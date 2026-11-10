Kidney health depends on much more than just the kidney’s filtration capacity. It is also important to preserve the cellular environment, proper hydration, and the balance of minerals and electrolytes.
Research by Gerald Pollack on "structured water" (or "EZ water") and the theories proposed by Gilbert Ling invite us to explore the role that the organization of water plays within cells and tissues. This is an intriguing area of study.
While such research continues to evolve, there are other, more well-established preventive measures: maintaining adequate hydration—avoiding both dehydration and fluid overload; moderating salt intake, as high sodium consumption contributes to hypertension and can increase the workload on the kidneys; and reducing exposure to nephrotoxic substances, including certain medications, heavy metals, and environmental pollutants.
It is also advisable to avoid the indiscriminate use of anti-inflammatory drugs, such as ibuprofen, and to consult with a physician regarding any medications that could potentially harm the kidneys.
Renal fibrosis is the result of persistent injury and inflammation. Therefore, protecting kidney tissue requires addressing the factors that can cause damage, managing blood pressure, and maintaining metabolic balance.
While the biology of water within our cells warrants greater attention, it is essential to remember that proper hydration, reduced salt intake, and minimized exposure to toxins remain the most robustly supported preventive measures. 1. KDIGO – Medications and renal toxicity. Recommendations for avoiding drugs that may be harmful to the kidneys.
https://kdigo.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/KDIGO-2024-CKD-Guideline.pdf
2. National Kidney Foundation – Hydration and the kidneys. The importance of maintaining adequate hydration.
https://www.kidney.org/hydrate
3. Renal fibrosis – Scientific review. Mechanisms of injury and inflammation that promote fibrosis in kidney tissue. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7404113
Kidney health depends on much more than just the kidney’s filtration capacity. It is also important to preserve the cellular environment, proper hydration, and the balance of minerals and electrolytes.
Research by Gerald Pollack on "structured water" (or "EZ water") and the theories proposed by Gilbert Ling invite us to explore the role that the organization of water plays within cells and tissues. This is an intriguing area of study.
While such research continues to evolve, there are other, more well-established preventive measures: maintaining adequate hydration—avoiding both dehydration and fluid overload; moderating salt intake, as high sodium consumption contributes to hypertension and can increase the workload on the kidneys; and reducing exposure to nephrotoxic substances, including certain medications, heavy metals, and environmental pollutants.
It is also advisable to avoid the indiscriminate use of anti-inflammatory drugs, such as ibuprofen, and to consult with a physician regarding any medications that could potentially harm the kidneys.
Renal fibrosis is the result of persistent injury and inflammation. Therefore, protecting kidney tissue requires addressing the factors that can cause damage, managing blood pressure, and maintaining metabolic balance.
While the biology of water within our cells warrants greater attention, it is essential to remember that proper hydration, reduced salt intake, and minimized exposure to toxins remain the most robustly supported preventive measures. 1. KDIGO – Medications and renal toxicity. Recommendations for avoiding drugs that may be harmful to the kidneys.
https://kdigo.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/KDIGO-2024-CKD-Guideline.pdf
2. National Kidney Foundation – Hydration and the kidneys. The importance of maintaining adequate hydration.
https://www.kidney.org/hydrate
3. Renal fibrosis – Scientific review. Mechanisms of injury and inflammation that promote fibrosis in kidney tissue. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7404113