Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
2h

You nailed it , thank you 💥💥💥

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
2h

A clear and highly useful depiction of what truly happened during the so-called COVID-19 era.

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