Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
2h

Thank you very much for sharing this interesting article. I would like to add some research that I consider particularly relevant, as it explores both potential interventions targeting the mechanisms of vitreous degeneration and available ophthalmological treatments.

——1. FLIES clinical trial (2021): antioxidants and vitreous protection.

A randomized, double-blind study involving 61 patients over a six-month period. It investigated a combination of lysine, vitamin C, grape seed extract, zinc, and *Citrus aurantium*. The treatment group showed improvements in visual discomfort and a reduction in the area of ​​vitreous opacities.

Full study:

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8525826/

——2. Plant-derived proteolytic enzymes (2022).

A trial involving 224 patients examined a combination of bromelain, papain, and ficin over a three-month period. Improvements in vitreous opacities were reported; however, these results require confirmation through higher-quality, independent studies.

Full study: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8525826/

——3. 2024 review on the treatment of vitreous opacities ("floaters").

This review analyzes vitreous degeneration and therapeutic alternatives—including YAG laser vitreolysis and vitrectomy—along with their respective benefits, limitations, and risks.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39046174/

——4. American Academy of Ophthalmology clinical guidelines (2025).

An update to the recommendations regarding posterior vitreous detachment, retinal tears, and the prevention of complications that could compromise vision. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39918519/

——5. National Eye Institute. An accessible explanation of how aggregates within the vitreous humor cast shadows on the retina, and when these "floaters" require an ophthalmological evaluation. https://www.nei.nih.gov/eye-health-information/eye-conditions-and-diseases/floaters

——6. 2026 clinical update on posterior vitreous detachment.

A review of the mechanisms of degeneration, diagnosis, follow-up, and therapeutic options. It also notes that clinical evidence regarding antioxidant supplements remains limited.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK563273/

Regarding zeolite, chlorella, and heavy-metal detoxification protocols, there is research on their potential utility in specific cases of exposure to toxic substances; however, clinical trials are required to demonstrate that they can eliminate "floaters" or restore the transparency of the vitreous humor.

Furthermore, I believe it is essential to focus on a healthy diet. A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, polyphenols, carotenoids, vitamin C, and other micronutrients provides compounds that contribute to antioxidant defense mechanisms and cellular protection. A varied, minimally processed, and nutritionally balanced plant-based diet can support overall eye health, although it has not yet been shown to specifically prevent or reverse "floaters."

Further research is needed into the role of oxidative stress, glycation, and alterations to the extracellular matrix—specifically the collagen and hyaluronic acid present in the vitreous humor. The key lies in distinguishing between biochemical plausibility and clinical efficacy. The most promising lines of research are not necessarily those that claim to eliminate toxins, but rather those that demonstrate a genuine ability to modify the structure of the affected tissue—always bearing in mind that prevention is better than cure.

Thank you once again for sharing this information and for fostering new avenues of research.

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@k8_is_awake's avatar
@k8_is_awake
2h

I took a 6 week heal your vision naturally course with Dr. Ainhoa de Federico and it was a game changer. We are self healing, miraculous, eternal beings and when you see that, it changes everything. Matt is getting hammered by many eye doctors and for good reason. The they don't want us to know just how powerful we are! Love Matt and Andy and Ainhoa, and YOU! Keep on keepin' on, the truth is coming out fast!

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