A subscriber wrote in November 2026 after a recent diagnosis. This essay is for him and for the many people who have been handed the same sequence. It works in two registers. Where ophthalmology speaks of intraocular pressure, primary open-angle glaucoma, normal-tension glaucoma, steroid-induced glaucoma, or optic neuropathy, those findings are reported in the field’s own vocabulary and attributed to it. Where the essay speaks in its own voice, the frame is terrain: the condition of the body, and of the loads placed on it, decides what appears at the optic nerve.

A Drug That Produces the Number

In 1965, Mansour Armaly placed 0.1 percent dexamethasone 21-phosphate, three times a day for four weeks, in one eye of 80 people whose eyes were, by the clinic’s standards, normal. In a 1966 paper recapping that experiment, he grouped the responses by the size of the pressure rise: 53 of the 80 subjects rose by no more than 5 mmHg, 23 rose by 6 to 15 mmHg, and 4 rose by more than 15 mmHg.¹

A widely prescribed anti-inflammatory drug class, put on the eye as a drop, produced the number that ophthalmology uses to organize this diagnosis.

The same class does it when it is swallowed. In 1997, Elham Garbe and colleagues used Quebec health-insurance records for the elderly to compare 9,793 people with a new diagnosis of ocular hypertension or open-angle glaucoma, or a new prescription for those conditions, against 38,325 controls seen by an ophthalmologist in the same month. Current users of oral glucocorticoids had an adjusted odds ratio of 1.41 (95% CI, 1.22 to 1.63) relative to non-users. The association rose with dose, expressed as hydrocortisone equivalents: 1.26 below 40 mg a day, 1.37 at 40 to 79 mg, and 1.88 at 80 mg or more.² In a companion study from the same records, current use of inhaled or nasal glucocorticoids as a whole was not associated with an increased risk. The exception was high-dose inhaled steroids prescribed regularly for three months or more: adjusted odds ratio 1.44 (95% CI, 1.01 to 2.06).³

Garbe’s odds ratio of 1.41 is the 41 percent figure I used in The Steroid Paradox.⁴ The ocular literature is blunt about what happens next. Sonia Phulke and colleagues, reviewing what the field calls steroid-induced glaucoma, write that the hypertensive response “is fairly reversible” if it is “intervened at the right time,” and that the pressure rise has been documented with topical, periocular, systemic, and inhalational routes.⁵ Already damaged nerve fibers are not thereby restored. The pressure can fall. Sight already lost does not return.

Mrs. SOB (@mrssob), writing in the comments in September 2026, described that sequence from the inside. She had been told that a condition labeled sarcoidosis was “my immune system attacking my lungs,” that the doctors did not know why, and that the only treatment was prednisone. “I was on it, lowered dosing ongoing, for 10 years. Left me with glaucoma but vision loss in one eye.”⁶ She was later taken off the prednisone. The steroid was the treatment. The diagnosis of glaucoma was among the results.

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The Census the Number Failed

The pressure number that organizes the specialty fails its own census.

In Tajimi City, in central Japan, Aiko Iwase and colleagues randomly invited residents older than 40 for a full eye examination. Of 3,870 eligible people, 3,021 (78.1 percent) took part. The estimated prevalence of what the field calls primary open-angle glaucoma was 3.9 percent. The diagnosis was made from the appearance of the optic disc and from visual-field tests, not from the pressure reading. In 92 percent of those patients, the pressure was 21 mmHg or less. The prevalence of the diagnosis at or below 21 mmHg was 3.6 percent; above 21 mmHg it was 0.3 percent. Mean pressure in the affected eyes was only about 1 mmHg higher than in the eyes without the diagnosis (15.4 mmHg against 14.5 mmHg in the right eye).⁷

Ninety-two percent of the open-angle cases in a carefully examined population sat at or below the line that clinics still treat as the border of disease. Medicine has a name for that majority: normal-tension glaucoma. The name concedes the fact and then keeps the original framework in place.

The line itself is a statistical artifact. Ophthalmology textbooks and later reviews trace the 21 mmHg cutoff to a 1958 paper by Wolfgang Leydhecker, K. Akiyama and H. G. Neumann, who measured pressure with a Schiotz tonometer. M. Roy Wilson, reviewing that work in 2002, reports their figures as a mean of 15.5 mmHg and a standard deviation of 2.57 from 20,000 eyes, so that two standard deviations sat at 20.6 mmHg and three at 23.2. If the distribution had been a Gaussian bell, only 2.5 percent of eyes would have sat above 20.5. An inference was made that 21 mmHg and above was abnormal. Wilson then states the problem: later population studies found that the pressure distribution is not a bell but is skewed to the right, toward higher pressures, so 21 mmHg was never the line under which 97.5 percent of readings would fall.⁸ The cutoff entered the textbooks anyway. People above the line who never lose nerve fibers became patients. People below it who were losing them became invisible to a pressure-only test.

In The 12 Diagnostic Thresholds That Were Lowered to Create Millions of New Patients, I did not include this line.³⁸ It did not have to be lowered by a committee.

In November 2026, a subscriber wrote after a recent diagnosis. The ophthalmologist, in his account, more or less admitted they do not know what causes the condition, and prescribed drops anyway to lower intra-ocular pressure. That is the specialty working exactly as it was trained to work. The cause is unnamed. The number is treated.

The Body’s Own Corticosteroid

Cortisol is the body’s own corticosteroid. If a pharmaceutical glucocorticoid can raise the pressure in a substantial fraction of eyes, and can produce the disc and field changes the specialty calls glaucoma, then a sustained rise in the body’s own version is not a separate mystery. It is the same class of molecule, made inside the person.

In 2018, Bernhard Sabel, Jiaqi Wang, Lizbeth Cárdenas-Morales, Muneeb Faiq and Christine Heim reviewed the literature on mental stress and vision loss in the EPMA Journal. They argued that prolonged stress is clearly a consequence of losing sight, and that it may also be a cause: “continuous stress and elevated cortisol levels negatively impact the eye and brain due to autonomous nervous system (sympathetic) imbalance and vascular dysregulation.” They concluded that stress is “both consequence and cause of vision loss,” and they named glaucoma and optic neuropathy among the conditions in which this loop may operate.⁹ It is a review, not a trial. The authors themselves say that more clinical studies are needed, and that stress is not a sufficient cause on its own. What the review does is join two facts the establishment already holds: pharmaceutical corticosteroids can produce this condition, and the body makes a corticosteroid of its own when it is under sustained strain.

Meir Schneider, writing from decades of clinical work rather than from a trial, had already placed stress in the same neighborhood. In Vision for Life he describes glaucoma as a disease of the optic nerve in which pressure is one factor, not the whole event. Chronic tension in the neck and shoulders, he says, can constrict circulation to the nerve. “Physicians continuously see that they cannot fully control glaucoma: not with drops, not with surgery.”¹⁰ I summarized that view in 2024.¹¹ His cases are not a substitute for the steroid and census evidence. They are a clinician noticing that the nerve has a blood supply, and that the person around the eye is part of the terrain.

A Filter and a Blood Supply

The eye makes a watery fluid, the aqueous humor, continuously. In the common form of the condition, that fluid leaves through a filter-like tissue, the trabecular meshwork, at the angle where the cornea meets the iris. Mainstream pathology already describes what happens to that filter in open-angle disease: it stiffens, and extracellular material accumulates in it, and outflow slows. A terrain reading of the same description is straightforward. A drainage filter has been loaded. The question worth asking is what loaded it, not only how to force the downstream number down.

The second process is perfusion of the optic nerve. The nerve is a bundle of fibers leaving the retina through a weak point, the optic disc. Those fibers have to be fed. When blood flow to the disc is unstable, or when arterial pressure falls too far at night, the fibers can be starved at a pressure the clinic calls normal. That is why Tajimi’s 92 percent is not a curiosity. It is what a perfusion failure looks like when the measuring instrument is pointed at the wrong variable.

Josef Flammer and colleagues have spent decades describing a pattern they first called primary vascular dysregulation and later Flammer syndrome: blood vessels that react too strongly to cold, physical strain, or emotional stress; cold hands and feet; low blood pressure; migraine-like features; a long time to fall asleep; slightly raised endothelin-1; and weakened autoregulation of blood flow in the eye. They associate that pattern with the form of glaucoma that occurs at a normal pressure.¹²,¹³ The work sits inside ophthalmology, not outside it. It gives the census a physiology: the disc can be injured by an unstable blood supply even when the pressure reading looks ordinary.

Sohan Singh Hayreh, at Iowa, measured the night. In 24-hour blood-pressure recordings of people with what the field calls normal-tension glaucoma, open-angle glaucoma, and anterior ischemic optic neuropathy, those whose visual fields were deteriorating had lower minimum nighttime diastolic pressure. People taking oral drugs to lower blood pressure showed a larger nocturnal drop than people with high blood pressure who were not on that therapy. Intraocular pressure, in that series, did not correlate significantly with field deterioration. Hayreh’s conclusion was that a nocturnal fall in arterial pressure, by reducing blood flow to a vulnerable optic nerve head during sleep, may be the final insult in a situation that already has several causes.¹⁴,¹⁵

A later paper from the same group reported that people using topical beta-blocker eye drops had a significantly greater percentage drop in diastolic pressure at night, a lower minimum nighttime diastolic pressure, and a lower minimum nighttime heart rate than people not using them. In the normal-tension group, eyes receiving beta-blocker drops showed visual-field progression more often than eyes not receiving them (P = 0.0003).¹⁶ That finding does not tell any reader to stop a prescribed drop. It does tell the specialty that a drug put in the eye to lower a number can also lower the blood supply the nerve needs while the person sleeps.

Schneider, on the same anatomy, in plainer language: if the optic disc is strong, even a high pressure may not take vision; if the disc is weak, even a pressure the clinic would call desirable can destroy it. LASIK, he notes, changes the thickness of the cornea and therefore the reading the tonometer gives, so the number after that surgery is harder to trust. He records “the feeling shared by medical doctors” that the optic nerve can never regenerate.¹⁰ That last point should be held as the field holds it. Lost fibers are not shown to grow back. Accounts of field improvement, including his, are better read as remaining tissue working under a better blood supply. If palming is used at all, he warns, it should be in short sessions: half an hour raised pressure by 4 mmHg in one example, and longer sessions are a particular concern in closed-angle disease.¹⁰ William Bates, a century earlier, published a palming case he presented as a softening of a hard eye, with no recurrence at three years.¹⁷,¹⁸ That is a historical anecdote, not a protocol.

What Loads the Filter and Starves the Nerve

The toxic and pharmaceutical load is the strongest category, because the establishment’s own literature documents a substance going in and the condition coming out.

Corticosteroids, in every common route, belong at the front of that list. The Armaly and Garbe papers, and Phulke’s review of routes, are the evidence already set out.⁵ Topiramate, a drug prescribed for seizures and for migraine prevention, belongs next to them for a different form of the diagnosis. F. W. Fraunfelder, F. T. Fraunfelder and Edwin Keates assembled 115 spontaneous reports and found 86 cases of acute-onset glaucoma, 83 of them in both eyes. Under the World Health Organization’s causality classification they placed acute secondary angle-closure glaucoma, acute myopia, and suprachoroidal effusions in the “certain” category. The findings, they wrote, are reversible if recognized early and if the drug is discontinued. A laser or surgical iridectomy, the usual operation for anatomical angle closure, is ineffective here, because the mechanism is not a narrow anatomical angle waiting for the pupil to dilate. It is an effusion behind the lens and iris that pushes the diaphragm forward and closes the drain.¹⁹ I have already cited that paper in What Is Iritis?, where topiramate and other sulfonamide derivatives appear among the drugs documented to produce acute bilateral angle closure, often within two weeks of starting the drug.²⁰ Anticholinergics, some antihistamines and decongestants, and some antidepressants can precipitate closure in an eye that already has a narrow angle, by dilating the pupil. That is a different mechanism from topiramate, and the population-level risk is less cleanly measured. The two should not be treated as a single experiment.

Stress, as set out above, is the same chemical class made inside the body, plus the vessel-tone and perfusion changes that Flammer and Sabel describe.

Nutrition and metabolism have a more modest, observational literature, and it should be described as such. Jae Kang, Walter Willett, Bernard Rosner, Emmanuel Buys, Janey Wiggs and Louis Pasquale followed 63,893 women in the Nurses’ Health Study and 41,094 men in the Health Professionals Follow-up Study. Over 1,678,713 person-years they confirmed 1,483 incident cases of primary open-angle glaucoma. Compared with the lowest quintile of dietary nitrate (about 80 mg a day), the highest quintile (about 240 mg a day) had a multivariable rate ratio of 0.79 (95% CI, 0.66 to 0.93). The association was stronger for cases that presented with early paracentral field loss (rate ratio 0.56; 95% CI, 0.40 to 0.79) than for cases with only peripheral loss. Green leafy vegetables accounted for 56.7 percent of the variation in nitrate intake. Compared with 0.31 servings a day, 1.45 or more servings a day had a rate ratio of 0.82 for all cases and 0.52 for the paracentral-loss cases.²¹ It is an association, not a feeding trial. The authors proposed a nitric-oxide path, better outflow and better blood-flow autoregulation, which is a whole-food finding and not a supplement claim.

Diabetes, as the field defines it, is associated with the open-angle diagnosis in meta-analysis. Minwen Zhou, Wei Wang, Wenbin Huang and Xiulan Zhang pooled six cohort studies for a relative risk of 1.40 (95% CI, 1.25 to 1.57) and seven case-control studies for an odds ratio of 1.49 (95% CI, 1.17 to 1.88).²² That is a real association. It does not, by itself, specify the mechanism. A terrain reading would look at the blood and at the small vessels that feed the disc, not at a sugar number in isolation.

I have not found evidence that links this condition to electromagnetic fields. If that load belongs in a later essay, it will need a literature that does not yet exist here.

A smaller mechanical load is real and should be kept in proportion. Mani Baskaran and colleagues measured pressure in 75 experienced yoga practitioners during Sirsasana, the headstand. The mean rise was 15.1 mmHg immediately and 15.8 mmHg after five minutes, about a doubling of baseline, and it was maintained for as long as the posture was held.²³ A tight necktie, in a 2003 study by Celso Teng, Robert Ritch and colleagues, raised mean pressure by 2.6 mmHg in 20 men with normal eyes and by 1.0 mmHg in 20 men with open-angle glaucoma, after three minutes.²⁴ The necktie effect is modest and matters most for how a clinic reading is taken. The headstand effect is large. Neither is a general theory of the disease.

What the Trials Showed, and What They Did Not

A hostile reader will raise two solid points. Lost optic-nerve fibers are not shown to regenerate, so removing a load can protect what remains and does not restore what has already gone. And lowering the pressure, in large trials, slows further injury. Both points are true. They answer a different question from the one this essay is asking.

The Early Manifest Glaucoma Trial randomized 255 people aged 50 to 80 with newly detected open-angle glaucoma, many of them found by population screening, and a median pressure of 20 mmHg, to laser trabeculoplasty plus topical betaxolol or to no initial treatment. People with pressure above 30 mmHg or advanced field loss were not enrolled. After a median follow-up of six years, treatment had lowered mean pressure by 5.1 mmHg, or 25 percent. Progression occurred in 58 of 129 treated patients (45 percent) and in 78 of 126 controls (62 percent).²⁵ In a 2003 analysis of the same trial, M. Cristina Leske and colleagues reported that treatment halved the risk of progression in a multivariate model: hazard ratio 0.50 (95% CI, 0.35 to 0.71). Each 1 mmHg of pressure reduction from baseline to the first follow-up visit was associated with about a 10 percent lower risk (hazard ratio 0.90; 95% CI, 0.86 to 0.94).²⁶

The Ocular Hypertension Treatment Study randomized 1,636 people aged 40 to 80, with no evidence of glaucomatous damage and with pressure between 24 and 32 mmHg in one eye and between 21 and 32 mmHg in the other, to topical pressure-lowering drops or to observation. At 60 months, the cumulative probability of developing primary open-angle glaucoma was 4.4 percent in the medication group and 9.5 percent in the observation group (hazard ratio 0.40; 95% CI, 0.27 to 0.59).²⁷ That is a real delay. It is also, read from the other side of the same table, a census of overtreatment: about 90 percent of the untreated people, all of them sitting above the traditional cutoff, did not convert in five years. The authors themselves wrote that the result “does not imply that all patients with borderline or elevated IOP should receive medication.”

The Collaborative Normal-Tension Glaucoma Study is the trial a careful reader has to hold in both hands. A 1998 paper on 140 eyes reported endpoints in 7 of 61 treated eyes (12 percent) and in 28 of 79 untreated eyes (35 percent), once a 30 percent pressure reduction had been achieved.²⁸ A companion intent-to-treat analysis of 145 randomly assigned subjects found no significant difference: visual-field progression in 22 of 66 treated eyes and in 31 of 79 untreated eyes (P = 0.21). When the same data were censored at the point a cataract reduced acuity by two Snellen lines, progression was more common in the untreated group (21 of 79 against 8 of 66). The authors said the two analyses diverged because cataracts were more common in the treated arm, especially after filtration surgery (23 of 61 treated eyes, or 38 percent, against 11 of 79 controls, or 14 percent, in the first paper’s counts). Their own conclusion was that the favorable effect “was only found when the impact of cataracts on visual field progression, produced largely by surgery, was removed.”²⁹ Lowering the load can help a nerve that does not regrow. The help is not free, and it is not proof that the number was the cause.

A terrain account and a pressure-lowering prescription are not logical enemies. They answer different questions. This essay does not advise anyone to stop a prescribed drug. The evidence is here so that the conversation with the physician can include the cause and the cost, not only the number.

The Cost of the Drops

The drops themselves are not a neutral instrument.

Benzalkonium chloride, the preservative in many glaucoma medications, is toxic to trabecular-meshwork cells in culture, the same filter whose congestion is at issue. In 2011, David Ammar and Malik Kahook reported that benzalkonium chloride, and several benzalkonium-preserved glaucoma drugs, reduced the viability of cultured human trabecular-meshwork cells.³⁰ That is a laboratory finding, not a trial of vision. It is still a serious fact: a drop taken for years to manage a drainage problem is preserved with a compound that, in the dish, injures the drainage tissue.

Timolol, a beta-blocker drop, is absorbed from the eye into the rest of the body. The current United States label for timolol maleate ophthalmic solution 0.5%, updated 4 November 2024, states that although the drug is administered topically, “it can be absorbed systemically,” and that “severe respiratory reactions and cardiac reactions including death due to bronchospasm in patients with asthma, and rarely death in association with cardiac failure, have been reported following systemic or ophthalmic administration of timolol maleate.” It is contraindicated in bronchial asthma, a history of bronchial asthma, and severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and in sinus bradycardia, second or third degree atrioventricular block, overt cardiac failure, and cardiogenic shock. Among adverse reactions the label lists “psychic disturbances including depression.”³¹ Hayreh’s recordings, already cited, add the nocturnal blood-pressure and heart-rate findings, and the association with field progression in the normal-tension group.¹⁶

Latanoprost and the other prostaglandin analogues, now often the first drop offered, commonly cause conjunctival redness. They can darken the iris, especially in mixed-color eyes. The current United States label for Xalatan (latanoprost ophthalmic solution 0.005%), updated 15 May 2023, states: “Iris pigmentation likely to be permanent.” After the drug is stopped, “pigmentation of the iris is likely to be permanent, while pigmentation of the periorbital tissue and eyelash changes have been reported to be reversible in some patients.”³² They can also produce what the field calls prostaglandin-associated periorbitopathy: loss of fat around the eye, a deepened upper lid sulcus, and a sunken appearance that may only partly reverse if the drug is stopped.³³ The same label warns that Xalatan “should generally not be used in patients with active intraocular inflammation because inflammation may be exacerbated,” a caution I also quoted from this class in What Is Iritis?.²⁰

None of this is an instruction to throw the bottle away. It is the cost side of a treatment that can slow further injury and cannot regenerate the nerve.

Heredity, as Medicine Frames It

Medicine also points to a hereditary component, and that claim should be engaged rather than waved aside.

In 1997, Edwin Stone, John Fingert, Wallace Alward and colleagues identified variants in a gene they named MYOC, coding for a protein called myocilin, in families with open-angle glaucoma.³⁴ Two years later Fingert and colleagues screened 1,703 patients from five populations and found probable disease-causing MYOC variants in 58 of them, or 3.4 percent, with a range of 2.6 to 4.3 percent across those groups.³⁵ That is a real Mendelian subset. It is not “glaucoma is genetic.” More than 95 percent of the patients in that series did not carry these variants.

Family aggregation is also real, and it is larger than the MYOC fraction, which is a warning against treating a family history as if it were a gene. In the Rotterdam Study, Roger Wolfs and colleagues examined first-degree relatives of people with the diagnosis and of controls. The lifetime risk of glaucoma was 22.0 percent in relatives of patients and 2.3 percent in relatives of controls, a risk ratio of 9.2 (95% CI, 1.2 to 73.9, a wide interval). The earliest and most prominent shared feature was an enlarged cup-to-disc ratio, not the pressure. The authors estimated that the familial risk accounted for 16.4 percent of cases in the population, and they wrote that further studies would be needed “to disentangle the genetic components of the increased familial risk.”³⁶ Families share meals, houses, sleep, medicines, and strain, as well as chromosomes. A risk ratio is not a mechanism.

Anatomy matters for a different form of the diagnosis. Eyes with narrow angles, more common in some populations and in farsighted eyes, can close abruptly when the pupil dilates, and that acute closure is a real emergency. It is not the common open-angle story, and it is not the Tajimi majority. It also, as the topiramate reports show, can be produced by a drug in an eye that did not need a narrow angle to begin with.¹⁹

What Can Be Done

This is not a protocol, and it is not a substitute for ophthalmic care. It is a list of loads that can be examined, each labeled with the kind of evidence behind it, so that a reader can take a specific conversation into the clinic. Do not stop a prescribed medicine on the basis of an essay. The place to change a drug is in a room with the prescriber, with the evidence on the table.

Audit every steroid route. Drops, ointments, inhalers, nasal sprays, creams near the eyes, periocular injections, and tablets. Established in Armaly’s testing and in Garbe’s case-control studies.⁵ The pressure rise is often reversible if the steroid is stopped in time. The lost field is not.

Ask about drugs associated with acute angle closure, especially topiramate and related sulfonamide derivatives, and, in a person with narrow angles, about anticholinergics, some antihistamines and decongestants, and some antidepressants. Established for topiramate in case series with formal causality assessment.¹⁹

Ask about nighttime blood pressure, including whether an antihypertensive or a beta-blocker eye drop is dropping it too far during sleep. Observational evidence from Hayreh’s 24-hour recordings.¹⁴,¹⁵,¹⁶ A question for both the ophthalmologist and the physician who prescribes the blood-pressure drug, not an instruction to alter either medicine alone.

Eat green leafy vegetables as food. Observational association from two large prospective cohorts (Kang et al.). Not a trial, and not a powder.²¹

Treat sustained stress as a load on the same chemistry the steroid papers have already measured. Review-level argument (Sabel et al.), plus Flammer’s clinical descriptions of vessels that over-react to emotional stress.⁹,¹²,¹³ Not a trial of meditation against field loss.

Avoid prolonged head-down inversions and breath-held heavy lifting. Direct measurements in the headstand (Baskaran et al.); a tight collar can move a clinic reading by a couple of millimeters (Teng et al.).²³,²⁴

Deb.Butler (@hastheworldgonemad) wrote on What Is Iritis? in May 2026 that she had been diagnosed at 69, had the drops filled once, and never finished the bottle: “I had a problem with putting chemicals in my eyes.” She is now 74. “It’s been 5 years, I’m not putting chemical drops in my eyes, and my vision has not changed.”³⁷ She wondered whether high homocysteine, which she relates to MTHFR variants, was connected to the pressure in her eyes. A chiropractor told her that if the homocysteine came down, the pressure would come down. I am not adopting that explanation. A causal role for homocysteine has not been established, and I am not going to smuggle one in through a single case. What her five years show is narrower and still worth hearing: a person can decline the drops and, in her telling, keep the vision she had.

Questions for the Ophthalmologist

The useful questions are specific. They do not require the physician to accept a terrain framework. They require the chart, the medicines, and the number to be looked at together.

Have I been on any corticosteroid, in any form: eye drops, inhalers, nasal sprays, pills, injections, or creams near the eyes? If I am on one now, what happens to the plan if it is reduced or stopped by the prescriber who started it? Is the pressure in my eyes actually high, and on more than one reading, or is this the form you call normal-tension glaucoma? How does my optic disc look, and has my visual field changed? What, besides the pressure number, are we watching? What is my nighttime blood pressure? Am I on a blood-pressure medicine, or on a beta-blocker eye drop, that may drop it too far while I sleep? What preservative is in the drops you are prescribing? Is a preservative-free version available? Have I taken topiramate or another drug associated with angle closure? If you recommend drops, which class, and what are the local and systemic effects of that class, including iris color, the tissues around the eye, breathing, heart rate, mood, and nighttime blood pressure? Given that, in the Ocular Hypertension Treatment Study, about 90 percent of untreated people with a high number did not convert in five years, how will we decide whether I benefit from starting, or from continuing?

The subscriber who wrote in November was told that the cause is unknown, and was handed a bottle. The cause is not as unknown as that conversation made it sound. A number was treated because a number is what the specialty knows how to treat. A nerve can starve at a reading the clinic calls normal, and a widely used drug class can produce the reading itself. The bottle may still belong in the room. What has to be in the room with it is the disc, the field, the night, and the loads that sit on them, and the person who has to live with all of that.

How to Explain It to a Six-Year-Old

Your eye is a bit like a sink that is always running a little water, and a bit like a lamp cord at the back that needs a good blood supply to keep working.

The water is supposed to drain away through a tiny strainer. If the strainer gets clogged, the water backs up, and the pressure in the sink can rise. At the back of the eye there is a soft cable, like a lamp cord, that carries pictures to your brain. That cable needs a steady trickle of blood, all day and all night, or it starts to fray, and the edges of what you see go missing. Sometimes the strainer is clogged and the pressure is high. Sometimes the pressure looks ordinary and the cable is still fraying, because the blood is not getting through well enough, especially at night.

Some medicines that grown-ups take for swelling, especially a family called steroids, can clog that strainer. Doctors often measure only the water pressure, and they give drops to bring the number down. The drops can protect the cable from getting worse. They do not grow a new cable, and some of them have their own side effects. A person should not stop those drops unless the doctor who prescribed them is part of the decision.

The useful questions are simple ones. Have I been taking a steroid? Is the pressure actually high? How is the cable itself looking? What happens to my blood pressure while I sleep? What is in the drops?

References