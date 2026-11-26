A late-2026 piece on what twenty-eight years of pathology reproducibility studies actually say about cancer diagnosis, drawn from the material medicine itself has published. The essay was prompted by Thomas Cowan’s weekly webinar of November 18, 2026,⁷ in which he read passages from H. Gilbert Welch’s Should I Be Tested for Cancer? (2004) that gave this piece its three primary studies. What follows examines those studies in their own right.

The studies examined in sections I to VI use the vocabulary of conventional oncology: “cancer,” “tumor,” “ductal carcinoma in situ,” “invasive,” “malignant.” These are the terms the cited pathologists used in the cited journals. A biopsy report would carry them now. Through those sections the analysis is of the research itself: its methodology and what it found. In section VII a different frame enters, and with it a different account of what tissue pathology represents. The essay tries not to blur the two registers. Where the first register speaks, the establishment is reporting on itself.

26 pathologists, 30 slides, agreement in 8

Twenty-six community pathologists in New Hampshire were given thirty breast biopsy slides and asked whether each one showed cancer. On eight of the thirty, they all agreed. On four of those eight, they disagreed on whether the cancer was invasive, the distinction that determines whether a woman has a lumpectomy or a mastectomy.

The study was conducted by Wendy Wells and colleagues at Dartmouth Medical School and published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute in January 1998.¹ The participating pathologists were twenty-six of the forty-four eligible community practitioners in the state. The slides were selected at random from a statewide pathology database. The four categories available to the readers were benign, benign with atypia, noninvasive malignant, and invasive malignant. The paper was significant enough to the journal’s editors that they commissioned an accompanying editorial, “When and to what end do pathologists agree?”, by the Vanderbilt breast pathologist David L. Page, published in the same issue.²

The treatment that follows a cancer diagnosis, from the operating room onward, flows from this kind of slide reading. What Wells reported has been extended, not displaced, in the twenty-eight years since.

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The specialists disagreed too

Melanocytic lesions test the discipline differently from breast tissue. In 1996, Human Pathology published a study by Edward Farmer, Robert Gonin, and Michael Hanna titled “Discordance in the histopathologic diagnosis of melanoma and melanocytic nevi between expert pathologists.”³

Eight expert pathologists were convened. These were specialists in melanocytic tumors, the pigmented skin lesions that may or may not be melanoma. Each submitted five specimens from his own practice. From the combined pool, thirty-seven were selected for review. Each pathologist then independently categorized each slide as benign (melanocytic nevus), malignant (melanoma), or indeterminate.

Reproducibility was measured using Cohen’s kappa statistic, which compares observed agreement to the level expected by chance. A kappa of 1.0 indicates perfect agreement. A kappa of 0 indicates agreement no better than chance. Values between 0.4 and 0.6 are conventionally classified as “moderate.” The combined kappa for the eight observers across three diagnostic categories was 0.50.

The way pathologists reach these diagnoses is worth describing. A biopsy slide is stained with hematoxylin and eosin, two dyes that make cell nuclei appear purple-blue and cytoplasm pink. The pathologist examines the stained tissue under a microscope and reads two features: the tissue’s architecture, meaning how the cells are arranged and whether that pattern departs from normal structure, and the appearance of the cells themselves, including nuclear size, variation between neighboring cells, and visible cell division. From these features the pathologist assigns a diagnostic category. Additional tests (immunohistochemistry, chromosome analysis) are used in some cancers to confirm specific subtypes. The primary judgment, the one producing the Farmer and Wells and Elmore agreement rates, is made from reading the stained slide.

Eight specialists trained to read these features, looking at thirty-seven slides, produced agreement at kappa 0.50. What that figure means in practice: when one specialist called a slide melanoma, there was a meaningful chance the next specialist looking at the same slide would not.

“But melanoma is uniquely hard”

The predictable objection: melanocytic lesions sit at the hard edge of pathology. Of course specialists disagree about borderline cases. Pick a more conventional cancer such as breast or prostate, and the agreement rate improves. The objection is not wrong. It is just not sufficient.

In March 2015, the Journal of the American Medical Association published a study by Joann Elmore and colleagues titled “Diagnostic Concordance Among Pathologists Interpreting Breast Biopsy Specimens.”⁴ The scale was larger than Farmer’s: 115 pathologists instead of 8, across eight states (Alaska, Maine, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Oregon, Vermont, and Washington), drawing from a test set of 240 breast biopsy specimens with each pathologist reading a 60-slide subset. The specimens came from the Breast Cancer Surveillance Consortium registries in New Hampshire and Vermont. Each case had a reference diagnosis established by a three-pathologist expert panel. The study was funded by the National Cancer Institute.

Overall agreement between participating pathologists and the reference diagnoses was 75.3 percent. Invasive cancer, the clearest category, produced concordance of 96 percent. Benign without atypia produced 87 percent. Ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS), the category that triggers the lumpectomy-versus-mastectomy decision and the radiation debate, produced 84 percent. Atypia, the category immediately below DCIS and the one that fills biopsy reports in women who do not yet have cancer, produced 48 percent.

The Elmore study was not an outside critique. It was published in JAMA by pathologists working on the problem from within the system, funded by the National Cancer Institute, using cases drawn from the Breast Cancer Surveillance Consortium. The establishment is reporting on itself.

The direction of the error in the atypia category is more pointed than the headline concordance rate suggests. Of the atypia cases, 35 percent were overinterpreted by the participating pathologists, read as DCIS or invasive cancer where the expert panel had read atypia. Seventeen percent were underinterpreted as benign without atypia. Translated: a woman whose slide an expert panel would classify as atypia had a roughly one-in-three chance that the pathologist on rotation would tell her she had cancer.

The DCIS line matters too. Many women diagnosed with DCIS, if left untreated, would never progress to invasive cancer. The overdiagnosis of DCIS in screened populations is one of the better-documented findings in the breast cancer epidemiology literature. When one in six DCIS readings disagrees with the expert panel in a condition whose natural history is already uncertain, the decision about how aggressive the treatment should be hangs on which pathologist saw the slide.

The melanoma objection does not survive the breast biopsy data.

What the New Hampshire pathologists found

Return to the Wells 1998 study with the Elmore numbers in view.

Of the thirty slides in Wells, sixteen were read as cancer by at least one pathologist. On eight of those sixteen, all twenty-six agreed cancer was present. On the other eight, some saw cancer and others did not. Of the eight unanimous cancer calls, only four produced consensus on whether the cancer was invasive, the question that drives surgical and treatment decisions.

The paper’s authors described the levels of agreement as moderate and recommended a quality assurance program for New Hampshire breast pathology practice. The slides were not a selection of hard cases. They were drawn randomly from the state’s breast pathology record.

What the rate means in individual terms: a fifty-year-old woman in New Hampshire in 1998 had a breast biopsy. Her slide went to the community pathologist on rotation that week. If her slide resembled the sixteen contested slides in the Wells sample, whether she was told she had cancer depended on which pathologist read it. If she was told she had cancer, whether she was told it was invasive, and therefore how she was treated, depended on the same accident.

A note on H. Gilbert Welch

The three studies above were first brought together for a general audience in the 2004 book Should I Be Tested for Cancer? Maybe Not and Here’s Why, by H. Gilbert Welch, then a Dartmouth epidemiologist and internist.⁵ The book is still in print through the University of California Press.

A verification point before proceeding. The specific slide-by-slide breakdown used in sections I and IV (16 of 30 with any cancer call, 8 of 30 unanimous, 4 of 8 disagreeing on invasion) appears in Welch’s chapter-length treatment of the Wells paper. The Wells paper’s own abstract reports only the overall agreement level as moderate. The breakdown comes from either Welch’s exposition or the full text of the Wells paper itself; Welch is the route by which the specifics have reached a general audience.

Anyone searching Welch’s name immediately finds that he resigned from Dartmouth in September 2018 after a twenty-one-month research misconduct investigation. The dispute concerned a figure in a 2016 New England Journal of Medicine paper on breast cancer tumor size and mammography, lead-authored by Welch. His Dartmouth colleague Samir Soneji alleged that the figure drew on his unpublished analyses without appropriate credit. Dartmouth’s internal process concluded that Welch had engaged in plagiarism. Welch disputed the finding, characterizing it as an authorship and credit dispute rather than research misconduct. The New England Journal of Medicine declined to retract or correct the paper and told the Associated Press that it viewed the matter as Welch did. The U.S. Office of Research Integrity reached the same view. Welch resigned and took a position at the Center for Surgery and Public Health at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where he has continued to publish in the New England Journal of Medicine and elsewhere.⁶

The question for this essay is what, if anything, the 2018 dispute implies about the three studies cited above.

None of the three is Welch’s work. The 1996 Farmer paper is a convened expert-panel study published in Human Pathology. Wendy Wells, lead author of the 1998 Dartmouth study, is unrelated to Gilbert Welch; she is a pathologist by training and her paper appeared six years before his book. The Elmore 2015 study comes from a group at the University of Washington and UCLA, eleven years after Welch’s book, with no Dartmouth involvement.

The 2018 dispute concerns a specific figure in a specific 2016 paper on which Welch was lead author. Whether a reader finds the dispute disqualifying for Welch’s own work is a separate question from whether the three pathologist studies hold up. The pathologist studies stand on their own citations.

No gold standard

The pathologist disagreement is disagreement with no verified answer against which to assess who got it right.

For most medical tests, an external reference exists. A pregnancy test can be validated against the subsequent appearance (or non-appearance) of a baby. A cholesterol number is a direct measurement of a substance in blood, verifiable by a second lab.

For cancer diagnosis, no such external check exists. The pathologist’s reading of the slide is itself the standard. When two pathologists disagree, there is no further test that reveals which was right. What medicine does instead is look at prognosis: do the patients called “invasive cancer” progress to the outcomes their diagnosis predicts, and do the patients called “no cancer” remain well? When the diagnoses correlate with eventual clinical outcomes, the system is held to be working.

That verification work has not been done at the individual-patient level. The link between a pathologist’s grade and what actually happens to a specific patient, case by case, is loose. Some patients diagnosed with aggressive cancer live for years without treatment; others diagnosed with early-stage disease progress rapidly despite it. Across a large population the correlation between pathology grade and clinical outcome is well documented. The population correlation does not tell any individual patient whether the diagnosis on the biopsy report was right.

The problem compounds at the level of the reference standard itself. In the Elmore study, the “expert consensus” against which 115 pathologists were measured was itself produced by three expert pathologists interpreting each slide independently and then resolving disagreements by discussion. On a quarter of the 240 cases, the three experts did not initially agree with each other. The 75.3 percent concordance rate the study reports is agreement between the participating pathologists and a reference standard constructed in meetings. The reference was the output of a process, not an outside measurement.

What the population correlation does tell us is that the pathology reading has some predictive value. Whether that predictive value comes from the cellular features the pathologist is nominally reading, or from some other property of the tissue correlated with them, is a different question. The pathologists are reading something. What they are reading may not be what they think they are reading.

Another framework

A different reading of the evidence starts from the observation that the tumor itself may not be the disease.

Thomas Cowan, a family physician who has written several books on terrain medicine, puts the case as follows.⁷ The body, faced with substances it cannot excrete and cannot allow into general circulation, sequesters them. It encapsulates them in a specific location, walling them off from the rest of the organism. What a pathologist sees under the microscope, in this account, is the sequestration process: the tissue the body has produced to contain whatever has been introduced into it. The disturbed architecture and the abnormal-looking cells are the body’s work. The pathologist is reading a response to injury.

Two consequences follow. The first concerns the microorganisms found at tumor sites. Under the sequestration account, bacteria and fungi arrive after the walling-off is underway, as part of the body’s cleanup response. The body recruits these organisms to help break down material it cannot process directly. When medicine kills the microorganisms with antibiotics or antifungals, the sequestered material remains, and the cleanup response is impaired.

The second consequence concerns pathologist disagreement. If what the pathologist sees is the body’s response to injury rather than a discrete disease entity, variability in the reading becomes expected. The Farmer kappa of 0.50 among melanoma specialists, the Elmore 48 percent on atypia, the Wells consensus in only 8 of 30 slides on breast tissue: these are what a framework that locates cancer in the body’s response, rather than in a specific cellular malfunction, would predict.

Cowan’s full argument appears in Cancer and the New Biology of Water (2019) and in his weekly webinar. This essay has sketched the sequestration framework only enough to show that the Wells and Elmore and Farmer numbers can be read a second way. Whether the sequestration framework is correct is a question for a different essay. What this essay establishes is that the establishment’s own data are consistent with a framework in which pathologist disagreement is unsurprising, because the pathologists are not reading what they think they are.

What this means for a woman with a lump

The 1998 Wells figures have not been displaced in the twenty-eight years since publication. Elmore 2015 extended the pattern to a 240-slide test set and 115 readers across eight states, and Farmer’s 1996 melanoma kappa of 0.50 has been reproduced in subsequent panels.

A woman with a breast lump in 2026 goes through a process that depends, at its decisive step, on a slide reading with the numbers above. If her slide is one of the clear cases, a straightforward invasive carcinoma, her pathologist is very likely to call it correctly. If her slide is one of the sixteen out of thirty in Wells, or one of the atypia cases that scored 48 percent in Elmore (where 35 percent of readings overcalled the diagnosis as cancer), the call she receives depends on who reads it. The treatment that follows, from the choice of surgery to the choice of adjuvant therapy, flows from a reading the next pathologist might reasonably not agree with.

That is the material the establishment publishes about itself.

How to Explain It to a Six-Year-Old

A school has thirty paintings in the hallway. Twenty-six art teachers who all studied art and all look at the same paintings are asked to decide, for each painting, whether it shows a dog or a cat.

For eight of the thirty paintings, every teacher agrees. For the other twenty-two, they disagree with each other. Even in the eight they agree about, half the time they can’t agree on whether the dog is running or sitting down.

Now imagine that what the teachers decide will determine which classroom you go into, and whether you get medicine that will make you sick for months.

That is what we do when we decide if someone has cancer.

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