Author’s note: This essay works with a document whose vocabulary rests on premises I do not accept. Viral infection, immune response, antibody protection, “vaccine-preventable disease.” When those terms appear in what follows, they appear in one of two registers. In quotation, in attribution, and in describing what the CDC teaches its own workforce, they carry their institutional meaning. In my own analytical voice, I use the terrain framework, and I signal the shift where it matters. This piece is not an argument for or against a vocabulary. It is an exercise in reading the field’s own training manual and noticing what is on the page.

On page 108 of the fourteenth edition of the Pink Book, in the chapter titled “Diphtheria,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers the following statement to the health care providers who inject diphtheria-, tetanus-, and pertussis-containing vaccines into American children:

The Institute of Medicine reported in 2011 that the evidence was inadequate to accept or reject a causal relation between receipt of diphtheria toxoid and tetanus toxoid-containing vaccine and encephalitis, encephalopathy, infantile spasms, seizures, ataxia, autism, acute disseminated encephalomyelitis, transverse myelitis, optic neuritis, onset of multiple sclerosis in adults, relapse of multiple sclerosis in adults, relapse of multiple sclerosis in children, Guillain-Barré syndrome, chronic inflammatory disseminated polyneuropathy, opsoclonus myoclonus syndrome, or Bell’s palsy.¹

The list runs seventeen conditions. It includes autism. The sentence does not say “no evidence of a link.” It says the evidence is not sufficient to decide either way.

The document containing the sentence is not written for the general reader. It is the CDC’s own training text, produced by the Communication and Education Branch of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases and distributed by the Public Health Foundation. Its audience is the field: public health nurses, immunization coordinators, medical students, pediatric residents, nursing schools, and the state and county workforce that administers the childhood schedule.²

That statement is what the field is being told.

The parent in the pediatrician’s exam room is told something else.

The distance between those two things, between what the CDC teaches its own workforce and what the CDC tells the public through its workforce, is the subject of this essay and the series it opens.

The Book

The Pink Book’s official title is Epidemiology and Prevention of Vaccine-Preventable Diseases. The fourteenth edition, 528 numbered pages plus appendices, was published in August 2021.² The nickname comes from the color of the cover. Four of the five listed editors carry MD or PhD credentials. The dedication thanks Dr. William L. Atkinson, “who summarized, standardized, and compiled CDC’s vaccine-preventable disease and vaccine teaching materials to create the Pink Book.” The tribute closes with a line, in quotation marks, attributed to Apocalypse Now: “He just thought it up and did it.” The line, in the film, describes Colonel Kurtz.²

The first six chapters cover general principles: immunology as the CDC teaches it, best practices for administration, strategies for raising vaccination coverage, vaccine safety systems, storage and handling of the product, and injection technique. The remaining eighteen chapters walk through the diseases the schedule targets, one disease to a chapter, each following the same template. Pathogen. Clinical picture. Epidemiology. Vaccine composition. Schedule. Contraindications. Adverse events. Surveillance and reporting.

Around the book, CDC operates the Pink Book webinar series. State and local health departments run Pink Book study groups. Continuing education credit is awarded for completion. The book is cited in nursing school curricula and pediatric residency programs. It is the reference the American public health workforce is trained on.

When a public health nurse in an American state health department opens the book at eight-fifteen in the morning to check the hepatitis B schedule for a preterm infant, she flips to chapter ten, finds the table on page 152, confirms the dosing interval, and closes the book. The rest of chapter ten stays closed. The book is a reference. The pages she does not flip to are for someone else, on some other day, with some other question.

The essays in this series read the pages she does not flip to.

The Two Registers

The Pink Book operates in two registers, and the space between them is the whole story.

The first register is the one the book uses to justify its own recommendations. Vaccines are safe and effective. The CDC’s model of immunology is settled. Adverse events are rare. The diseases the vaccines target are serious enough to warrant the schedule. This is the register the general public encounters in CDC promotional materials and the register the trained provider is coached to communicate to parents.

The second register is the one the book uses when it has to be accurate for the field. Adverse events are enumerated with rates. Contraindications and precautions are listed by category. The Institute of Medicine’s causality assessments are quoted verbatim, including the ones that read like the seventeen-condition list on page 108.¹ The chapter on rotavirus vaccine instructs adult household members to wash their hands after changing the diaper of a vaccinated infant, because, in the book’s language, “shedding may occur up to one month after the last dose.”³ The hepatitis B vaccine, given to newborns on the first day of life, is described in the adult chapter as recommended for people at risk of blood or sexual exposure to hepatitis B, including sex workers, injection drug users, dialysis patients, and health care workers with occupational exposure to blood. The adult section then adds: “Acknowledgment of a specific risk factor is not a requirement for vaccination.”⁴

Nothing in the layout signals which sentence belongs to which audience. The sentence a parent would find alarming sits in the same font, on the same paper, one column over from the sentence a state health department reads as routine.

Chapter three trains the provider in the sentence to speak in the exam room. The book calls it a “presumptive approach” and offers the example: “Your child needs DTaP, Hib, and hepatitis B shots today.” The book contrasts it with a “participatory approach”: “Have you thought about the shots your child needs today?” The presumptive approach, the book reports, produces “significantly more parents accepting vaccines for their children, especially at first-time visits.”⁵

The provider trained in the presumptive approach walks into the exam room having also completed the reading assignment that includes page 108. The parent hears the first sentence. The parent has not read page 108. The provider has read both, and no part of her training asks her to bring the second thing into the room with her. The script works. The practice’s vaccination coverage numbers go up. The coordinator files the quarterly report.

The distance is architectural. The book does not lie to the field, and the field is not asked to lie to the parent. The two things simply live in separate chapters, and the chapters do not speak to each other.

The 1901 Finding

In 1901, the French physiologist Charles Richet published his work on anaphylaxis. Injecting a foreign protein into an animal produced a heightened response to subsequent injections of the same protein. The second injection could kill an animal that had tolerated the first without visible symptoms. Richet named the phenomenon anaphylaxis, from the Greek for “against protection.” The Nobel Committee awarded him the 1913 Prize in Physiology or Medicine “in recognition of his work on anaphylaxis.”⁶

The mechanism is sensitization. Injection into tissue is not the ordinary route by which the body encounters proteins. Digestion breaks food proteins down into their component amino acids before absorption. An injected protein arrives whole, in the tissue, and the body’s response to it intensifies with each subsequent exposure. Enough exposures at a site produce damage at that site.

Chapter two of the Pink Book, on page 14, describes such damage. The book is discussing severe local reactions after diphtheria and tetanus toxoid injections. “On rare occasions, local reactions may be severe. These reactions, referred to as Arthus reactions, are most frequently seen with diphtheria and tetanus toxoids. Arthus reactions are not allergic reactions. They are believed to be due to high titers of antibody, usually caused by too many doses of toxoid.”⁷

The sentence is Richet’s finding restated in the CDC’s vocabulary. Too many doses of an injected foreign protein produce a heightened response, and the heightened response damages tissue at the injection site. The training text acknowledges this. The training text does not go on to ask what an equivalent mechanism, acting systemically rather than locally, would look like across the schedule of childhood injections. It does not ask whether the schedule of five diphtheria-tetanus-containing injections before school entry might be reaching a threshold that produces a systemic version of what page 14 describes locally.

Page 14 is the last time the sensitization mechanism appears in the Pink Book by name. Richet described the mechanism a hundred and twenty years ago and received a Nobel Prize for it. The rest of the book proceeds around it.

How to Read the Book

The move for each essay in this series is small. Find the passage. Give the chapter, the page, the surrounding context. Read the passage aloud. Set it beside what the public is told. Let the document do the work.

You do not need to be a physician. You do not need to accept the CDC’s model of how vaccines work. You do not need to grant the germ theory premises the book rests on. The book is a documentary object. The words on its pages are what the field is trained on. When a chapter contains an admission, it is an admission from inside the institution to its own workforce, and that is the strongest form of admission an institutional document can carry.

Some passages speak for themselves. The seventeen-condition list is one of them. When the CDC’s training manual tells its own workforce that the evidence is inadequate to rule out a causal relation between diphtheria toxoid-containing vaccines and autism, no additional argument is required. The sentence is already in the training manual, and the training manual is already at the URL in the front matter.

Other passages require a frame to read clearly. The Arthus passage on page 14 is one of these. Without Richet in mind, the sentence reads as clinical trivia. With Richet in mind, it reads as the CDC’s own training text acknowledging the mechanism whose implications the rest of the book proceeds to ignore. Future essays in this series will do that work case by case.

What Was Already There

The Pink Book has been on the CDC’s website since August 2021. Anyone with a browser has been able to download it. Page 108 has been where it is. Page 14 has been where it is. The sentences on those pages have said what they say every day since the fourteenth edition was published.

The book was written on the assumption that the parent would never open it.

The parent who opens it finds those pages, and the sentences on them, and cannot un-find them.

How to Explain It to a Six-Year-Old

A candy factory makes candy for kids. The factory has two kinds of books.

One book is for the front of the store. It has bright colors and pictures of happy children eating the candy. It says the candy is good and healthy and everyone should have some.

The other book stays in the back. It’s longer, and it doesn’t have pictures. It’s for the people who make the candy and pack it and drive it to the store. That book has a list of things that can happen to some kids after they eat the candy. It’s a long list. Some of the things on the list are scary. The factory workers read the list because they need to know.

The kids who come to the store don’t read the second book. Their parents mostly don’t read it either. Both books are true. They just tell two different stories, and the workers are trained never to mix them up.

The essays in this series read the second book out loud.

References

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Epidemiology and Prevention of Vaccine-Preventable Diseases. Hall E, Wodi AP, Hamborsky J, Morelli V, Schillie S, eds. 14th ed. Washington, D.C.: Public Health Foundation; 2021. Chapter 7, “Diphtheria,” Vaccine Safety, p. 108. Ibid. Front matter, dedication, and table of contents. Publisher and distributor information, editorial credits, and dedication epigraph attributed to Apocalypse Now. The 508-compliant PDF is available at https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/pubs/pinkbook/index.html. Ibid. Chapter 2, “General Best Practice Guidance for Immunization,” Household Contacts of Pregnant or Immunosuppressed Persons, p. 22. Ibid. Chapter 10, “Hepatitis B,” Adults, p. 154. Ibid. Chapter 3, “Immunization Strategies for Healthcare Practices and Providers,” Take Time to Answer Questions, pp. 34–35. Nobel Foundation. The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 1913 was awarded to Charles Richet “in recognition of his work on anaphylaxis.” https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/medicine/1913/summary/. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Epidemiology and Prevention of Vaccine-Preventable Diseases. 14th ed. Chapter 2, Adverse Reactions Following Vaccination, p. 14.

Additional Sources

Institute of Medicine. Adverse Effects of Vaccines: Evidence and Causality. Washington, D.C.: The National Academies Press; 2011. The underlying report the Pink Book quotes at reference 1.