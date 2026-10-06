Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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TrustingTruth's avatar
TrustingTruth
2h

At least they are not gulaging the parents and taking the children away. Let's hope this is as far as it goes.

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Laura Hayes's avatar
Laura Hayes
2h

California had a similar program before it eliminated exemptions altogether (MEs still technically exist in CA but are near impossible to obtain, as the state medical board went after doctors who had written even just one ME, disciplining them, delicensing them, requiring that they rescind the MEs they had previously written, and requiring 5 years of probation and monitoring by another MD if they wanted to continue practicing medicine in CA in some cases).

A year ago, I wrote an article, “MAHA Report Card: Grade F”. In it I covered the rights a doctor has versus those a parent has:

“DOCTORS’ “RIGHTS” TO KILL, HARM, POISON, AND DISREGARD PARENTAL KNOWLEDGE AND CONSENT ARE PROTECTED WHILE PARENTS’ RIGHTS TO PROTECT THEIR CHILDREN FROM SUCH DOCTORS AND PROCEDURES ARE NOT PROTECTED

– How is it that doctors are protected to the extent that they can: kill babies in the womb, including cutting them apart and yanking them out body part by body part (watch “A Matter of Life” and “Unplanned”), or prescribing a 2-pill regimen that can result in life-threatening hemorrhaging or sepsis for the mother (in addition to killing the baby), including when the mother is younger than 18 years of age, without the parents’ knowledge or consent in many states; dismember, disfigure, and destroy reproductive capabilities of children, including lopping off a boy’s penis or a girl’s breasts, removing a girl’s uterus and ovaries and a boy’s scrotum, and injecting them with hormones intended for the opposite sex; and wantonly inject newborns, infants, toddlers, young children, and teens time and again with ingredients that WILL harm their developing brains, nervous systems, immune systems, GI tracts, skin, senses, organs, and fertility, and possibly kill them in their cribs while they sleep, when they eat peanuts, or when they suffer anaphylaxis, or via a slower, painful death, such as cancer or seizure disorder; BUT PARENTS ARE NOT PROTECTED to the extent that they must always be informed and provide consent for any and all medical treatments and procedures for their children under age 18, and to the extent that they can say no to any of the above without threat of CPS involvement, child removal, or loss of parental rights, and without losing access to schools, daycare, camps, life-saving surgeries, and more?”

Link to full article for those interested, as rerun on Age of Autism a couple days ago after a recent CDC decision:

https://ageofautism.com/shared-decisions-a-maha-report-card-scores-a-blutarsky/

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