block flow entirely. Moulden named this second effect the Moulden Anoxia Spectrum Syndromes, or MASS.³¹

The pattern extended beyond children. HPV vaccine and anthrax vaccine injuries in teenagers and young adults followed the same mechanism. Moulden observed the same neurodegenerative process in the elderly following the shots that would later be called COVID vaccines, and concluded that Alzheimer’s disease was a manifestation of the same underlying mechanism at a later stage of life. A great deal of what medicine had classified as separate diseases was, in Moulden’s reading, one disease at different stages, in different tissues, in different age groups.

Moulden announced that he had developed a means to address the underlying mechanism. He died shortly afterward in circumstances his colleagues describe as suspicious. His clinical protocol did not survive with him.³²

The Contemporary Synthesis

The clinician who writes anonymously as A Midwestern Doctor has produced the most complete contemporary synthesis of this material. The work draws on Riddick, Knisely, Moulden, and additional lineages: Gilbert Ling and Pollack on the electrical properties of intracellular water, Lida Mattman on the stealth forms bacteria take under stress, Gaston Naessens on the pleomorphic microorganisms that lose their negative surface charge as they become pathogenic, and the Chinese medical concept of blood stasis.³³

The synthesis is that zeta potential is the electrical dimension of terrain itself. Every fluid in the body is a colloidal suspension. Every colloidal suspension requires a physiologic charge to remain fluid. When any of these fluids stagnates, disease follows. The pattern of disease depends on which fluid has stagnated in which region.

Migraine headaches, on this reading, are blood stasis in the head. Menstrual pain is blood stasis in the pelvis. Tinnitus is stagnation of the inner ear microcirculation. Raynaud’s syndrome is peripheral microcirculatory failure. Bell’s palsy is microstroke in the facial nerve. Dementia is stagnation of the glymphatic and cerebrospinal fluid systems. Long COVID and post-injection syndromes are chronic zeta potential collapse from spike protein exposure. Chronic Lyme and chronic mold toxicity, and the wider category the current medical literature classifies as complex chronic illness, share a common feature: significant fluid stagnation driven by microorganisms that carry a strong positive charge that adheres them to the negatively charged tissues they colonize.³⁴

Cancer belongs on this list at a different scale. When zeta potential collapse becomes chronic and localized in a specific tissue, oxygen delivery fails, the mitochondria of the affected cells lose the ability to respire, and the cells shift to fermentation. The body walls off the region that can no longer sustain itself. The wall is what medicine calls a tumor. The tumor is not the disease. The tumor is the containment structure the body builds around a region whose water body has collapsed. The full argument appears in the recent essay in this series titled *What Is Cancer?*³⁵ The point for this essay is that the same electrical mechanism operates from red blood cell agglomeration through protein misfolding through localized tumor formation. The scale changes. The mechanism does not.

The kidneys are the organ of zeta potential maintenance. Their function is to excrete the positive cations that would otherwise strip the negative charge from the blood. This is why kidney function declines are so predictive of cardiovascular events, why elderly people are so vulnerable to sudden influxes of salt or aluminum, and why sleeping through the night sometimes fails when the kidneys work through a peak cation clearance effort in the small hours. The gradual failure of the kidneys to maintain zeta potential across a lifetime is one of the primary drivers of aging itself.³⁶

The therapies that produce clinical results in patients whom conventional medicine has failed share a common mechanism when examined through this framework. They all add negative charge, remove positive charge, or break up stagnation. Intravenous saline improves circulation in hospitalized patients because saline at physiological concentration is a mild anionic dispersant. Ivermectin disperses blood cells that the spike protein has clumped together, one plausible mechanism for its widely reported benefit in COVID-19 and injection injury.³⁷ Hydroxychloroquine reverses blood sludging directly. Aspirin acetylates proteins and imparts negative charge to them. Heparin is the most negatively charged biological molecule known. EDTA chelates positive heavy metals. Ozone, UV blood irradiation, and intravenous high-dose ascorbate oxidize positive microbes. Earthing transfers negative charge from the ground during sleep. Infrared light builds exclusion zone water inside cells.³⁸

One narrow domain of mainstream medicine does use zeta potential operationally. Lipid nanoparticle design for drug delivery is engineered around surface charge, because the charge on the particle determines whether it will cross the cell membrane and where it will distribute. The pharmaceutical industry knows what zeta potential does. It uses that knowledge to design injection platforms. It does not apply the same knowledge to what those platforms do to the recipient’s own colloidal systems, because doing so would require withdrawing the platforms.

Sasha

Sasha Latypova is a pharmaceutical industry veteran who spent decades in clinical trials and regulatory operations before turning her career toward documentation of what the injection products actually are.³⁹

Aluminum, she explained in a 2024 broadcast on the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation’s live series, is a very strong cation. A triple positive charge. The framing that it stimulates the immune system is inaccurate. What it actually does is strip zeta potential from blood flow wherever it distributes. When cations enter healthy blood, she said, it is the effect of throwing a toaster in the bathtub. The positive charge strips the negative. Blood clumps immediately. Put a drop of blood on a slide, pour a vaccine on it, and watch the rouleaux patterns form in real time.

The metals she has documented in the injection products beyond the disclosed aluminum include lead, mercury, antimony, gold, silver, titanium, and radioactive materials. None appear on the label. All carry positive charge. Where the injected material distributes determines where the injury manifests: capillary occlusion in the brain producing microstrokes or strokes, cardiac involvement producing heart attack.

Sasha has extended the mechanism in two directions that materially strengthen the framework. The first is a physicochemical explanation for the post-mortem fibrous clots that the industry has used to dismiss the injection-injury reports.⁴⁰ The clots pulled from injected patients at autopsy are often large enough to fill entire major blood vessels. Skeptics have argued that structures this size cannot form during life, so if they exist at autopsy they must have grown after death. The argument sounds plausible until Riddick’s grade-to-voltage table is applied. Grade 5 corresponds to approximately minus fifteen millivolts, visible sludging with blood still fluid enough to circulate. Grade 6 corresponds to approximately minus eleven millivolts, at which liquid clot formation begins: the clot is still fluid but heavy enough to slow or stop flow. This is the state in which the patient dies. Once flow stops, zeta potential drops further, and rigid gel formation follows within minutes. The clot that was liquid at the moment of death becomes a rigid rubber structure by the time an autopsy is performed. The clots were small enough to circulate in life, killed the patient by stopping flow, and grew to their observed size in the interval between the last heartbeat and the examination. The injection triggered the wound-healing response systemically, converting fibrinogen to fibrin throughout the vasculature; where the fibrin was cross-linked by spike protein expressed from transfected cells, the resulting structure became non-dissolvable. This is what the embalmers have been pulling out.

Her second extension is a physicochemical hypothesis for what medicine calls antibodies. She proposes that antibodies are not evidence of pathogen-specific recognition acquired by the body but precipitants: proteinaceous debris formed when the blood colloid partially collapses under a zeta-potential assault and then reorganizes itself. As the body works to re-establish colloidal stability, some blood proteins fall out of suspension while the negative charge fluctuates. Those precipitants are what standard antibody tests detect. The test measures the scar of a prior injury, not the acquisition of a defense system. This explains why what the test detects rises after any insult that lowers zeta potential regardless of source, why antibody titers were historically taken as evidence of what medicine called natural immunity before 2020 and then reframed as inadequate, and, mechanistically, what a positive antibody test actually indicates: a documented past assault on the blood’s electrical stability, whatever the source of that assault.

The mechanism Sasha describes in the vascular compartment is the same mechanism Pollack measures across the cell membrane and Cowan traces into the tumor. Zeta potential, membrane potential, exclusion zone water content: three names for the same voltage, measured in three compartments.

Sasha did not read Riddick until after her own conclusions were formed. She arrived at the mechanism from inside the pharmaceutical industry, watching what the products actually do. This is convergent testimony from an entirely different investigator. The chemistry is not hidden. The Schulze-Hardy rule has been in every physical chemistry textbook for roughly a hundred and forty years. Cardiology, neurology, oncology, and vaccinology do not recognize it because recognizing it would require dismantling everything that follows from not recognizing it.

The Terrain Framing

Zeta potential is not a specialty within medicine. It is the electrical dimension of terrain itself.

The terrain paradigm holds that disease arises from toxic exposure, nutritional deficiency, electromagnetic disturbance, and psychological strain acting on an internal environment that is otherwise self-regulating and self-healing. Zeta potential is the specific electrical parameter through which those insults register in the fluid systems of the body. When the terrain is compromised, the zeta potential falls. When the zeta potential falls, the fluids stagnate. When the fluids stagnate, disease manifests in whatever tissue depends most on that particular fluid.

Every scale of the body is affected. At the whole-organism scale: hypertension, cardiovascular disease, stroke. At the tissue scale: dementia, cancer, chronic organ failure. At the cellular scale: fermentation replacing respiration, membrane potential collapse, the water body of the cell losing its gel-phase structure. At the molecular scale: protein misfolding, plaques, prions, amyloid deposits, the same voltage collapse acting on the folded shape of a single molecule. One mechanism, four scales.

Eight investigators converge on the mechanism from seven independent disciplines. Riddick, an industrial chemist, arrived at it from thirty years of managing colloidal stability in industrial water treatment. Knisely, a physiologist, arrived at it from twenty years of watching what actually happens inside the blood vessels of living organisms. McDaniel, an osteopathic physician, arrived at it from fifty-two years of clinical practice. Moulden, a neuroscientist and physician, arrived at it from clinical observation of children injured by the standard vaccination schedule. Pollack, a bioengineer, arrived at it from laboratory measurement of water in the presence of hydrophilic surfaces. Cowan, a physician trained conventionally, arrived at it from decades of clinical practice combined with the physics literature. A Midwestern Doctor synthesizes the clinical framework. Sasha Latypova articulates the injection-injury bridge to the present. Eight investigators, seven disciplines, four generations, one mechanism.

None of them derived it from Béchamp or Bernard directly. Each arrived at terrain-compatible conclusions from outside terrain thinking, because the physics is what it is and the physics does not care what the paradigm allows.

The mechanism has not been buried by science. Riddick’s book has been available since 1968. Knisely’s papers have been available since the 1950s. McDaniel’s formula has been sold since the 1970s. Pollack, Cowan, Moulden, A Midwestern Doctor, and Sasha Latypova are all on the record. The information is not hidden. The reason it is not incorporated into medical practice is that the funding structure of American medicine cannot survive the recognition. The food processors whose products drive the mineral overload, the aluminum industry, the pharmaceutical industry whose adjuvants replicate the mechanism at higher dose, the regulatory bodies staffed by former industry executives and future industry consultants: the whole apparatus rests on the mechanism remaining unrecognized.

Harvey Wiley, the first head of the FDA, spent twenty-nine years trying to keep aluminum out of American food before resigning in disgust in 1912. Henry Welch, head of the FDA’s antibiotics division, was permitted to quietly resign in 1945 after Senator Kefauver’s investigation revealed he had received $287,000 from the industry he was regulating. Riddick’s proposal to the NIH in 1965 received no substantive reply. Moulden died. The wall is not scientific. It is structural.

Practical Implications

The Regimen Riddick developed for himself remains one of the more direct interventions available. Potassium citrate and potassium bicarbonate in distilled water, six eight-ounce glasses per day, with elimination of aluminum cookware, aluminum-canned beverages, and aluminum-containing baking powders and antacids. Fresh food rather than processed. Fresh vegetables in particular, because processing strips potassium and adds sodium and the ratio matters more than either quantity alone. Movement rather than sedentary immobility, because colloidal suspensions remain more stable in motion.

The McDaniel protocol, developed independently in the 1970s and still available under his daughter’s company, is essentially the same intervention with the potassium delivered as a proprietary blend of citrate, phosphate, and carbonate salts in distilled or reverse osmosis water. Two physicians arriving at the same protocol from different starting points is what convergent independent evidence looks like.

Beyond the Regimen: magnesium sulphate baths, intravenous high-dose ascorbate, ozone therapy, ultraviolet blood irradiation, earthing during sleep, reverse osmosis or distilled water rather than tap, direct sunlight and infrared light exposure, avoidance of blue light after sunset, reduction of electromagnetic exposure, and avoidance of the injection products. For those with existing injuries: ivermectin, nattokinase, bromelain, serrapeptase, selective heparin protocols and EDTA chelation under medical supervision, ozone, UV blood irradiation, peptides that support endothelial repair, and fasting.

One recent case is worth documenting alongside Riddick’s. Sasha Latypova began the McDaniel protocol in June 2025 at age fifty-four, motivated not by cardiovascular symptoms but by a decline in her mountain-biking performance at altitudes between six thousand five hundred and nine thousand feet in the Sierra Nevada. She had been an endurance athlete for four decades.⁴¹ Within three months on the protocol, her resting heart rate dropped ten beats per minute, a change she had not achieved through decades of training. Her VO2 max rose more than ten points. She rode one hundred fifty miles of single-track in August, exceeding her previous monthly goal of one hundred. Chronic joint pain resolved. The improvements are documented in bioenergy testing at her primary care physician’s office. Six decades after Riddick’s Regimen and five decades after McDaniel’s formula, the intervention remains what it was.

Diagnostic literacy is available to anyone who wants it. In a mirror, in good light, the whites of the eyes reveal the state of the microcirculation directly. A healthy eye shows fine, discrete red vessels against a clear white background. A conjunctiva loaded with sludge shows thicker, darker, tortuous vessels with visible clumping, blurred edges, and in the worst cases actual comet-shaped agglomerations moving slowly through the small vessels visible to the naked eye. A dermatoscope of the sort dermatologists use brings the microcirculation of the eye into direct view for anyone willing to look. McDaniel’s diagnostic short-cut was cold hands: peripheral vasoconstriction from low zeta potential, visible without any instrument at all. Your own eyes and the temperature of your own hands are diagnostic windows that require no laboratory and no appointment. Look at them now. Compare them across weeks and months as you change what you eat and what you inject into yourself. The framework is not abstract. It shows on your face.

Closing

Riddick photographed the blood in the bag in 1968. It has looked like that in every bag since. Every unit of stored blood administered in an American hospital between 1968 and today has contained tens of thousands of agglomerated masses larger than the capillaries they were about to be pumped into. This is what standard-of-care transfusion medicine, applied at scale to a captive patient population, delivers.

Riddick offered to fund the experiment. The NIH did not reply. Riddick published the book. American cardiology did not read it. Knisely built the microscope. The sclerascope is essentially unused. McDaniel treated patients through this framework for fifty-two years and taught the protocol to any physician who would attend his seminars. His formula is sold by his daughter now. Moulden documented the injuries. Moulden died. Pollack measured the water. Cowan wrote the framework. A Midwestern Doctor writes anonymously. Sasha Latypova is smeared. The information is available and the mechanism is real and neither of these facts has changed what happens in an American hospital or an American doctor’s office or an American vaccination schedule.

What zeta potential names is not a specialized property of blood. It is the electrical charge that organizes every colloidal suspension in the body. Every fluid, every folded protein, every gel-phase water body inside every cell. It is the parameter by which health and disease can be measured directly in millivolts. It is the physical dimension of what the terrain paradigm has always called terrain.

The body is a suspension. Health is the voltage that holds it apart. Disease is what happens when the voltage falls.

You cannot cure this by asking the industries to stop. You can, one person at a time, restore the electrical organization of your own tissue.

The One-Minute Elevator Explanation

Every fluid in your body is a colloidal suspension. Blood, lymph, cerebrospinal fluid, the water inside your cells. Each of them stays fluid because the particles suspended in it carry a small negative electrical charge that makes them repel each other. That charge is called zeta potential. It is measured in millivolts. Healthy red blood cells sit around minus fifteen millivolts. When the charge collapses, the particles clump together and the fluid gels. Blood cells stick together in stacks. Proteins misfold into plaques. Water inside cells loses the gel-phase structure that respiration requires, and the mitochondria shift to fermentation to stay alive. This is what cancer looks like at the cellular level, what dementia looks like at the tissue level, and what a heart attack looks like at the whole-organism level. One mechanism, four scales.

What collapses the charge? Positive metallic ions. Trivalent aluminum is between six hundred and fifteen hundred times more effective at collapsing colloidal stability than ordinary sodium. Municipal water plants use aluminum sulphate to sludge organic matter out of wastewater. Wound dressings use aluminum salts to clot bleeding. The same aluminum, at the same trivalent charge, is in the cookware, the cans, the food additives, the drinking water, and the vaccine adjuvants. Ninety-nine percent of ingested aluminum is excreted before it reaches the bloodstream. One hundred percent of injected aluminum enters the bloodstream. That is the difference the injection makes.

Thomas Riddick photographed blood in the Red Cross bag in 1968 and counted 34,000 large agglomerates per pint. Melvin Knisely built a microscope in the 1950s and found the same agglomeration in the eyes of forty to fifty percent of apparently healthy Americans. Thomas C. McDaniel, an osteopathic physician, developed the same treatment protocol independently in the 1970s and used it in clinical practice for fifty years, living to 102. Andrew Moulden documented the same mechanism producing cranial nerve damage in vaccinated children in the 2000s. Gerald Pollack showed that the water inside cells is a gel phase with the same electrical properties. Thomas Cowan tied the whole thing to cancer. A Midwestern Doctor put the modern clinical synthesis together. Sasha Latypova named it in vernacular as the effect of throwing a toaster in the bathtub.

Eight investigators, seven disciplines, four generations, one mechanism.

Riddick’s Regimen fixes it. Potassium citrate and potassium bicarbonate in distilled water, six glasses a day, aluminum eliminated from the kitchen. His own arrhythmia resolved in two and a half months. McDaniel’s formula does the same work through the same chemistry. Ivermectin, ozone, high-dose ascorbate, EDTA chelation, earthing, sunlight, and fasting all work through the same electrical restoration. The industries cannot recognize the mechanism because recognizing it would end the food processing model, the aluminum kitchenware market, and the vaccine platform.

[Elevator dings]

Threads worth pulling: read Thomas Cowan’s Cancer and the New Biology of Water. Look at Thomas Riddick’s Control of Colloid Stability through Zeta Potential. Read Thomas McDaniel’s Disease Reprieve. Read A Midwestern Doctor’s What Makes All Vaccines So Dangerous? Watch Sasha Latypova on VSRF Live episode 235. And look at your own eyes in a mirror. The microcirculation is on your face.

Explain It To A 6 Year Old

Everything in your body has to move.

The blood has to move so it can bring oxygen to every part of you. The water inside your cells has to move so the little machines in there can do their jobs. Even the tiny pieces inside your bones and your brain have to be in the right places, not stuck together in clumps.

How does the body keep everything from clumping together? With a very small electric charge.

You know how magnets have two ends, and if you try to push two of the same ends together they push away from each other? Your blood cells work like that. Each one has a tiny bit of the same kind of electricity on the outside. So when two blood cells come close, they gently push away from each other. That is how they can flow one at a time through the smallest tubes in your body.

This gentle push has a name. It is called zeta potential. It is very small. But it is what keeps you alive.

Something bad happens when the push goes away.

The blood cells stop pushing each other apart. They start sticking together. They get stuck in the little tubes. The parts of your body that were waiting for oxygen do not get any. Those parts start to hurt. Sometimes they build a wall around the hurt place, and the wall is what doctors call a lump or a tumor.

What makes the push go away?

Some tiny metal pieces do it. If you put certain kinds of metal into your blood, the push stops working. That is not a guess. Scientists have known this for over a hundred years. It is how they clean dirty water at the water plant. They put the metal in and all the dirt sticks together and falls to the bottom so they can take it out.

The same metal is in a lot of things people eat and drink. It is in some pots and pans. It is in soda cans. It is in some medicines. And it is in the shots kids get at the doctor.

When you eat the metal, your body throws almost all of it away before it can get into your blood. But when the metal is in a shot, it goes straight into your blood and stays there.

That is why people who never got any shots at all almost never get the sicknesses that other people get all the time. Their blood still has its gentle push.

If you want to keep your gentle push strong, you can eat real food that grew from the ground, drink clean water, walk outside in the sunshine, put your bare feet on the grass, and sleep when it is dark.

That is the whole story.

References