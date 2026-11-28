Mutation III opens with a distinction most institutional analysis blurs. There is a difference between an institution that refuses to change and one that changes without correcting itself. The first looks rigid. The second can appear remarkably adaptive: new procedures, new committees, new reporting requirements, revised classifications, more data. None of it means the institution has learned from its mistakes. It may have learned to live with them.

This is the third essay in the Mutation sub-series. Mutation I mapped the full civilisational trajectory: Closure, Saturation, Threshold, Mutation, and the New Landscape. It also introduced the concepts of Anti-Progress and the Great Inversion. Mutation II shifted to the institutional scale and traced how feedback stops correcting: reports still arrive, complaints still get filed, reviews still happen, but information no longer produces consequential revision. Mutation III begins where Mutation II leaves off. Once an institution can no longer reliably correct itself, what does it become?

The essay’s answer is a seven-stage arc: error, repetition, normalisation, accommodation, institutionalisation, adaptation, mutation. The error begins as something the institution has done wrong. Through repetition and procedural accommodation, it becomes something the institution operates around. New categories classify the consequences. New responsibilities absorb them. New justifications appear. The institution grows more elaborate precisely because it has not resolved the problem that prompted the elaboration. Drawing on Argyris and Schön, Scott, Douglas, Weick, March and Simon, and the Austrian economists on correctable error, Luc shows how an institution can accumulate information, procedures, and administrative capacity while losing the capacity to identify the arrangements that produce the problem.

The essay separates adaptation from correction. Both involve organisational change, but they move in opposite directions: corrective adaptation brings institutional practice closer to external reality; adaptation to error brings the institution into alignment with its own accumulated decisions. Once that second kind of adaptation becomes structural, reversing the original error would require dismantling the network of procedures, responsibilities, and justifications that have grown around it. The institution does not need to lie about the error. It only needs to make correction increasingly costly. Mutation begins at that point.

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