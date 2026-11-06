Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
9hEdited

Thank you very much for this magnificent article and for revisiting one of humanity’s oldest therapeutic practices—a practice whose biological and metabolic potential deserves far more attention.👍🙏🏼🏆

Fasting is not merely about abstaining from food; it is about allowing the body to trigger an extraordinary series of physiological mechanisms for adaptation, regulation, and cellular maintenance.

Among its most compelling effects are:

* Activation of autophagy: This promotes the recycling of damaged cellular components and the renewal of intracellular structures.

* Improved insulin sensitivity: This can contribute to better regulation of glucose and energy metabolism.

* Metabolic flexibility: This facilitates the transition from using glucose to mobilizing and oxidizing fatty acids, as well as producing ketone bodies.

* Activation of AMPK and modulation of mTOR: These processes are involved in key signaling pathways related to energy balance, growth, and cellular maintenance.

* Mitochondrial health: This can support adaptive mechanisms and energy efficiency, including the renewal of mitochondria.

* Reduction of inflammation: Some studies show improvements in specific inflammatory and metabolic markers.

* Cardiovascular health: This can help improve blood pressure, triglyceride levels, and other cardiometabolic risk factors.

* Regulation of oxidative stress: This triggers cellular adaptive and defensive responses against oxidative stress.

* Hepatic metabolism: This can help reduce liver fat, particularly in cases where there is an excess of metabolic fat.

* Metabolic and hormonal balance: This alters the signaling of insulin, glucagon, and other hormones involved in the availability and utilization of energy.

It is particularly important, in my view, to revisit the concept that the body requires more than just nutrients to build itself and function; it also needs periods of digestive and metabolic rest to activate its own adaptive and maintenance mechanisms.

For too long, we have defined healthy eating solely in terms of what and how much we consume—forgetting that *when* we eat, and how long we allow our metabolism to rest, can also be of immense biological significance. Understanding its mechanisms opens up a fascinating perspective on prevention and metabolic health—areas involving biological processes that evolution has preserved for millions of years.

Thank you once again for sharing this knowledge and keeping it alive.❤️

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Veronika Bond's avatar
Veronika Bond
7h

This is fascinating, thank you! "Fasting as rite of grief and recovery" caught my eye, and something in me settled in a flash.

After my beloved husband and life companion unexpectedly died at the beginning of this year, I spontaneously slipped into a period of fasting. It wasn't a conscious decision, or a religious ritual, but a natural response to the shock. All appetite for food simply disappeared with his departure...

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