Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
4h

FRAUD AND DECEPTION FOR PROFIT. THIS IS THE CONTEXT OF VACCINE-RELATED CORRUPTION. When massive financial interests lie behind medical research, the question should not merely be, "What does the consensus say?" but rather, "How was that consensus reached, and who funded the studies that support it?"

For years, Children’s Health Defense has published articles, analyses, and reviews questioning the conclusions of fraudulent, misleading studies that claim vaccines have no link to autism—pointing out that these studies often contain significant limitations and potential conflicts of interest.

Is it biologically inconsequential to administer so many vaccines—with their various antigens, adjuvants, and other components—to an organism whose immune system and brain are still developing? This is precisely the kind of question that should be investigated with complete independence, examining not only each vaccine individually but also the effects of cumulative exposure and various combinations.

Children become ill due to reactions triggered by vaccines. Despite adjustments, there are 11 recommended vaccines, plus another 6 administered based on medical criteria—all of which can lead to illness and death. Furthermore, there is another critical issue: the immense vaccination burden placed on some children during the very first months of life.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/autism/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/autism/vaccines-and-autism/?itm_term=autism-page

A landmark peer-reviewed study reveals that vaccination is a significant risk factor for autism. Most importantly, by systematically evaluating all known risk factors for autism, the study finds that routine childhood vaccination—both in terms of combined doses and early administration—represents a significant, modifiable risk factor for autism within a broader, multifactorial framework. We observe that 79% of the studies evaluating vaccines or their components (107 out of 136) presented evidence consistent with a link between vaccines and autism. This evidence converged across the epidemiological, clinical, mechanistic, toxicological, and neuropathological domains.

McCullough explains to Schmitt—a first-time father who declined all vaccines for his baby—a report recently published by the McCullough Foundation in the *Journal of Independent Medicine* regarding risk factors for autism. Key findings:

----Healthy, full-term infants with no family history of autism and no maternal exposure have no predisposing risk factors and remain healthier if they do not receive any vaccines during childhood.

https://www.globalresearch.ca/peer-reviewed-study-finds-vaccination-major-risk-factor-autism/5926313 (June 2026)

https://www.globalresearch.ca/dr-mccullough-maha-went-wrong/5930839 By Dr. Peter McCullough (June 2026)

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annapolis73's avatar
annapolis73
1h

We are one of the families that "lit the fire" well before the Poling case. We sued Phrma vaccine makers in 2002 after years of research and consultation with other families that had been dismissed in State Courts. Our attorneys alleged that it was Thimerosal ( Hg) as preservative and therefore not part of the "vaccine" and not subject to NCVIA 1986, which triggered the poisoning of our son ( underlying conditions not known) and subsequent diagnoses (several) which began with PDD-NOS and then into "autism". They sued in U.S. District Court, which had not been done before. They got the case in front of Judge Weinstein, the mass tort presiding Judge who handled Agent Orange and Tobacco in NY State. The facts were incontrovertible and the case was "stayed". First time ever.

Congress attached the 'Eli Lilly" rider to the upcoming Homeland Security Act weeks later making it "official" that Thimerosal was protected as well. The fix was in. The Judge accepted the motion to dismiss by the defendants and we were on the way to USCFC under the VICP. We were utlimately dismissed by the technicality of the 36 month statute of limitations. NO tolling there. Even for minors. Niether if one is rendered incompetent. Contrary to all civil law in any State or U.S. Distrcit Court jurisdiction of tort claims. The Special Masters in USCFC are puppets of the "kangaroo" administrative rules set by the Congress. We and many more were denied due process and the SCOTUS refused to hear the appeals ( see Cloer v. HHS). Our case was behind theirs as the line of petitioners went.

Our son is 34 now. He requires 24/7/365 care and we do whatever it takes. It is our entire lives. We'd guess, just based on the Poling standard that we are owed at least $25 million. The pain and suffering is incalcuable.

He recieved mulitple vaccines from multi-dose vials one day at around 18 months, had 104 fever and life as we knew it was over. For four people. Not one.

In 1994 at time of the incocualtions, the only reference I had ever heard to "austim" was 'Rain Man." Since then, the wordsmiths of the defintions have massaged and manipulated the condition over and over to avoid exactly what the Polin case proved. It is purposeful bullshit. The only thing that ever mattered was the money. Some were and still are being sacfriced today.

The 'village" is not safe. We only pretend to be "civiilzed." Those who have profited from all of this would string me up in a minute if I sought retribution by those laws of the jungle. We pretend to be "free."

There is no liberty without justice.

https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/senate-bill/3853

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