I rarely republish other people’s work. With Daniel’s permission, this is an exception.

Daniel Keith Austin is one of four autistic Austin siblings. He is writing from inside the condition, not about it from the outside. This is first-person testimony from a sibling who was himself injured, writing about the brother who was injured most.

Jeremy, Daniel’s younger brother, was severely autistic by the age of thirteen. Nonverbal, prone to meltdowns, a daily self-biter. Severe but stable. In August 2005 his doctor pushed a TDaP shot. Within days Jeremy began having Grand Mal seizures. He had never had one before. Aggression that had been turned mostly on himself began turning outward. His family went looking for an explanation.

Dr Mark Geier tested the four older Austin siblings for every genetic cause the establishment reaches for first. Fragile X. Prader-Willi. Rett. Celiac. All negative. Heavy-metal testing came back off the charts. The genetic story, the one that lets medicine call the condition innate and look no further, had nothing to stand on. The piece is equally about what did not happen to the two youngest Austin siblings, the ones who were never injected after the family saw what injection did to Jeremy.

Daniel’s Substack is new. I wanted to give the piece additional reach and point those of you who have been reading Unbekoming these last few years toward his work directly. This is one of the stories behind the paradigm. A brother who still cannot speak, still bites his arms every day, and the vaccine the family holds responsible. Daniel’s Substack link is below.

The moment everything changed—and the answers we were never supposed to question

Daniel Keith Austin

Jun 28, 2026

Part 1: The Discovery

My youngest brother Jeremy has lived a life most people will never fully understand.

He cannot speak.

Every day, he bites his own arms.

When he was younger, it was even worse. He would run away from caretakers, escape whenever he could, and smear feces on walls and furniture. Those behaviors eventually stopped, but the core reality never changed. He remained nonverbal. He remained trapped in a body that could not communicate what he needed. He remained vulnerable to meltdowns and fits of anger that came without warning.

By the time he was thirteen, this was already his life.

(Left to right: Joshua, Cathy & Emma Genevieve, Daniel, Jeremy - June 2004)

And then in August 2005, it got worse.

My mother had already given birth to Emma Genevieve and was planning to delay giving her any vaccines. Jeremy‘s doctor claimed he needed the TDap shot. My mother was told by his doctor that he needed it for school, he was past all developmental stages, and the vaccine was “totally mercury-free and thimerosal-free.”

Within days of that shot, everything changed.

Not gradually. Not subtly.

Immediately.

Jeremy’s behavior didn’t just get worse—it escalated to a level we had never seen before. The aggression that had once been directed mostly toward himself started turning outward. He became dangerous not just to himself, but to the people around him.

And then something else happened.

For the first time in his life, Jeremy began having seizures.

Grand Mal seizures.

They came weekly. Sometimes multiple times in a single day.

This wasn’t a small shift. This wasn’t part of a slow progression.

This was a line in the sand.

My mother went back to the doctor, demanding answers.

And this is the moment everything changed.

The doctor told her:

“There ‘may’ have been traces of mercury and thimerosal in the vaccine. There is no regulation of how much is in a trace. And I am convinced Jeremy got a full dose of thimerosal.”

That wasn’t a vague answer.

That wasn’t uncertainty.

That was a direct statement.

From that point forward, our family stopped looking at autism the same way.

Jeremy’s condition became so severe that my family had to make a decision no parent ever wants to make.

My mother was pregnant at the time with my youngest sibling, Sean. Jeremy was a danger to himself. He was a danger to others.

He was placed at Lake Mary in Paola, Kansas—a residential facility for minors with severe developmental disabilities.

Every weekend, my mother would go visit him. She would bring my youngest sister, Emma Genevieve, who was just a toddler at the time.

And over and over again, she found the same thing.

Jeremy alone.

Isolated.

Separated from everyone else.

He stayed there until he turned eighteen and he was old enough to be in a group home with other disabled adults.

While all of this was happening, my mom had two more children—Emma Genevieve and Sean, born in 2004 and 2006.

They were never vaccinated.

They developed completely differently from the four of us older siblings.

They were both completely spared from the dangers of vaccines after we witnessed what happened to Jeremy.

At that point, the question wasn’t going away.

It was getting louder.

Not long after Jeremy was placed at Lake Mary, we were in contact with Dr. Mark Geier.

All four of us older siblings went through extensive testing.

We were tested for genetic causes of autism—Fragile X, Prader-Willi, Rett Syndrome, celiac disease, and other conditions known to mimic or be associated with autism.

Everything came back negative.

No genetic explanation.

Then came the next phase of testing.

Heavy metal toxicity.

All four of us—especially Joshua and Jeremy—tested extremely high.

Off the charts.

Dr. Geier asked my mother about other possible sources of exposure. Silver fillings. Environmental contact. Anything that could explain it.

There was nothing.

None of us had ever had cavities. No amalgam fillings. No alternative source that could account for what showed up in those results.

And that’s when the conclusion became clear to our family.

Vaccines were the culprit.

From that point forward, everything changed—not just for Jeremy, but for all of us.

Jeremy went through detoxing protocols and major dietary changes. Over time, the seizures stopped. He hasn’t had one in years.

The outward aggression toward others improved.

But the damage never fully reversed.

Today, Jeremy is in his thirties.

He still cannot speak.

He still bites his arms every single day.

He is still prone to daily meltdowns.

He cannot perform self-care of any kind.

And what happened to him became one of the defining realities of my life.

This wasn’t just something that happened to my brother.

It reshaped how we understood our family, our past, and our future.

And it’s one of the reasons I’ve chosen to tell this story.

In my upcoming third Chelsea the Golden Retriever book, Chelsea and Benjamin, Chelsea helps a boy who is severely autistic. That story begins her journey toward becoming a therapy dog.

That book isn’t just fiction.

It’s rooted in real life.

It’s rooted in Jeremy.