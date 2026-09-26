This Substack started in mid-2021. Everything was free. The paid option existed for readers who wanted to support the work, and it was priced accordingly, at $35 US annually. A Platinum tier at $100 US was available for readers who wanted to give more. Nothing was attached to either. They paid because they wanted this to continue.

The first people who upgraded, at either tier, did so with nothing on offer. That is what the tiers were, and what they stayed, until 2026.

Over the years, the time and cost to research, write, and produce this work has grown considerably. In May 2026, the first price change in nearly five years, the paid tier moved to $50 US annually, and paid subscribers began receiving genuine benefits alongside the essays that had always been free.

This post is a stocktake. Where the body of work stands. What each tier includes. And a real thank-you to a specific group of readers who have been supporting this quietly, at a premium, for years.

What everyone gets, free subscribers included

The substrate of this Substack is the essays. All the research and all the thinking go into them. That primary work is free and remains free.

Free subscribers get:

All essays

All interviews

All short stories

Four free flagship books: Medicalized Motherhood, The Unbekoming Cancer Compendium, The Unvaccinated, and The Second Opinion Guide to the HPV Vaccine

The essays stay free, always.

What paid subscribers get

Paid subscribers ($50 US annual, $5 US monthly) get everything above, plus:

Audio deep dives embedded in each essay

All book summaries, with audio deep dives

The Questions for Your Doctor series

The Before You Consent series

The Package Insert series

The full digital book library, currently 32 titles and growing

Digital editions of paperback books, released 3-6 months after their print publication

The digital library covers suppressed remedies (DMSO, Chlorine Dioxide, Castor Oil, Baking Soda, Hydrogen Peroxide, Iodine), screening traps (PSA, colonoscopy, mammography), pharmaceutical exposure (psychiatry, allergy medicines, vaccines), single-decision guides (statins, HPV, vitamin K), and paradigm work across dental, cardiac, autoimmune, chronic disease, and terrain medicine.

What Platinum Supporters get

Platinum Supporters ($150 US annual) chose to pay three times the standard rate. Like paid subscribers, they had no additional benefits attached. They gave more anyway. I’ve been grateful for that, and I remain so.

I’ve spent time thinking about what to give Platinum Supporters that would be a genuine sign of thanks. Not a gimmick, not a token, but real value that reflects the extra support they have given.

Here it is:

Platinum Supporters now receive the digital edition of every paperback book at the same time the paperback is published on Lulu.

Standard paid subscribers still receive digital editions of paperbacks, with a 3-6 month delay after the paperback release, so the paperback has time for its own release window. Platinum Supporters receive them immediately.

For existing Platinum Supporters, this is available now. Every one of the 17 paperback books currently on the shelf has its digital edition available for you today. Visit the Books (Paperback) page, click any title’s promotion post, and you’ll find the digital edition ready to download. As new paperbacks are added, the digital editions will be available to you on the day the print goes live.

Summary, what each tier includes

A closing note

This work exists because free readers show up, share essays, and bring new people in. It sustains because paid subscribers fund it. For most of the last five years, both paid and Platinum tiers were donations. There was nothing attached. Readers paid because they wanted the work to continue. I’ve never taken that for granted.

Thank you to all of you, in each tier, for making this what it is.

Unbekoming