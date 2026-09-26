Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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E M's avatar
E M
9m

This book is infuriating. Docs are told to share positive stories about vaccination in order to encourage it... but to ignore the negative stories a parent might have. Thank you for telling us about this. I can only read a little at a time...I thought I Didn't the medical community as much as I possibly could.... apparently I haven't hit my limit. 😡

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
6m

So nurses, doctors, medical students ARE told all the nasty side effects! Why then is it that doctors like Malhotra did not know this, now are infuriated - but only after his father died from the shot? They do know. Are they so power-and-money hungry that they knowingly and willingly poison people including their parents and children? Or, like a friend, do they think this will happen to everyone but themselves? 'Oh this does not happen to me' until it does.

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