Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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KoalaPower's avatar
KoalaPower
38m

My son grew up without vaccines and pharmacueticals. I was so proud he was so healthy and bright. But he was given, without parent consent, Vitamin K and Hep B shots. I often what that does to a babies body. He went yellow. They threatened to put him in a humicrid, but it cleared up luckily. Now as an adult he has issues with mobility, recently found out his pelvis/hip area was twisted, so he is working on it with a chiropractor, but he also suffered cystic acne despite a very healthy diet all his life. I often wonder if these are related to the shots he had as a baby.

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Dr Linda's avatar
Dr Linda
25m

I am sickened by this article.

I fired 5-6 pediatricians while my Son was growing up. He is adopted so I had little say in the first month of his life

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