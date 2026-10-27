Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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MerGee's avatar
MerGee
8hEdited

I am getting flashbacks to that nudge-language of 'Vaccine hesitant' from good ole CV19 propaganda. Anyone who didn't take the proscribed was 'hesitant'. No I am not vaccine hesitant, I am vaccine aware..aware of the BS!! Ahaha!

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Hannah's avatar
Hannah
8h

People think we’ve made so much progress. It was just a period of silence while they reloaded.

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