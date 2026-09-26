Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
1h

Thank you for the hard work! been a paid subscriber for 2 years now and still have to check quite a bit of your old work. Almost finished the baking soda book, and starting next the no contagion. The vet book already finished, and 2 more waiting. I by far prefer the print version to the Eversion, because I can underline, mark, and read wherever I want! Thanks again.

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Momo's avatar
Momo
14m

Many thanks for the valuable resources you have created for us. Your research and writing are one of a kind.

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