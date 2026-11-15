Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Antonio Castellaneta's avatar
Antonio Castellaneta
4h

What touched me most was the moment Joshua smiled at his father through the window. I can imagine how much that simple moment made Ted think about the way his son saw him. We can't always change what life brings us, but sometimes we can change the way we stand beside someone we love. And I think that can make a real difference.

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Carole's avatar
Carole
1h

As a grandmother to four children aged fourteen to two years old, I think a volume of Unbekoming “fairytales” would be invaluable. It would be a great resource to enable critical thinking at an early age.

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