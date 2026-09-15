Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Don's avatar
Don
1h

Maddening, just maddening.

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
30m

The worst of all - it has been known for so long, many books are available, but when someone is diagnosed with cancer, instead of first trying some harmless procedures, they run to the surgeon so the tumors can spread. I have known for at least 30 years that cutting into tumors spreads them and I am nowhere near medically trained. this was in a magazine back in Belgium where I lived at the time. People read this but it does not sink in. We are all so trained (brainwashed) to trust our doctors! I think the one good thing that came out of the coronamania is, that at least some people started to question the knowledge of their doctors.

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