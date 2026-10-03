The Unvaccinated: From Presentation to Paperback

Most of the writing against childhood vaccination operates in the mode of telling. The ingredient lists. The documented harms. The corrupted trials. The captured regulators. The record is there, it is damning, and the writers who have done that work over the decades have done it well. The poisoning argument is true. It is also what has moved most of the people who are already with us. Without the telling, no one would be in the room at all.

What I have tried to bring to this space is the complement: showing. The reveal of the unvaccinated cohort as the healthiest group of children in the country, not the sickest. Parents on camera describing their own children. The data from four independent studies, presented as it stands, not interpreted into submission. Showing works where telling has stopped working. Not because telling is wrong. Because the audience we are now trying to reach has heard the telling, has already decided what to do with it, and needs something else to open the question again.

The establishment story on vaccination is simple. Vaccines are how children stay healthy. Without them, children are sick, disabled, and dying. The schedule is the floor beneath which no responsible parent would let their child fall.

If that story is true, then the unvaccinated cohort is the sickest, most disabled, most at-risk group of children in the country. That is the testable claim buried inside the establishment position. It is not an edge case. It is the central prediction of the entire framework.

The claim is not merely untested. It is inverted. The unvaccinated cohort is not the sickest. It is dramatically the healthiest. Four independent studies, across different methodologies, different populations, and different decades, all arrive at the same picture. One of them was presented to the United States Senate one year ago this week. The parents of those children, filmed in the final twenty-one minutes of Vaxxed 2, are not describing marginal differences. They are describing children the surrounding culture has forgotten are possible.

That inversion is the argument. Not that the vials are full of poisons, though they are. Not that the trials were corrupted, though they were. The argument is that the cohort the establishment implicitly promised would be the sickest, is in fact the healthiest, and that this one fact collapses the moral authority of the entire schedule.

I believe this is the most effective way to communicate with the curious middle. The parent who has not vaccinated yet. The parent who stopped partway. The parent who feels the question has not actually been answered, only pronounced upon. They do not need another list of toxins. They need to see the children who were spared.

Everything below is for that person, in the order I would walk them through it.

1. Watch the 42-minute presentation above.

The 42-minute presentation on The Unvaccinated, recently delivered and now free for anyone to watch. It sits in the masthead at the top of this post. The presentation walks through the four independent studies that converge on the same picture, the mechanism by which the central question has been avoided for a hundred years, the inversion at the heart of the establishment claim about the unvaccinated cohort, and the strategic position of the vitamin K shot as the first injection in the childhood schedule. Forty-two minutes of continuous argument, delivered as a single piece.

Of everything on this page, the presentation is the shortest path into the full argument. The essays below develop specific pieces of the case. The digital book and the paperback build it out at length. The Garner interview takes the reader to the source. The presentation compresses all of it into one shareable artifact that costs the viewer nothing, requires no login, and asks no commitment beyond the forty-two minutes it takes to watch. For most readers landing on this page, this is where the body of work makes its strongest first impression. If you watch nothing else today, watch this. If you share nothing else from this post, share this.

2. Watch the last twenty-one minutes of Vaxxed 2.

The vital appendix to the presentation above. Vaxxed 2: The People's Truth is the 2019 follow-up to the original Vaxxed documentary. The last twenty-one minutes are the piece that matters for this body of work. Parents of unvaccinated children, one family at a time, sitting for the camera and describing what their children are actually like. The calm. The focus. The groundedness. The absence of the conditions the surrounding culture now treats as unremarkable features of childhood. The footage does its own work. It is testimony. Twenty-one minutes of film.

Of everything on this page, this is the resource that embodies the showing frame most completely, and it is the one that completes the presentation above. There is no number to debate, no study to pick apart, no author to attack. There are only parents and their children, and the viewer’s own capacity to see what is in front of them. For the parent in the curious middle who has read enough telling to last a lifetime, this is the piece that opens the question again. I have never been able to improve on it with words. Twenty-one minutes of film does what writing on this subject cannot.

3. Read “The Vaccinated 60% vs. Unvaccinated 2.64%.”

The essay introduces the Control Group Survey, conducted by Joy Garner across forty-eight states and published in 2022. The survey did what the Centers for Disease Control, the Food and Drug Administration, and the National Institutes of Health have declined to do for decades. It compared the health outcomes of vaccinated Americans against those of people who had never been vaccinated. The result was a chronic condition prevalence of sixty percent in the vaccinated adult population, against two point six four percent in those with zero exposures. A tenfold difference. Published on this Substack in September 2024.

If you are going to persuade someone of only one thing on this subject, this is the number. Sixty versus two point six four. It is simple enough to repeat in a conversation at a dinner table, specific enough to withstand a search for its source, and large enough that no argument about methodology or sample bias can reduce it to noise. Everything else in this post builds around it. If the person you are trying to reach has fifteen minutes to spend before they move on with their day, send them this essay. It is the shortest written path into the full argument.

4. Read “The Unvaccinated: Proof of What We Lost.”

Published August 2025. Where the 60% versus 2.64% essay establishes the headline number, this essay develops what the number means. It is longer, slower, and asks more of the reader. The headline essay introduces the finding. This essay sits with it. It takes the reader past the shock of the comparison and into what it implies about the state of health in the vaccinated population, and about the children who were spared it. For readers who want the fuller argument around the central number, and the breathing room to absorb what it says about the condition of a generation, this is where it lives.

This is the most-read essay I have written on vaccination. It reaches readers the headline essay primes but does not satisfy, the reader who has registered the shock of sixty versus two point six four and wants to understand how it is possible. The essay does not argue for the data. It arranges it. It presents what is already there and lets the reader see it. The reader who finishes it does not need to be told what to think. They have already seen it. This is the piece most likely to turn a sympathetic reader into a committed one, and the one most responsible for whatever reach this body of work has achieved.

5. Read my October 2024 interview with Joy Garner.

Joy Garner is the researcher behind the Control Group Survey, the survey the federal health agencies have declined to conduct for a hundred years, and that produced the sixty versus two point six four number. In October 2024, I interviewed her for this Substack. The format is written, not video. Garner takes the reader through why she ran the survey, how it came together, and what the data actually shows. It is the primary source conversation on the central number in this entire body of work: her own account, in her own words, of how the study came to exist and what it means.

For the reader who has encountered the number through the two essays above and wants to go to the source, this interview is that source. It is the difference between reading a report of a conversation and sitting in on the conversation itself. Garner is not a researcher trying to protect her reputation inside an establishment framework. She did the work precisely because that framework refused to. The interview matters because the number matters, and the number matters because of the person who had the independence of mind to produce it. Readers who go here come away understanding that the Control Group Survey is not a dataset. It is an act of refusal.

6. Download The Unvaccinated as a free digital book.

Published May 2025. Everything the essays above cover, assembled as a book. The PDF is free. It gathers the Control Group Survey findings, the surrounding evidence, and the broader argument about the unvaccinated cohort into a single document the reader can hold, annotate, print, or forward. For the reader who prefers long-form over the pace of a Substack feed, or who wants a single file they can send to another parent without asking that parent to subscribe to anything or follow a sequence of links, this is the format.

A book is a different commitment than an essay. The reader who downloads a book has signaled, by doing so, that they are prepared to spend serious time with the material. That changes what the book can do that the essays cannot. It can build the full case at its own pace. It can repeat the central move, show not tell, across chapters and across evidence streams until the pattern becomes undeniable. The free PDF exists because this work should not be gated by whether a reader can afford a book or can be convinced to buy one. For many readers, the digital book is the first place they encounter the full argument intact.

7. Order The Unvaccinated paperback.

The paperback edition of The Unvaccinated, available on Lulu. Same content as the free digital book, in a format designed to persist. A physical object that sits on a shelf, that can be lent, borrowed, handed over at the end of a difficult conversation, and left with someone who is not quite ready to read it today but might be in six months. The paperback exists for readers who want the work out of the digital feed and into the physical world. Their own home. Their own hands. Their own capacity to put it in front of someone else without a link, a login, or a screen.

The presentation at the top is the highest-conversion entry point into this argument. The paperback is the long-term companion to it. The attention economy forgets everything within a week. A physical artifact does not. The paperback is the piece most likely to be waiting on a bookshelf when the question becomes urgent for a specific person, long after this post has scrolled off anyone’s feed. Of everything on this page, these two bookends are the ones I would ask you to remember. They do different work, and both are needed.

The Unvaccinated - Order paperback at Lulu

Everything above is one argument, assembled in the order I would walk a thoughtful person through it. The presentation at the top is the shortest path. The paperback at the bottom is the longest. Everything in between is a step on the same staircase.

If you have been reading me for a while, this post is probably not for you. You already know this material. You already know where you stand.

It is for the one parent in your life who has not landed yet. The friend who stopped vaccinating partway and is quietly carrying the question. The sister-in-law who asked you something awkward at Christmas and has not raised it since. The colleague whose child was recently diagnosed with something nobody can explain.

If you know that person, send them the video. That is who it was made for.