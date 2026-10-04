Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Don's avatar
Don
6h

Wow. Is there no limit to medical deception??

Reply
Share
1 reply
Tonetta's avatar
Tonetta
3h

Horrific reading. Vulturous grifters. Every one of your essays raises my blood pressure. A parent who withstands this assault is to be applauded!

Reply
Share
3 replies
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Unbekoming · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture