Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Russell Schierling's avatar
Russell Schierling
3h

Just finished sending this out to my email list.

Interestingly, Unbekoming, one of my very first patients was a 13-year-old girl who had been damaged by the DPT - SEVERELY damaged. She wore diapers. She made all sorts of noises but did not talk. Her head rolled around, as did her eyes. And at times, she would all of a sudden make this loud noise and start violently chewing on her arms, which were a mass of scar tissue. It was terrifying. The line from your post caught me...

"He still bites his arms every single day."

I had already come to the conclusion that at whatever time I got married and started having children, there would be no vaccines (Mendhelson's "How to Raise a Healthy Child in Spite of Your Doctor" and books by Miller had already done that). This girl cemented that decision. Since that time, I would not even begin to guess how many parents have told me the foundational part of this story....

My child was normal -- until they got their shots.

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Laura Hayes's avatar
Laura Hayes
3hEdited

Heartbreaking, and unbelievably, now commonplace, as adults the world over turn a blind eye to the evidence that surrounds us, and believe the “better diagnosing” nonsense. I wrote about the mercury lies in my 2018 “Why Is This Legal?” presentation. See point #3, then perhaps you will be interested to read the presentation in its entirety. Vaccines must be eliminated from use. They are destroying lives, families, and humanity.

https://ageofautism.com/why-is-this-legal-presentation-on-vaccines-by-laura-hayes/

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