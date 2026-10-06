A twenty-seven-minute video produced by Ontario’s Ministry of Health is mandatory viewing for parents who wish to decline the childhood vaccination schedule on grounds of conscience or religious belief. Ted Kuntz of Vaccine Choice Canada sent me the video and made me aware of Ontario’s certification process. I had not previously known about it. The essay engages the video in the two registers the paradigm requires. Establishment vocabulary (immune system, virus, antibody, infection, contagion, herd immunity) appears when I am quoting the video or attributing a claim to the Ministry and its physicians. My analytical voice operates in the terrain register and does not endorse the framework under examination.

The Certificate

In Ontario, a parent cannot decline the childhood vaccination schedule simply by declining. The parent must obtain a Vaccine Education Certificate, issued by the local public health unit only after the parent has watched a twenty-seven-minute video produced by Ontario’s Ministry of Health.¹ The certificate accompanies a statement of conscience or religious belief submitted to the same unit. Without the certificate, the exemption cannot be processed. Without the exemption, the child can be suspended from school under the Immunization of School Pupils Act.²

A parent approaches the state to decline a product. The state responds by requiring the parent to watch state-produced speech about the product for twenty-five minutes before processing the decline. The viewing is mandatory, the content one-directional, and no companion video presents the vaccine-injury and risk record. The certificate is proof of exposure.

The West teaches its citizens to recognize state-run belief-correction programs when they appear in foreign jurisdictions. The Chinese Communist Party ran such programs on dissidents during the Cultural Revolution and operates them today in Xinjiang, where ethnic Uyghurs are detained in what Western governments call re-education camps. The structure is consistent across examples: the state identifies citizens whose beliefs diverge from state orthodoxy, compels them to submit to corrective content, issues a document confirming attendance, and conditions a civic benefit on that document. Scale, duration, and content vary. The structure does not.

Ontario’s Vaccine Education Certificate program is a re-education program for parents who know enough about pharmaceutical products to want to decline them for their children. The tone is polite, the enforcement runs through school attendance rather than labor camps, and the structure is unchanged.

What the video says matters: the state is attempting to transfer specific beliefs. If those beliefs are false against the record, the compulsion loses whatever justification it had, and what remains is the compulsion itself.

Audio Deep Dive (for Paid Subscribers)

The Parent Voice

The video stages twelve speakers. Three carry institutional authority: a Ministry voiceover, a male physician identified as a vaccinator, and a female physician who runs an immunization clinic. The remaining nine play parents who voice concerns a physician or Ministry voiceover then answers. The pattern repeats across all four chapters.

Five examples from the transcript, in order of appearance:

Parent: “Do our kids need all these vaccines? I thought some of these diseases don’t exist anymore, like polio.” Ministry: “All vaccines recommended by Ontario’s Ministry of Health are for diseases that still exist and are current threats.”¹ Parent: “I thought vaccines wipe out your immune system. If we give them to our child, does that mean he won’t develop his own natural resistance?” Ministry: “Some people believe that immunity you develop after getting an infection is better than the immunity provided from a vaccine, but infections can cause severe and lasting complications.”¹ Parent: “I’d like to breastfeed Jonas as much as possible, and if he takes it, then maybe we can wait and see what vaccines he really needs.” Ministry: “Breastfeeding is not a substitute for vaccination.”¹ Parent: “They keep giving kids all sorts of vaccines, and I’ve heard about bad side effects. I can’t help but wonder if they’re doing more harm than good.” Physician: “In my immunization clinic, I get a lot of referrals... their children can have had things after immunization that are not even related to the immunization themselves.”¹ Parent: “I had mumps when I was a kid. Aside from feeling kind of sick with a fever, it was no big deal.” Narrator: “Mumps can cause long-lasting complications like meningitis, deafness, and infertility.”¹

The staging is preemption. The parent arrives with questions the video has anticipated and written into the script, voiced by actors in parent register. She recognizes her own concern on screen and watches it answered. By the time she could voice it, the concern has already been voiced and answered. The device simulates acknowledgment.

The video does not refuse to hear the parent’s question; it voices the parent’s question to overwrite it. She experiences the overwriting as responsive. The felt experience is that the Ministry has heard her. The structural reality is that she was never speaking.

The walk-throughs that follow address the physician and Ministry claims directly.

Chapter One: The Basics

The chapter carries four Ministry-voiced claims: smallpox was eradicated by vaccination; polio was eradicated by vaccination; vaccines imitate infections so what the video calls the immune system learns to fight them; and breastfeeding offers nothing against the diseases vaccines target.

Smallpox. The physician says smallpox “disfigured people and killed millions of children” and that “because of vaccines, it’s no longer with us.”¹ Humphries and Bystrianyk’s Dissolving Illusions documents smallpox mortality in England and Europe from the 1700s onward. Sanitation, nutrition, and housing drove the decline. Vaccination did not.³ Leicester refused Jenner’s vaccine during the mandatory era and achieved lower smallpox mortality than nearby complying cities. Vaccination campaigns in the Philippines, Japan, and England produced smallpox case surges and mortality spikes during and after the drives.³ The WHO’s own 1988 publication Smallpox and Its Eradication reported that in 1976, two years after India was declared smallpox-free, surveillance teams found 63% of suspected cases were chickenpox, and that severe adult chickenpox could not be reliably distinguished from smallpox at any stage.²² What the WHO called eradication was diagnostic reclassification. The term was retired; the conditions were not.

Polio. The video reports that 11,000 Canadians were paralyzed by polio between 1949 and 1954, that 500 died at the 1953 peak, and that case numbers declined sharply after the vaccine’s 1955 introduction.¹ The dates are accurate. The attribution is not.

The paralysis called poliomyelitis is anterior horn cell damage in the spinal cord. Seguin documented this damage in 1882 in humans poisoned with arsenic; Popow reproduced it in animals a year later.²³ The lesions are the same because the cause is the same. Lead arsenate was sprayed on American orchards from the 1890s, sodium arsenite on Hawaiian sugar from 1915, and DDT on children, livestock, and crops after the Second World War. In 1949, the physician Morton Biskind documented DDT symptoms “nearly identical” to what was being diagnosed as polio. He testified to Congress in December 1950. Ralph Scobey followed in 1952, arguing poliomyelitis was a poisoning, not an infection.²⁴ Both were ignored. DDT was restricted beginning in the late 1960s. The waves of paralysis receded in parallel.

On May 12, 1955, coinciding with the Salk rollout, US diagnostic criteria changed. Before Salk, polio required a single clinical examination with paralysis lasting twenty-four hours. After, paralysis had to persist for sixty days, confirmed on two separate examinations. Cases that would have been counted as polio before 1955 were reclassified as aseptic meningitis, Coxsackie virus infection, or Guillain-Barré syndrome.³ ⁴ A 1958 Detroit study examined fecal samples from 869 clinically diagnosed polio patients and found poliovirus in 34%.²⁵ The alleged cause was absent from two-thirds of the cases attributed to it.

The CDC’s Pink Book notes that after wild polio was declared eradicated in the United States, 154 of 162 paralytic polio cases (95%) were caused by the oral polio vaccine itself.⁵ The Salk vaccine arrived while the pesticides were being phased out and the diagnostic criteria were being tightened. Credit went to the vaccine.

The dress rehearsal. A physician says a vaccine imitates an infection, the body produces a response, and this produces lifelong protection against the real pathogen.¹ Three assumptions in that sentence are false. The body does not conduct warfare against invaders; it maintains an internal environment and responds to insult.⁶ What medicine calls antibodies have never been purified from human serum for study; their protective function is inferred from laboratory binding assays. Injection does not imitate natural respiratory or oral exposure; it bypasses the mucosal, nasal, and gut barriers that mediate how the body processes foreign material. Charles Richet won the 1913 Nobel Prize for demonstrating that injection of foreign proteins produces sensitization, not tolerance.⁷ The “dress rehearsal” metaphor contradicts the Nobel laureate who established the actual effect of foreign protein injection.

Breastfeeding. “Breastfeeding is not a substitute for vaccination.”¹ Breast milk is characterized as useful against “some infections, such as colds, ear infections, and diarrhea” but not against the diseases vaccines target. The framing treats the schedule as the baseline and breast milk as a supplement. The historical sequence is the opposite. Humans fed infants exclusively by breast for the entire history of the species, and infant mortality from the diseases the modern schedule targets declined by 90% between 1900 and 1950 in Western populations, before most of the schedule existed.³ Clean water, nutrition, housing, and breastfeeding carried that decline.

Chapter Two: Vaccine Safety

The chapter frames everything in a vaccine as “designed to help make it safe and effective,”¹ then addresses the three ingredients that worry people, the question of adverse events, and the autism concern.

Purity. Vaccines are “highly purified to reduce the amount of foreign substances introduced to your immune system.”¹ Gatti and Montanari’s 2017 study examined forty-four samples of thirty different vaccines by electron microscopy and found micro and nano-sized particulate contamination in every sample. The particles included stainless steel, tungsten, gold, silver, zirconium, hafnium, lead, bismuth, iron, and chromium.⁸ None appeared on any package insert. “Highly purified” is a marketing phrase.

Aluminum. The Ministry voiceover describes aluminum salts as added to “strengthen the effectiveness of the vaccine” through adjuvant action producing “faster, stronger, and longer-lasting immunity.”¹ Aluminum is a known neurotoxicant that crosses the blood-brain barrier and accumulates in bone, kidney, and brain tissue. Mold, Umar, King, and Exley (2018) examined post-mortem brain tissue from individuals diagnosed with autism and found aluminum concentrations among the highest ever measured in human brain tissue, localized predominantly inside non-neuronal cells including microglia.⁹ Crépeaux et al. (2017) showed that aluminum hydroxide, the form used in most pediatric vaccines, translocates from the injection site to the brain in mice; low doses produced greater brain uptake than high doses because of how macrophages handle the metal.¹⁰ The Pink Book names aluminum adjuvant content in DTaP, hepatitis B, hepatitis A, Hib, HPV, and pneumococcal vaccines.⁵ The cumulative aluminum load delivered through the first year of the Canadian pediatric schedule exceeds the FDA’s parenteral aluminum safety threshold for premature infants. The Ministry does not mention the calculation.

Formaldehyde. The video defuses formaldehyde with a biological point: your body produces formaldehyde during metabolism, therefore trace vaccine formaldehyde is not harmful.¹ The move trades on a category confusion. Endogenous formaldehyde is generated inside cells for routine biochemistry and cleared through normal metabolism. Injected formaldehyde bypasses the gut and liver, enters the bloodstream directly, and is delivered to tissues as a complete foreign molecule. Formaldehyde is a Group 1 human carcinogen (IARC).¹¹ Saying trace vaccine formaldehyde is safe because the body makes formaldehyde is like saying injecting pond water is safe because the body makes water. The route of exposure determines everything.

Thimerosal. “Thimerosal has not been used in vaccines since 2001, with one exception. It is still used in some flu shots. There is no evidence of any harm caused to any person by thimerosal in vaccines.”¹ Each sentence is wrong. Thimerosal was not banned in 2001; the U.S. Public Health Service and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommended reduction, not elimination. The Pink Book’s 2020 ingredient tables confirm that multidose influenza vaccines still contain thimerosal, and those vials are routinely administered to pregnant women and infants over six months in the United States and Canada.⁵ The “no evidence of harm” claim ignores the Verstraeten CDC analysis presented at the Simpsonwood conference in June 2000, which found a statistically significant association between thimerosal exposure and neurodevelopmental outcomes. The analysis was reworked across subsequent iterations until the association disappeared in the published version. The Simpsonwood transcript is in the public record under FOIA.¹² “No evidence of harm” describes the published literature after selective publication, not the state of knowledge.

Anaphylaxis at one in a million. The video places serious reactions at this frequency.¹ VAERS receives about 30,000 reports per year according to the Pink Book itself.⁵ The CDC calls VAERS a passive surveillance system subject to underreporting. The 2010 Harvard Pilgrim/AHRQ study estimated that fewer than 1% of adverse vaccine events are reported through VAERS.¹³ A 1% reporting rate applied to 30,000 annual reports yields a true adverse event frequency three orders of magnitude higher than the one-in-a-million figure.

The autism paragraph. The Ministry voiceover states that the autism idea started in 1998 with a journal article, that there was “one study, and it was wrong,” that “dozens of studies since then” have “all disproven that link,” that Wakefield “lost his medical license after facing charges of professional misconduct,” and that the General Medical Council found he had engaged in “numerous things like falsifying data for the study.”¹

The 1998 Lancet paper was a case series of twelve children with gastrointestinal symptoms and developmental regression after MMR vaccination. A case series describes observations and asks whether a pattern warrants investigation; it does not establish causation. The paper itself stated: “We did not prove an association between measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine and the syndrome described.”¹⁴ The video presents the paper as a study claiming causation. It was neither.

The GMC inquiry addressed procedural ethics (ethics committee approval for invasive investigations, consent on certain blood draws), not data falsification. The “falsified data” claim entered public discourse through journalist Brian Deer’s 2011 BMJ reporting, which constitutes allegation, not scientific finding. The Lancet retracted the paper in 2010. Ten of thirteen co-authors had already signed a 2004 retraction of “an interpretation” stating that “no causal link was established between MMR vaccine and autism as the data were insufficient.” Wakefield did not sign. The retraction confirms the paper’s own disclaimer; it is nevertheless cited as evidence of fraud.

The studies cited as having “disproven” the MMR-autism link share two methodological limitations. Most compare MMR-vaccinated children to other-vaccine-vaccinated children, not to unvaccinated children. Most are population-level studies that cannot detect subset vulnerabilities. The DeStefano 2004 CDC study is widely cited; its senior author, William Thompson, publicly stated in August 2014 that he and his colleagues had omitted data showing a 3.4-fold elevated autism risk in African American boys who received MMR before thirty-six months. Representative Bill Posey read Thompson’s statement into the Congressional Record in July 2015.¹⁶ Handley’s How to End the Autism Epidemic catalogs the limitations of each cited study.¹⁵ The video’s phrase collapses a limited and compromised literature into a declaration of settled science.

Chapter Three: Safety in Numbers

A physician recounts a 2015 measles cluster that began at Disneyland and “spread to a number of locations all across North America.”¹ The point: illnesses that seem rare can appear anywhere, carried by unvaccinated travelers.

The CDC’s record of the 2015 episode is public. Of 110 confirmed California patients in the MMWR report, 49 (45%) were classified unvaccinated, 47 (43%) had unknown or undocumented vaccination status, and the remainder had received one or more MMR doses.¹⁷ The categories mislead. US MMR coverage runs above 90% by school age; a 45% “unvaccinated” slice does not exist in that population as a stable fact. “Unvaccinated” here names an administrative category, not a biological state. A patient classified unvaccinated for MMR has almost certainly received other vaccines on the schedule, and may well have received an earlier MMR dose whose record the health department could not verify to its own tightened standard. The 43% “unknown” bucket absorbs most of those cases. The fully vaccinated proportion of the outbreak is higher than the headline numbers make visible. The measles genotype identified was B3, a strain also present in the Philippines at the time. The index case was never identified. The physician’s object lesson in unvaccinated travelers importing illness is not what the epidemiological report establishes.

The 90% figure. “There is a 90% chance that someone who is not adequately protected against measles will acquire the disease if they are in contact with an infected person.”¹ The number comes from pre-vaccine-era observations of close domestic contact: how often, when one person in a household developed measles, others sharing the house over the following days also developed it. The video uses the figure to suggest that any public contact carries the same risk. The original observation does not support that extrapolation.

Herd immunity itself. The concept derives from A.W. Hedrich’s 1933 observations on measles outbreaks in Baltimore, where outbreaks occurred when the susceptible population reached a threshold through births and migration.¹⁸ Hedrich was describing naturally acquired immunity, which is lifelong in the case of measles. Vaccine policy imported the concept on the assumption that vaccine-induced immunity is functionally equivalent. It is not. Vaccine-induced immunity wanes; the Pink Book acknowledges waning for pertussis, tetanus, diphtheria, and hepatitis B.⁵ Two-dose MMR produces 88% effectiveness against mumps by the Pink Book’s own figures, meaning 12% of recipients remain susceptible.⁵ A population with 95% coverage and 12% breakthrough reaches the “herd” threshold in the model, not in the field.

Mumps complications. A parent speaker says mumps “was no big deal” when she was a child. The Ministry corrects her: mumps can cause “meningitis, deafness, and infertility” and “miscarriage” in pregnant women during the first trimester.¹ The parent was correct. During 1963-1968, US mumps mortality ran at approximately 1 death per 93,000 infections, and the deaths resulted from rare complications rather than the illness itself.⁵ The sterility fear attached to orchitis has driven much of the perceived seriousness. The clinical data contradicts it: orchitis occurs in 20-40% of post-pubertal cases, is unilateral in over 90% of those cases, and complete sterility is described by the CDC itself as “rare,” with no study definitively assessing permanent infertility risk.⁵ Childhood vaccination shifted the demographic profile toward older ages, where the complications are more frequent. The Pink Book notes that after two-dose MMR vaccination became standard, mumps outbreaks appeared in highly vaccinated populations, including university students and Orthodox Jewish communities with high MMR coverage.⁵ Herd immunity as applied to MMR has not matched field data for over a decade.

Vulnerable communities. The appeal: infants, the elderly, and those the video calls “immunocompromised” depend on the vaccinated majority for protection.¹ The appeal rests on the assumption that vaccinated people do not pass illness to others. The MMR licensing studies did not measure person-to-person passage. The data required to justify the moral logic of universal vaccination was never collected.

Chapter Four: What, When, and Why

The science-based schedule. A pediatrician describes the Ontario schedule as “science-based” and tells parents that following it ensures a child is “protected at each point along the way.”¹ No published safety study compares the full pediatric schedule against an alternative schedule or against no schedule. The Institute of Medicine’s 2013 report The Childhood Immunization Schedule and Safety concluded as much and called for such studies.¹⁹ They have not been funded at scale. The 2020 Thomas and Lyons-Weiler analysis of a single pediatric practice found higher rates of chronic illness in vaccinated versus relatively unvaccinated patients.²¹ “Science-based” describes the scheduling of individual products, not the safety of the combined cumulative load. The video uses the first meaning to imply the second.

Multiple vaccines. “Research has proven that people can safely receive multiple vaccines at once. This doesn’t increase the risk of adverse reactions.”¹ The claim rests on no cited study. The IOM’s 1994 report found inadequate evidence for most vaccine-outcome pairs, and the 2013 report identified the same gap for combined administration. Published work on simultaneous administration measures what the field calls antibody response rates, not neurological or developmental endpoints over time. “Proven” is a confidence statement the literature does not support.

Delay as risk. A parent says her child “is so tiny. Maybe we should wait.”¹ The narrator responds that delay “leaves children at risk of getting sick” because many diseases “pose a higher risk for babies and children.” The framing inverts the biology. Infants under six months are protected by factors transferred from the mother during pregnancy and through breast milk. The pediatric aluminum body burden peaks earliest in infancy, when the kidneys least efficiently clear it.⁹ ¹⁰ The developing brain is most vulnerable to neuroinflammatory insult in the window the schedule most heavily loads. “Delay creates risk” holds only if the current schedule is accepted as the baseline. Adjust the baseline for maternal protective factors, lower aluminum exposure, and a more mature blood-brain barrier, and the calculation inverts.

Record-keeping and revaccination. The video notes that incomplete records “may result in extra vaccinations that aren’t needed,”¹ reassuring that revaccination “is safe, but is unnecessary if your immunization records are up to date.” If the vaccine schedule carries the toxic load the record supports, revaccination is not a logistical inefficiency; it is an additive insult.⁹ ¹⁰ ²⁰ “Getting extra vaccines is safe” is the earlier safety claim restated for a different anxiety.

Exemptions. The Immunization of School Pupils Act requires children in school to show proof of immunization against nine diseases. Exemptions are available on medical, conscience, or religious grounds. Students without proof or an exemption “may be suspended from school.”² Children without immunization may also be excluded “during a disease outbreak.” The chapter does not mention the Vaccine Education Certificate requirement that gates the non-medical exemption. The video, itself the gatekeeping instrument, addresses the gate obliquely through a parent’s anxious question (”do you think they’ll really suspend my kids from school?”) and the Ministry’s confirmation.

The Statement of Conscience that accompanies the certificate is signed before a commissioner for taking affidavits. The document functions as liability transfer. If the child later develops a condition the schedule claims to prevent, the state can produce the parent’s signed affirmation that she was informed. The signed statement does for the state what a signed informed-consent form does for a hospital: it moves exposure from the institution to the family.

A parent in Hamilton closes her laptop at 10:34 on a Tuesday night. The video is over. Her youngest will start kindergarten in September. She prints the certificate confirmation, signs the statement of conscience, folds both into an envelope, and seals it. Nothing in the twenty-five minutes changed her mind. The state did not require that it should.

The Constitutional Question

A government that compels a citizen to watch state-produced speech as a condition of exercising a legal right engages in a specific civic transaction. The citizen is not persuaded; she is required. The transaction converts a right into a conditional benefit, and the condition is submission to the state’s view.

What the state compels the parent to watch is not information with a slant. The record contradicts the video at every substantive point: smallpox, polio, the autism paragraph, the ingredients section, the surveillance system, the schedule science, the Disneyland episode, the mumps mortality figures. Each is dismantled in the chapters above, against the Ministry’s own cited sources or against the record the Ministry omits. The video is a sequence of specific false statements delivered under state authority. The schedule it enforces consists of specific products from specific manufacturers. The parent is being compelled to sit through pharmaceutical marketing bearing the Ministry’s seal.

The video does not sit on its own. The philosopher Fabio Vighi has described capital in the current phase as having outsourced its reproduction to the state’s monopoly on violence.²⁶ The childhood vaccine schedule is a clear contemporary example. In the United States, the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act removed manufacturer liability for the products on the schedule, converting the childhood vaccine market into a state-guaranteed revenue stream insulated from the ordinary legal consequences of selling an injurious product.²⁷ The schedule enforced in Ontario is coordinated with the American one and the manufacturers are the same global cartel. The Ontario Ministry of Health enforces, on Canadian parents, a schedule written for the benefit of that cartel. The compelled viewing is a grassroots manifestation of the industrial capture of the state’s monopoly on violence.

The parent seeking an exemption under Ontario’s Immunization of School Pupils Act is exercising a provision the Act itself preserves. Medical, conscience, and religious exemptions are not favors; they are statutory provisions. The Vaccine Education Certificate is an administrative requirement imposed on the exercise of those provisions. No equivalent requirement is imposed on parents who comply with the schedule. A parent who vaccinates is not required to watch a video about the vaccine-injury and risk record. The compulsion runs in one direction.

The Ministry defends the program by saying that informed decisions require exposure to accurate information, and that an uninformed exemption is not a real one. The defense carries two assumptions: that the Ministry is the only legitimate source of information on the subject, and that the parent seeking exemption is uninformed by default. Both are instructive about who the state believes should decide.

The Chinese Communist Party ran re-education programs on dissenting citizens during the Cultural Revolution and runs them today in Xinjiang. The Soviet Union ran its own versions. Western history teaching and current news coverage treat these programs as emblems of totalitarian overreach, teaching citizens to recognize the structure: identify dissenters, require them to submit to corrective instruction, document their compliance. Citizens find the structure disturbing when it appears in photographs from foreign countries, past or present. The same citizens, as parents, submit to a smaller-scale version in their own country and do not call it by its name.

Ontario’s version runs twenty-five minutes rather than months, through school attendance rather than labor camps, with cheerful paperwork rather than political humiliation. The differences are real.

The structure does not change. Ontario’s Vaccine Education Certificate program is a re-education program for parents who know enough about pharmaceutical products to want to decline them for their children, operating at small scale through school attendance in a democratic jurisdiction in Canada in 2026. The certificate is proof that the parent has sat through the state’s correction of her beliefs; the record of her exposure is kept.

The constitutional question is whether a province can condition a parent’s exercise of a legal right on the parent’s submission to state-produced belief content. The video that gatekeeps the exemption is the evidence of what the exemption now costs.

How to Explain It to a Six-Year-Old

Imagine a town where every family has to send their children to the same school. The school has a rule: before you can play on the playground, you have to drink a special drink the school makes. The drink is supposed to be good for you.

Some parents don’t want their children to drink it. They have looked at what is in the drink, and they don’t like the ingredients. They know that children who have drunk it have sometimes become very sick. They would like their children to be allowed to play on the playground without drinking it.

The town has a rule for parents like this. The parents can get special permission not to drink the drink, but only if they first sit in a room and watch a long video. The video is made by the people who want everyone to drink the drink. The video says the drink is safe. The video says the ingredients are good. The video says the parents who worry about the drink are confused and have been reading the wrong things on the internet. The video even shows other parents who were confused like them, and shows those confused parents being gently corrected by doctors. The video takes about as long as a cartoon.

When the video ends, a person at the door gives the parent a piece of paper. The paper says: “This parent has watched the video.” The parent takes the paper to the school. The school looks at the paper and says: “Yes, you are allowed not to give your child the drink.”

The paper does not say the parent changed her mind. The paper does not even ask whether she changed her mind. The paper only says that she sat through the video.

Now imagine someone from another country, where a different government does the same thing with a different drink, and we see it on the news. We think it is strange. We think the people are being made to sit through a video they did not ask for, and given a piece of paper that proves they watched it, before being allowed to do what they already had the right to do.

We find it strange when the other country does it. We do not find it strange when our own country does it, because our own country is polite about it and smiles when it hands you the paper.

The grown-up word for what the school is doing is called “compelled speech.” The children on the playground are not thinking about this. They are just playing on the playground. The grown-ups are the ones who have to notice.

References

1. Ontario Ministry of Health. Vaccine Education Video (transcript, 27:54 minutes). Available via Vaccine Education Certificate program, Ontario public health units. Source material for this essay.

2. Immunization of School Pupils Act, R.S.O. 1990, c. I.1 (Ontario).

3. Humphries, Suzanne and Bystrianyk, Roman. Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and the Forgotten History (2015).

4. Maready, Forrest. The Moth in the Iron Lung: A Biography of Polio (2018).

5. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Epidemiology and Prevention of Vaccine-Preventable Diseases (The Pink Book), 14th edition. See chapters on poliomyelitis (VAPP), pertussis, measles/mumps/rubella, influenza (thimerosal content in multidose vials), and Appendix D (VAERS, surveillance architecture).

6. Cowan, Thomas S. and Fallon Morell, Sally. Vaccines, Autoimmunity, and the Changing Nature of Childhood Illness (Chelsea Green, 2018).

7. Richet, Charles. “Anaphylaxis.” Nobel Lecture, December 11, 1913.

8. Gatti, Antonietta M. and Montanari, Stefano. “New Quality-Control Investigations on Vaccines: Micro- and Nanocontamination.” International Journal of Vaccines & Vaccination 4(1), 2017.

9. Mold, Matthew; Umar, Dorcas; King, Andrew; and Exley, Christopher. “Aluminium in brain tissue in autism.” Journal of Trace Elements in Medicine and Biology 46 (2018): 76-82.

10. Crépeaux, Guillemette et al. “Non-linear dose-response of aluminium hydroxide adjuvant particles: Selective low dose neurotoxicity.” Toxicology 375 (2017): 48-57.

11. International Agency for Research on Cancer. IARC Monographs on the Evaluation of Carcinogenic Risks to Humans, Volume 100F: Formaldehyde (classified as Group 1, carcinogenic to humans).

12. “Scientific Review of Vaccine Safety Datalink Information” (Simpsonwood Conference transcript), June 7-8, 2000. Released under the Freedom of Information Act.

13. Lazarus, Ross et al. Electronic Support for Public Health - Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (ESP:VAERS). Final report to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), Grant No. R18 HS 017045, 2010.

14. Wakefield, A.J. et al. “Ileal-lymphoid-nodular hyperplasia, non-specific colitis, and pervasive developmental disorder in children.” The Lancet 351 (February 28, 1998): 637-641. (Retracted 2010; retraction note confirms original paper did not claim causation.)

15. Handley, J.B. How to End the Autism Epidemic (Chelsea Green, 2018). See chapters on the Thompson/DeStefano CDC whistleblower disclosure (August 2014) and methodological review of frequently cited MMR-autism epidemiological studies.

16. Statement of William W. Thompson, Ph.D., regarding the 2004 article examining the possibility of a relationship between MMR vaccine and autism, as entered into the Congressional Record by Rep. Bill Posey, July 29, 2015.

17. Zipprich, Jennifer et al. “Measles Outbreak in California, December 2014 to February 2015.” Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report 64(6), February 20, 2015: 153-154.

18. Hedrich, A.W. “Monthly Estimates of the Child Population ‘Susceptible’ to Measles, 1900-1931, Baltimore, Maryland.” American Journal of Epidemiology 17(3) (1933): 613-636.

19. Institute of Medicine. The Childhood Immunization Schedule and Safety: Stakeholder Concerns, Scientific Evidence, and Future Studies (National Academies Press, 2013).

20. Miller, Neil Z. Miller’s Review of Critical Vaccine Studies (New Atlantean Press, 2016). See chapters on aluminum adjuvant neurotoxicity and cumulative exposure analysis.

21. Lyons-Weiler, James and Thomas, Paul. “Relative Incidence of Office Visits and Cumulative Rates of Billed Diagnoses Along the Axis of Vaccination.” International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health 17(22) (November 2020): 8674. The paper was withdrawn by the publisher post-publication under contested circumstances; the underlying dataset and analysis remain in the public record.

22. Fenner, F., Henderson, D.A., Arita, I., Ježek, Z., and Ladnyi, I.D. Smallpox and Its Eradication. World Health Organization (1988). See Chapter 1 on diagnostic difficulty and the 1976 post-eradication surveillance findings in India.

23. Seguin, E.C. “Myelitis Following Acute Arsenical Poisoning (By Paris Green or Schweinfurth Green).” Journal of Nervous and Mental Disease IX(4) (October 1882): 665-680. Popow, N. “Ueber die Veränderungen im Rückenmarke nach Vergiftung mit Arsen, Blei und Quecksilber.” Archiv für pathologische Anatomie und Physiologie und für klinische Medicin 93 (1883): 351-366.

24. Biskind, Morton S., and Bieber, Irving. “DDT Poisoning: A New Symptom with Neuropsychiatric Manifestations.” American Journal of Psychotherapy (1949). Biskind, statement to the Select Committee to Investigate the Use of Chemicals in Food Products, U.S. House of Representatives, December 12, 1950. Scobey, Ralph R., statement to the same committee, 1952.

25. Brown, G.C., Lenz, W.R., and Agate, G.H. “Laboratory data on the Detroit poliomyelitis epidemic, 1958.” JAMA 172(8) (1960): 807-812.

26. Vighi, Fabio. Interview with Unbekoming, May 12, 2026. See also Vighi, “Bombs for Bonds: Iran and the Geopolitics of Refinancing,” The Philosophical Salon, March 9, 2026, and Vighi, “A Self-Fulfilling Prophecy: Systemic Collapse and Pandemic Simulation,” The Philosophical Salon, August 2021.

27. National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986, Public Law 99-660. See also Bruesewitz v. Wyeth, 562 U.S. 223 (2011), extending the Act’s preemption of state-law design-defect claims against vaccine manufacturers.