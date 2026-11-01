Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Don's avatar
Don
2h

"In the beginning GOD . . "

Genesis 1:1

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Niclas Henschen's avatar
Niclas Henschen
2h

What's the alternative, central planning?

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