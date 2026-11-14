Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
2h

Thank you very much for this excellent essay and for opening such a necessary debate regarding medical procedures during a newborn's first 48 hours of life.

I would like to particularly highlight the importance of the mother receiving complete, understandable, and evidence-based information regarding any intervention that could pose risks to her or her baby. Providing information is not the same as imposing it; no mother should feel coerced, pressured, or deprived of her ability to make free decisions—fully aware of the benefits, risks, and alternatives associated with each procedure.

However, true prevention begins long before birth. Maternal health care during pregnancy—through a nutritious and balanced diet, a healthy environment, and the avoidance of tobacco, alcohol, and other toxic exposures that could potentially harm neurological development—is fundamental to providing a child with the best possible conditions for cognitive and immunological development.

After birth, breastfeeding—whenever possible and desired—serves as another essential pillar. Proper nutrition, high-quality breast milk, and, above all, skin-to-skin contact, emotional bonding, and the love a mother conveys to her baby all contribute to the child’s well-being and development. A child’s health begins during pregnancy, is strengthened through maternal care, and is further built upon through love, nourishment, and respect from the very first day of life.

We must reject unnecessary interventions and unjustified exposure to potentially harmful substances—such as the hepatitis B vaccine—and instead embrace prevention, transparent information, informed consent, and the loving care of both mother and baby. Protecting childhood should always be our priority.

Even the head of the FDA has stated that there is no solid evidence to support the administration of the hepatitis B vaccine at birth.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/gnw-fda-chief-no-solid-evidence-supporting-hepatitis-b-vaccine-at-birth/

We need to reclaim a form of medicine that supports, informs, and protects—one that respects natural physiology and family autonomy, and intervenes only when truly necessary.

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Laura Hayes's avatar
Laura Hayes
1h

Excellent! Sharing now!

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