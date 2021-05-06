About Unbekoming

This publication investigates what medicine got wrong — from screening and vaccines to psychiatry and chronic disease. It’s a growing archive of 1,200+ essays, interviews, and book summaries, all freely available and searchable.

I started writing in 2021 after realising that everything we were told about Covid and vaccines was wrong. That led to a single question: what else have they lied to me about?

Four years and over a thousand articles later, the answer turns out to be: almost everything. The germ theory of disease. Cancer screening. Psychiatric medication. Birth interventions. Genetic determinism. The history of vaccination itself.

Every essay, interview, and book summary in the archive is free. Paid subscribers get access to the full library of original Unbekoming books — covering suppressed remedies, screening traps, terrain medicine, dental health, pet health, and more — plus the Deep Dive Audio Library. Every new book is added automatically.

I want the lies to die with me.

unbekoming@outlook.com