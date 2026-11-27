This essay works in two registers. Regulators, journals and manufacturers speak here of genomes, vector integration, oncogenes, insertional oncogenesis, gene therapy and editing efficiency, and their documents are quoted and attributed in that vocabulary, because the argument depends on what they actually wrote. Where I speak in my own voice, the frame is terrain: the cell is a water body held in order by charge, injected foreign material collapses that order, and the cell that cannot respire ferments and divides. I do not hold that there is a central genome, that sequences determine biology, that anything is shed from one person to another, or that a readout of fragments is a reading of life. Where those terms appear without quotation marks in a reported passage, they belong to the source, not to me. This essay draws on a recent conversation between Sasha Latypova and Christian Elliot on his podcast, Deconstructing Conventional (episode 72, November 2026). I have interviewed Sasha and highlighted Christian’s work here before, and I am a supporter of both of them. The argument that follows is mine, and so are any errors.

The Sentence Both Sides Agreed On

On 6 November 2026 the Food and Drug Administration announced that it was investigating a serious risk of malignancy linked to Zolgensma, the $2 million infusion Novartis sells for spinal muscular atrophy.¹ The agency’s communication reports tumors of the central and peripheral nervous systems, of the spinal and paraspinal regions, and of the kidney. Three involved a cancer-driving sequence the literature calls GLI1. In two of those, the agency states, “molecular analysis of tumor tissue demonstrated Zolgensma AAV vector DNA integration into the host genome, with the promoter region of the onasemnogene abeparvovec construct inserted upstream of or within the GLI1 oncogene.”²

Novartis, the day before, had confirmed nine reports of tumors since the product’s approval in 2019, seven of them disclosed for the first time, in a statement given to patient organizations: “Of those, two cases to date have shown evidence of vector DNA integration into the DNA of the patients... The potential risk of tumors due to vector integration is currently included in the Zolgensma prescribing information.”³

Within hours the same sentence was traveling in the opposite direction. FDA CONFIRMS GENE THERAPY DNA INTEGRATED INTO HUMAN GENOMES, INDUCING CANCER. The company selling a product that produces tumors in infants, and the accounts warning that we are being rewritten, had converged on one explanation. It integrated into the genome.

Sasha Latypova, whose long answers to my questions about the countermeasure programs ran on this page in January, published her reply on 23 November, and said it again two days later on Christian Elliot’s Deconstructing Conventional, episode 72, in a two-hour conversation about genetics.⁴ ⁵ ⁶ Her sentence is the one I want to build on, because it is not a dispute about the evidence. It is a dispute about whether the thing in the sentence exists.

“Even if you believe the genetic theory (I don’t, but I don’t mind explaining this to people who still do in their own language),” she wrote, “there is no central repository of the genome in the human body!”⁴

On the podcast she went further and named what the story is for: “all of this builds up to the gain of function. They need to protect that idea at all costs.”⁵

That is the argument of this essay. The integration story is not a mistake that one side is making. It is a shared asset. The seller needs it because a tumor that comes from a sequence inserting itself in the wrong place is a rare technical accident that better cassette design will fix, while a tumor that comes from the chemistry of the product is the product. The fear industry needs it because an invisible agent that rewrites you and then passes through you to everyone else is the most sellable commodity in the health freedom economy. Both need the same object to exist: a central, writable, copyable, transmissible thing. That object is also the one that makes gain of function thinkable. Take it away and a great deal of what has frightened people for six years has nothing to stand on, and a great deal of what is being injected still does exactly what it does.

Ten beliefs hold the story up. Here they are in the order the argument needs them.

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1. That There Is a Genome to Integrate Into

The picture in the public mind is a master copy. Somewhere in the body is the file, and the injection edits the file, and from then on the file reads differently.

No such location exists, even inside the theory. On the establishment’s own account, every nucleated cell carries its own copy, which means there are tens of trillions of copies and no original. Sender, Fuchs and Milo, in the most careful published accounting we have, put the reference adult at about 30 trillion human cells.⁷ There is no server. There is no upload. A change made in a liver cell in a two-year-old in Michigan is a change in that cell and its descendants, and nothing anywhere else in the body has been notified.

This is why the Zolgensma documents, read closely, are smaller than the headline. The FDA describes two tumors in which sequencing of tumor tissue found vector material at a particular place. Whatever that finding is, it is a finding about the cells of a tumor. Nobody has claimed, and no document asserts, that the child’s body now carries a changed master copy, because there is no master copy to carry.

My own position is further out than that, and I have made it at length elsewhere: the central dogma does not describe a living body, the Human Genome Project promised and delivered nothing clinically, and the chemistry that produced “the genome” was decomposition chemistry from the start.⁸ ⁹ ¹⁰ ¹¹ On the establishment’s own map, there is no single place to rewrite.

2. That Every Cell Has One

Even inside the theory, most of your cells do not have the thing the story says was edited.

“The red blood cells represent a whopping 84% of all mammalian cells in the human body! The estimate is based on roughly 25 to 30 trillion red blood cells out of approximately 36 to 37 trillion total human cells,” Latypova wrote.⁴ The establishment’s own census backs her. Sender, Fuchs and Milo, in the standard estimate of the body’s cell count, attribute 84 percent of human cells to red blood cells and note that the blood-forming lineage makes up about 90 percent of the count.⁷ Mature red blood cells in humans carry no nucleus.

Hold the two beliefs together and see what happens. The story says a sequence is instructions, that instructions live in the nucleus, and that every cell runs on them. Eighty-four percent of your cells run beautifully, for about four months each, carrying oxygen and holding their place in a colloidal suspension by surface charge, with no nucleus and no instructions at all. Whatever is organizing them is not a text.

Then add what medicine now concedes about everything else living in the body. The same paper estimates about 38 trillion bacterial cells in the reference man, which is the same order as the human count.⁷ On the theory’s own terms those organisms carry their own sequences. So when a headline says the genome was modified, the question Latypova puts is the right one: whose?

3. That the Material Gets Where the Story Says It Goes

Set the theory aside and ask an engineering question. To change a body by editing, you would have to reach the cells.

The industry’s own trade press is blunt about how badly that goes. Reporting the shutdown of Spotlight Therapeutics in February 2025, Endpoints News, majority owned by the Financial Times since 2023, described the field’s central problem as delivery, and named the two routes the field relies on, what it calls viral vectors, with “the high cost and immune reactions to the viruses,” and lipid nanoparticles, with “the unsolved challenge of getting nanoparticles unstuck from the liver, which soaks them up like a sponge.”¹²

Spotlight existed to solve that problem and could not. Its own preprint, posted on New Year’s Eve, reported that when the treatment was injected directly into the eye, an average of 7 percent of retinal cells were edited in mice, and under 1 percent in minipigs. The former chief executive told the reporter: “We would not have been comfortable with anything below 10 percent.”¹² Direct injection into the target organ, in a laboratory animal, with no distance to travel, and the number was 7 percent, then 1.

Here the fear and the sales pitch both depend on a technology that works in the brochure. The material does go somewhere. It goes mostly to the liver, and whatever it reaches, it reaches as a chemical, which is the subject of item 7.

4. That the Editing Works

Latypova’s position on CRISPR is a sentence long: “you can’t edit what doesn’t exist in the first place. Even if you believe it exists then you need to edit every cell, and not every cell even has that genome.”⁵

The second half of that is testable without accepting the first half, and the industry has been testing it with other people’s money for fourteen years. The Spotlight story is one obituary among many; the same report describes the period as the toughest year for the gene editing industry since CRISPR was invented in 2012, with nearly every company in the field cutting staff or trimming its pipeline.¹² The absence is the evidence here. The thing has been funded at a level that would have surfaced success if success were available.

What arrives instead, each time, is the next version. Base editing, prime editing, a new capsid, a new lipid. The reliable output of the field is not edited patients. It is a new reason the last approach was the wrong approach.

5. That a Sequence Read Is an Event

This is the hinge, and it is where the two sides stop disagreeing entirely.

How does anyone know that something integrated? In the Krabbe disease case that the FDA cites alongside the Zolgensma reports, published as a letter in the New England Journal of Medicine in October 2026, the answer is given plainly. Investigators ran long-read nanopore sequencing on tumor tissue and reported “a clonal 1038-bp insertion (present in 44% of the reads) in GLI1 intron 1,” flanked by target-site duplications, with allele-specific hypomethylation offered as evidence that the insertion was “the proximate cause” of the gene’s activation.¹³

Take that paragraph seriously as what it is: a report of patterns in fragments produced by a machine from tissue that has been dissolved, amplified and compared with a reference that was itself assembled from fragments. Latypova’s analogy in the episode is the best short version I have heard. You bulldoze a house, pour chemicals over the rubble, pick up a piece of brick, and from it narrate who lived there and where the water pipe ran.⁵

She makes the same point about the agricultural version, where the money is cleaner. The patent on a genetically modified crop rests on finding the sequence in the plant and declaring it integrated; without that declaration there is only selective breeding, and selective breeding cannot be owned.⁵ The claim of integration is what converts an unpatentable organism into property.

I am not asking you to conclude that the machine produces noise. I am asking you to notice that in both the official and the dissident versions of this story, the evidence that something was inserted into you is a computational comparison of fragments, and that both sides treat it as an eyewitness account.

The dissident side’s strongest paper does the same thing from the other end. Aldén and colleagues, in 2022, dripped the Pfizer injection onto a human liver cancer cell line and, within six hours, used the same polymerase chain reaction to amplify a stretch of DNA matching the product’s sequence.¹⁴ That result is cited across the health freedom world as proof the injection rewrites you. It says less than its readers do. The authors state plainly that they do not know whether the DNA they detected was ever joined to the cell’s own, the work ran in a dish in a cancer line chosen for its unusual machinery, and the controls that would rule out stray contamination are absent. A sequence turned up in a machine, and a story about what it means was wrapped around it before anyone had shown an event took place.

6. That What Inserted Itself Was a Gene

Grant the sequencing entirely, for the length of this item, and the official story still does not say what people think it says.

The NEJM letter describes what was actually found at the site: “a subgenomic vector fragment that comprised a partial AAV2 inverted terminal repeat, the cytomegalovirus enhancer, the chicken β-actin promoter, exon 1, and a splice donor,” and it “lacked the GALC transgene and polyadenylation signal.”¹³ The therapeutic payload was not there. What was there was the industrial scaffolding around it, and the authors say where they think that came from: a “snapback” or promoter-only species “arising during vector manufacturing.”¹³

Read that again with the manufacturing in view. The fragment was not a gene delivering its instruction to the wrong address. It was a piece of factory debris carrying a switch that is left permanently on, a promoter borrowed from what virology calls cytomegalovirus and a chicken muscle gene, which is standard construct design. The authors’ own recommendations are about cassette design and “attention to vector purity.”¹³

The same case report notes a detail no press account carried. This child had received two cord blood transplants with myeloablative, alkylator-based conditioning, had poor reconstitution afterward, and was on immunosuppression for graft-versus-host disease when the vector was infused.¹³ Chemotherapy, in other words, then more chemistry.

The second published case the FDA leans on tells the same story in a different program. Ahrens and colleagues reported a tumor in a five-year-old boy four years after an AAV9 vector carrying a different payload was infused into the base of his skull.¹⁵ Again the integrant was not the therapeutic gene but a rearranged piece of the vector cassette, its promoter and splice donor fused to a sequence the literature calls PLAG1, with a stretch of human chromosome 10 in the junction that the investigators trace to the producer cells the vector is grown in.¹⁵ A test built to look for the therapeutic gene would have found nothing. This child, too, had a cord blood transplant before the infusion.¹⁵ Two published cases, two different products, and in both the thing that lodged next to a cancer sequence was factory material, not a gene in the wrong place.

None of this has been published for the Zolgensma cases themselves. What exists in the public record for those two children is the FDA’s paragraph and the company’s statement, with no paper, no sequencing detail and no description of what the integrant contained. The Zolgensma label, meanwhile, has carried the caveat all along in the smallest possible font. Its section on vector integration states that there is “a theoretical risk of tumorigenicity due to integration of AAV vector DNA into the genome,” and Novartis adds that “the clinical relevance of individual integration events is unknown.”¹⁶ Theoretical risk, unknown relevance, and nine children with tumors.

7. That the Insertion Is Why the Child Has Cancer

Here is where the terrain reading diverges from both camps, and it is the item I would not want a reader to miss, because “there is no integration” is not “there is no harm.” The harm is the chemistry.

Latypova’s account of the mechanism is the same one I have developed in this series: “Some of the patient’s cells got transfected, chemical material from injections got inside the cells, into cytoplasm, and wrecked havoc by several mechanisms. Main one is draining the voltage of cellular batteries by positive charge entering the space which carefully maintains negative potential that’s required for cells to work.”⁴

The cell is a water body held in a gel phase by negative charge. Positively charged material entering that space collapses the charge, the gel phase cannot hold, mitochondria in a collapsed cytoplasm cannot respire, and the cell shifts to fermentation to stay alive. That is the Warburg shift, documented in 1924, present in every cancer cell ever examined, and still unexplained by the framework that spent a century looking at sequences instead.¹⁷ ¹⁸ The body walls off the region it can no longer sustain. The wall is what medicine calls a tumor.

What is in these products is not mysterious. Adeno-associated vector preparations, lipid nanoparticles, the promoter fragments described above, and in the covid injectables, the synthetic constructs labeled SV40 whose chemistry I have examined in detail.¹⁹ In What Is Turbo Cancer? I followed what that cocktail does to the cell’s charge, and why the cancers that follow it are fast, strange and not new.²⁰ And that is only the declared list. When Davidson, Broudy, Oller and colleagues tested the covid injectables, they reported at least 55 chemical elements that appear on no ingredient list, which I covered in The 55 Undeclared Ingredients.²¹ Every one of them is foreign material delivered past every barrier the body uses to decide what gets in.

Notice what the integration story does for the manufacturer. A tumor attributed to insertional oncogenesis is a rare, addressable, engineering-grade accident, and the fix is a splice-donor-free cassette, a purer prep, longer surveillance. A tumor that follows from the toxicity of injecting manufactured chemistry into an infant is not an accident. It is the product working as built. The first story leaves the $2 million infusion on the market with a label update. The second does not.

And this product goes into babies who are not sick. The FDA indication is for pediatric patients under two years of age with biallelic mutations in SMN1, and it does not require that the child be symptomatic.⁴ A test result is sufficient. I have written about what spinal muscular atrophy looks like when you examine the households rather than the sequences, and about the overlap between the symptoms attributed to it and the symptoms that follow the pediatric schedule.²²

8. That It Passes to Your Children

The transhuman version of the story needs one more step: that the change is now in the germline, and that everyone born after this is born carrying it.

Nothing in the official documents says that. The FDA communication says nothing about inheritance. The Novartis statement says nothing about inheritance. The NEJM letter describes an insertion in the cells of one paraspinal mass in one child. The step from a finding in tumor tissue to “all subsequent generations will have this thing” is not in any of the papers. It was added afterward, by people selling fear, and the official side has no reason to correct it, because a fear of permanent inheritable alteration keeps the entire frame intact.

The manufacturer’s own label goes further than silence. Zolgensma’s prescribing information says there are no data on its use in pregnant women and that whether the material can reach a human fetus is not known. In the animal studies that stand in for those data, the company reports its material in the gonadal tissue of treated mice but records “no evidence of germ cell transduction or germline transmission.”¹⁶ The same section notes that no studies of cancer-causing or DNA-altering potential were done at all. The one document written by the people with the most to gain from a heritability claim declines to make it.

The honest version of the worry is simpler and much worse supported by anyone’s marketing: parents who were poisoned raise children in the same house, eat the same food, breathe the same air, receive the same schedule, and carry the same depleted terrain into pregnancy. That is a chain of exposure, and it is sufficient to explain family patterns without a single sequence. I argued it in the spinal muscular atrophy essay, where what is read as inheritance is a household holding its exposures constant across generations.²²

9. That It Spreads From the Injected to Everyone Else

“The narrative is that mRNA, this injection, integrates into your genome, and not only that, we all become transhumans because these people are shedding and also integrating into our genomes, and so now we’re all transhumans and humanity is doomed,” Latypova said in the episode. “That’s nonsense. That’s absolute nonsense.”⁵ She also named the economics of it, saying the story is flamed by a health freedom side that “gets funded to promote particular narratives or sell products.”⁵

I reject contagion as a mechanism, so I was never going to accept its upgrade, and I have set out elsewhere why the entity said to be shed was never demonstrated to be produced in the first place.²³ But there is a sharper point available to anyone who has not come that far. The shedding story requires, in sequence: that a substance leaves the body of an injected person in a biologically active form, that it survives transit through open air, that it enters a second person in sufficient quantity, that it reaches that person’s cells, and that it then does the thing which, by item 3, it could not reliably do when injected on purpose at full dose into the correct organ of an anesthetized animal. The field cannot get 10 percent of retinal cells in a minipig with a needle in the eye. The proposition is that a stranger can do it across a dinner table.

The cost of believing it has been enormous. Families separated. People who refused the injections persuaded they were contaminated anyway and that there was no point in refusing anything else. A market in detox protocols aimed at an exposure that was never demonstrated. And, running underneath, the same premise the sellers need: that there is a transmissible, uploadable thing.

10. That Gain of Function Is a Real Capability

Every item above feeds this one. An editable master copy, present in every cell, reachable by injection, writable by tools that work, verifiable by sequencing, heritable, and transmissible between people. Assemble those and you have the object that justifies the biodefense budget, the laboratory enhancement programs, the countermeasure contracts, and the permanent emergency they justify.

“That’s exactly right,” Latypova said when Elliot suggested the fear axle was the point, “that the number one, that all of this builds up to the gain of function. They need to protect that idea at all costs.”⁵

This is also the reason the argument is not safe to make in only one direction. If you take the integration story only from the official side, you leave the dissident version standing and the premise survives. If you take it only from the dissident side, you have attacked frightened people and left the manufacturer’s explanation for infant tumors untouched. The premise is load-bearing in both buildings. It has to come out of both.

I have made the structural version of this argument before, about the lab leak: a debate with two loud sides, both of which require the same unexamined object, and whose noise is the mechanism by which that object escapes examination.²⁴

What the Fear Is For

Nine children have tumors. Two of those tumors were read, by a machine, as containing material from a product that cost $2 million a dose and was given to some of them while they had no symptoms at all, sitting next to a sequence the literature associates with cancer. In the fullest case of this kind published so far, the material that was found carried no therapeutic payload at all, only factory scaffolding. The explanation offered by the company is that the material landed in the wrong place. The explanation offered by a large part of the opposition is that the same kind of debris is landing in all of us, and in our children, and is passing between us in the air.

Both explanations end in the same place: the danger is in the text, and the text can be rewritten, so the thing to be afraid of is the rewriting.

The chemistry is sitting in plain sight the whole time. A vial of manufactured material goes past the skin into an infant. Charge collapses. Respiration fails. Cells ferment and divide. Tissue is walled off. This mechanism does not require a genome, an edit, a vector with intentions, or a future generation of altered humans. It requires only that you inject the material, which is what happened, by the company’s own count, more than 6,000 times for this one product.

If there is no central file to upload into, what is the integration fear doing? It is holding the attention of the people most likely to object, and holding it on a thing nobody can show them, while the thing anybody can show them is still being sold by the dose. It also leaves them nothing to do, because a person who believes they have been rewritten, and rewritten by proximity to their neighbors, has no action available except to be afraid and to buy something.

The way out is not to fear what the injection supposedly uploads. The way out is to stop injecting the material. That decision does not need a theory of the genome, and it never did.

How to Explain It to a Six-Year-Old

Imagine someone tells you there is one big instruction book for your whole body, locked in a safe, and that a bad person has crossed out a page in it, so now you are different forever and anyone standing next to you will catch it.

There is no safe. There is no one book. Your body is made of trillions of tiny living things, and most of them, the little red ones that carry air around, do not even have the part where a book is supposed to be kept. They work fine. Nobody has ever found the safe, because there isn’t one.

But something real did happen. Somebody put a chemical into a baby with a needle. Cells are like tiny batteries full of water, and they need their charge to work. The chemical drained the charge. A cell with no charge cannot make energy the normal way, so it switches to a slow, messy way and starts copying itself too fast, and the body builds a wall around the mess to keep it in. The wall is the lump the doctors found.

So the scary story and the true story point at two different things. The scary story says: your book got changed. The true story says: somebody put poison in you.

If you are worried about the book, there is nothing you can do, because there is no book.

If you are worried about the poison, there is something you can do. You can stop letting them put it in.

References

1. Zolgensma reported U.S. list price. Novartis announced a price of $2.1 million at approval in May 2019 (a wholesale acquisition cost cited at $2.125 million for the one-time dose), a figure widely reported since and still above $2 million. As reported, quoting Novartis, in Lovelace, Berkeley Jr., and Peebles, Angelica, “FDA approves Novartis’ $2.1 million gene therapy,” CNBC, 24 May 2019. https://www.cnbc.com/2019/05/24/fda-approves-novartis-2-million-spinal-muscular-atrophy-gene-therapy.html The essay rounds this reported list price to $2 million.

2. U.S. Food and Drug Administration. “FDA Investigating Serious Risk of Malignancy Linked to Zolgensma Gene Therapy.” Safety and Availability (Biologics), 6 November 2026. https://www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/safety-availability-biologics/fda-investigating-serious-risk-malignancy-linked-zolgensma-gene-therapy

3. Novartis statement of 5 November 2026, as provided to SMA Europe and to Muscular Dystrophy UK. SMA Europe, “Information regarding recent Zolgensma safety concerns,” 5 November 2026, updated 6 November 2026. https://www.sma-europe.eu/news/information-regarding-recent-zolgensma-safety-concerns and https://www.musculardystrophyuk.org/news/zolgensma-sma-safety-reports/

4. Latypova, Sasha. “Novartis cancer-causing gene therapy Zolgensma was found to ‘integrate into genome’ - is it true?” Due Diligence and Art, 23 November 2026. https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/novartis-gene-therapy-zolgensma-causes

5. Elliot, Christian, host. “Sasha Latypova: Genetics is a Fake Construct. Here’s What Changes When You See the Illusion.” Deconstructing Conventional, episode 72, 25 November 2026. Video version: “Genetics, DNA Testing & mRNA Vaccines: What Are We Being Told? | Sasha Latypova,”

Episode page and transcript: https://deconstructingconventional.buzzsprout.com/2196020/episodes/20175559-sasha-latypova-genetics-is-a-fake-construct-here-s-what-changes-when-you-see-the-illusion. Quoted passages appear at approximately 47:49 to 55:09 of the recording and are lightly cleaned from the published transcript for readability.

6. Unbekoming. “Interview with Sasha Latypova.” Lies are Unbekoming, 4 January 2026. https://www.unbekoming.com/p/interview-with-sasha-latypova

7. Sender R, Fuchs S, Milo R. “Revised Estimates for the Number of Human and Bacteria Cells in the Body.” PLoS Biology 2016;14(8):e1002533. doi:10.1371/journal.pbio.1002533

8. Unbekoming. “Genetics Was Built on Bad Chemistry.” Lies are Unbekoming, 9 May 2026. https://www.unbekoming.com/p/genetics-was-built-on-bad-chemistry

9. Unbekoming. “Genetics: The Ultimate Cover Story. An Essay on Genetics, Industrial Poisoning, and the Wall That Wears Your Face.” Lies are Unbekoming, 4 April 2026. https://www.unbekoming.com/p/genetics-the-ultimate-cover-story

10. Unbekoming. “Fool’s Gold Standard: The Unvalidated Science of DNA.” Lies are Unbekoming, 6 January 2026. https://www.unbekoming.com/p/fools-gold-standard-the-unvalidated

11. Unbekoming. “The Fifth Wall: Genetics as the Final Fortress of Medical Extraction.” Lies are Unbekoming, 20 December 2025. https://www.unbekoming.com/p/the-fifth-wall-genetics-as-the-final

12. Cross, Ryan. “Exclusive: CRISPR delivery startup, based on UC Berkeley and UCSF science, shuts down.” Endpoints News, 19 February 2025. https://endpoints.news/exclusive-crispr-delivery-startup-spotlight-therapeutics-shuts-down/ The Financial Times acquired a majority stake in Endpoints News in April 2023. Latypova’s review of this article: “Mainstream pharma press admits that CRISPR technology failed,” Due Diligence and Art, 28 March 2025. https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/mainstream-pharma-press-admits-that

13. Vo JN, Wu YM, Heider A, Cao X, Wang R, Pham T, Teo GC, Magge SN, Parmar H, Mody R, Robinson DR, Chinnaiyan AM. “Integration-Associated Paraspinal Neoplasm after AAV Gene Therapy.” New England Journal of Medicine 2026;395(15):1555-1558. doi:10.1056/NEJMc2607927

14. Aldén M, Olofsson Falla F, Yang D, Barghouth M, Luan C, Rasmussen M, De Marinis Y. “Intracellular Reverse Transcription of Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 In Vitro in Human Liver Cell Line.” Current Issues in Molecular Biology 2022;44(3):1115-1126. doi:10.3390/cimb44030073. The authors detected the BNT162b2 sequence as DNA in Huh7 cells within 6 hours and state: “At this stage, we do not know if DNA reverse transcribed from BNT162b2 is integrated into the cell genome.”

15. Ahrens-Nicklas RC, Kotch C, Roche AM, Everett JK, Reddy S, Santi M, Madsen PJ, et al. “Neuroepithelial Tumor with AAV Integration after Intracisternal Magna Vector Delivery.” New England Journal of Medicine 2026;394(21):2126-2133. doi:10.1056/NEJMoa2601608. The letter reports clonal integration of rearranged AAV vector elements into PLAG1 and expression of a chimeric AAV-PLAG1 transcript, in a child treated in the RGX-111 (IDUA) program; the FDA (reference 2) names this as a PLAG1 integration event. Further detail (a human chromosome 10 segment in the chimeric junction attributed to the producer cells; integration in about 40 percent of reads; PLAG1 expression roughly 300-fold above other CNS tumors in the institutional cohort) reported from the ASGCT 2026 plenary presentation in Davies, Kevin, “ASGCT 2026: Rare Instance of AAV Integration into Human Genome Linked to Brain Tumor,” Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology News, 15 May 2026. https://www.genengnews.com/topics/cancer/asgct-2026-rare-instance-of-aav-integration-into-human-genome-linked-to-brain-tumor/

16. Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi) U.S. prescribing information. Section 5.6, AAV Vector Integration and Risk of Tumorigenicity: “There is a theoretical risk of tumorigenicity due to integration of AAV vector DNA into the genome... The clinical relevance of individual integration events is unknown, but it is acknowledged that individual integration events could potentially contribute to a risk of tumorigenicity.” Section 8.1, Pregnancy: “There are no available data regarding ZOLGENSMA use in pregnant women. It is not known whether ZOLGENSMA has the potential to be transferred to the fetus in humans.” Section 13.1, Carcinogenesis, Mutagenesis, Impairment of Fertility: “No animal studies have been performed to evaluate the effects of ZOLGENSMA on carcinogenesis or mutagenesis,” and, in mice, “onasemnogene abeparvovec DNA was detected in gonadal tissues of both males and females... No evidence of germ cell transduction or germline transmission was reported.” FDA package insert: https://www.fda.gov/media/126109/download. Novartis prescribing information: https://www.novartis.com/us-en/sites/novartis_us/files/zolgensma.pdf

17. Unbekoming. “What Is Cancer? An Essay on the Warburg Shift, the Cytoplasm, and the Particle in the Vial.” Lies are Unbekoming, 7 July 2026. https://www.unbekoming.com/p/what-is-cancer

18. Unbekoming. “What Is Zeta Potential? An Essay on the Charge That Organizes Living Tissue.” Lies are Unbekoming, 23 October 2026. https://www.unbekoming.com/p/what-is-zeta-potential

19. Unbekoming. “What Is SV40? An Essay on Bubbles, Chemicals, and the Manufactured Cancer Industry.” Lies are Unbekoming, 17 August 2026. https://www.unbekoming.com/p/what-is-sv40

20. Unbekoming. “What Is Turbo Cancer? An Essay on the Cocktail in the Vial, the Cation Charge State, and the Cancer That Is Not New.” Lies are Unbekoming, 20 July 2026. https://www.unbekoming.com/p/what-is-turbo-cancer

21. Unbekoming. “The 55 Undeclared Ingredients: What’s in the Covid Injections? A Deep Dive Into the Hidden Chemistry of Mass Vaccination.” Lies are Unbekoming, 28 February 2025. https://www.unbekoming.com/p/the-55-undeclared-ingredients-whats Presents the December 2024 report by Robert M. Davidson, Daniel Broudy, Shimon Yanowitz, Daniel Santiago and John W. Oller Jr.

22. Unbekoming. “What Is Spinal Muscular Atrophy? An Essay on Anterior Horn Cells, the Household as Control Group, and the Testimony That Made Both Visible.” Lies are Unbekoming, 3 August 2026. https://www.unbekoming.com/p/what-is-spinal-muscular-atrophy

23. Unbekoming. “The Spike Protein Deception: Stefano Scoglio and the Biological Impossibility of mRNA Vaccines.” Lies are Unbekoming, 5 August 2025. https://www.unbekoming.com/p/the-spike-protein-deception

24. Unbekoming. “The Third Story: What Really Killed Millions While We Argued About Lab Leaks.” Lies are Unbekoming, 11 August 2025. https://www.unbekoming.com/p/the-third-story-what-really-killed