This essay tracks twelve committee decisions between 2011 and 2024 that lowered the recommended starting age for a screening test, a vaccination, or a drug intervention. It stands as a companion to the earlier essay on diagnostic thresholds, which examined how the numerical cutoffs that define disease have been quietly reset. That piece looked at where the line is drawn. This one looks at when it is drawn, meaning the age in a life at which the measurement first takes place. The two operations do the same work on different axes. A lowered threshold and a lowered starting age each enlarge the pool of official candidates for intervention. The committees produce candidates by signature, and the result is market-making in its purest form: an ever-growing share of the population becomes officially eligible for the product, and the product has nowhere else to go for its growth. The chair of each committee, the date of each vote, and the wording of each guideline can be traced back to a publicly available document.

On April 30, 2024, the United States Preventive Services Task Force finalized its recommendation that women begin mammography screening at age 40 rather than 50.¹ A single number had shifted: fifty became forty. Approximately 20 million American women who had been outside the screening pool the day before were inside it the day after.²

Their breasts were unchanged; what had changed was a USPSTF modeling exercise.

The panel did not cite new biological discoveries. It cited a rebalancing of existing evidence, decision-analytic projections, and a shift in how the panel weighed the harms of screening against the harms of not screening.³ The number of women aged 39 to 49 who must be invited to screening to prevent one breast cancer death stands at approximately 1,904, compared with 377 at ages 60 to 69.⁴ The USPSTF’s own draft acknowledged that mammography detects cancers that would never have progressed, delivers ionizing radiation to breast tissue, and produces false-positive rates approaching 60 percent over a decade of annual scans.⁵ The final document lowered the age anyway.

The committees’ public rationale is familiar: earlier screening catches disease earlier, and catching disease earlier saves lives. The trial data that has arrived since each of the twelve recommendations below complicates that claim.

Between 2011 and 2024, twelve committee decisions in the United States lowered the recommended starting age for a screening test, a vaccination, or a drug intervention. The population classified as needing medical evaluation has expanded by tens of millions. No new disease appeared and no epidemic emerged. What changed was the number below which a healthy person is called healthy.

The twelve ages below trace the arc, moving from adult thresholds to pediatric thresholds across the same thirteen-year window. In each case, a named panel chair signed a document, a vote was recorded, and a population that had been outside the medical system found itself inside it. The documents remain publicly available, and the bodies to which the guidelines have been applied received no vote.

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1. Mammography: 50 to 40 (USPSTF, 2024)

The 2024 USPSTF recommendation lowered the starting age for mammography from 50 to 40 and set the interval at every two years.⁶ The 2016 recommendation had left ages 40 to 49 as an individual decision. The 2024 revision made screening the default. The USPSTF’s own modeling report projected that initiating biennial screening at age 40 rather than 50 reduces the breast cancer death rate by an additional 3 percent (plausible range 1 to 6 percent), set against roughly 1,500 false positives per 1,000 women screened over a lifetime, additional unnecessary biopsies, and documented overdiagnosis.⁷ The document’s expression of the tradeoff was that averting the deaths was worth the harms. The document did not explain why the same reweighting was not persuasive in 2016.

The American College of Radiology, whose members are the primary financial beneficiaries of expanded mammographic screening, had campaigned for the age reduction for over a decade through position statements and lobbying for the USPSTF Transparency and Accountability Act.⁸ The 2024 USPSTF revision aligned federal policy with the professional body whose income depends on that policy. The defense that earlier detection reduces disparities in Black women does not survive the aggregate numbers: NNS at 1,904 means over 99.9 percent of women screened in the new age bracket receive no mortality benefit from the test itself.

2. Colorectal screening: 50 to 45 (USPSTF, 2021)

In May 2021, the USPSTF lowered the starting age for colorectal cancer screening from 50 to 45, citing modeling data suggesting a marginal benefit at earlier ages.⁹ The recommendation added approximately 21 million Americans to the screening pool. The following year, the NordICC trial, the first randomized controlled study of colonoscopy screening ever conducted, followed 84,585 people for ten years and reported an 18 percent reduction in cancer incidence and no statistically significant reduction in cancer deaths.¹⁰ The trial also found that 455 people had to be invited for screening to prevent one case of cancer. The number needed to prevent one death was indistinguishable from infinity within the trial’s statistical power.

The 2021 USPSTF revision preceded the NordICC results by one year. The task force has not withdrawn the recommendation in the years since the trial’s publication, and gastroenterology societies continued to recommend colonoscopy as the default screening modality for Americans aged 45 to 49. The defense that polyp removal prevents cancer runs into the trial’s finding that polyp removal does not prevent deaths at a scale a randomized study could detect. The defense that the trial measured the wrong outcome requires explaining why the outcome measured was the one the screening is marketed as preventing.

3. Type 2 diabetes: 40 to 35 (USPSTF, 2021)

The USPSTF’s August 2021 recommendation lowered the age for screening asymptomatic adults with overweight or obesity from 40 to 35.¹¹ The clinical significance compounds with a diagnostic threshold change made two decades earlier. In 2003, the American Diabetes Association lowered the fasting glucose cutoff for pre-diabetes from 110 to 100 mg/dL, adding millions to the pre-diabetic rolls without a single fasting reading changing.¹² The 2021 age reduction feeds the screening pipeline into the 2003 threshold. A 35-year-old with a fasting glucose of 101 mg/dL is now a candidate for metformin, counseling, and lifetime monitoring for a category that did not exist as a clinical entity when her parents were 35.

The screening expansion creates the recruitment layer for pre-diabetes interventions, including off-label metformin prescribing to asymptomatic adults flagged by a single laboratory reading. The defense that early detection prevents diabetes progression collides with two facts in the ADA’s own data: the category of pre-diabetes is itself an administrative construct whose threshold moved by committee vote in 2003, and the majority of people labeled pre-diabetic will never progress to clinical diabetes within a decade. The 35-year-old flagged by the new screening age inherits a label whose predictive value is marginal and a monitoring schedule that persists for life.

4. Lung cancer: 55 to 50 (USPSTF, 2021)

The March 2021 USPSTF revision lowered the recommended starting age for annual low-dose CT screening from 55 to 50 and cut the smoking history threshold from 30 pack-years to 20, where a pack-year equals one pack per day for one year.¹³ The dual change roughly doubled the eligible screening population. Each low-dose CT delivers ionizing radiation to lung tissue, radiosensitive bone marrow, and the breast tissue adjacent to the chest wall. The USPSTF’s own harm calculations acknowledged the radiation-induced cancer risk and the risk of invasive follow-up for benign nodules detected by the scan.

Projections published by Smith-Bindman and colleagues in JAMA Internal Medicine in 2025 estimated that CT scans performed in the United States in 2023 alone would produce approximately 103,000 future cancers, indistinguishable at autopsy from cancers attributed to other causes.¹⁴ Low-dose lung screening is a subset of this total, but the lowered age and relaxed smoking threshold mean the subset is growing. The defense that screening finds lung cancer earlier concedes the point: the screening finds some cancers earlier while causing others later, and the cancers it causes will not be attributed to it when they appear.

5. Hepatitis C testing: 45 to 18 (USPSTF, 2020)

In March 2020, the USPSTF issued its strongest recommendation for universal one-time hepatitis C testing of all adults aged 18 to 79.¹⁵ The 2013 recommendation had targeted a single birth cohort, Americans born between 1945 and 1965, approximately 76 million people. The 2020 revision took the age of first testing from 45 down to 18 and expanded the eligible population to roughly 240 million.¹⁶ The laboratory test looks for what mainstream virology calls hepatitis C viral RNA. A positive result triggers confirmatory testing, hepatology referral, and consideration of twelve weeks of direct-acting antiviral treatment.

The antiviral pipeline is where the screening expansion delivers its market. Gilead’s two leading HCV drugs, Sovaldi and Harvoni, generated approximately $22 billion in sales between launch in late 2013 and mid-2015 alone, with Sovaldi priced at $84,000 for a twelve-week course and Harvoni at $94,500.¹⁷ The U.S. Senate Finance Committee’s 2015 bipartisan investigation of Gilead’s internal documents concluded that the pricing strategy was designed to maximize revenue rather than reflect manufacturing cost or research investment. The 2020 USPSTF expansion from 76 million to 240 million eligible test recipients is the intake stage of a pipeline whose per-patient revenue is already demonstrated.

6. Statin therapy: consideration from age 40 (ACC/AHA 2013 and USPSTF 2016)

The 2013 American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association (ACC/AHA) cholesterol guideline, chaired by Neil J. Stone with vice-chairs Jennifer Robinson and Alice Lichtenstein, replaced the previous LDL-target model with a risk-calculator model that identified a much larger fraction of adults aged 40 to 75 as statin candidates.¹⁸ The panel’s own risk calculator was flagged in the peer-reviewed literature as overestimating cardiovascular risk by 75 to 150 percent.¹⁹ The USPSTF in 2016 aligned its recommendation with the ACC/AHA framework, endorsing statin therapy for adults aged 40 to 75 with elevated calculated risk.²⁰ Routine statin consideration for an American now begins at 40.

Of the 2013 ACC/AHA writing panel of 16 members, approximately half had disclosed financial ties to statin manufacturers, replicating the pattern first documented by Jeanne Lenzer in the BMJ for the 2004 cholesterol panel.²¹ A 2014 analysis by Pencina and colleagues in the New England Journal of Medicine estimated that the 2013 guidelines added approximately 12.8 million Americans to the recommended-statin pool compared with the prior framework, bringing total statin eligibility to roughly 56 million adults.²² The defense that statins reduce cardiovascular events in high-risk patients does not justify extending the drug class to lower-risk 40-year-olds whose risk is calculated by a model the panel itself designed to classify them as candidates.

Each of the six adult reductions was issued by the United States Preventive Services Task Force or a joint cardiology committee, published between 2013 and 2024, and produced by a documented recommendation process.²³ The same institutional architecture that lowered the mammography age from 50 to 40 has been applied to bodies that have not yet reached their tenth birthday.

The pediatric committees are different bodies with overlapping membership. The American Academy of Pediatrics writes the schedules that pediatricians follow. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices sets the childhood vaccination schedule and is housed within the CDC. The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute convened the 2011 expert panel that produced the pediatric cardiovascular guidelines, chaired by Stephen R. Daniels, pediatrician-in-chief at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, whose disclosures in the guideline document itself included consulting for Abbott.²⁴ The USPSTF issues pediatric recommendations covering mental health screening and obesity intervention. Cross-membership between adult and pediatric guideline bodies is routine. Daniels, for example, sat on the pediatric guidelines panel while also contributing to AHA scientific statements on adult cardiovascular health.²⁵

The mechanism is identical to the adult case. A panel meets. Evidence is reweighted. A threshold falls. A guideline document is published. Insurance reimbursement follows. Pediatric practices integrate the guideline into their electronic health record prompts. Parents arrive for a well-child visit and are told what their child’s age now requires.

The pediatric changes are less visible for a specific reason. Children do not read guideline documents. Parents defer to the pediatrician, who relies on the AAP, which in turn cites the panel that wrote the guideline. Between the panel decision and the child in the chair, no accountable interface exists. The parent who asks why a nine-year-old is getting a cholesterol test is answered with “it’s the guideline,” and the guideline sits in a database few parents have ever opened.

The six pediatric ages below are the current state of that pipeline.

7. HPV vaccination: from 11-12 to age 9 (AAP Red Book, 2018 edition)

The American Academy of Pediatrics shifted its recommended HPV vaccination starting age from the ACIP-defined 11 or 12 years down to 9 years in the 2018-2021 edition of its Red Book, the standard clinical reference for pediatricians, and reinforced the recommendation in a 2022 policy explanation published in Human Vaccines and Immunotherapeutics.²⁶ The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices had permitted vaccination as early as age 9 since 2019, but the AAP recommendation moved age 9 from permitted to preferred, on the stated reasoning that earlier initiation improved series completion rates and avoided linking the vaccine to a conversation about sexual activity.²⁷ The AAP framed the age reduction as a “cancer prevention” measure, administered against what mainstream virology calls human papillomavirus to prevent cervical cancers four to six decades later.

Post-licensure case series have documented a pattern of adverse outcomes labeled autoimmune and neurological. Blitshteyn’s 2014 case series in European Journal of Neurology reported six previously healthy girls aged 12 to 22 who developed postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome within six days to two months of Gardasil vaccination.²⁸ Tomljenovic and colleagues published a detailed case report of a 14-year-old girl who developed POTS with chronic fatigue two months after her second Gardasil dose.²⁹ Louise Brinth’s 2015 Danish Syncope Unit series prompted the Danish Health and Medicines Authority to request a European Medicines Agency safety review.³⁰ Little and colleagues reported premature ovarian insufficiency three years after menarche in a 16-year-old following HPV vaccination.³¹ A 2022 review documented more than 150 published post-vaccination cases of POTS and complex regional pain syndrome.³²

A vaccine originally marketed to adolescent girls approaching sexual activity is now administered to nine-year-old children of both sexes in a routine well-child visit. The parent is asked whether the child is up to date on shots. The specific vaccine and the specific condition it targets are frequently not named at the point of administration. The defense that the vaccine prevents cervical cancer four to six decades later must engage the case series above, which the AAP’s 2018 age reduction did not address and which the manufacturer’s post-licensure surveillance system is structurally not designed to detect at individual-case resolution.

8. Anxiety screening: age 8 (USPSTF, 2022)

In October 2022, the USPSTF issued a Grade B recommendation for anxiety screening in all children and adolescents aged 8 to 18.³³ No prior USPSTF recommendation for pediatric anxiety screening had existed. The document created the recommendation and set the minimum age simultaneously. For children aged 7 and younger, the panel issued an “I” statement, meaning the evidence to recommend or oppose screening was insufficient. The age-8 line is the panel’s selection, not a biological threshold. Endorsed screening tools include the Screen for Child Anxiety Related Emotional Disorders and the Patient Health Questionnaire–Adolescent, both relying on parent or self-report of behavioral traits.³⁴ A score above threshold triggers a referral, which produces an evaluation, which produces a diagnostic label, which produces access to services and, in many practice settings, a prescription.

The pharmaceutical pipeline the recommendation feeds is documented in pharmacy surveillance data. Chua and colleagues, publishing in Pediatrics in February 2024, analyzed 221 million antidepressant prescriptions and found that monthly dispensing to Americans aged 12 to 25 rose 66.3 percent between January 2016 and December 2022, with the rate rising 63.5 percent faster after March 2020 than before.³⁵ Among female adolescents aged 12 to 17, the post-pandemic rate rose 129.6 percent faster than the pre-pandemic trendline. Among male adolescents, dispensing declined. The defense that early intervention improves outcomes requires evidence that the screening leads to interventions that improve outcomes, which the USPSTF evidence report itself describes as sparse for the age range the recommendation covers.

9. Depression screening: age 12 (USPSTF, 2009, reaffirmed 2022)

The USPSTF first recommended universal depression screening for adolescents aged 12 to 18 in 2009 and reaffirmed the recommendation in 2016 and 2022.³⁶ The 2022 reaffirmation considered but did not endorse extending the screening down to children under 12, issuing an “I” statement for the under-12 group. The parallel 2022 anxiety recommendation set the minimum anxiety screening age at 8. An American child now enters a formal psychiatric screening regime at age 8 for anxiety and age 12 for depression, filed under separate USPSTF documents issued the same year. The screening tool is the Patient Health Questionnaire modified for adolescents, a nine-question instrument scored on the frequency of nine symptoms over the previous two weeks.³⁷ A twelve-year-old reporting sad, tired, or unfocused feelings for two consecutive weeks meets threshold.

The screening framework operates in schools as well as clinics. State laws in California, Illinois, New York, and several other jurisdictions require or permit school-based mental health screening, with results shared with parents and, in some jurisdictions, with school administrators.³⁸ Pediatric antidepressant use in the United States rose steadily through the 2010s and accelerated during and after 2020, despite an FDA black-box warning on increased suicidal ideation in patients under 25.³⁹ The defense that screening identifies children who benefit from treatment runs into the FDA’s own warning that the treatment increases suicidality, the outcome the screening is designed to detect.

10. Universal cholesterol screening: age 9 (NHLBI/AAP, 2011)

In November 2011, the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute published the Integrated Guidelines for Cardiovascular Health and Risk Reduction in Children and Adolescents, chaired by Stephen R. Daniels and endorsed by the American Academy of Pediatrics.⁴⁰ The document recommended universal lipid screening for all children aged 9 to 11, regardless of family history, weight, or risk factors. The 1992 NHLBI guideline it replaced had recommended selective screening only for children with a family history of premature cardiovascular disease. Before 2011, cholesterol testing in an asymptomatic nine-year-old was considered inappropriate by most pediatric practice standards.⁴¹ After the guideline, it became standard of care.

In August 2012, three UCSF researchers, Thomas Newman, Mark Pletcher, and Stephen Hulley, published a commentary in Pediatrics titled “Overly Aggressive New Guidelines for Lipid Screening in Children: Evidence of a Broken Process.”⁴² They argued the panel’s evidence base did not support universal pediatric screening, that the recommendation would convert millions of healthy children into patients labeled with “dyslipidemia,” and that panel members’ financial relationships with drug manufacturers raised questions about the process. “The panel made no attempt to estimate the magnitude of the health benefits or harms of attaching this diagnosis at this young age,” Newman wrote.⁴³ The AAP endorsed the guideline anyway. The defense that early identification of familial hypercholesterolemia justifies universal screening ignores that only roughly 0.3 percent of children carry the condition, while the test is applied to all.

11. Statin candidacy: from age 8 (NHLBI/AAP 2011; FDA labels)

The same 2011 NHLBI expert panel established statin therapy as an option for children aged 10 and older with LDL cholesterol above 190 mg/dL, or above 160 mg/dL with a family history of premature cardiovascular disease.⁴⁰ For children with a diagnosis of familial hypercholesterolemia, treatment could begin at age 8 with rosuvastatin (Crestor) or simvastatin (Zocor), or at age 10 with atorvastatin (Lipitor), pravastatin (Pravachol), or lovastatin (Mevacor), per the FDA labels approved through the pediatric indication.⁴⁴ Lovastatin’s label states that “the long-term efficacy of lovastatin therapy in childhood to reduce morbidity and mortality in adulthood has not been established.”⁴⁵ Simvastatin carries identical language. No statin has been studied in prepubertal children in trials adequate to assess mortality, fertility, or endocrine outcomes.

Buonuomo and colleagues reported in the Journal of Pediatrics in 2017 a 10-year-old boy with familial hypercholesterolemia who presented with severe myalgia, generalized weakness, and darkened urine approximately ten days after starting atorvastatin at 10 mg per day, with creatine kinase at 1,951 units per liter against a normal upper limit around 200.⁴⁶ Oberhoffer and colleagues published in Translational Pediatrics in 2025 the case of a 17-year-old male on rosuvastatin at 5 mg per day whose creatine kinase at admission was 20,108 units per liter, approximately 100 times the upper limit of normal.⁴⁷ Vijayakanthi and colleagues reported in 2021 a 13-year-old girl on rosuvastatin whose creatine kinase reached 53,000 units per liter.⁴⁸

Conte and colleagues, reviewing the World Health Organization global database in 2020, identified 311 pediatric statin adverse drug reactions including 11 cases of rhabdomyolysis.⁴⁹ Cholesterol is the precursor for every steroid hormone in the body, and suppressing its synthesis in an eight-year-old suppresses the substrate for the pubertal hormonal cascade the child has not yet begun. Familial hypercholesterolemia affects approximately one in 311 people.⁵⁰ The 2011 recommendation nonetheless established the precedent that lifelong cholesterol-lowering therapy in a prepubertal child was defensible clinical practice. The defense that rare adverse events are the cost of population-level benefit requires evidence that the population-level benefit exists in children, which the FDA labels themselves state has never been demonstrated.

12. Blood pressure at 3, autism screening at 18 months (AAP)

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends blood pressure measurement at every well-child visit beginning at age 3.⁵¹ The measurement produces a percentile against age, sex, and height. A percentile above the 95th generates a “hypertension” designation. A three-year-old above threshold enters a diagnostic pathway that can include repeat measurements, ambulatory monitoring, echocardiogram, renal imaging, and pharmacological treatment.⁵² The blood pressure of a three-year-old is exquisitely sensitive to the moment of measurement, the cuff size, the child’s crying, and the calibration of the device. The pathway does not stop for those variables.

The screening age below three is autism. The AAP recommends universal autism screening at the 18-month and 24-month well-child visits, using the Modified Checklist for Autism in Toddlers, Revised.⁵³ The M-CHAT-R is a 20-item questionnaire scored on the parent’s answers to whether the child points, makes eye contact, responds to name, and imitates gestures. A score of 3 or more triggers referral for evaluation. Guthrie and colleagues, publishing in Pediatrics in 2019, examined M-CHAT-R performance in a large pediatric network and found a positive predictive value of around 14 to 15 percent in general population screening, meaning roughly six of seven referrals will not result in an autism diagnosis after full evaluation.⁵⁴ Families in the false-positive group have already entered the specialist referral pipeline and the parental anxiety cascade before the diagnostic evaluation is complete.

The AAP’s 18-month screening recommendation was reaffirmed in 2020, over the objections of researchers who noted that autism screening at that age had not been shown to improve long-term outcomes.⁵⁵ The USPSTF in 2016 examined the same body of evidence and concluded the data were insufficient to recommend universal toddler autism screening either for or against.⁵⁶ The AAP continued to recommend it. The defense that early identification helps children who need help requires acknowledging that six of seven children screened enter the referral system without needing help, and that the harm of unnecessary identification is treated by the AAP as acceptable collateral in service of case-finding.

Twelve committee decisions, stacked into one life, produce a schedule. The American child born in 2025 enters a screening regime at 18 months and does not exit it until death. Between 18 months and age 3, her autism status is surveyed. From age 3 forward, her blood pressure is charted at every well-child visit. By age 8, her anxiety is scored on a nine-item instrument. The HPV series begins at 9. The first cholesterol draw occurs that same year. By 10, she is a candidate for statin therapy if the number comes back above threshold. Her depression gets its first formal score at 12. She then enters the adult schedule: hepatitis C testing at 18, diabetes screening at 35, statin consideration at 40, mammography at 40, colorectal screening at 45, lung CT at 50 if she smoked. The screenings do not stop.

No single panel designed this schedule. It emerged committee by committee, guideline by guideline, over thirteen years of recommendations, publications, and integrations into electronic health records. Each decision had a rationale. Each rationale was defensible within its own frame. The aggregate result is a life span in which no year is unscreened, no threshold is unmonitored, and no body is presumed well without a laboratory document confirming it.

The guideline documents remain publicly available, with their chairs named at the top and their panelists listed in appendices showing financial relationships with the manufacturers of the drugs the guidelines recommend. The votes are on the record. The child in the chair does not know the names of Stephen Daniels, Neil Stone, or the chairs of the USPSTF panels whose decisions now define what her healthy body will be tested for at every stage of the life ahead of her.

How to Explain It to a Six-Year-Old

Imagine a game where the grown-ups keep changing the rules to catch more kids in freeze tag.

The first rule was that you got tagged if you crossed the red line. Then the grown-ups moved the red line closer to home base. More kids got tagged. So they moved the line closer again. Even more kids got tagged. After a while they said toddlers had to play too. Then babies. Nobody runs faster or slower than before. The line just keeps moving in.

The line keeps moving because the store next to the playground sells medicine for tagged kids, and the store wants more customers. The grown-ups who move the line are friends with the people at the store. Some of them used to work at the store, and some are still being paid by the store on the side. They say that is fine because they wrote it down on a piece of paper that nobody reads.

Every kid on the playground is tagged now. The grown-ups say the game is working really well. Business is booming. Nobody ever asked the kids whether they wanted to play.

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