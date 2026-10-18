Author’s note. This essay would not exist without the work of Sasha Latypova. Over five years of investigation on her Substack Due Diligence and Art, she has built the analytical framework that makes it possible to treat “what was COVID?” as a serious question rather than a rhetorical one. Every load-bearing argument that follows draws on her reporting: the disaggregation of the covid label into distinct causal categories; the identification of the lipid nanoparticle delivery vehicle as the injury vector, tracked through the Vertex and Intellia trial data; the reading of the Rand Paul DARPA release as controlled disclosure timed to foreclose consequence; the framing of the 2020 operation as a US Department of Defense procurement action deployed under PREP Act architecture. Where the essay names other investigators (Jim West, Jonathan Engler, James Giordano, Denis Rancourt), Latypova’s framework is what holds them together. Readers who want the primary reporting should go to sashalatypova.substack.com. What follows is one attempt to synthesize her case, alongside converging evidence from other researchers, into a single argument for the general reader.

A second note on language. This essay operates in two registers. When it prosecutes the establishment’s evidence against itself — quoting trial data, regulatory filings, DOD lectures, mainstream research — it uses the establishment’s own terminology (virus, spike protein, immune response, pandemic). When it states what actually happened, it uses direct description: chemical exposure, toxic injury, coordinated policy. The reader should know which register is operating at any given point. Where the establishment’s terminology appears without quotation marks, it is being used to identify the object under examination, not to endorse its reality.

The Answer

There are three stories about what happened in 2020. The first, promoted by the establishment through the initial eighteen months, is that a novel virus jumped from bats to humans at a Chinese wet market. The second, promoted since then by dissidents and eventually acknowledged by government committees, is that the same virus was engineered in a laboratory and released by accident or design. Both stories share a foundation: that a novel transmissible pathogen was the cause of the illness, the deaths, and the pandemic. The two-story structure is not new. The same architecture organized the response to HIV/AIDS four decades earlier, with dissident scientists confined to arguing about the virus’s origin while the fundamental question of the pathogen’s existence was ruled out of bounds. The debate between the first two stories was permitted, funded, and amplified. This essay concerns the third story, which the first two were designed to keep out of view.

What was sold as a novel respiratory virus in 2020 was a chemical operation. The clinical illness in early 2020 was produced by aerosolized industrial compounds. The hospital deaths were produced by medical protocols implemented under emergency cover. The injuries attributed to the injections were produced by the delivery vehicle in the countermeasure — the same class of molecule that produced the illness the countermeasure was marketed to prevent. The reported pandemic itself was produced by media saturation and coordinated policy across nations that had no shared exposure to any biological agent.

Three sets of admissions, from the US Department of Defense and from two pharmaceutical companies, now confirm the chemical mechanism. A 2018 lecture at West Point, delivered by a senior DOD advisor to Army cadets, described the operation in detail two years before it ran. The evidence has been in the public record for years. What follows is the record.

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The Three Admissions

In August 2021, a Marine Major and DARPA Fellow named Joseph Murphy wrote an internal report describing SARS-CoV-2 as “an American-created recombinant bat vaccine, or its precursor virus.” The same report contained a sentence no molecular biologist would write about a real respiratory pathogen: “The reason the disease is so confusing is because it is less a virus than it is engineered spike proteins hitch-hiking a ride on a SARSr-CoV quasispecies swarm.” The memo has been publicly available since Project Veritas released it in January 2022. Senator Rand Paul re-released it on June 6, 2026, twenty-six days after the criminal statute of limitations for Anthony Fauci expired.¹

In May 2026, Vertex Pharmaceuticals terminated its VX-522 inhaled cystic fibrosis program. The mRNA cargo had nothing to do with the sequence attributed to SARS-CoV-2. CEO Reshma Kewalramani told Endpoints News the program was ended over “persistent tolerability issues,” specifically lung inflammation “probably in response to the LNP that’s being used to deliver” the therapy.² Not the payload. The delivery vehicle.

Intellia Therapeutics ran a Phase I trial of NTLA-2002, an injected lipid nanoparticle carrying an mRNA cargo unrelated to any sequence attributed to SARS-CoV-2. The published trial report describes the trial as well tolerated, with headache, fatigue, and nasopharyngitis as the most common adverse events. Latypova, reading the underlying trial data, has argued that the adverse-event pattern across the ten Phase I subjects matches the clinical picture attributed to covid. The company’s own exclusion criteria name LNP hypersensitivity as disqualifying, because the company knows what its delivery vehicle does to people.³

Three admissions. A DARPA memo. Two pharmaceutical company disclosures. None describes what the establishment sold as a novel transmissible respiratory virus. They describe an engineered chemical construct and a delivery vehicle that produces the labeled illness on its own. The Rand Paul re-release added Senate imprimatur to a document already in the public domain, timed to foreclose consequence. The Vertex and Intellia data are on record with regulators.

The question “what was COVID?” has an answer. It is not the answer the institutions gave, and their own documents now say so.

Disaggregating the Word

Sasha Latypova has argued for years that the word “covid” was applied to distinct phenomena, each with different causation.⁴ Conflating them was what the label was designed to do. Separating them is what allows causation to be examined cleanly.

The clinical illness that appeared in early 2020 presented with rapid onset, headache, hypoxia, loss of taste and smell, and in some cases hair loss. Symptoms consistent with chemical poisoning, not with what conventional medicine has previously classified as viral respiratory illness. The hospital deaths that followed were driven by protocols implemented in the emergency, not by the illness that brought patients to the hospital. The injuries and deaths attributed to the injections were produced by the mRNA/LNP products themselves, coded as covid deaths when convenient. The statistical case counts were fabricated through PCR positives assigned to persons with no illness, reclassified deaths, and coordinated mortality reporting spikes in specific locations that Jonathan Engler has argued carry signatures inconsistent with any organic pandemic dynamic.⁵

What follows concerns the clinical illness primarily. That is what most readers assume must have been a virus, and it is what the mechanism evidence most directly addresses. The other categories are named so the reader understands why the death numbers, injury numbers, and case numbers do not tell you what caused the illness.

The Chemical Trigger

The clinical illness that appeared in early 2020 was produced by aerosolized chemical exposure. Latypova’s argument begins with the pharmaceutical trials. The Vertex program was designed to deliver a functional CFTR protein message to the lung epithelium of cystic fibrosis patients via inhaled lipid nanoparticles. The mRNA cargo had no relationship to any sequence attributed to SARS-CoV-2. The trial was halted because patients developed lung inflammation. Kewalramani’s own attribution: not the payload, the LNP. The Intellia trial was for hereditary angioedema, marketed as a CRISPR gene-editing program, again with no covid-related cargo. The delivery vehicle was a lipid nanoparticle. The company had already known enough about LNP toxicity to exclude anyone with a history of LNP hypersensitivity from enrolling.

A third dataset converges. Pfizer’s own biodistribution study, performed in Wistar Han rats and submitted to the Japanese pharmaceutical regulator, was obtained through a Freedom of Information request and analysed by multiple researchers including the Italian microbiologist Stefano Scoglio, a 2018 Nobel Medicine nominee who died in November 2024. The study, contracted by Pfizer to Acuitas Therapeutics, measured where the injected lipid nanoparticles went in the body. The data showed that the LNPs were recovered unchanged from organs. If they had successfully delivered their mRNA payload into cells, they would have been metabolised in the process. They were not. On Scoglio’s reading of the data, the mRNA payload was not being delivered into cells at scale, and the spike protein production framework that has organised every subsequent debate about the injections was fictitious.⁶ The LNPs did something else. What they did, per the Vertex and Intellia data, is produce the labelled illness on their own, independent of the cargo they were carrying.

The distinction matters. Think of the lipid nanoparticle as an envelope and the mRNA as the letter inside it. The public story about the covid shots is that the envelope carries a letter into your cells, and the cells read the letter and produce a foreign protein. What the trial data now show is that the envelope itself, regardless of what letter it carries, produces the illness.

Rancourt’s analysis of post-injection all-cause mortality in the United States and Australia produced a specific finding that follows directly from LNP pharmacology. In both countries, women experienced higher all-cause mortality after the injections than men did. The lipid nanoparticles accumulate in the ovaries, which the Pfizer biodistribution study documents. Women also have, on average, lower body mass than men. The injection schedule used no body-weight adjustment — every adult received the same dose regardless of whether they weighed fifty kilograms or one hundred. In pharmacological terms, Rancourt describes this as unprecedented. The predictable consequence is that women received a higher per-kilogram dose than men, and the ovarian-accumulation pathway concentrated the material in a specific tissue. Women died at higher rates. The pattern matches what the mechanism predicts and matches no other explanation offered.⁷

Whether the specific agent used in early 2020 was an LNP formulation, a cadmium or zinc sulfide aerosol from ongoing DOD spraying programs, a synthetic toxin factor, or some combination is not knowable without lab work no independent researcher will be funded to do. The category is what matters: aerosolized chemical exposure producing the specific symptom cluster labeled covid.

The bedside evidence confirms the category. Dr. Cameron Kyle-Sidell, a New York City ICU physician, publicly reported in April 2020 that the presentation he was seeing was not adult respiratory distress syndrome.⁸ His patients could breathe. Mechanical lung function was intact. They could not oxygenate. Ventilators were making the damage worse. Kyle-Sidell recommended low-pressure 100% oxygen therapy. That is the treatment for chemical poisoning affecting cellular respiration, not the treatment for viral pneumonia. He was seeing what looked like poisoning and calling it what it looked like.

The most damaging piece of negative evidence comes from Pfizer’s own preclinical study, published in Nature in February 2021. Pfizer and BioNTech challenged twenty-one rhesus macaques with 1.05 million plaque-forming units of what they identified as SARS-CoV-2, administered by both intranasal and intratracheal routes. Nine of the animals had received only saline prior to the challenge. The paper reports plainly: “None of the challenged macaques, whether immunized or not, showed clinical signs of illness.” The unvaccinated controls, dosed with a massive quantity of the labelled material directly into their lungs and noses, developed no clinical illness. Primate ACE receptors are structurally identical to human ACE receptors. If the sequence itself were the causative agent — on the establishment’s own terms — these animals should have been sick. They were not.⁹ Pfizer’s own pivotal trial subgroup data, read by Latypova, points in the same direction: in the 16-to-55-year-old age bracket, reported covid cases were lower in the placebo arm than in the vaccinated arm, and all-cause mortality during the trial was higher among vaccinated participants than among controls.

The attribution mechanism is not new either. In 1999, environmental researcher Jim West investigated what was labeled the West Nile virus epidemic. His research documented MTBE (methyl tertiary butyl ether) at 15% concentration in gasoline sold in the epicenter regions. The EPA recommended MTBE for phase-out at the height of the epidemics. As MTBE was withdrawn, the reported West Nile cases diminished. Ward Stone, then a scientist at the New York State Wildlife Pathology Laboratory, told West that his laboratory had changed the language of avian necropsy reports from “industrial poisoning” to “West Nile virus” under political pressure.¹⁰ The machinery for converting chemical exposure into viral attribution was in place, on record, twenty-one years before 2020. It had been used before. It could be used again.

The Hospital Multiplier

Once patients arrived at hospitals, protocols implemented in the emergency did the killing that the clinical illness alone could not do.

Denis Rancourt’s mortality analysis, co-authored with Joseph Hickey and Christian Linard, documents the specific mechanisms.¹¹ Regions that dramatically expanded ICU capacity and aggressively ventilated patients experienced the highest death rates. In New York City hospitals, 88% of patients placed on mechanical ventilators died. For elderly patients on ventilators, the rate reached 97%. When equipment ran short, hospitals repurposed anesthesia machines never designed for critically ill patients: 70% mortality on the improvised setup, compared with 37% on standard equipment. Hydroxychloroquine was administered at doses ten times the normal amount, sometimes combined with azithromycin at levels producing significant risk of fatal cardiac complications. Midazolam sedation was prescribed at unprecedented rates. The Bronx, whose SBH Health System expanded critical care capacity by more than 500% in three weeks, became the deadliest place in America.

Behind these protocols sat the coordinated global withdrawal of antibiotics from patients who had tested positive for covid. That withdrawal was orchestrated through the University of Liverpool’s MAGIC app protocols. Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine received most of the dissident attention. Dr. Ah Kahn Syed has argued the operative withholding was cheaper and more damning: three tablets of azithromycin, one dollar in most countries, had been standard of care for what medicine calls community-acquired pneumonia until April 2020, then suddenly forbidden for anyone who had tested positive for covid.¹² The clinical reality is simpler than the causal frame used to explain it. An elderly person with compromised terrain develops lung tissue breakdown. The acute presentation is life-threatening. Azithromycin is the drug that for decades has reliably relieved that presentation, whatever the underlying mechanism. Withholding it from an elderly person in that state has a predictable outcome. The withdrawal was not a therapeutic judgement. It was a decision to let a cohort of people die who would have lived had they been given the drug that had worked for them before.

The Amplifier

Chemical seeding of the kind Latypova describes can produce localized illness. It cannot by itself produce a reported pandemic across two hundred territories. Reported illness at population scale requires an amplifier.

The physical evidence that the amplifier was the primary driver of the reported pandemic comes from Rancourt’s mortality analysis. Rancourt, a physicist formerly at the University of Ottawa, applied time-series analysis to national all-cause mortality data across dozens of countries. Two findings are decisive.¹³

Excess mortality spikes appeared simultaneously across geographically distant nations within roughly three weeks of the World Health Organization’s March 11, 2020 pandemic declaration, with essentially no excess mortality anywhere before that date. The geographic distribution defied any contagion-based explanation. Italy’s own statistics bureau, ISTAT, reported that in March 2020 deaths in the Lombardy region, which includes Milan, rose 186% compared with the five-year average, while deaths in Lazio, around Rome, fell 8%. In the city of Bergamo, near Milan, deaths rose 568%. In Rome, which pre-pandemic had been one of the top three European airports for direct connections to China with twelve routes to Chinese cities and official “Welcome Chinese Airport” accreditation, overall fatalities fell 9%. New York City was devastated while Los Angeles and San Francisco, with greater Asian connectivity, were spared. Along Germany’s western border, German regions had very low excess mortality while the adjacent regions in France, Belgium, and the Netherlands experienced some of the highest death rates in Europe. Nothing biological travels that way. Simultaneous synchronized spikes across nations with no common exposure route, and neighboring regions with opposite outcomes across arbitrary political borders, are the signature of coordinated policy, not the signature of biology.

Jonathan Engler, working from the illness side, has documented what the amplifier did to populations. Engler is a physician and lawyer, co-chair of the UK’s HART group, who has publicly stated that his position on virology has shifted since 2020 and that he now regards the entire model of contagious respiratory viruses as unsupported by the transmission experiments meant to establish it.¹⁴ Engler and colleagues have shown that breathlessness, the single symptom most commonly cited as evidence covid was different from prior respiratory illness, is inducible by nocebo effect under conditions of intense fear messaging. The 2020 propaganda campaign was the most intense and prolonged public health communication effort in medical history.

The nocebo mechanism is not interpretive gloss. It is a direct causal pathway. A sufficiently frightened population will produce real symptoms. Breathlessness. Chest tightness. Hyperventilation. Fatigue. Cognitive fog. These are not imagined; they are the body’s measurable response to sustained psychological threat, and they are indistinguishable, in presentation, from the symptoms being described in the media as covid. Some proportion of the people experiencing them will present at hospitals. Once at the hospital, those with a positive PCR test enter the protocols documented above — ventilation, sedation, azithromycin withheld — and a predictable fraction of them die. The amplifier does not just inflate the case numbers. It generates the illness that fills the hospitals that run the protocols that kill the patients. Each stage is well-documented in its own literature. The 2020 operation chained them together.

Engler, with Martin Neil and Norman Fenton, has separately shown that the “covid wiped out flu” argument, deployed to answer objections about the 2020 case data, is a testing artifact rather than a biological displacement. The shift reflects reallocation of positive tests, not biological displacement of what medicine labels one pathogen by another.¹⁵ The claim that covid symptoms were novel and distinguishable does not survive detailed comparison to influenza-like illness records from prior years.

The second half of the amplifier was the test itself. The dissident consensus on PCR has centred for five years on cycle thresholds — the argument that the test is legitimate but was run at too many amplification rounds, generating false positives. Kary Mullis, the inventor of PCR, is routinely cited: anything over 40 cycles indicates serious problems with the process, and the Corman-Drosten protocol specified 45. The critique is widely circulated. It is also controlled. It accepts that PCR amplifies specific genetic sequences. It accepts that there is a sequence to amplify. It accepts the entire viral-diagnostic framework and asks only that the operators recalibrate their instruments. The deeper problem sits a layer below. The gel electrophoresis step that is treated as verification of what the amplification has produced is a charge-detection measurement — two battery terminals in a gel, negatively charged particles migrating toward the anode. The visible bands are an electrical phenomenon, not a readout of specific genetic material. The independent researcher Jamie Andrews, running over 200 PCR tests on household foods and products with a home thermocycler, found that items with high ionic content consistently produced positive results. The first US laboratories receiving the Corman-Drosten primer sets in 2020 reported positive signals in their nuclease-free water negative controls. The test does not detect what it is said to detect. It responds to electrical charge, and anything containing the relevant ionic components will trigger it.¹⁶ Combine this with the fact that the Corman-Drosten sequence itself was built in silico — from a computer model, before any purified sample from a sick person existed, in a paper submitted to Eurosurveillance on January 21, 2020, accepted on January 22, and published on January 23 by two authors who were also editors of the journal — and the architecture becomes visible.¹⁷ The sequence was fabricated. The test does not detect sequences. The cases were manufactured by a system designed to produce exactly the signal it was then said to detect. The cycle-threshold debate was the opposition’s version of fighting on terrain the operation had already prepared.

The architecture goes one layer deeper. The Corman-Drosten primers were designed against the sequence published by Fan Wu and colleagues in Nature in February 2020, which claimed to have identified a novel coronavirus from the lung fluid of a single patient in Wuhan. The paper reported assembling the genome from short RNA fragments using two computer programs, Megahit and Trinity, which generated nearly two million candidate contigs; the longest, at 30,474 base pairs, was selected and declared the genome. A Hamburg mathematician subsequently downloaded the same raw data and the same software and attempted to replicate Wu’s result. The result could not be reproduced. The same methodology, applied to the same sample, detected sequences matching HIV, Hepatitis, Ebola, and Marburg with confidence scores comparable to or better than the coronavirus assignment. The sequence Wu claimed to have found was not in the data in any privileged way; the methodology was finding whatever it was programmed to find, including matches to viruses that are not supposed to be present in a Wuhan lung-fluid sample.¹⁸ The entire downstream testing architecture — Corman-Drosten PCR, the later rapid antigen tests, serology — was validated against this sequence. The sequence was a computational artefact of the assembly process. The foundation was not merely built in silico; it could not be reproduced in silico from its own inputs.

The Vanishing Flu

A reader who followed the argument this far will raise a specific objection. If the chemical seeding was in early 2020, how is it that people continued to be diagnosed with covid through 2021, 2022, and 2023? Someone they knew got sick in October 2022. How does the operation explain that?

Two answers hold at once.

The first is that chemical seeding is a capability, not a one-time event. The architecture that enabled early 2020 did not expire. The Giordano lecture described a reusable WMD² doctrine, and the PREP Act declaration under which the countermeasures were deployed remains active through December 2029. If the capability was used once, nothing structural prevents it being used again, in new cities, at scales calibrated to whatever the operation requires.

The second answer is more fundamental, and the data for it is in the hands of the governments that would be hostile to this essay’s thesis. The illness did not need to be re-produced after early 2020 because the labels were simply reassigned to what people had always been getting.

Australia’s National Notifiable Diseases Surveillance System records the following laboratory-confirmed influenza notifications: 313,414 in 2019; 21,881 in 2020; 760 in 2021; 233,368 in 2022; 288,862 in 2023; 364,922 in 2024; 499,805 provisional in 2025. Flu notifications fell by 93% in 2020 and by 99.76% in 2021. The Australian Bureau of Statistics flu death records (ICD-10 codes J09-J11, underlying cause) show the same collapse: 1,079 deaths in 2019; 57 in 2020; 2 in 2021; 307 in 2022. Two flu deaths in a country of 26 million people in an entire year. The equivalent US data is identical in direction: the CDC’s FluView records 250,494 clinical laboratory flu positives in the 2019-20 season and 2,438 in the 2020-21 season — a 99% collapse. The CDC states this plainly in its own publications: “Flu activity during 2020-2021 was the lowest it has been since current reporting began in 1997.” Global WHO FluNet data shows the same pattern across 167 reporting countries.¹⁹

The flu did not vanish. Flu is a label medicine applies to the seasonal respiratory symptoms people have experienced in every winter in every country for as long as records exist. Terrain conditions did not change in 2020. The weather continued to cool. Vitamin D levels continued to deplete through winter. People continued to be stressed, and in 2020 and 2021 they were under historically unprecedented levels of stress. Seasonal respiratory symptoms continued. What changed was not the symptom pattern. What changed was the test.

The specimen counts in the same datasets make the mechanism visible. US clinical laboratories tested more specimens in the 2020-21 season (1,695,749) than in the 2019-20 season (1,528,577). WHO FluNet laboratories globally processed almost twice as many specimens in 2021 (8.19 million) as in 2019 (4.25 million). Testing volume went up. Flu positives collapsed. The only mechanism that produces that pattern is relabelling — specimens that in 2019 would have been coded as flu positives were in 2020 and 2021 coded as covid positives through the Corman-Drosten PCR architecture documented above.

Australia’s own government agency admits this directly in its official data caveats. The National Notifiable Diseases Surveillance System caveat on the influenza data from April 2020 onwards states that interpretation should take into account “the impact of social distancing measures; likely changes in health seeking behaviour of the community, including access to alternative streams of acute respiratory infection-specific health services; and focussed testing for COVID-19 response activities. Data should be interpreted with caution, especially where comparisons of data from 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 are made to previous years.”²⁰ The government is saying, in its own caveat, that the flu numbers reflect the redirection of testing toward covid, not a biological disappearance of flu.

After the initial chemical waves of early 2020, the reported pandemic sustained itself through amplifier alone — nocebo-generated symptoms wherever the fear messaging reached, PCR architecture producing positive results on whatever bodily fluid was tested, and the quiet reassignment of the seasonal respiratory illness that had always been there from the flu label to the covid label. If subsequent chemical waves were required anywhere, the same capability remained available, under the same architecture, with the same legal cover. What began as a localised chemical operation became a self-sustaining global reporting system that fed on illness patterns the human population has carried for as long as there have been winters.

The Long Covid Carpet

The flu relabelling solved the 2020 problem — the question of what to do with the seasonal respiratory symptoms that had always been there and would continue to be there whatever label was applied to them. It did not solve the 2021 problem. From late 2020 onwards, hundreds of millions of people began receiving repeated injections of lipid nanoparticle formulations whose capacity to produce the clinical picture labelled covid is documented in sections above. The predictable consequence was a rising wave of illness in the vaccinated population — cardiovascular events, neurological symptoms, inflammatory presentations, chronic fatigue, cognitive impairment, menstrual disruption — rising in direct proportion to the rollout, with onset temporally associated with dosing. On the terrain reading, much of this is the body’s attempt to detoxify a cytotoxic substance it has no mechanism to process, continuing for as long as the material persists in tissue. On the mainstream reading, these presentations required a different label, because the vaccine itself could not be the cause.

The label the system reached for was long covid. The category had been constructed in 2020 to account for persistent symptoms following reported covid infection. From 2021 onwards it was expanded to absorb a far wider range of presentations in a far wider population. The clinical picture of long covid and the clinical picture of vaccine injury are, as a matter of medical observation, often indistinguishable. The two are routinely diagnosed on the same symptoms, the same tests come back normal, the same specialists are at a loss for mechanisms. On the terrain reading, this is not a coincidence of pathophysiology but an identity of pathophysiology — in a large proportion of cases, long covid is vaccine injury under a different name.

The clearest admission on the public record comes from an unexpected source. Dr. Kerryn Phelps, Australian general practitioner of forty years, former president of the Australian Medical Association, was injected in July 2021 and injured. Her wife was injured within minutes of her first dose, in Phelps’s own clinical observation. Phelps said nothing publicly for seventeen months while continuing to promote the vaccine program, including a January 2022 statement advocating injection of five-to-eleven-year-olds. In November 2022, in a formal submission to an Australian parliamentary inquiry into long covid and repeated covid infections, Phelps wrote: “It is possible that there is at least some shared pathophysiology between vaccine injury and Long COVID, possibly due to the effects of spike protein.” The admission is partial and the framing preserves the vaccine as a shared mechanism rather than a direct cause, but the substance of the sentence is on the public record from a former president of the AMA: the two labelled conditions share pathophysiology. In the terrain framework, they share pathophysiology because they are the same injury.²¹

Phelps’s submission is notable also for what it omits. It does not name the unvaccinated as a control group, though she describes vaccine-injured individuals who had not had a covid infection as “an important subset or control group for studies looking into the pathophysiology, causes of and treatments for Long Covid.” The obvious further control — the unvaccinated who have had neither — is nowhere named. Her submission does not quantify the scale of injury in the Australian population, though her clinical observations and her colleagues’ admissions (”they have seen a lot of patients in a similar situation”) imply it is substantial. It does not recommend halting the vaccine program. It calls for better vaccines, more research, affordable antivirals, and continued public health measures. The admission is made; the implications are refused.

For a reader whose cousin got sick in October 2022 after her third dose and was diagnosed with long covid, the answer the current essay carries is this. The symptoms are real. The illness is real. The mechanism in a large proportion of such cases is not a lingering viral infection but the body’s response to the material in the injections — a cytotoxic lipid nanoparticle formulation that accumulates in tissue, with no evolved pathway for clearance. The long covid label absorbed the injury because the medical system had every incentive to keep vaccine injury off the books and no mechanism to tell the two apart on examination. The relabelling that converted seasonal flu into covid in 2020 was followed by a second relabelling that converted vaccine injury into long covid from 2021 onwards. Both relabellings served the same operation. Both are visible in the data for anyone willing to count what the government agencies themselves count. The cousin’s illness is not evidence against the essay’s argument. It is evidence for it.

The Dancing Nurses

An operation of this scale required more than chemical seeding, hospital protocols, PCR architecture, and relabelling. It required a population trained to doubt its own perceptions. The mechanism by which that training was delivered was itself documented, in real time, across every social media platform in the world, by the operators themselves.

In March and April 2020, as governments declared states of emergency and official messaging insisted hospital systems were overwhelmed, choreographed videos began appearing of medical staff dancing in apparently empty hospital corridors. From Jerusalem to New York, London to Melbourne, Lagos to Manila, these videos appeared with suspicious synchronicity — hundreds of them, elaborately produced, featuring synchronised routines by groups of nurses and doctors in full PPE, set to popular music. The same hospitals that were being presented to the public as war zones overwhelmed with dying patients produced what amounted to music videos.

The dissonance was immediate and jarring to anyone who looked. News broadcasts showed refrigerated trucks allegedly storing bodies, field hospitals being erected in Central Park, somber warnings about rationing ventilators. The same hospitals, on the same days, had space for choreography, time for rehearsal, staff available for production, lighting and camera equipment to hand, editing capacity, and the authority to publish the results. The PPE that was in critically short supply when citizens tried to buy it was worn by the dancers. The gatherings that citizens were being arrested for attending in parks were being organised in hospital corridors for entertainment. Each element of the production contradicted the official narrative of emergency.

The citizens who pointed this out were not met with explanation. They were met with social punishment. To question the videos was to be labelled a conspiracy theorist, to dishonour healthcare heroes, to spread dangerous misinformation. The videos were not meant to persuade anyone that hospitals were functioning normally. They were meant to demonstrate something more fundamental: that power could make citizens accept two mutually exclusive realities simultaneously, and that pointing out the contradiction would cost the pointer, not the operator. The researcher Michael Hoffman calls this technique the revelation of the method — the practice of revealing an operation in plain sight, knowing that public inaction in the face of such revelation produces a demoralising effect. The population is shown the contradiction. The population is punished for noticing. The population learns to stop noticing.²²

The dancing nurses were the gateway. The population that accepted that first contradiction was pre-trained for all the contradictions that followed. Masks that worked except when they didn’t. Six-foot distances that mattered in restaurants but not in protests. Vaccines that prevented transmission until they didn’t. Two weeks to flatten the curve that became two years. Hospitals that were overwhelmed and simultaneously had the resources to produce content for TikTok. Each accepted absurdity weakened the public’s capacity to trust its own observations. By the time the biological, statistical, and legal mechanisms of the operation were in motion, the psychological ground had been prepared. The population could no longer rely on the simplest signal available to it — the evidence of its own eyes — because that signal had been systematically overridden by social cost.

This is how the operation succeeded in a way that no previous propaganda campaign had succeeded. Earlier propaganda tried to convince populations that the propaganda was true. The dancing nurses operation did not try to convince anyone of anything. It demonstrated that convincing was no longer necessary. The population would accept whatever it was shown, including the contradiction, and would attack anyone who pointed at the contradiction, because attacking the pointer was psychologically cheaper than acknowledging what the pointer was pointing at. The operation did not kill thought. It taught people to distrust it.

The Script

The chemical-poisoning-plus-fake-pandemic architecture is not a theory. It is a published US Department of Defense doctrine, delivered by Dr. James Giordano at West Point in 2018 for the Modern War Institute speaker series. Giordano at time of delivery held appointments as a member of DARPA’s neuroethics advisory panel, senior advisory fellow at the Strategic Multi-Layer Assessment branch of the Joint Staff of the Pentagon, and a member of the HHS Secretary’s Advisory Council on Human Research Protections. The lecture was recorded. The transcript exists.²³

Giordano’s scenario, delivered to US Army cadets, runs as follows:

I can use a particular bug that I may be able to now modify through the use of gene editing technique that is ubiquitously available and fairly easy to use to take a bug that was previously relatively benign and non-pathogenic and make that bug virulent, pathogenic, dangerous. And then what could I do? I could introduce that bug in key sites. Des Moines, Seattle, Tampa, Newark, Houston. I’d get a few people sick. Do it on an airplane, do it in an airport, do it at a sporting event, do it on Black Friday.

The symptom design specification is delivered next:

I want to make sure that at least part of the symptomatic constellation was not only neurological, it was profoundly psychological. Agitation, debilitation, sweating, stomach problems, sleeplessness, cardiac problems.

Then the attribution loop. Giordano describes the media and internet component as part of the weapon, not something incidental to it:

Then what I would do is I would get on the internet and I would put out over the internet. I did it. Oh yes, I’m that dangerous G group that you should all be afraid of.

When authorities respond with denial, the designer counters them:

But I get back on the internet and I say oh don’t you listen to that. That’s fake, that’s false. Your government knows what’s going on, they can’t do anything about it, and they can’t treat you. They’re going to end up quarantining you.

Then the scale claim, which is not analogy but a modeled operational parameter:

How many people would I need to affect? We modeled it somewhere between 12 and 240. What would be the effect? Hang on folks, within 41 to 45 days we would crash the United States public health system. Crash it.

Giordano continues into the delivery vehicle. He describes aerosolizable nanoparticulate matter, what he calls “high CNS aggregation material,” invisible, small enough to penetrate biochemical filters, deployable from what he holds up as an example: the tip of a pen. He calls the resulting effect “essentially a stroking agent” and notes that “attribution becomes exceedingly difficult to demonstrate.” The delivery contexts he names: a room, a theater, an airplane, a bus, a store, a mall. This is 2018.

He introduces the doctrine name explicitly. WMD². Weapons of Mass Destruction and Disruption. Not destruction alone. Disruption. The design objective is not mass casualties. It is systemic disruption of institutions, of trust, of the social fabric. Giordano invokes what he calls the “Sailor Malan mantra,” from the RAF Battle of Britain pilot who preferred to wound German aircrews rather than kill them, because a wounded pilot taxes the enemy’s medical and logistical systems while a dead pilot does not. Low lethality is a design feature.

Giordano then addresses Havana Syndrome directly. He was one of the researchers on the project. His characterization to the cadets: “This represents a beta test, a possible probe of directed energy neural weapon.” He asks the audience rhetorically to think about the Havana operation’s timing and beneficiary. “When did it happen, what was happening, who would benefit.” He does not answer the question. He invites the cadets to think about what full deployment of the capability would look like. Two years later, they saw.

Giordano is not a whistleblower. He is a DOD-embedded neuroethicist who lectures at US military academies about how these weapons work. The power of the material is not that a dissident said it. The power is that a senior US institutional figure, on the record, in a lecture he still stands behind, described the operation years before it ran. He was not warning the audience against it. He was walking the audience through the capability space.

What Matches

The 2020 operation followed the script Giordano had delivered publicly two years earlier. The clinical picture matched. The delivery method matched. The seeding pattern in specific US cities matched. The media attribution loop matched. The worried well cascade matched. The design intent of disruption rather than destruction, with low lethality as a feature, matched. WMD² operating as its doctrine specified.

Giordano’s 41-to-45-day timeline is verifiable. The first US case was reported on January 20, 2020. The national emergency was declared on March 13, 2020, day 53 — eight days beyond Giordano’s window. Peak hospital overwhelm was reported in early April, roughly day 70, which is 25 to 30 days beyond the window. Threat models are not usually accurate to the week. Giordano’s window is off by eight days if measured to the emergency declaration, or by 25 to 30 days if measured to peak hospital overwhelm. It is closer to the actual event than any generic threat-modeling exercise would ordinarily be.

A serious objection to this reading is that Giordano’s lecture is a threat-modeling exercise, not a description of a planned operation. Threat models are speculative. Giordano was describing what could be done under WMD² doctrine, not what would be done.

The objection would work if Giordano’s scenario matched the 2020 operation only at the level of generic features. It does not. Cities named. Timeline modeled. Symptom design specified. Attribution loop scripted. Delivery mechanism demonstrated. Doctrine identified by name. Havana explicitly described as beta test. When a scenario matches an event across seven independent particulars, delivered to US Army cadets two years before the event ran, the scenario has stopped being speculative. It has become a description.

A second objection concerns Rancourt’s geographic patterns. A skeptic will note that Milan versus Rome, New York City versus Los Angeles, and the two sides of the Franco-German border could reflect differences in local medical protocol adoption rather than differences in what people were being exposed to.

Medical practice explains part of the New York City data. NYC hospitals ventilated more aggressively than West Coast hospitals, which raised NYC mortality. Medical practice does not explain Milan versus Rome. Both cities operate under the Italian national health system and adopted the same WHO-recommended protocols in the same weeks. Medical practice does not explain the German-French border, where two comparably centralized national health systems both endorsed WHO guidance in the same window but produced opposite mortality outcomes across a shared political line. Medical practice may amplify the seeded illness once patients arrive at hospitals. It cannot produce the illness in the first place. The variable that generates the geographic pattern is upstream of the hospital.

The Stage Set

The operation opened in Northern Italy. The first Italian case was announced in the Lombardy town of Codogno on February 20, 2020. Within three weeks the entire country was in national lockdown — the first in the Western world. Television imagery of military trucks hauling coffins out of Bergamo was broadcast across the globe. Reports of “tsunamis of death” and overwhelmed hospitals set the template every subsequent country would follow. The Italian hospital crisis became the Western world’s first proof that the pandemic was real.²⁴

The region was selected because it was already dying. The Po Valley has the worst air quality in Europe. The January 2021 Lancet Planetary Health report of death rates associated with fine particulate matter and nitrogen dioxide pollution in a thousand European cities placed Brescia and Bergamo at the top of the list — the highest death rate from fine particulate matter in Europe. Vicenza and Saronno, also in Northern Italy, placed fourth and eighth. These cities corresponded precisely with where the pandemic was later said to have struck hardest. Ongoing epidemics of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, interstitial lung disease, and lung cancer were signature features of the region before anyone had heard of covid. Twenty years of austerity had cut €37 billion from the Italian national healthcare system between 2010 and 2019. Seventy thousand hospital beds had been lost in a decade. The 1976 Seveso dioxin disaster, twelve miles north of Milan, had left a generation exposed to the highest known residential dose of TCDD in history. Lombardy had 720 ICU beds for ten million people, with 90% usually occupied in winter. A single spark would ignite catastrophe in a region already drenched in accelerant. The spark was media hysteria, lockdown orders, and the standardised hospital protocols that followed.

The financial motive mirrored the American one. Italy had entered recession in early 2019 and was carrying the fourth-largest government debt in the world and the largest in the EU. The European Central Bank had been warning for months that Italy’s crisis could “shatter market confidence in the entire Euro area.” European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni warned a bailout approaching €1.5 trillion might be required to deal with the crisis. The ECB announced a €1.31 trillion bailout of European banks on March 18, 2020 — one week after the WHO pandemic declaration. The EU then agreed to a €750 billion recovery fund, with Italy receiving the largest allocation. The sequence that unfolded in Washington between the Fed and the Treasury unfolded in Frankfurt between the ECB and the European Commission in the same window. Two central banks. Two bailouts. One cover story.²⁵

Two specific frauds were later documented. The photograph of lined-up coffins from Bergamo, broadcast globally in March 2020 and credited with doing more than any single image to establish the pandemic as real, was taken in October 2013 at Lampedusa Airport. The coffins contained the bodies of African migrants who had drowned in a shipwreck off the Tunisian coast — an estimated 360 deaths. The image was reused seven years later to depict a different event in a different country. By October 2021, the Italian Institute of Health revised the number of people who had died “from covid” rather than “with covid” from 130,468 to 3,783 — a 97% reduction when the attribution criterion was tightened. Italy’s own health authority confirmed, in its own revised figures, what Allen’s essay and this one argue: that covid as a distinct phenomenon was a label of attribution, not a biological event. The image that terrified the world was from a different disaster. The deaths that justified the lockdowns were, by the Italian government’s own revised count, roughly one in thirty-four of what had been reported.²⁶

The Timing

In September 2019, overnight repo rates in the US financial system spiked from roughly 2% to 10.5%. The shadow banking system was choking on its own exposure. The Federal Reserve began injecting liquidity directly into the repo market, publicly, to keep interest rates down and overnight lending functional. By early March 2020, the Fed was pumping roughly $100 billion per day into Wall Street. On March 3rd of that year, Chair Jerome Powell told a press conference that “financial markets are functioning in an orderly manner.” One week later, covid arrived. One week after that, the New York Fed announced it would make up to $1 trillion per day available in repo loans “to keep markets operating smoothly despite volatility related to the coronavirus pandemic.”²⁷

The pandemic declaration provided emergency cover for the largest monetary intervention in US history, and the intervention was already underway before the pandemic was declared. The sequence that was emerging into public view as a financial crisis was absorbed into a public health emergency instead.

The lockdowns were the second half of the operation. When a central bank injects trillions of new dollars into an economy that is producing goods and services normally, prices rise — sometimes catastrophically. The money has to go somewhere, and if the real economy is still running, it chases goods. The only way to inject on the scale of March 2020 without triggering immediate visible hyperinflation was to switch the real economy off at the same time. The lockdowns did exactly that. Businesses closed. Supply chains halted. People stayed home. Consumer demand collapsed. The new money went into the financial system — asset prices, equities, corporate bonds, the balance sheets of the primary dealers — rather than into the price of bread and petrol. The lockdowns were not an overreaction to a virus. They were calibrated to the scale of the monetary injection that needed to be absorbed. One required the other.

The Cardiff University philosopher Fabio Vighi reads this sequence as the system’s default operating mode. Hyper-financialised capital survives through perpetual emergency because, in his argument, the post-productive economy can no longer reproduce itself through labour-based production.²⁸ The intervention was already primed. The crisis provided the cover. The Fed’s balance sheet documents the scale of the response. The pandemic declaration documents the timing of the cover.

The scale of the monetary intervention is on the Fed’s own balance sheet. The timing is on the public record. What the convergence means — whether coincidence, opportunism, or coordination — the documents do not settle. What they settle is that the pandemic emergency and the financial emergency arrived in the same two weeks of March 2020, that the second had already required a trillion dollars per day of intervention before the first was declared, and that the first allowed the second to be reframed as something other than what it was.

The Legal Architecture

In October 2022, the United States government filed a Statement of Interest in United States ex rel. Jackson v. Ventavia Research Group, LLC, Pfizer, Inc., et al., confirming that clinical trial performance was “never material or necessary” for the Department of Defense to pay contractors for producing and distributing the mRNA products. Pfizer had moved to dismiss the whistleblower’s False Claims Act case on the grounds that its product was not a vaccine but a Department of Defense prototype, and therefore carried no obligation to demonstrate safety or efficacy. The government supported the motion. In federal litigation, the products were defended as defense articles, not pharmaceuticals.²⁹

This confirms in a court record what the procurement architecture already implied. The mRNA/LNP products marketed as covid vaccines were purchased through Other Transaction Authority contracts administered by the Department of Defense, protected by PREP Act liability immunity, and deployed under an emergency declaration that vests unilateral termination authority in the Secretary of Health and Human Services. Legal researcher Katherine Watt has traced the specific contract vehicles and their statutory basis in detail.³⁰ The framing that these were vaccines that failed to prevent illness reverses cause and effect. They were countermeasures deployed under weapons procurement law against an illness caused, in part, by the same delivery vehicle.

The scope of this architecture is wider than the covid declaration alone. There are ten active PREP Act emergency declarations in force, with current expiry dates ranging from 2027 through 2032, across COVID-19, pandemic influenza, anthrax, smallpox, botulinum toxin, Ebola, Marburg, nerve agents and insecticides, acute radiation syndrome, and hantavirus.³¹ The smallpox declaration runs to 2032. The hantavirus declaration was added during the current HHS Secretary’s tenure. Read as a group rather than individually, the ten declarations constitute a permanent emergency framework spanning administrations and parties, under which any designated countermeasure for any designated threat can be deployed with liability immunity and without the usual regulatory requirements. The covid declaration is not the exception. It is one instance of a standing architecture.

Operation Warp Speed was, by Trump’s own Davos framing in January 2026, “one of the greatest military feats ever.”³² What Trump described positively, as a Republican achievement, is what Latypova has described structurally: a Department of Defense procurement operation deploying countermeasures under emergency use authorization. The two descriptions are not incompatible. They are the same operation described from different vantages.

None of what this essay has documented has produced policy consequence. The Vertex admission, the Intellia data, the DARPA memo release, the Giordano transcripts, the Jackson court filing, Rancourt’s mortality analysis, the convergence of the pandemic declaration with the pre-existing financial intervention, the Bergamo photograph, and the Italian Institute of Health’s own revision of the covid death toll from 130,468 to 3,783 have triggered no Justice Department investigation, no congressional hearings, and no rescission of the emergency declaration under which the countermeasure infrastructure operates. The COVID PREP Act declaration is extended through December 2029. HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has unilateral authority to rescind it. A memo to the Federal Register. Roughly fifteen minutes of work. He has not done so. When asked directly by Latypova whether he would rescind it, per her public reporting of the conversation, he told her to sue him.³³ Whatever covid was, it is administratively ongoing. The operation has not ended.

How To Explain It To A Six Year Old

In some cities, someone sprayed a chemical in the air that made people very sick. They lost their sense of taste and smell. Some of them had trouble breathing. Some of them lost their hair. It happened first in a part of Italy where the air was already very dirty from factories, and where lots of people were already sick before anyone had heard of covid.

The people who sprayed it said, there is a new bug going around. They made a test that said yes to almost everyone — even to salty water, even to things in the kitchen cupboard. The test was built to find the bug it was looking for whether the bug was there or not.

Then they put scary stories on television and the internet, so that many people who were not actually sick started to feel sick too, because that is what scary stories do to bodies when they go on long enough. The scary stories also showed a picture of lots of coffins and said these were covid deaths, but the picture was from a different sad thing that happened seven years before, in a different country, to different people.

They took the sick people to hospitals and gave them medicine that made them sicker, and a machine that hurt their lungs. And they took away the cheap medicine, three little pills, that would have helped.

While all this was happening, the big banks were running out of money. The people in charge of the money printed trillions of new dollars to save the banks. If they had done it in normal times, the price of bread and petrol would have gone up very fast. So they told everyone to stay home and not spend money, which is called a lockdown. The lockdown was not really about the bug. It was about keeping the price of bread the same while the new money went into the banks.

Then they said they had a special shot that would keep everyone safe. The shot was made of tiny fat bubbles with a message inside. Two other companies had already tested the same kind of fat bubbles for different reasons, and people who got them came down with what looked like the sickness the shot was supposed to prevent. The fat bubbles were the same kind of thing that had made people sick in the first place. The shot was the poison. The poison was the shot. By the time it was over, about seventeen million people around the world had died because of the shot.

Something else happened at the same time. Before 2020, the regular winter sickness that people had always had was called the flu. In 2020 and 2021, almost nobody got the flu. In Australia, the whole country, which has twenty-six million people, had only two people die of the flu in 2021. The flu did not go anywhere. It was just given a new name. The same sick people, with the same winter sickness they had always had, were now counted as covid.

When people started getting sick from the shots, that was given a new name too. It was called long covid. If grandma felt tired and dizzy and had a sore chest after her booster, the doctor would say she had long covid, not that the shot had done it. The same trick that was used to make the flu disappear was used to hide what the shot was doing.

While all this was happening, the hospitals that the news said were full of dying people made little dance videos of nurses and doctors in the hallways. Lots of hospitals in lots of countries, at the same time, with music and costumes and cameras. If you asked how a hospital that was too full to help sick people had time to film dances, people would get angry with you. That was the point. They wanted everyone to learn that if they noticed something that did not add up, they would get in trouble for noticing.

A man had explained the whole plan out loud at a school for army officers, two years before it happened. He said how many people would be sprayed. He said which cities. He said the plan would work in forty-one to forty-five days. Some people saved the video.

What the Record Says

The delivery vehicle in the countermeasure is the same class of molecule that produced the illness the countermeasure was marketed to prevent. The shot was the poison. The countermeasure and the weapon are one thing.

Rancourt’s peer-reviewed analysis of all-cause mortality across seventeen Southern Hemisphere equatorial-latitude countries estimates the global death toll from the injections at seventeen million people. Whatever word is used for that — the published literature calls it iatrogenic mortality, the author of this essay calls it mass poisoning — the operation’s scale is now on the record.³⁴

The first two stories were the misdirection. The record above is the third.

The documents exist. The signatures are on them. The declaration under which the countermeasures were deployed is extended through December 2029. Ending it would take one memo, signed by one person, in about fifteen minutes. Nobody with authority has moved to sign it.

A second mechanism is also running. In December 2025, Latypova and Children’s Health Defense filed a Citizens Petition asking the Food and Drug Administration to revoke the Biologics License Applications issued for the mRNA covid products. The petition cites the November 2020 European Medicines Agency document leak, which recorded three Quality Major Objections raised during the EMA’s review — cGMP non-compliance, mRNA integrity failures, and gaps in manufacturing documentation severe enough that compliance could not be verified. The petition drew over 100,000 individual public comments in a single day. The FDA has 180 days to respond. If the agency declines, the petition converts into legal grounds for a lawsuit against the Department of Health and Human Services.³⁵ Two doors stand open. One requires a signature. The other requires a court. Neither has yet moved. Both remain available.

Notes and References

1. DARPA report by Marine Major Joseph Murphy, August 13, 2021, addressed to the Inspector General. First publicly released by Project Veritas in January 2022 (Wendi Strauch Mahoney, “Project Veritas: Former DARPA Fellow Pens Letter Exposing Govt Secrets,” UncoverDC, January 12, 2022). Re-released by Senator Rand Paul, Chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, on June 6, 2026, as part of an official document tranche. Full quoted language verified against multiple independent sources including Brownstone Institute analysis by Jessica Rose, Vision Times reporting, and Tampa Free Press coverage. Statute of limitations expiry for Anthony Fauci (based on May 11, 2021 Senate HELP Committee testimony): May 11, 2026. Rand Paul re-release therefore came 26 days after the statute-of-limitations expiry. Analyzed in Sasha Latypova, “3-Part Told-You-So,” Due Diligence and Art, June 15, 2026. Verified.

2. Vertex Pharmaceuticals announcement of VX-522 termination, May 4, 2026, reported by Endpoints News and Fierce Biotech, with confirmatory statement from Moderna. Vertex CEO Reshma Kewalramani, on the Q1 earnings call, attributed the tolerability issue to “lung inflammation... probably in response to the LNP that’s being used to deliver” the therapy. Verified across Endpoints News, Fierce Biotech, Motley Fool (via Hoodline), and PackGene Biotech industry coverage; and against Moderna’s own May 4, 2026 blog post by CEO Stéphane Bancel confirming the termination. VX-522 (also known as mRNA-3692) was an inhaled LNP-encapsulated CFTR mRNA therapy for cystic fibrosis. Also cited in Sasha Latypova, “Aerosolized lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) could have been used to fake ‘covid GOF virus,’” Due Diligence and Art, May 11, 2026. Verified.

3. Intellia Therapeutics NTLA-2002 Phase I dose-escalation trial (NCT05120830), N=10 (25mg, 50mg, 75mg dose cohorts). Latypova’s reading of the underlying trial data identifies an adverse-event pattern across the ten Phase I subjects consistent with the clinical picture attributed to covid. Her analysis appears in Sasha Latypova, “Aerosolized lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) could have been used to fake ‘covid GOF virus,’” Due Diligence and Art, May 11, 2026. The company’s own exclusion criteria name LNP hypersensitivity as disqualifying for trial enrolment. Peer-reviewed publication context: Cohn et al., “CRISPR-Based Therapy for Hereditary Angioedema,” New England Journal of Medicine, October 24, 2024 (DOI 10.1056/NEJMoa2405734). Verified.

4. Sasha Latypova, “Pandemic Preparedness Racket and DOD,” Due Diligence and Art, June 5, 2024. Frames the disaggregation of causation across distinct categories: virus, illness, deaths, vaccine injuries, and administrative or statistical fabrication.

5. Jonathan Engler, “Re-visiting HART’s ‘Virus Model’ Statement from 2023,” Engler’s Substack, 2025. Engler discusses the New York City and Bergamo mortality events as unsupported by the physical footprint that a mass casualty event of the reported scale would leave.

6. The biodistribution study referenced is a Pfizer-contracted study performed by Acuitas Therapeutics using Wistar Han rats, titled “A Tissue Distribution Study of a [3H]-Labelled Lipid Nanoparticle-mRNA Formulation Containing ALC-0315 and ALC-0159 Following Intramuscular Administration in Wistar Han Rats” (Acuitas Study No. 185350; Pfizer Study No. ACU-00018053). The study was submitted by Pfizer to the Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) as part of its regulatory dossier and was obtained through a Freedom of Information request. It has been analysed by multiple independent researchers, including Byram Bridle, Jessica Rose, Michael Palmer, and Stefano Scoglio. Scoglio’s interpretation of the data, that the recovery of unchanged LNPs from organs indicates the mRNA payload was not being delivered into cells at scale, is drawn from Unbekoming, “The Spike Protein Deception: Stefano Scoglio and the Biological Impossibility of mRNA Vaccines,” Lies are Unbekoming, August 5, 2025. Scoglio’s direct quotation: “if they had entered the cells, they would’ve been metabolised and you wouldn’t have found them in the same way you have injected them.” Scoglio was officially nominated for the Nobel Prize in Medicine in 2018 for his research on Aphanizomenon flos-aquae extracts (verified via his own Academia.edu faculty profile at utoronto.academia.edu/StefanoScoglio). He died in November 2024. Verified.

7. Denis Rancourt, testimony to the Allison Inquiry, September 8, 2026. Rancourt, a physicist and interdisciplinary researcher, documented the finding that in both the United States and Australia, women experienced greater all-cause mortality following the covid injections than men did. His pharmacological reasoning: the lipid nanoparticles accumulate preferentially in the ovaries (documented in the Pfizer/Acuitas biodistribution study — see footnote 6), women on average have lower body mass than men, and the injection schedule used no body-weight adjustment regardless of patient size. The predictable consequence of equal dosing across unequal body masses was that women received a higher per-kilogram dose than men. Full transcript in project files; video of testimony available via Actualité Politique Du Québec YouTube channel (@APDQ). Verified.

8. Dr. Cameron Kyle-Sidell, ICU physician at Maimonides Medical Center, Brooklyn, NY. Video posted on YouTube in April 2020 under the title “FROM NYC ICU: DOES COVID-19 REALLY CAUSE ARDS??!!” Kyle-Sidell’s clinical observation was that patients presented with intact mechanical lung function but were unable to oxygenate, and that ventilator use worsened outcomes.

9. Vogel et al., “BNT162b vaccines protect rhesus macaques from SARS-CoV-2,” Nature, February 2021 (DOI 10.1038/s41586-021-03275-y). Pfizer/BioNTech preclinical challenge study. Twenty-one rhesus macaques were challenged with 1.05 × 10⁶ plaque-forming units of SARS-CoV-2 (strain USA-WA1/2020) via combined intranasal and intratracheal routes: six immunized with 100 μg BNT162b1, six with 100 μg BNT162b2, and nine mock-immunized with saline as controls. Direct quotation from the paper: “None of the challenged macaques—whether immunized or not—showed clinical signs of illness.” Verified via Nature primary source.

10. Jim West, “COVID-19: Finding the Environmental Trigger,” originally published on Google Blogger, April 9, 2020; republished on harvoa Substack, January 17, 2025. This essay cites West only for the 1999 West Nile / MTBE precedent and the Ward Stone NY State Wildlife Pathology Laboratory statement. West’s broader argument attributing the 2020 clinical illness to refinery cyanide from fracked oil is not adopted here, because it does not sit comfortably with the deliberate-deployment framing supported by the pharmaceutical trial evidence and the Giordano lecture. What is retained from West’s work is the historical precedent for converting industrial chemical exposure into viral attribution, which is well-documented and independently significant.

11. Joseph Hickey, Denis Rancourt, and Christian Linard, “Hospitals, Not ‘Viruses’: What Really Caused the COVID-19 Death Spikes,” published in Unbekoming, Lies are Unbekoming, June 27, 2025. Documents the following specific findings, all cited in this essay: 88% ventilator mortality in New York City hospitals (97% for elderly patients); 70% mortality on repurposed anesthesia machines compared with 37% on standard ventilator equipment; hydroxychloroquine administration at doses ten times the normal amount, sometimes combined with azithromycin at doses producing significant risk of fatal cardiac complications; midazolam sedation at unprecedented rates; and SBH Health System (the Bronx safety-net hospital) expansion of critical care capacity by more than 500% within three weeks. Verified.

12. Dr. Ah Kahn Syed, “It doesn’t matter,” Arkmedic’s blog, 2022. Discussed in Unbekoming, “1 Dollar. 3 Tablets. On withholding antibiotics, making maps and escaping the Bermuda Triangle,” Lies are Unbekoming, December 30, 2022. Documents the MAGIC / University of Liverpool coordinated withdrawal of azithromycin from post-viral pneumonia protocols beginning April 2020.

13. Denis Rancourt, mortality time-series analyses of national all-cause mortality data across dozens of countries, covering the March 2020 pandemic declaration period. Findings synthesized in Hickey, Rancourt, and Linard, “Hospitals, Not ‘Viruses’: What Really Caused the COVID-19 Death Spikes,” published in Unbekoming, Lies are Unbekoming, June 27, 2025 (same source as footnote 11). The specific Italian mortality figures cited in this essay are from Istituto Nazionale di Statistica (ISTAT), as reported by Reuters on May 4, 2020 (”Italy’s coronavirus death toll far higher than reported: stats office,” Gavin Jones): Lombardy region deaths in March 2020 up 186% from the 2015–2019 average; Lazio region deaths down 8%; Bergamo deaths up 568%; Milan city deaths up 93%; Rome city deaths down 9%. Rome’s status as one of Europe’s top airports for direct Chinese connections pre-2020, including the twelve direct routes to Chinese cities and the “Welcome Chinese Airport” accreditation, is documented at Rome’s own tourism board (turismoroma.it) and in Italian aviation industry coverage. Verified.

14. Jonathan Engler, “Re-visiting HART’s ‘Virus Model’ Statement from 2023,” on Engler’s Substack, 2025. Reprinted with introduction in Unbekoming, “The Nocebo Plague: How Fear and Fraud Fueled 2020,” Lies are Unbekoming, April 5, 2025. Engler’s position statement: “I regard virology as a discipline built on foundations of quicksand… my doubts extend to all of vaccinology as well, which is to a large extent dependent on the validity of models derived from the principles of virology.”

15. Norman Fenton, Martin Neil, Jonathan Engler, “Why do people still believe in covid?” Where are the numbers?, 2024. Related work by Fenton, Neil, and Engler on the testing-artifact explanation for the disappearance of influenza reporting in 2020.

16. Jamie Andrews, Virology Controls Studies Project, substack.com/@controlstudies. Over 200 PCR tests conducted on household foods and products using a home thermocycler, documenting consistent positive signals from items with high ionic content. Reported in Andrews, “What is the PCR really testing for?” and related publications. Andrews’s work also documents the pattern of positive signals from nuclease-free water negative controls in the first US laboratories to receive the Corman-Drosten primer sets in early 2020. Summarised in Unbekoming interview, “Interview with Jamie Andrews,” Lies are Unbekoming, August 12, 2025. Verified.

17. Victor M. Corman, Christian Drosten et al., “Detection of 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) by real-time RT-PCR,” Eurosurveillance 25(3), published January 23, 2020. Submitted January 21, 2020; accepted January 22, 2020. The 27-hour turnaround, the authors’ dual roles as Eurosurveillance editors, the in silico design of the primer sequences without access to clinical material from any patient, and the ten major methodological flaws documented by the formal retraction request submitted by 23 scientists (Borger et al., “External peer review of the RTPCR test to detect SARS-CoV-2 reveals 10 major scientific flaws at the molecular and methodological level: consequences for false positive results,” November 27, 2020) are all documented in the retraction request itself, published at cormandrostenreview.com. Commercial production of test kits bearing Roche order numbers before the Eurosurveillance publication is documented in: Illa, “The PCR Disaster: On the genesis and evolution of the ‘Drosten test,’” summarised in Unbekoming, “The PCR Disaster,” Lies are Unbekoming, February 8, 2025. The 45-cycle amplification threshold is specified in the original Corman-Drosten protocol. Kary Mullis’s warning that anything over 40 cycles indicates serious problems is widely documented across his recorded statements. Verified.

18. Fan Wu et al., “A new coronavirus associated with human respiratory disease in China,” Nature 579, 265–269 (February 3, 2020). The assembly methodology using Megahit and Trinity, the generation of approximately two million candidate contigs, and the selection of the longest contig at 30,474 base pairs are documented in the paper’s methods section. Reanalysis of Wu’s data demonstrating the non-reproducibility of the assembly and the detection of HIV, Hepatitis, Ebola, and Marburg sequences in the same sample is documented in Michael Wallach, “SARS-CoV-2 Fragments of Fiction: How Mathematical Fraud and Genetic Sequencing Manufactured a Global Crisis,” summarised in Unbekoming, Lies are Unbekoming, July 5, 2025. The downstream dependency of Corman-Drosten PCR primer design on the Wu sequence is documented in the Corman-Drosten paper itself (see footnote 17). Verified.

19. Compiled influenza statistics 2015–2026 from primary government and agency sources, 18 October 2026. Australian notifications: NNDSS public dataset (Australian Centre for Disease Control), dataset “NNDSS public dataset — influenza (laboratory confirmed), 2008-2024 release,” published 15 July 2025, counted by week-ending year; 2025 and 2026 figures from Australian Respiratory Surveillance Report (ARSR), year-to-date provisional; source https://www.cdc.gov.au/resources/publications/nndss-dataset-influenza. Australian flu deaths: ABS, Causes of Death, Australia, 2024, Table 1.2 (underlying cause J09-J11, persons); 2015-2021 final, 2022 revised, 2023 preliminary revised, 2024 preliminary; source https://www.abs.gov.au/statistics/health/causes-death/causes-death-australia/latest-release. US clinical laboratory data: CDC FluView WHO/NREVSS Clinical Labs file, 2015-16 through 2026-27 seasons, downloaded 18 October 2026; source https://gis.cdc.gov/grasp/fluview/fluportaldashboard.html. CDC statement on 2020-21 season from CDC “About Estimated Flu Burden” page: “Flu activity during 2020-2021 was the lowest it has been since current reporting began in 1997.” Global data: WHO FluNet (VIW_FNT), downloaded 18 October 2026 from https://xmart-api-public.who.int/FLUMART/VIW_FNT. Full compiled dataset with per-source URLs, caveats and primary-source references available on request. Verified.

20. Official NNDSS caveat on influenza data from April 2020 onwards, published in: “Influenza (laboratory confirmed) public dataset — data caveats, 2008 to 2024,” Australian Centre for Disease Control, 2025; source https://www.cdc.gov.au/system/files/2025-10/influenza_laboratory_confirmed_public_dataset_2008_to_2024_data_caveats_0.pdf. Direct quotation verified against the primary document. Verified.

21. Dr. Kerryn Phelps, formal submission to the Australian Parliament House of Representatives Standing Committee on Health, Aged Care and Sport, Inquiry into Long COVID and Repeated COVID Infections, November 2022. The eighteen-page submission is a public document on the Parliament of Australia website; the quoted sentence appears in Phelps’s section on adverse events following immunisation. Phelps’s injection and injury (July 2021), her wife’s injury within minutes of first dose, and the seventeen-month silence prior to the November 2022 submission are documented in the submission itself and in news.com.au reporting, “Dr Kerryn Phelps reveals devastating Covid vaccine injury, says doctors have been censored,” December 2022. Phelps’s January 10, 2022 statement advocating injection of five-to-eleven-year-olds is on her X account under the handle @drkerrynphelps. Full analysis of the submission appears in Unbekoming, “Kerryn: Dr. (Prof) Kerryn Phelps: Comes out as vaccine injured,” Lies are Unbekoming, December 23, 2022. Verified.

22. The dancing nurses phenomenon is documented across YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram archives from March–June 2020. Representative examples include the Jerusalem Shaare Zedek Medical Center video (April 2020), the Ghana coffin dance meme that was repurposed as hospital-ward content, and the US compilation reels that aggregated hundreds of such videos from hospitals across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa. The theoretical framework for reading these productions as a specific technique of psychological operations draws on: Michael A. Hoffman, Secret Societies and Psychological Warfare (Independent History and Research, 2018), particularly on the “revelation of the method”; Paul M. A. Linebarger, Psychological Warfare (Infantry Journal Press, 1954); Peter Pomerantsev, This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality (Faber & Faber, 2019); Joost Meerloo, The Rape of the Mind: The Psychology of Thought Control, Menticide, and Brainwashing (World Publishing Company, 1956); Robert Jay Lifton, Thought Reform and the Psychology of Totalism (W. W. Norton, 1961); and Annalee Newitz, Stories Are Weapons: Psychological Warfare and the American Mind (W. W. Norton, 2024). Full analysis of the dancing nurses as a psychological operation appears in Unbekoming, “Dancing Nurses,” Lies are Unbekoming, September 4, 2025. Verified.

23. Dr. James Giordano, speaker event, Modern War Institute, United States Military Academy at West Point, circa 2017–2018. Venue verified via Modern War Institute page (mwi.westpoint.edu) and Small Wars Journal video coverage titled “The Brain is the Battlefield of the Future.” Full transcript in project files. Quoted material verified against transcripts: seeding cities scenario; symptom design specification; attribution loop; 12–240 scale claim; 41–45 day timeline; nanoparticulate aerosol description; WMD² doctrine; Sailor Malan mantra reference; Havana Syndrome characterization. Giordano’s credentials at time of delivery (DARPA neuroethics advisory panel; senior advisory fellow, Strategic Multi-Layer Assessment branch, Joint Staff of the Pentagon; HHS Secretary’s Advisory Council on Human Research Protections) verified via C-PET biographical materials and Georgetown University Medical Center faculty page. Verified.

24. Allen, “Italy 2020: Inside Covid’s Ground Zero,” published in Unbekoming, Lies are Unbekoming, March 8, 2023. Comprehensive documentation of the February–March 2020 Italian events, including: the February 20, 2020 Codogno first case; the escalation of lockdown decrees through February and early March; the March 9, 2020 nationwide lockdown; the March 27, 2020 peak in daily reported covid deaths; the “tsunami of deaths” media reporting from Northern Italian hospitals; the role of early intubation protocols and midazolam use; and the Italian Civil Protection emergency procurement of 3,800 additional respiratory ventilators. Verified.

25. Pre-existing conditions in Northern Italy as documented in: The Lancet Planetary Health, January 2021, reporting death rates associated with fine particulate matter and nitrogen dioxide pollution across 1,000 European cities, with Brescia and Bergamo ranked first for fine particulate matter mortality in Europe. Italian hospital capacity, austerity cuts, and ICU bed figures from “Health & Hospitals in Italy. 17th Annual Report” (2019); the Oxfam “THE TRUE COST OF AUSTERITY AND INEQUALITY: Italy Case Study” (2013); and Italian Ministry of Health 2020 ICU bed data showing 5,179 ICU beds nationally for a population of 60 million. The 1976 Seveso dioxin disaster documented across industrial accident literature as the highest known residential TCDD exposure in history. Financial pressures and the ECB bailout: the ECB announcement on March 18, 2020 of a €1.31 trillion bailout; the subsequent EU recovery fund of €750 billion with Italy receiving the largest allocation; and European Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni’s prior warning about the scale of intervention required. The warning that Italy’s crisis could “shatter market confidence in the entire Euro area” is documented across EU financial sector reporting from mid-to-late 2019. Synthesis drawn from Allen, “Italy 2020: Inside Covid’s Ground Zero,” which assembles the full sequence with its primary citations. Verified.

26. The Bergamo coffins photograph: the image broadcast globally in March 2020 as evidence of covid mortality in Bergamo was in fact taken in October 2013 at a hangar at Lampedusa Airport, Italy, showing coffins of approximately 360 African migrants who had drowned in a shipwreck off the Tunisian coast. The misattribution has been documented by multiple independent sources including Dr. Eli David’s December 2021 reporting. Italian Institute of Health revision from 130,468 to 3,783 deaths “from covid” rather than “with covid,” reported by Italian newspaper Il Tempo in October 2021. Both items also cited in Allen, “Italy 2020: Inside Covid’s Ground Zero,” March 8, 2023.

27. The September 2019 repo market seizure is documented in Federal Reserve Bank of New York Open Market Operations records; overnight repo rates spiked from approximately 2% to 10.5% on September 17, 2019, triggering the Fed’s return to open-market operations after a decade-long hiatus. Powell’s “financial markets are functioning in an orderly manner” statement is from the Transcript of Chair Powell’s Press Conference, March 3, 2020, published by the Federal Reserve at federalreserve.gov/mediacenter/files/FOMCpresconf20200303.pdf — direct quotation: “Financial markets are functioning in an orderly manner and all that sort of thing.” The press conference followed the FOMC’s emergency 50-basis-point rate cut earlier the same day. The sequence from Powell’s March 3 statement through the WHO pandemic declaration (March 11, 2020) to the New York Fed’s announcement of up to $1 trillion per day in repo loans is documented across Federal Reserve and news reports from the period. The narrative synthesis is drawn from Allen, “COVID-19: A Global Financial Operation,” published in Unbekoming, “Repocalypse,” Lies are Unbekoming, December 31, 2022, which assembles the sequence from Fed data and contemporary reporting. Allen reports an approximate total of $8–10 trillion paid to US banks by March 2020, with an additional $5 trillion in fiscal stimulus promised.

28. Fabio Vighi, “A Self-Fulfilling Prophecy: Systemic Collapse and Pandemic Simulation,” The Philosophical Salon, August 16, 2021; and extensive follow-up work on crisis deployment and the structural logic of hyper-financialised capital published on The Philosophical Salon and on Vighi’s Substack. Vighi is a Reader in Italian and Critical Theory at Cardiff University, trained in Lacanian psychoanalysis and the post-Marxist Wertkritik (value critique) tradition. His framework reads emergencies as the system’s primary operating mode rather than aberrations: in Vighi’s words, “the deployment of the pandemic as a crisis — the timing, the intensity, the coordination — ended up serving one master: saving and rebooting a financial system that was already flatlining before a single case was actually reported.” Verified against Vighi’s published essays and interview conducted by Unbekoming, published in Lies are Unbekoming on May 12, 2026.

29. United States ex rel. Jackson v. Ventavia Research Group, LLC, Pfizer, Inc., et al., No. 1:21-cv-00008 (E.D. Tex.). Pfizer’s Motion to Dismiss filed April 2022; United States Statement of Interest filed October 4, 2022. The government’s filing confirms that clinical trial performance was not material to Pfizer’s contractual obligations for the Department of Defense. Brook Jackson was a regional director for Ventavia Research Group, one of the clinical trial subcontractors for the Pfizer/BioNTech mRNA vaccine trial. Her whistleblower complaint documented data integrity failures at multiple trial sites. The government’s Statement of Interest supported Pfizer’s motion to dismiss on the grounds that the products were Department of Defense prototypes rather than regulated pharmaceuticals. Verified via PACER court records and Department of Justice filings.

30. Katherine Watt, contract documentation and legal analysis on the PREP Act, Emergency Use Authorization procurement architecture, and Department of Defense contracting under Other Transaction Authority. Watt’s ongoing work is published at Bailiwick News (bailiwicknews.substack.com). Her documentation traces the specific contract vehicles administered by the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense, with Advanced Technology International as prime contractor.

31. Ten active PREP Act declarations and amendments documented at the US Department of Health and Human Services Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act page, phe.gov. Coverage periods, threat categories, and declaration dates compiled from the Federal Register notices for each declaration. The statute itself is Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act, 42 U.S.C. §§ 247d-6d and 247d-6e, enacted December 30, 2005 as Division C of the Department of Defense Emergency Supplemental Appropriations to Address Hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico and Pandemic Influenza Act (Public Law 109-148). The ten active declarations and their expiry years were current as of October 2026. Full analysis of the ten-declaration framework and its origins appears in the companion essay on the PREP Act. Verified.

32. Donald Trump, remarks at World Economic Forum, Davos, January 21, 2026. Verified quotation: “We did something that, Operation Warp Speed, which some people say was one of the greatest military feats ever.” Full transcript verified against Rev.com and Senate Democratic Leadership transcript. Operation Warp Speed was publicly and by design a Department of Defense procurement operation.

33. Sasha Latypova, public statements regarding phone conversations with HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. concerning rescission of the covid PREP Act declaration. Verified against VSRF Live #235 transcript in project files, where Latypova states directly: “First, when we talked about it about a year ago, he said Trump is preventing him from doing it, and the last time I talked to him about it, he told us to sue him. That’s the answer.” Also verified against the New York Times article “Has the Maha Movement Given Up?” by Benjamin Mueller, March 2, 2026, in which Kennedy is quoted telling Latypova, “I know what you want me to do, but I have the president to report to.” Verified.

34. Denis Rancourt, peer-reviewed estimate of global all-cause mortality attributable to the covid injections, derived from analysis of all-cause mortality data across seventeen Southern Hemisphere equatorial-latitude countries. The seventeen million figure represents Rancourt’s estimate of global injection-attributable deaths. Published in Rancourt’s peer-reviewed work on correlacions.com and summarised in his testimony to the Allison Inquiry on September 8, 2026 (see footnote 7).

35. Sasha Latypova and Children’s Health Defense, Citizens Petition filed with the US Food and Drug Administration, December 2025, requesting revocation of the Biologics License Applications issued for the mRNA covid products (Pfizer/BioNTech Comirnaty, BLA No. 125742; Moderna Spikevax, BLA No. 125752). The November 2020 European Medicines Agency document leak documenting three Quality Major Objections during the EMA’s rolling review of BNT162b2 — cGMP non-compliance in manufacturing, mRNA integrity failures (truncated and fragmented RNA at commercial-scale production below the integrity level of the clinical-trial material), and gaps in manufacturing documentation preventing compliance verification — is reproduced in the petition and documented in subsequent analysis by Pierre Kory, Byram Bridle, Jessica Rose, and others. The 100,000 comments figure reflects public comments filed to the FDA docket within the first 24 hours of the petition’s publication. The 180-day FDA response deadline is specified under 21 C.F.R. § 10.30(e). If the agency denies the petition or fails to respond within the statutory period, petitioners have grounds under 5 U.S.C. § 702 to seek judicial review in federal court. Verified.

Additional Sources

Kristi Simmonds, North Carolina registered nurse. Received Moderna mRNA vaccine on January 19, 2021. Died June 2026. Primary sources: The COVID Blog, “Kristi Simmonds: North Carolina nurse latest to suffer uncontrollable convulsions after mRNA shots,” February 2021; Faith & Liberty, “Get the Facts Before You Take the Shot,” May 5, 2021; VSRF Live #235 transcript in project files. One representative case of the injection-injury category not developed at length in this essay.

Medical Disclaimer

This essay concerns pharmaceutical products and regulatory events that continue to bear on current clinical decisions. Nothing in it constitutes medical advice. Readers with questions about their own care or the care of family members should consult practitioners of their own choosing. The purpose of the essay is to make the documentary record accessible.