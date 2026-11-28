Four drugs. Every one of them a Schedule II controlled substance — the same DEA category as cocaine, fentanyl, and oxycodone. Every one of them carries a boxed warning, the strongest warning the FDA can require, stating that the drug has “a high potential for abuse and misuse, which can lead to the development of a substance use disorder, including addiction.” Every one of them can produce physical dependence and tolerance. Every one of them lists an identical withdrawal syndrome: dysphoric mood, depression, fatigue, vivid unpleasant dreams, insomnia or hypersomnia, increased appetite, and psychomotor retardation or agitation. And every one of them, in its own mechanism of action section, admits that how it produces therapeutic effect in ADHD “is not known.”

These are the four dominant ADHD stimulants prescribed in the United States: Ritalin, on the market since 1955; Concerta, since 2000; Adderall XR, since 2001; and Vyvanse, since 2007. Their labels report that stimulants cause sudden death in patients with structural cardiac abnormalities at recommended doses. That they suppress growth in children by about 2 cm in height and 2.7 kg in weight over three years. That they can induce new psychotic or manic symptoms at approximately 0.1% of treated patients versus 0% of placebo. That they cause peripheral vasculopathy including Raynaud’s phenomenon, with sequelae including digital ulceration and soft tissue breakdown. That Vyvanse is FDA-approved to prescribe an amphetamine to an adult with a binge eating disorder, specifically to exploit its appetite-suppressing effect. These are statements from the FDA-approved labels, written by the manufacturers and filed with the agency.

This installment covers the four stimulants a newly diagnosed adult in the United States is overwhelmingly most likely to be prescribed. Vyvanse and Adderall XR lead adult prescribing; Concerta is the dominant long-acting methylphenidate; Ritalin is the original — approved seventy years ago and still in use.

The Package Insert is a paid subscriber series. Each installment reads the FDA-approved prescribing information for a major drug class and reports what the labels say, including what they admit has not been studied. If you’re currently taking an ADHD stimulant, considering one, or have a family member on one, this is the installment to start with.

Behind the paywall:

The spine of the class — what “physical dependence, tolerance, and withdrawal” mean when the labels use those words for a drug prescribed indefinitely, and what the labels do and don’t say about stopping.

How the drugs work, in their own words — every label admits the mechanism of therapeutic action is not known.

The cardiovascular findings — sudden death, blood pressure, heart rate, and the Raynaud’s warning added after millions of doses had been given.

Psychiatric adverse reactions at 0.1% — psychosis and mania in patients with no prior history, and the serotonin syndrome risk when stimulants meet SSRIs.

The appetite-suppression story — growth suppression in children, weight loss in adults, and a stimulant approved for an eating disorder.

What the labels admit hasn’t been studied — reproductive, fertility, animal findings, and the accumulated gaps.

What was added to these labels over time — including the current boxed warning, which took decades to arrive.

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