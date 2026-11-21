Author’s note. A reader writes in with a question. Her vet has offered her dog Adequan for osteoarthritis. She has done enough searching to see the drug is contested. The question looks niche. The pattern underneath it is not. One industrial intervention produces symptoms. The symptoms get misattributed and relabeled. The relabeling becomes the basis for the next industrial intervention, and the next. It is the case with humans. It is the case with animals. It is how the system works. The essay operates in two registers. The manufacturer’s and regulator’s vocabulary appears in quotation and attribution. The terrain paradigm, which holds that osteoarthritis is the body’s inflammatory repair response to accumulated damage rather than a disease of inheritance or aging per se, operates in the author’s own voice. The vocabulary of “immune function,” “autoimmunity,” “virus,” and “vitamin deficiency” belongs to the establishment framework the essay examines, not to the author’s framework. Osteoarthritis is a real condition. What follows takes one reader’s question and traces the cascade through it.

What the Approval Record Documents

The FDA approval record for Adequan Canine documents “intramuscular inflammation, hemorrhage, and degeneration” at the therapeutic dose. The finding is on page 21 of the Freedom of Information Summary for NADA 141-038, approved July 15, 1997.¹ The subacute toxicity study the agency used to clear the drug tested 32 beagles randomized to saline, 1x, 3x, or 10x the therapeutic dose. The muscle damage was dose-related and appeared in every PSGAG-treated group. The study report nonetheless concludes that “the proposed dosage regimen for Adequan Canine (2 mg/lb body weight twice weekly for 4 weeks) is unlikely to produce adverse effects in dogs.”²

At 3x the therapeutic dose and above, microscopic damage appeared in the liver, the kidneys, and the lymph nodes. In each case, the damage was in cells whose job is to clean up and process waste material: Kupffer cells in the liver, cells lining the kidney tubules, macrophages in the lymph nodes. These cells showed what the pathology reports describe as “foamy cytoplasm,” which is what you see when a cleansing cell has taken in material it cannot break down. The body’s cleansing cells themselves had been damaged by the drug. Cholesterol rose. Kidney weight rose. At 10x the therapeutic dose, one dog developed a hematoma large enough to require euthanasia during week 12 of the trial.³ Platelet counts dropped. Prothrombin time (the standard measure of how long blood takes to clot) lengthened. Alanine aminotransferase (the liver enzyme that rises when liver cells are being damaged) rose significantly. Liver weight increased. Kidney weight increased further.

The current package insert, revised 1/19, states on the first page: “The specific mechanism of action of Adequan in canine joints is not known.”⁴

Veterinarians across the United States prescribe this drug every day for canine osteoarthritis. The muscle damage finding and the mechanism admission have been in the FDA documents since 1997.

The chemistry is not what the marketing implies. Adequan is described in brochures and clinic conversations as “cartilage from cows” delivered to support cartilage repair. The actual compound is a semi-synthetic heparinoid, chemically close to the blood thinner heparin.⁵ Luitpold Pharmaceuticals, the original sponsor, started with glycosaminoglycans (the structural compounds found in cartilage) extracted from cow tracheal tissue and chemically modified them by attaching sulfate groups. The underlying compound was first developed and sold in Germany as Arteparon by Luitpold-Werk Munich under human-use labeling; the dose-selection studies supporting the canine approval used this human-labeled formulation. The product is not whole cartilage, nor unmodified cartilage extract. It is cartilage material laboratory-modified into a polysulfated polysaccharide whose closest pharmacological cousin is heparin, the anticoagulant. The package insert states the chemistry directly in its Contraindications section: “PSGAG is a synthetic heparinoid; do not use in dogs with known or suspected bleeding disorders.”⁶

A compound contraindicated in bleeding disorders is being described to clients as a natural joint supplement.

The field trial that supports efficacy enrolled 51 dogs across three small-animal veterinary practices in California, Ohio, and Missouri.⁷ Twenty-four dogs received Adequan, 27 received saline, over four weeks. Of seven efficacy parameters measured at the final evaluation one week after the last injection, two reached statistical significance between Adequan and placebo: range of motion (p = 0.007) and total orthopedic score (p = 0.025). The other five parameters, lameness at a walk, lameness at a trot, pain on manipulation, functional disability, and total lameness, did not reach the standard threshold at which the profession treats a difference as statistically meaningful.⁸

The trial also excluded dogs with abnormal kidney function tests, suspected bleeding disorders, systemic illness, more than two affected joints, prior corrective surgery, and recent NSAID or Adequan use. The population now prescribed the drug (older dogs with chronic joint disease, often on multiple medications and with declining kidney function) was systematically excluded from the trial supporting the approval.

The placebo group responders improved. By the final evaluation, 33% of dogs receiving saline injections twice weekly for four weeks were classified as responders, defined as showing greater than 30% improvement over baseline in all affected limbs. The Adequan group was classified as 67% responders.⁹ A third of untreated dogs got better over four weeks. Two-thirds of treated dogs got better. The absolute difference is 34 percentage points on a 51-dog sample.

What the trial measured matters. All seven efficacy parameters (lameness at a walk, lameness at a trot, pain on manipulation, range of motion, functional disability, total lameness, total orthopedic score) are observable signs of how the dog moves and responds, rather than measures of the underlying cartilage. They are the same signs an NSAID moves. A drug that reduces inflammation in a joint will reduce the signs of inflammation in that joint, whether or not it is doing anything to the underlying cartilage. The trial did not measure cartilage preservation. It did not measure disease modification. It measured symptom suppression over four weeks, which is the same measurement an NSAID trial runs, over the same time frame.

The data on where the drug actually goes after injection is consistent with symptom suppression and inconsistent with disease modification. The canine study tracked drug concentrations through the body over time. At 72 hours after injection, drug concentration in cartilage was 0.08 to 0.17 micrograms per gram of tissue, trace amounts across all four joints sampled.¹⁴ Blood levels at two hours peaked at 4.43 micrograms per milliliter, falling to 0.81 at 72 hours. The pharmacology section of the current package insert states that the drug “is excreted primarily via the kidneys.” Adequan does not accumulate in cartilage at concentrations that could plausibly rebuild it; it moves through the bloodstream and leaves through the urinary tract. The pharmacology section attributes the drug’s activity to blocking certain cartilage-breakdown enzymes and reducing prostaglandin E2, a key inflammatory signaling molecule. Prostaglandin E2 is also the main target NSAIDs are designed to reduce. The mechanisms differ in detail. The effect sits in the same functional space: anti-inflammatory activity. The trial measured anti-inflammatory outcomes over an anti-inflammatory time frame. The “disease-modifying osteoarthritis drug” category name in the marketing does not survive what the pharmacokinetics show.

The 2014 post-approval reporting section of the current package insert lists, in decreasing frequency: vomiting, anorexia, depression/lethargy, diarrhea. Then this line: “In some cases, death has been reported.”¹⁰

The clinical evidence base is 51 selected dogs over four weeks, with a 33% placebo response rate and two of seven efficacy parameters reaching statistical significance. The drug is routinely prescribed as ongoing maintenance for years.

What the approval record omits is as revealing as what it contains. Nothing in it establishes safety or efficacy beyond the 13-week toxicity window. The biodistribution studies end at 96 hours. Breeding safety has not been evaluated; the current canine package insert states this directly, and the label for the equine version of the product carries the identical statement.¹¹ Safety in combination with NSAIDs, the standard concurrent treatment in general practice, has not been studied. The outcomes in dogs maintained on repeat Adequan courses year after year have never been published. The questions a reader would ask of a drug prescribed for life are the questions the approval record was not required to answer.

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How the Studies Manufactured the Disease They Then Treated

The dose-selection work for Adequan Canine rests on two laboratory studies. Both began by crippling healthy dogs.

The pattern across the evidence base is consistent. Take healthy dogs. Surgically or chemically produce the condition the drug is marketed to treat. Inject the drug. Measure a lab value or examine the tissue. Report that the drug moved the lab value or altered the tissue. Conclude the drug works.

Hannan et al. (1987), “Systemic Administration of Glycosaminoglycan (Arteparon) Provides Partial Protection of Articular Cartilage from Damage Produced by Meniscectomy in the Canine”: sixteen dogs enrolled, fourteen subjected to bilateral meniscectomy of the stifle joint.¹² The meniscus is the shock-absorbing cartilage inside the knee. Removing it bilaterally guarantees joint degeneration. Six of the fourteen then received the drug.

Altman et al. (1989), “Therapeutic Treatment of Canine Osteoarthritis with Glycosaminoglycan Polysulfuric Acid Ester”: eighteen dogs subjected to the Pond-Nuki model.¹³ The Pond-Nuki model is anterior cruciate ligament transection, surgical cutting of the ligament that stabilizes the knee. The dogs ambulated for four weeks on the destabilized joint, developing osteoarthritis. Ten then received the drug.

The pharmacokinetic study the FDA used to confirm dose distribution: nine healthy dogs, induced synovitis in the left shoulder and stifle joints by intra-articular injection of Complete Freund’s Adjuvant, an oil emulsion containing killed mycobacteria that reliably produces severe inflammation in a joint.¹⁴ The adjuvant was selected because, in the words of the study report, it “increased synovial fluid volume and thereby facilitated collection of synovial fluid, and induced synovial inflammation, a component of canine degenerative or traumatic joint disease.” The researchers created inflammation in healthy dogs so they could measure how the drug behaved in inflamed joints.

Nothing in the dose-selection work or the pharmacokinetic work examined dogs who developed osteoarthritis the way companion dogs develop it. Nothing in the field trial examined whether removing the inputs that produced the osteoarthritis would be comparable, superior, or even partially effective. The question “what caused this dog’s joint to break down?” is not addressed anywhere in the approval record.

The Question the Approval Record Does Not Ask

A dog with osteoarthritis has a joint breaking down faster than it is being maintained. The cartilage is thinning, the surrounding tissues inflamed, the animal in pain. The approval record for Adequan Canine treats this as the starting point. The state is also an endpoint, the visible endpoint of a sequence that produced it. The sequence has specific drivers, documented in the clinical literature, and not addressed by the drug prescribed to modify them. Each driver produces damage. The damage compounds.

The vaccination load comes first in both time and consequence. Within the first several months of life, the modern domestic dog receives a vaccination schedule containing what the manufacturer labels as modified live virus material, aluminum adjuvant, formaldehyde, polysorbate 80, 2-phenoxyethanol, and residual production-line materials. Each year thereafter, in standard practice, it receives further injections of the same character. Catherine O’Driscoll’s Canine Health Concern survey of nearly four thousand UK dogs examined the temporal relationship between vaccination and the onset of chronic conditions. Of the dogs who developed arthritis, 71.8% developed it within the third quarter following a vaccination event in the original analysis, and 37.8% within the first three months in the updated analysis.¹⁵ The survey is owner-reported and not peer-reviewed. The size and consistency of the association across thousands of dogs is nonetheless substantial, and it maps onto the mechanism documented in the mainstream veterinary literature by Phillips, Schultz, and colleagues, whose 1989 Canadian Journal of Veterinary Research paper demonstrated that combination canine vaccines (multiple components delivered in a single shot) significantly suppress what the profession measures as immune response, even where the individual components do not.¹⁶ Richard Pitcairn, DVM, PhD: “Looseness of the hips is one of the possible outcomes of vaccination of young developing animals.”¹⁷ His recommendation for prevention of hip dysplasia begins with minimizing the vaccine load during skeletal development.

The diet comes second. In most households, the dog eats rendered-base commercial kibble from the first month onward: material that failed human food inspection, denatured with industrial chemicals before rendering, cooked at high temperature with synthetic antioxidants for shelf stability. Ann Martin’s seven-year investigation established that the rendering plants feeding the industry take in 4-D livestock (dead, diseased, dying, disabled), condemned slaughterhouse material, spoiled retail product with packaging still attached, restaurant grease, road kill, and euthanized companion animals.¹⁸ The intake stream is denatured before rendering with chemicals OSHA classifies as poisons. The finished product fills the bag at the clinic or the supermarket. The chronic toxic burden this creates in a dog eating the product daily for years is the terrain condition against which other insults then act.

The mechanical track compounds the toxic one. Carbohydrate-dense kibble produces obesity at rates that would have been impossible in any wild canid population. Obesity multiplies joint loading. Multiplied joint loading on hips, stifles, and elbows architecturally compromised by breeding, held together by connective tissue made from the inputs the dog is eating, produces predictable breakdown.

Breeding provides the third driver. If the dog is a purebred or purebred-mix of certain breeds, the hip and stifle architecture is fixed by generations of cosmetic breeding that selected for appearance over constitutional soundness. Alfred Plechner and Richard Pitcairn document the pattern across the show world: German Shepherds carry one of the highest hip dysplasia rates of any breed; Labradors are prone to it; English Bulldogs have been bred with heads so enlarged that puppies routinely require delivery by cesarean section. The breed-fixed vulnerability does not by itself produce joint disease. It produces susceptibility, so that the vaccination load and the kibble do more damage in a predisposed animal than in a mixed-breed with sounder architecture.

Prior pharmaceutical treatment is the fourth driver. Repeated nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs accelerate the breakdown the diagnosis is used to justify. Shawn Messonnier, DVM, writing in his Natural Health Bible: “Many of the nonsteroidal medications destroy cartilage. They do this by inhibiting the enzymes necessary for the multiplication of the chondrocytes and the synthesis of proteoglycans.”¹⁹ The chondrocyte is the cartilage cell. The proteoglycan is the cartilage matrix. The drug prescribed for the pain of joint breakdown reduces the body’s capacity to maintain the cartilage, which worsens the breakdown, which generates ongoing pain, which generates ongoing prescriptions.

Adequan is positioned by the manufacturer as a “disease-modifying osteoarthritis drug.” The disease the drug modifies has specific drivers. None of them stop when the injection is given. The vaccination schedule continues. The food in the bowl continues. The breed-fixed architecture does not change. The NSAID, if it has been prescribed, continues to damage the cartilage the Adequan is nominally supporting. The dog receives eight injections of a semi-synthetic heparinoid of unknown mechanism over four weeks, into muscle tissue the toxicity data documents the drug damages at the dose prescribed, and the inputs that produced the joint disease remain in place for the rest of the animal’s life.

The Rest of the Menu

Adequan does not sit alone on the veterinary joint-disease menu. The reader whose vet is proposing it this week may be proposing something else next week if Adequan is declined. The three categories the vet works with are nonsteroidal anti-inflammatories, injectable polysulfated glycosaminoglycans (Adequan), and oral chondroprotective supplements. Each carries a different risk and benefit profile. None of them addresses the inputs producing the disease.

The nonsteroidal anti-inflammatories (Rimadyl, carprofen; EtoGesic, etodolac; Metacam, meloxicam; Previcox, firocoxib) are the first-line pharmaceutical for canine arthritis in general practice. In 1998, Rimadyl was reported to be the subject of 43.4% of all adverse drug reactions filed for dogs in the United States.²⁰ The manufacturer package inserts list, among documented adverse events: gastrointestinal ulceration, perforation, hepatic failure, renal failure, anemia, low platelet counts, skin reactions, seizures, aggression, depression, and sudden death.²¹ EtoGesic’s insert notes that at 2.7 times the maximum daily dose, the drug produces gastrointestinal ulceration, vomiting, fecal blood, and weight loss. The safety data covers 12 months of continuous use. The dog with arthritis frequently takes the drug for years.

The oral joint-support supplements (glucosamine, chondroitin, green-lipped mussel, bovine cartilage, MSM) occupy a different space. The side-effect profile is substantially lower than the NSAIDs or Adequan. The mechanism, as far as it has been studied, involves supplying the body with building-block material for cartilage repair and reducing some inflammatory signaling. A 1995 study established that up to 15% of oral chondroitin is absorbed in its intact form. Using chemical tagging that could be tracked through the body, researchers found that 70% of the compound was absorbed overall and settled in joint cartilage.²² A rabbit study comparing oral and injected chondroitin for damaged knee cartilage found the two routes equivalent at 84 days.²³

The oral route delivers the same category of material Adequan delivers, through the gut, without the muscle damage, the bleeding risk, or the liver and kidney warnings the injection carries. The clinical response is slower, four to eight weeks rather than the two to four weeks claimed for Adequan. The cost is substantially lower. The 2014 post-approval language from Adequan’s label, “in some cases, death has been reported,” does not appear on glucosamine or chondroitin products.

None of this makes the oral category a terrain intervention. It is a supplement intervention, which supplies raw material the kibble-based diet lacks and the body uses to maintain the cartilage. The dog on a fresh whole-food diet including connective tissue, bone broth, and organ meats receives the same material in the matrix the body evolved to extract it from, without the capsule and without the industry.

What the Terrain Approach Actually Looks Like

A dog whose joint is breaking down is a dog whose terrain has been producing the breakdown. The therapeutic question shifts from “which drug suppresses the symptom?” to “which inputs can be stopped and which added so that the breakdown slows and in some cases reverses?”

Four interventions carry the most weight.

Change the food. The single intervention that moves more pathology more quickly than any other is removal of the commercial kibble and replacement with a fresh whole-food diet. The Canine Health Concern diet survey reported an 85% drop in veterinary visits among owners who made the switch.²⁴ The specific diet varies by practitioner. Pitcairn’s recipes emphasize plant-based composition with modest animal protein. Hamilton leans toward raw meat and whole prey. De Baïracli Levy’s Natural Rearing diet begins with raw bones, raw eggs, buttermilk, grated coconut, seed oils, and herbal supports. The common feature across terrain-oriented protocols is the removal of rendered commercial product, the inclusion of connective tissue and bone broth, and the restoration of nutrient density the kibble industry cannot deliver.

Stop the ongoing vaccination load. No further vaccination is medically justified under the terrain framework. Rabies is a separate matter: a legal requirement in most jurisdictions, which the owner has to work out for herself. The medical case for it does not survive the analysis the rest of this essay has set out. The 1992 Phillips and Schultz chapter in Current Veterinary Therapy XI established that annual revaccination lacks scientific validity and that whatever protection the profession claims from the initial vaccination persists for years or for life.²⁵ Schultz’s 1995 JAVMA piece carried the headline “Are We Vaccinating Too Much?” and stated the position directly. Thirty-plus years later, annual boosters remain the economic foundation of general practice. A dog whose joint disease has already appeared will not benefit from further injections of the material associated with its development.

Support the connective tissue the terrain approach is working to rebuild. The clinical finding here comes from Wendell Belfield, DVM, who published in Veterinary Medicine/Small Animal Clinician in 1976 the result of a protocol using sodium ascorbate in pregnant German Shepherd bitches and their puppies. Eight litters from parents known to produce hip dysplasia; no cases of hip dysplasia in the offspring.²⁶ The compound is the same industrial molecule the supplement industry calls vitamin C, used here at bowel-tolerance doses for its pharmacological properties rather than as a nutritional supplement. Sodium ascorbate donates electrons. The body uses this electron donation to drive specific biochemical reactions. Collagen synthesis is one such reaction, dependent on electron donation at specific steps. Connective tissue strength, including the ligaments and tendons that hold hip and stifle joints together, depends on functional collagen. The whole-food matrix the body evolved to extract this chemistry from includes rose hips, bell peppers, citrus pulp and pith, berries, and leafy greens.

In an adult dog whose joint is already compromised, the Belfield protocol has not been formally studied. The underlying mechanism is support for the connective tissue holding the joint together. The delivery runs through whole-food sources, with sodium ascorbate added where needed. This is terrain-aligned and carries no known adverse signal at reasonable doses.

The herbs and homeopathic remedies with the longest documentation. Comfrey leaf (Symphytum officinale), the herb de Baïracli Levy identifies as her first-line intervention for established hip and joint disease: one tablespoon minced leaves with midday and evening meal, or three tablets twice daily, five days a week until the condition improves.²⁷ Turmeric and boswellia, both documented as anti-inflammatory supports working through pathways distinct from the NSAID mechanism and without the cartilage-damaging signal.²⁸ Alfalfa for the thin, nervous animal with arthritic tendency. From Pitcairn’s homeopathic repertory: Rhus toxicodendron 6c for the dog whose stiffness is worst on rising and improves with movement. Bryonia 6c for the dog whose pain is worse with movement. Belladonna 6c when there is visible heat and inflammation at the joint. Nux vomica 6c when the animal becomes irritable and withdraws during a pain flare.²⁹

Weight loss, when the dog is overweight, removes mechanical load from a joint attempting to repair under conditions working against repair. Appropriate exercise, varied terrain, swimming, massage, acupuncture, and chiropractic adjustment round out the practitioner toolkit.

The practitioners who do this work report consistent patterns. Dogs taken off kibble and the annual schedule, moved onto fresh food and appropriate exercise, often become more mobile within weeks. Conditions the general-practice clinic had classified as managed-for-life sometimes resolve. Some joint damage is structural and will not reverse, so the arthritic animal does not always return to young-dog movement. The trajectory bends. The dog becomes more comfortable, carries less pharmaceutical load, and often lives longer than the generalist timeline predicts. These are clinical observations, not controlled trial outcomes, which have not been funded and are unlikely to be. What exists is decades of convergent experience across the holistic veterinary literature.

What to Ask at the Next Appointment

The vet who proposes Adequan should be able to answer the following questions. The responses are diagnostic in themselves.

What is the mechanism of action of Adequan in canine joints? The manufacturer’s own package insert states the mechanism is not known.

What did the FDA subacute toxicity study document at the therapeutic dose? Intramuscular inflammation, hemorrhage, and degeneration in all three PSGAG-treated groups.

How many dogs were in the field trial supporting efficacy, and for how long? Fifty-one across three practices, four weeks.

What was the placebo response rate? Thirty-three percent at final evaluation.

Which inputs have been investigated as contributors to this dog’s joint disease? The vaccination history. The diet. The body weight relative to breed standard. The exercise pattern. The history of prior pharmaceutical treatment.

Which organs will be monitored during and after the Adequan course? The approval record identifies the liver, kidneys, and clotting system as sites of concern at supratherapeutic doses.

What is the plan if the eight-injection course does not produce improvement? The approval record contains no safety or efficacy data beyond 13 weeks. Repeat courses, maintenance dosing, and combination with NSAIDs are off-label.

A practitioner who answers these questions with specificity, including acknowledgment of the uncertainties the FDA record contains, is a practitioner the reader can continue to work with. A practitioner who treats the questions as hostile, or who cannot answer them, is a practitioner the reader has already outgrown.

Her Dog

The dog in the reader’s house has osteoarthritis for specific reasons: vaccination load, commercial-food toxic burden, breed-fixed structural vulnerability, mechanical overload from kibble-induced weight gain, and prior pharmaceutical exposure that damaged the cartilage her body was attempting to maintain. The combination differs across animals. The categories are the same across the population.

The honest distinction is between the damage already done and the damage still being added. The past damage cannot be undone. The aluminum deposited in muscle and lymphatic tissue over years of injections stays where it was deposited. The cartilage that is gone is gone. The sensitization that occurred is on the biological record.

What can be stopped is the ongoing contribution. The food can be changed starting this week. No further vaccinations are medically justified for this dog; rabies is a legal question the owner will have to work through separately. The weight, if it is above breed standard, can come down with the dietary change. The NSAID, if she is on one, can be tapered under supervision. The connective tissue she still has can be supported with whole-food inputs and, if the terrain demands it, with sodium ascorbate at bowel tolerance. The joint can be worked within its range through appropriate exercise, massage, and acupuncture. Pain can be managed through herbs and homeopathy that do not themselves accelerate the breakdown.

The body that produced the damage will do whatever repair remains possible. The repair is partial where the damage is structural. The trajectory bends either way. The injection does not do the healing. The injection suppresses one marker of a sequence that continues underneath, and the toxicity record documents that it adds its own damage at the dose prescribed.

Her dog is a specific animal in a specific house whose joint is breaking down for identifiable reasons. The ongoing contribution is addressable. The past contribution is not. The question the vet put on the table (which injection?) is the wrong question. The question underneath it (what is still damaging the joint, and how do we stop damaging it?) is the one that moves the dog toward a different trajectory than the one Adequan is prescribed to manage.

For the next dog in the household, the cascade is preventable. For this dog, it can be interrupted. That is the honest promise.

The documents are public. The mechanism is unknown by the manufacturer’s own admission. The muscle damage finding is in the approval record. The dog is in the room.

How to Explain It to a Six-Year-Old

Your dog’s hip hurts because things have been breaking it. Not all at once. A little bit at a time, over years.

Some of the hurt came from the shots the vet gives her every year. Some came from the food we feed her out of the bag. Some came from her being heavier than she should be. The pills we gave her when her hip first hurt took away some of the pain and some of what her body uses to fix the hip.

The vet wants to give her a new shot now. The new shot is made from cow bones that got changed with chemicals in a factory. The company that makes the shot does not actually know how the shot works. The paperwork that says the shot is allowed to be sold also says the shot hurts the muscle where you put it, even at the small amount they tell the vet to use.

There is a different way to help her. Give her real food, the kind a wolf would eat, with bones and meat and vegetables and good oils. Stop the yearly shots she does not need. Help her carry less weight. Give her herbs and time outside, and move her gently. Her body still knows how to fix her hip. It just needs you to stop putting in the things that are breaking it.

The shot does not fix the hip. The shot covers up how much the hip is hurting while the things that are breaking it keep breaking it. Your dog does the fixing. Your job is to let her.

References

Freedom of Information Summary, NADA 141-038, “Adequan Canine,” page 21. US Food and Drug Administration, Center for Veterinary Medicine, approved July 15, 1997. Luitpold Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Shirley, NY. Freedom of Information Summary, NADA 141-038, page 22. Freedom of Information Summary, NADA 141-038, pages 20-22, “Terminal Studies” and “Significant Findings: Subacute Toxicity Study in Dogs,” including Table 4. Adequan Canine Package Insert, revised 1/19. American Regent, Inc., Shirley, NY. “The specific mechanism of action of Adequan in canine joints is not known.” IN975 MG #44454. Adequan Canine Package Insert, “Description” section: “polysulfated glycosaminoglycan is a semi-synthetic glycosaminoglycan prepared by extracting glycosaminoglycans (GAGs) from bovine tracheal cartilage... containing 3 to 4 sulfate esters per disaccharide unit.” Historical lineage via Arteparon (Luitpold-Werk Munich) documented in Freedom of Information Summary NADA 141-038, pages 2 and 19. Adequan Canine Package Insert, “Contraindications” section: “PSGAG is a synthetic heparinoid; do not use in dogs with known or suspected bleeding disorders.” Freedom of Information Summary, NADA 141-038, pages 5-6, Study 2: Controlled Field Trial, Centers 1-3 (Oceanside, CA; Bedford Heights, OH; Springfield, MO). Freedom of Information Summary, NADA 141-038, page 17, “p-values for dose effect for variables expressed as percent change from baseline.” Field trial exclusion criteria, pages 7-8. Freedom of Information Summary, NADA 141-038, page 17, “Percent Responders (Experimental Unit: Dog),” Fisher’s Exact Test, p = 0.0025 at final evaluation. Adequan Canine Package Insert, “Post Approval Experience (2014)” section. Adequan Canine Package Insert, “Precautions” section: “The safe use of Adequan Canine used in breeding, pregnant, or lactating dogs has not been evaluated.” Adequan I.M. (equine) Package Insert, NADA 140-901, “Precautions” section: “The safe use of Adequan i.m. Multi-Dose in horses used for breeding purposes, during pregnancy, or in lactating mares has not been evaluated.” American Regent, Inc., Shirley, NY. Hannan N., Ghosh P., Bellenger C., Taylor T., “Systemic Administration of Glycosaminoglycan (Arteparon) Provides Partial Protection of Articular Cartilage from Damage Produced by Meniscectomy in the Canine,” Journal of Orthopaedic Research 5 (1987): 47-59. Altman R., Dean D., Muniz O., Howell D., “Therapeutic Treatment of Canine Osteoarthritis with Glycosaminoglycan Polysulfuric Acid Ester,” Arthritis and Rheumatism 32:10 (1989): 1300-1307. Freedom of Information Summary, NADA 141-038, pages 3-5, Study 1: “Distribution of Tritium-Labeled PSGAG in Canine Serum, Synovial Fluid, and Articular Cartilage After Intramuscular Injection.” Catherine O’Driscoll, What Vets Don’t Tell You About Vaccines, 2nd ed. (Abbeywood Publishing, 1998). Canine Health Concern survey data on the temporal association between vaccination and arthritis in dogs. Phillips T.R., Jensen J.L., Rubino M.J., Yang W.C., Schultz R.D., “Effects of Vaccines on the Canine Immune System,” Canadian Journal of Veterinary Research 53 (1989). Richard H. Pitcairn, DVM, PhD, and Susan Hubble Pitcairn, Dr. Pitcairn’s Complete Guide to Natural Health for Dogs and Cats, 4th ed. (Emmaus, PA: Rodale, 2017), section on Hip Dysplasia and section on Arthritis. Ann N. Martin, Food Pets Die For: Shocking Facts About Pet Food, 3rd ed. (Troutdale, OR: NewSage Press, 2008), on the rendering industry intake stream and denaturing agents. Shawn Messonnier, DVM, Natural Health Bible for Dogs and Cats (New York: Three Rivers Press, 2001), section on NSAIDs: “Many of the nonsteroidal medications destroy cartilage. They do this by inhibiting the enzymes necessary for the multiplication of the chondrocytes and the synthesis of proteoglycans.” Messonnier, Natural Health Bible, citing Pfizer Animal Health Technical Bulletin, “First-Year Clinical Experience with Rimadyl (carprofen): Assessment of Product Safety, May 1998” and “Update: Two Years (1997-1998) Clinical Experience with Rimadyl (carprofen), August 1999.” Rimadyl (carprofen), EtoGesic (etodolac), and Metacam (meloxicam) manufacturer package inserts, cited in Messonnier, Natural Health Bible. Oral chondroitin absorption studies cited in Messonnier, Natural Health Bible, section on Chondroitin. Rabbit study of oral vs. injected chondroitin in damaged knee cartilage at 84 days, cited in Messonnier, Natural Health Bible, section on Chondroitin. Canine Health Concern diet survey, cited in O’Driscoll, What Vets Don’t Tell You About Vaccines: 85% drop in veterinary visits reported by owners who switched from commercial to natural whole-food diet. Tom Phillips, DVM, and Ron Schultz, PhD, “Canine and Feline Vaccines,” in Current Veterinary Therapy XI (Philadelphia: W.B. Saunders, 1992); Schultz, “Are We Vaccinating Too Much?” Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association, August 15, 1995. Wendell Belfield, DVM, hip dysplasia prevention protocol in eight litters of German Shepherd puppies born to dysplastic parents, originally published Veterinary Medicine/Small Animal Clinician, 1976. Protocol summarized in Pitcairn and Pitcairn, Dr. Pitcairn’s Complete Guide, section on Hip Dysplasia, and in Martin Zucker, The Veterinarians’ Guide to Natural Remedies for Dogs (New York: Three Rivers Press, 1999). Juliette de Baïracli Levy, The Complete Herbal Handbook for the Dog and Cat, 6th ed. (London: Faber and Faber, 1992), section on Hip Dysplasia: comfrey leaf dosing protocol. Messonnier, Natural Health Bible, sections on Boswellia and Turmeric. Pitcairn and Pitcairn, Dr. Pitcairn’s Complete Guide, section on Arthritis: Rhus toxicodendron 6c, Bryonia 6c, Belladonna 6c, Nux vomica 6c homeopathic indications.

Also drawn on throughout: Unbekoming, What Your Vet Can’t Tell You: The Root Causes of Chronic Disease in Dogs and Cats (2026); Unbekoming, “13 Things Your Vet Was Trained Not to Tell You” (September 2026); Alfred J. Plechner, DVM, and Martin Zucker, Pet Allergies: Remedies for an Epidemic (Inglewood, CA: Very Healthy Enterprises, 1986), for the breed-specific vulnerability data in the terrain reframe section; and Martin Zucker, The Veterinarians’ Guide to Natural Remedies for Dogs and The Veterinarians’ Guide to Natural Remedies for Cats (New York: Three Rivers Press, 1999), for the practitioner-outcome observations in the alternatives section.