Mutation III opens with a distinction most institutional analysis blurs. There is a difference between an institution that refuses to change and one that changes without correcting itself. The first looks rigid. The second can appear remarkably adaptive: new procedures, new committees, new reporting requirements, revised classifications, more data. None of it means the institution has learned from its mistakes. It may have learned to live with them.
This is the third essay in the Mutation sub-series. Mutation I mapped the full civilisational trajectory: Closure, Saturation, Threshold, Mutation, and the New Landscape. It also introduced the concepts of Anti-Progress and the Great Inversion. Mutation II shifted to the institutional scale and traced how feedback stops correcting: reports still arrive, complaints still get filed, reviews still happen, but information no longer produces consequential revision. Mutation III begins where Mutation II leaves off. Once an institution can no longer reliably correct itself, what does it become?
The essay’s answer is a seven-stage arc: error, repetition, normalisation, accommodation, institutionalisation, adaptation, mutation. The error begins as something the institution has done wrong. Through repetition and procedural accommodation, it becomes something the institution operates around. New categories classify the consequences. New responsibilities absorb them. New justifications appear. The institution grows more elaborate precisely because it has not resolved the problem that prompted the elaboration. Drawing on Argyris and Schön, Scott, Douglas, Weick, March and Simon, and the Austrian economists on correctable error, Luc shows how an institution can accumulate information, procedures, and administrative capacity while losing the capacity to identify the arrangements that produce the problem.
The essay separates adaptation from correction. Both involve organisational change, but they move in opposite directions: corrective adaptation brings institutional practice closer to external reality; adaptation to error brings the institution into alignment with its own accumulated decisions. Once that second kind of adaptation becomes structural, reversing the original error would require dismantling the network of procedures, responsibilities, and justifications that have grown around it. The institution does not need to lie about the error. It only needs to make correction increasingly costly. Mutation begins at that point.
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Thank you very much for this magnificent article. One observation strikes me as particularly revealing: the most dangerous moment for any institution is not when it makes a mistake, but rather when it ceases to recognize it as such and begins to construct an entire system to justify, perpetuate, and protect it.
A real-world example is the case of Boeing and the 737 MAX accidents, which claimed the lives of 346 people. Investigations revealed how economic pressures, oversight failures, and a lack of transparency ended up weakening the very mechanisms intended to ensure safety. Warnings and controls lost their effectiveness when faced with the very interests they were meant to monitor. In such a scenario, we are no longer dealing with a simple management error, but rather with a structure that develops defense mechanisms against the truth—and against any attempt to correct its course.
***THANK YOU FOR DESCRIBING A PHENOMENON THAT AFFECTS SO MANY POWER*** STRUCTURES.
Reference:
Final Report of the Congressional Committee on Transportation (2020) — An 18-month investigation into Boeing’s failures and the FAA’s oversight.
https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/GOVPUB-Y4_T68_2-PURL-gpo144993/pdf/GOVPUB-Y4_T68_2-PURL-gpo144993.pdf
During covid they became accustomed to murdering MOST of their covid patients, or at least TRYING to kill them.