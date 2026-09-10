Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
10h

This is a very timely article seeing how we had an amazing psyop in Lindsay Clancy and no one talked about the drugs: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-lindsay-clancy-trial-was-staged

As one of my readers eloquently put it, this drugs — all 13 of them she was on — would chemically lobotomize someone.

Doesn’t matter if Lindsay is real or not, what matters is that millions of people around the world are on such a regimen. These drugs are not effective and are extremely harmful as I break down here: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/why-are-the-drugs-not-the-problem

Especially when it comes to psychiatry, this model is wrong. What makes it even more damning is that we’re treating a SPIRITUAL condition from a PHYSICAL perspective.

By addressing the spiritual underlying, we heal the physical manifestations: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/how-physical-science-shapes-your

Reply
Share
1 reply
INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
9h

Apart from the continuously prescribing drugs, the time a doctor is with a patient is ridiculous. Yo come in and the doctor is a total stranger. No time is taken to get to know you, not at any doctor's office. How different it was in Europe, where the doctor knew how I was living, what I ate, what I did for hobbies and job, how our marriage functioned... all points that influence your health. It is different there now, too, because the bad things from America cross the ocean, but the good ones do not. When I moved here I was appalled by the doctor's offices here. Lots of useless tests but no time for the patient. 5 tests and 'blood work' for a simple ear infections (caused by something that was stuck inside the ear). And being sent home with a forever drug and the advice to go to the pharmacy and clean the ear myself. Not to mention the side effects of a psychiatric drug I was prescribed being unknown to the doctor. I repaired that myself too, and told her I was going to discontinue the drug. As you mentioned she had no idea this had to be done in steps.

Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Unbekoming · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture