Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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SomeDude's avatar
SomeDude
3h

chlorine and chloramine end up creating formaldehyde in public water supplies too as one of the decomposition products.

used to be able to let water sit out and the chlorine would evaporate. but chloramine doesn't, and turns into other toxic VOCs instead

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Baldmichael's avatar
Baldmichael
3h

Many thanks, that is very thorough and answers excuses I have seen.

re "The body is a self-regulating organism that cleanses, repairs, and maintains the terrain within tolerances it has evolved to handle."

The body is desgned to handle rather than evolved.

I see Formaldehyde anagrams to:

- he deadly form

As to Thomas Milton Rivers, he is said to be the "father of modern virology." according to WKipedia so we know who to blame. His name anagrams to:

- smart shit evil moron

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