This essay engages material framed in establishment terms (autism, mitochondrial dysfunction, vaccine court, encephalopathy, genetic predisposition). Those terms appear in quotation, attribution, and reference titles throughout. The terrain paradigm operates in the author’s own analytical voice. The shifts between registers are deliberate and the reader is asked to track them. The primary source for the Girardian framework is René Girard, Violence and the Sacred (1972, English translation 1977). The primary source for the case history is J.B. Handley, How to End the Autism Epidemic (Chelsea Green, 2018), with primary documents quoted where available.

This essay is part of a sequence reading the medical apparatus through frameworks outside medicine. The Fountainhead (November 5, 2026) specified the religion the apparatus is a sacrament of, tracing it to the Rousseauian political-theological settlement enacted in American life between 1829 and 1837, and convened four October essays applying Peterson (The Tyrannical Father, October 14), Hoffer (Faith in the Needle, October 21), Becker (The Immunity Bath, October 25), and Mendelsohn (The 12 Rituals of Modern Medicine, October 28) to specific features of the apparatus. The Offering (November 9) added the second archetypal face, pairing with The Tyrannical Father through Neumann’s Great Mother. The Sealed Child applies Girard’s sacrificial anthropology to a specific operation these readings approach but do not analyze: the concealment of a single casualty whose visibility would collapse the ritual.

I. Athens, Georgia

Hannah Poling is an adult now. She has not spoken in public since she was a child. Her father, Jon Poling, a neurologist trained at Georgetown and practicing at Athens Neurological Associates since 2001, has not spoken publicly about her case since the United States government finalized its settlement with his family.¹ The settlement was in the amount of twenty million dollars. The silence was its condition. He treats patients. The sealed documents remain sealed, and his daughter remains the one person about whom nothing new can be said.

What happened to her is documented up to the edge of what the settlement closed. On July 19, 2000, at nineteen months of age, Hannah Poling received the vaccines scheduled for that appointment at her pediatrician’s office. Within forty-eight hours, the regression began. A bright, verbal toddler who could whistle on command slipped, in her father’s later words to the press, “like a dimmer switch being turned down.”² She lost language. She lost responsiveness. She acquired what the United States Division of Vaccine Injury Compensation would later describe, in writing, as “a regressive encephalopathy with features of autism spectrum disorder.”³

She has not recovered. She is now a young woman who requires lifelong care. Her family has what the government agreed to pay. The country has what the government agreed to say. The two things are the same transaction.

What follows is an attempt to describe the transaction in the only vocabulary that reaches its structure.

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II. The Record, Up to the Line

By the time her clinical course had stabilized, Hannah Poling was under the care of what Handley calls “the most sophisticated autism research center in the world.”⁴ Her father had, by that point, completed his residency at Kennedy Krieger Institute in Baltimore in the late 1990s. The senior physician overseeing her case was Dr. Andrew Zimmerman, the lead neurologist at Kennedy Krieger’s autism research program, whom the United States government would later rely on as an expert witness in the Omnibus Autism Proceeding. Dr. Richard Kelley, the director of Kennedy Krieger’s laboratory, joined the investigation.⁵

In 2006, Jon Poling and Andrew Zimmerman, along with two other authors, published a case report in the Journal of Child Neurology. The title: “Developmental Regression and Mitochondrial Dysfunction in a Child with Autism.” The child was Hannah. The paper described her clinical course, her metabolic findings, and the temporal relationship between her vaccinations and her regression.⁶ The two physicians used the data from this one child to revisit their entire patient population, and they concluded, as Handley summarizes their finding, that there existed “a vulnerable subset of children who regress into autism after vaccines because they have mitochondrial issues that may not be detected.”⁷

One year later, on November 30, 2007, Dr. Zimmerman put his professional opinion in a two-page letter to the Polings’ attorney, Clifford Shoemaker. He stated, with what he called “a reasonable degree of medical certainty,” his conclusion as to what had happened to Hannah. His exact words: “The cause for regressive encephalopathy in Hannah at age 19 months was underlying mitochondrial dysfunction, exacerbated by vaccine-induced fever and immune stimulation that exceeded metabolic energy reserves. This acute expenditure of metabolic reserves led to permanent irreversible brain injury. Thus, if not for this event [her vaccinations], Hannah may have led a normal and productive life.”⁸

At that moment, Hannah Poling was one of three test cases chosen to represent the Omnibus Autism Proceeding, a consolidated vaccine court docket covering roughly 5,500 families seeking compensation for what medicine calls vaccine-induced autism. Her case had been selected, in the account of attorneys for the families, for “its robustness and defensibility.”⁹ She was to be the case the vaccine industry’s defenders could not dismiss.

She would not be. The Department of Justice attorneys, learning what Dr. Zimmerman believed and had put in writing, did something the attorneys representing the families did not expect. They conceded her case. Not in open court. Not on the record of the Omnibus. They conceded it quietly, settled it confidentially, and removed it from the docket before Dr. Zimmerman could take the witness stand. The settlement was accompanied by a gag order on the family.¹⁰

The Omnibus went forward without her. In 2009, the vaccine court ruled against the remaining families. The written testimony relied upon against them included an earlier memo by Dr. Zimmerman, written before his opinion changed, about a different child. His later opinion, the one that had triggered the government’s settlement with the Polings, was never heard by that court.¹¹

In early 2008, one of the attorneys representing the families leaked the Poling settlement document to the journalist David Kirby. Most of us would not know Hannah Poling exists if that leak had not occurred.¹²

The final settlement, finalized in September 2010, provided $1.5 million for first-year expenses together with annuity payments of over $500,000 per year, estimated by the CBS News reporting and by actuarial projections to total more than twenty million dollars over Hannah’s lifetime.¹³ The gag held. Within a short period, as Handley notes, “the Polings disappeared from the public, never to be heard from again.”¹⁴

That is the record up to the line the settlement drew. What is on the other side of the line is what the settlement was designed to keep on the other side of the line.

III. The Thesis the Rite Depends On

René Girard, writing in Violence and the Sacred, observed that human societies organize themselves around a ritual at the center, and that the ritual’s architecture, across cultures that could not have borrowed from one another, is strikingly consistent. The ritual selects a victim. The victim’s suffering restores the community’s order. The participants experience the restoration as proof that the ritual works and that the victim’s role in producing the crisis has been accurately identified. The whole arrangement depends on one condition above all others. The community must not see what it has actually done.

“Sacrificial substitution implies a degree of misunderstanding,” Girard writes. “Its vitality as an institution depends on its ability to conceal the displacement upon which the rite is based. It must never lose sight entirely, however, of the original object, or cease to be aware of the act of transference from that object to the surrogate victim; without that awareness no substitution can take place and the sacrifice loses all efficacy.”¹⁵

The sentence is doing serious work. The sacrifice functions because the community believes the victim deserved what happened, or at least that the suffering of this particular one was necessary for the preservation of the many. The moment the community sees the victim as innocent, the ritual’s central claim becomes untenable. The participants cannot continue to perform the ritual while admitting that the victim was not responsible for the crisis the ritual was meant to resolve. The social order built on the ritual becomes unsustainable. Everyone who participated has to see themselves as what they are.

This is why, Girard argues, every sacrificial culture develops elaborate techniques for not seeing. The victim is reframed, and the crime is relocated into something about the victim’s own constitution. The language shifts just enough to make the thing describable in terms that keep the mechanism invisible. The community that performs the ritual does not experience itself as choosing concealment. It experiences itself as describing what happened in accurate terms. The myth does not announce itself as myth. The myth is simply what the community says.

Girard notes that “the surrogate victim plays the same role on the collective level as the objects the shamans claim to extract from their patients play on the individual level, objects that are then identified as the cause of the illness.”¹⁶ The shaman shows the villagers a stone or a bone and announces that this is what caused the condition. The villagers agree. The condition has been located. The condition has been expelled. The real cause, which may be something the villagers themselves are doing, and which the villagers could in principle stop doing if they knew, is no longer the question.

Girard calls this operation “the most formidable and influential illusion and mystification in the whole range of human experience.”¹⁷ Its efficacy depends, he argues, on its depriving participants of knowledge of what they are doing. The participants are not told the truth about their own ritual and then persuaded to overlook it. They are supplied with a different description, which they accept as the true description, and from the inside of which the ritual appears not as sacrifice but as something else. The word swapped in may be medicine, or public health, or justice. The structure does not change.

Hannah Poling is the thing the ritual is designed not to show. That is why the government paid twenty million dollars not to have her described. The payment was not compensation in the ordinary legal sense. It was the price of the concealment on which the ritual depends.

IV. The Sacred Double

The pharmakos was the human being that ancient Greek cities kept at public expense, Girard reminds us, and killed at the festivals or in moments of civic disaster. The pharmakos was a scapegoat in the oldest sense. The city fed him. The city expelled him. Both gestures were parts of the same ritual.

“Even in fifth century Greece, the Athens of the great tragedians, human sacrifice had not, it seems, completely disappeared,” Girard writes. “The practice was perpetuated in the form of the pharmakos, maintained by the city at its own expense and slaughtered at the appointed festivals as well as at a moment of civic disaster.”¹⁸

The structural feature worth noticing is the doubleness. The pharmakos was fed by the city because he belonged to the city, in the sense that the city needed him available. He was killed by the city for the same reason. The bounty and the violence were not opposed. They were the two faces of the same sacred role. He was simultaneously the city’s charge and the city’s victim. He received the city’s provision and the city’s expulsion from the same hand.

Hannah Poling received twenty million dollars. Hannah Poling received a gag order on her family. These are not separate transactions reconciled by the practical requirements of settling a lawsuit. They are the same transaction. The money was the acknowledgment that something owed her was being paid. The gag was the removal of her from the places where what she would say could matter to anyone else. The government bought both her care and her silence in the same instrument, at the same table, on the same day.

In the vocabulary of ancient sacrifice, this is the structure of the sacred victim. She is held by the community at the community’s expense precisely because the community needs her to be held in a particular way. Present enough to prove that the system functions when things go wrong. Absent enough that the thing that actually happened to her cannot be discussed. The pharmakos was fed so that he could be killed. Hannah was compensated so that she could be concealed.

Dr. Jon Poling, during the brief window when he could still speak, made the substance of what had been conceded explicit. In his March 2008 interview with Dr. Sanjay Gupta on CNN, he said: “The Department of Health and Human Services conceded that my daughter’s medical problems, which are autism, encephalopathy, seizures, were brought on by vaccination.”¹⁹

The sentence contains the content the gag was constructed to suppress. He would not say it in those terms again.

The pharmakos was described by the Athenians in a vocabulary that was carefully neutral. He was “the one who carries away.” He was “the one who absorbs.” He was never described in a language that would make the city’s arrangement with him visible for what it was. The language was the mechanism. Without the language, the ritual could not continue, because the participants would have to look at what they were doing in words that showed them what they were doing.

Hannah Poling was conceded, at the level of her settled case, as having “a regressive encephalopathy with features of autism spectrum disorder.”²⁰ The clause was the mechanism. It gave the government a formula for paying her without having to say what it was paying her for. Citizens who read the news received a phrase they could repeat without thinking about what the phrase contained. Pediatricians continuing to administer the schedule retained a vocabulary in which their work could keep being described as something other than what Hannah’s case had just shown it to be.

V. The Vocabulary of Rareness

Girard observed that when a society expels its victim, it does not describe the expulsion. It describes the victim. The victim is given a set of attributes that account for why the sacrifice fell on this one and not on everyone. The attributes vary across cultures. The function does not. The victim’s foreignness, deformity, status, or peculiar vulnerability is called forward, and the ritual is justified as a response to what the victim was, rather than as a choice the community made.

Within days of the Poling settlement becoming public, the United States government began describing Hannah Poling.

Dr. Julie Gerberding, then the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, appeared on CNN. She said: “The government has made absolutely no statement indicating that vaccines are a cause of autism. This does not represent anything other than a very specific situation and a very sad situation as far as the family of the affected child.”²¹

The United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation released a statement. The executive director, Chuck Mohan, said: “There are no scientific studies documenting that childhood vaccinations cause or worsen mitochondrial diseases, but there is very little scientific research in this area.”²² The second clause neutralized the first, but the first was the one that circulated.

Paul Offit published a commentary in the New England Journal of Medicine on the Hannah Poling case. He characterized Hannah as a child with a rare underlying metabolic disorder, the course of whose condition held no implications for the broader vaccination program.²³

The vocabulary consolidated around a small set of phrases: “rare,” “very specific situation,” “very sad situation.” Every description reduced the general to the particular. Every description placed the causative factor inside the child and the trigger outside the question. The language was consistent across institutions that had no formal coordinating mechanism. They did not need one. The ritual supplies its own vocabulary to its participants, as Girard observed, and the participants experience the vocabulary as the truth.

Girard’s name for this operation is the generation of myth. He does not use the word to mean falsehood. He uses it to mean the structured narrative a community tells itself about why its victim was the victim. The Theban myth made Oedipus the carrier of a plague because the city needed a carrier. Girard writes of the Thebans: “They sought a cure for their ills in a formal acceptance of the myth, in making it the indisputable version of the events that had recently convulsed the city and in making it the charter for a new cultural order, by convincing themselves, in short, that all their miseries were due exclusively to the plague.”²⁴ The language of the myth did not announce itself as construction. It announced itself as description. The citizens believed they were speaking plainly about what had happened. They were performing the ritual with words.

Dr. Jon Poling attempted to disassemble the myth in real time. Gupta read him the standard framing. Dr. Poling replied: “Well, I think a lot of media outlets have put out a statement that says, ‘rare underlying genetic mitochondrial disease.’ Now that’s five words. Four of those are not accurate in the sense that we know now, we didn’t know back in 2001, that mitochondrial dysfunction is not rare. Two, we don’t know if it was underlying or if something that developed later. The only correct word is mitochondrial.”²⁵

A credentialed neurologist, father of the specific child whose case was being described, publicly identified four of the five words in the government’s framing of his daughter as inaccurate. He had the data, the case documents, and the clinical standing to make the correction stick. Dr. Poling wrote his own correction in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that same year: “Emerging evidence suggests that mitochondrial dysfunction may not be rare at all among children with autism…. In fact, mitochondrial dysfunction may be the most common medical condition associated with autism…. In light of the Hannah Poling concession, science must determine more precisely how large the mitochondrial autism subpopulation is.”²⁶

The standard reply to his correction, repeated for the next decade, was that Hannah’s case remained exceptional because her pre-existing mitochondrial vulnerability was rare. Dr. Richard Kelley, director of Kennedy Krieger’s laboratory and the clinician who had performed the metabolic workup in Hannah’s own case, addressed the rareness question directly under oath in the Hazlehurst proceedings. Asked to describe his expertise, Kelley testified: “I am an expert in the aspect of autism that pertains to the roughly 25, 30, 40 percent of children who have autism based on mitochondrial dysfunction.”²⁷ The government’s own metabolic authority, testifying in a vaccine-injury proceeding, placed the exception at between a quarter and two-fifths of the children medicine diagnoses with the condition at issue. An exception at that scale is not an exception. It is the pattern the official framing of the Poling case required not to be seen.

Within two years of his correction, Dr. Poling would be silenced by the final settlement, and the mythic language would continue without his interference. “Rare” had become “not rare” in the clinical literature. But by then the Poling case had been successfully re-concealed as the exception no one needed to look at, and the figures that would have falsified the official framing of her case were published in journals no CNN anchor would ever read on air.

The mitochondrial reframing accomplished one additional thing beyond re-concealment. It relocated the causative factor into the child. If Hannah had a metabolic vulnerability that preceded her vaccines, then the vaccines were a trigger acting on a pre-existing condition, not a cause in themselves. If the vaccines were a trigger and not a cause, then the responsibility sat with the child’s biology, which is to say, with the child. The system that had administered the injections could hold its position. The parents who had consented to them could be told that the fault lay in the daughter’s unlucky chemistry, which no one could have known about and which no one could therefore be blamed for failing to anticipate.

Dr. Poling, before the gag closed, made explicit what the reframing suppressed. He observed that no one knew whether Hannah’s mitochondrial condition had been present before her first vaccines. He told Handley, in a conversation Handley reports from 2008, that it was possible her mitochondrial dysfunction had itself been caused by her first vaccines, with the later vaccines then pushing her into the regression.²⁸ This possibility was never investigated. It did not fit the myth. It implied that the thing the government was calling the pre-existing vulnerability might itself be the earliest manifestation of the injury the vaccines were doing. The ritual cannot accommodate that question. The question dissolves the victim-reframing on which the ritual relies.

VI. The Physician Who Changed His Mind

Dr. Andrew Zimmerman was, before he wrote the Hannah Poling letter, one of the United States government’s trusted expert witnesses in vaccine court. His earlier opinions had been used against families petitioning for vaccine-injury compensation. In the Omnibus Autism Proceeding itself, a written memo Zimmerman had provided about a different child, Michelle Cedillo, was a primary reason her family lost. The Omnibus’s rejection of thousands of vaccine-injury autism claims rested in part on his signature.²⁹

Then he examined Hannah Poling’s clinical course over a period of years, saw what the data showed, and wrote to her parents’ attorney stating that vaccines had, in his professional opinion, caused her condition.

What happened to him next is what Girard’s theory would predict. He was, in Handley’s precise phrase, “effectively uninvited from being part of the vaccine court.”³⁰ He was no longer asked to serve as an expert witness for the government. His later opinion about Hannah, sealed with her settlement, was kept out of the Omnibus proceedings that were deciding the fate of the other families. He was not present at the hearings. His name was not entered into the proceedings. The court that had relied on him when his opinion was useful to it stopped relying on him when his opinion was not.

Dr. Zimmerman has since described the mechanism of his removal in his own words, under oath. In a September 2018 sworn statement prepared for the Hazlehurst litigation, a lawyer asked whether he had been pulled from testifying in the Cedillo case because he had told the government there were exceptions to the general rule. Dr. Zimmerman answered: “That’s the way it happened, yes.... And the reason I believe that I was not called to testify in the Cedillo case was that I told them that I think there are rare exceptions, like Poling, and therefore I was not asked to testify.”³¹ The witness confirms the mechanism. He saw the exception, named it, and was removed from the room where the ruling was made.

Girard identified this operation as a structural feature of sacrificial communities. The community must maintain the belief that the victim deserved what happened. Any member of the community who comes to see the victim’s innocence becomes himself a problem for the ritual. The witness who sees is as dangerous as the victim who is seen. The community cannot afford him. It must find a way to make his testimony not count.

In primitive settings, the community would expel such a witness directly, or label him mad, or ritually associate him with the victim and extend the sacrifice to include him. In modern institutional settings, the mechanism is more supple, which is to say more plausibly deniable. He is not called when the question comes up. His earlier work is cited; his later work is passed over. His credentials remain intact and his institutional influence does not. He is not denounced. He is not fired. He is quietly removed from the room where the rulings are made, and the rulings proceed without him as though his later work had never been written.

Years later, when the Tennessee medical negligence case brought by the Hazlehurst family moved into regular court rather than vaccine court, Dr. Zimmerman and Dr. Kelley agreed to serve as expert witnesses. They reviewed Yates Hazlehurst’s clinical records. They concluded that Yates had the same metabolic profile and the same vaccine-triggered regression as Hannah Poling. Yates had been one of the three test cases of the Omnibus Autism Proceeding. His case had been lost in 2009. The expert witness who could have supported him in 2009 had been unavailable to the Omnibus because of what he had written about Hannah two years earlier, and the opinion itself was sealed.³²

The 5,500 families whose cases depended on the Omnibus outcome were the quiet casualties of the arrangement. They have never been individually named. They have never been described in the national press. They were expelled in the same gesture that silenced Hannah, by means of the same evidence that was never allowed to reach their court. Girard’s prediction holds. The mechanism does not expel a single victim and stop. It extends the expulsion outward, from Hannah to Zimmerman, and from Zimmerman to the 5,500 whose claims rested on what Zimmerman had come to understand and had been prevented from saying.

The Rolf Hazlehurst memo to the United States Congress states the mechanism plainly. “Poling v. HHS would have been the fourth test case in the Omnibus Autism Proceeding if the government had not conceded the Poling case. The sealed evidence includes the expert opinion of the government’s own expert witness, which explains how vaccines can cause autism.”³³ The sentence is as forensic as a sentence can be. It describes a specific document, prepared by a specific credentialed physician, held under a specific legal seal, which if released would overturn a specific adjudication affecting a specific number of families. Hazlehurst is not describing a conspiracy in the abstract. He is describing the sealed document and the thousands of families in whose place the sealed document should have been read. The congressional hearing that would have required the sealing to be examined was nearly held in November 2013 and was canceled.³⁴

VII. The Leak

The one feature of the Girardian mechanism that modern institutions cannot quite reproduce is the unanimity Girard identified as essential to the ritual’s power. “Everybody must agree on the selection of the guilty individual,” Girard wrote, describing the moment at which the sacrificial resolution takes hold.³⁵ The sacrifice works when the community is united in its understanding of what the victim was. When even a few members of the community refuse the unanimity, the ritual’s central claim becomes contestable, and the thing it was built to suppress begins to come into view.

Dr. Jon Poling, before his silence, said what the mechanism required him not to say. The attorney who leaked the Poling settlement document to David Kirby refused the unanimity. Kirby published. The story led the national news for several nights on CNN, in the CDC’s own home city of Atlanta.³⁶ Mary Holland, a law professor at NYU, and Lou Conte, an independent researcher, learned of the case and began looking into the question of whether Hannah’s case was as isolated as the government was claiming. By 2011, they had identified 83 additional vaccine court decisions in which the United States government had awarded compensation to families whose children had experienced regressive autism-like conditions following vaccination. Their paper, “Unanswered Questions from the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program: A Review of Compensated Cases of Vaccine-Induced Brain Injury,” was published in the Pace Environmental Law Review.³⁷

The eighty-three cases had one feature in common that the government had carefully preserved. None of them had been adjudicated with the word “autism” in the official outcome. The compensation had been awarded for “encephalopathy,” for “seizure disorder,” for “developmental regression,” for “brain damage.” The underlying symptom pattern was in each case what medicine calls autism. The compensation had been granted under names that permitted the government to continue asserting that no vaccine-autism causation had ever been acknowledged by vaccine court.

Girard’s observation on this operation is precise. “The curative process is not an illusion, and if we give our attention to the matter we see that no attempt has been made to conceal that process. In fact, it is constantly mentioned, but in a language and with a thematic content of its own derivation.”³⁸ The concealment is not that the thing is not described. The concealment is that it is described in a vocabulary that makes it unavailable for recognition under the name that would allow its implications to be seen.

A separate ruling in March 2009, in the vaccine court case of a ten-year-old named Bailey Banks, found that “the MMR vaccine at issue actually caused the conditions from which Bailey suffered and continues to suffer.”³⁹ The court found that MMR had caused acute disseminated encephalomyelitis, which had in turn produced Bailey’s regression into the symptom cluster medicine calls autism. The ruling came one month after the Omnibus had ruled against 5,500 families. It should have ended the government’s claim that Hannah Poling’s case was uniquely isolated. It did not, because by then the mythic language had taken sufficient hold that one additional case, published in a venue the general press did not read, could not disturb it.

Girard’s later work added one further observation. The sacrificial mechanism can be interrupted by a single thing: the voice of the victim, heard as the victim’s. The myths of sacrificial cultures speak from the position of the surviving community and cannot be broken from inside themselves. The counter-tradition Girard identified, beginning with the Hebrew prophets and reaching its full form in the Gospels, speaks from the position of the crucified. Once that voice is heard as the victim’s own, the mechanism loses its capacity to function invisibly. The community that participates in the sacrifice can no longer pretend not to know what it is doing.

The vaccine-injured children, most of them, cannot speak for themselves. Hannah Poling cannot describe what happened to her. What has happened instead is that the parents, the uninvited physicians, the leaked documents, the private memos, and the published cases have constituted a voice from the position of the hidden victim. The 83 cases Holland and Conte uncovered are voices from that position. Hazlehurst’s congressional memo is a voice from that position. Dr. Poling’s CNN rebuttal, before the gag closed, was a voice from that position. Handley’s book is a voice from that position. The thing the settlement sealed cannot be fully re-sealed once a sufficient number of such voices have accumulated in the record.

The ritual still runs. The schedule is still administered. The pediatricians who continue to inject the vaccines have not stopped. What has changed is that the community’s unanimity has been broken. That is the condition Girard identified as the end of the mechanism’s efficacy, even when it is not yet the end of the mechanism itself. The sacrifice continues, but the silence that was its foundation has become something that has to be actively maintained by the use of force. Settlements. Gag orders. Litigation shields. A vaccine court closed to the general tort system since the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986. These are the instruments of a ritual that can no longer rely on its own invisibility, because too many people have seen what it is doing.

VIII. Athens, Georgia

Hannah Poling is an adult now. She requires lifelong care. Her father is still a neurologist in Athens, Georgia, treating other people’s patients. The documents that would have overturned the Omnibus Autism Proceeding remain sealed. The money has been paid and spent and paid again on the daughter it was paid to compensate.

The arrangement, considered as a transaction, was efficient. The government received the containment of a case that would have threatened a program covering tens of millions of children annually. The family received the means to care for a daughter whose care the program had guaranteed. The vaccine court received its continued legitimacy. The schedule received its continued operation. The 5,500 families who lost their cases in 2009 received nothing, because they were not part of the transaction.

Girard’s thesis is that the sacrificial mechanism cannot survive being seen. He is right in principle. What the Hannah Poling case demonstrates is that the mechanism’s survival, when it is seen, requires the construction of specific apparatus designed to simulate the invisibility it no longer possesses. The sealed settlement is that apparatus. The gag order is that apparatus. The language of “regressive encephalopathy with features of autism spectrum disorder” is that apparatus. The official insistence that mitochondrial dysfunction is rare, maintained in press statements long after the figure of 25 to 40 percent of affected children had been established in the clinical literature, is that apparatus.

She is the hidden sacred victim in Girard’s precise sense. The community paid for her care and purchased her silence. She is permitted to receive what she needs because what she needs is not the question. The question is what happened to her, and the question has been placed where the apparatus has placed her. She is where the community has agreed not to look.

The essay in your hand is one more voice from the position she has been placed in. It is not the voice of the victim. Her voice remains inaccessible, through a combination of what was done to her as a child and what was done to her family as the price of her care. It is the voice of someone who has looked at where the community has agreed not to look, and who reports what is there.

What is there is a young woman in Athens, Georgia, whose father no longer gives interviews, and whose settlement is still sealed, and whose case was the one the government could not afford to litigate in open court. The ancient mechanism Girard described is not a historical artifact. It is still running. It is running in sealed court documents. It is running in the carefully neutral vocabulary of medical journals and press statements. It is running in the apparatus of settlements, gag orders, and vaccine courts constructed to keep particular questions out of regular courtrooms. It is running, finally, in the silence of a specific family in Georgia, who received what they received on the specific condition that they not say what they knew. The ritual at the center of the arrangement is intact. It is intact because the victim at the center has been placed where the ritual requires her to be, which is nowhere the community has to see her.

How to Explain It to a Six-Year-Old

Imagine a village where the grown-ups have agreed, long ago, on a very important thing. Every year at the harvest festival, they give all the children a special drink. The grown-ups believe the drink protects the village from a terrible monster that lives in the forest. Most of the children seem fine after the drink. But every year, a few children get very sick. Some of them never get better. When this happens, the grown-ups say the sick children had a hidden weakness nobody could have known about. They say it was no one’s fault. They say the drink is very important and the village cannot stop giving it, because the monster in the forest is worse.

One year, a particular little girl gets terribly sick after the drink. Her father is one of the wise doctors of the village. He studies her for a long time, with other wise doctors, and he comes to understand that the drink itself is what hurt his daughter. The other doctors agree with him. They write it down. If the rest of the villagers find out, they might start asking whether all the sick children over all the years were really made sick by their own weakness, or whether the drink was what hurt them. The whole arrangement would come apart. The grown-ups would have to look at what they had been doing for all those years.

So the leaders of the village do something very clever. They give the father’s family a huge pile of gold, more gold than most families ever see. They say the gold is to care for the sick daughter for the rest of her life. But they only give the gold on one condition. The family must never speak about what happened again. The wise doctor who had agreed with the father is no longer invited to the meetings where decisions are made about the drink. The leaders go out and tell the villagers that the sick girl had a very rare special weakness, and that it has nothing to do with anyone else’s child. The drink is still given at every harvest festival. The families of the other sick children never learn what the father had learned. The daughter grows up silent. The pile of gold pays for her care. The village continues. This essay is about who the sick girl is, and what the pile of gold was really paying for.

References