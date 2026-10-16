Every one of the ten largest pharmaceutical companies in the world has been convicted or has settled criminal fraud charges within the decade before publication, in a pattern that fits the US legal definition of racketeering: repeated engagement in extortion, fraud, bribery, obstruction of justice, and witness tampering. GlaxoSmithKline paid $3 billion in 2011 for its marketing of Paxil, Avandia, and Wellbutrin. Pfizer paid $2.3 billion in 2009 for Bextra, Geodon, Zyvox, and Lyrica. AstraZeneca paid $520 million in 2010 for Seroquel. The fines, however large they appear in press coverage, amount to small fractions of the revenues the underlying crimes generated and are treated inside the companies as a cost of doing business. Deadly Medicines and Organised Crime (2013) builds its case from those court records, from internal documents released in litigation, and from the systematic reviews of trial evidence the author has produced over three decades. The title is not a metaphor.

Peter C Gøtzsche is a Danish physician who co-founded the Cochrane Collaboration and ran its Nordic centre. He trained in biology before medicine, worked for the pharmaceutical firm Astra-Syntex in his early career, and spent the following decades producing systematic reviews — the most methodologically rigorous form of evidence synthesis in modern medicine. His 2012 book on routine mammography screening was dismissed on publication and has since become the orthodox position within the field. The forewords to this book come from Richard Smith, former editor-in-chief of the BMJ, and Drummond Rennie, deputy editor of JAMA, which places the author inside the central institutions of establishment medical publishing rather than at its margins.

The book arrived during a decade-long convergence of insider critique. Marcia Angell’s The Truth About the Drug Companies (2004), Jerome Kassirer’s On the Take (2005), John Abramson’s Overdo$ed America (2004), and Ben Goldacre’s Bad Pharma (2012) had each catalogued fragments of the problem from inside the medical establishment, with their authors editing leading journals or holding senior academic posts. The 2004 Vioxx hearings had exposed the FDA’s attempts to silence its own safety officer David Graham. The DSM-V was being finalised with new diagnoses that would medicalise bereavement of more than two weeks as depression. Three years before publication, Gøtzsche himself had forced the European Medicines Agency, after a three-year fight ending in a formal maladministration ruling from the European Ombudsman, to open its clinical trial archives — reversing a secrecy regime the agency had defended on the explicit ground that commercial interests outweighed patient welfare. What Gøtzsche added to the existing literature was legal specificity: the organised-crime framing applied with forensic detail to every major company.

Gøtzsche is not a terrain writer. He accepts standard disease categories, trial methodology, and the clinical frameworks of establishment medicine, which is what gives his conclusions their peculiar weight: the case against the pharmaceutical industry is built entirely from the industry’s own trial data, legal filings, and internal documents released through litigation. The full summary unpacks Roche’s refusal to share Tamiflu trial data after European governments spent billions of Euros stockpiling the drug on manufacturer claims the FDA had explicitly ordered Roche to stop making; the Pfizer Neurontin operation that saw sales representatives sit beside doctors during patient consultations to suggest the drug for 48 off-label uses, with 90% of its $2.7 billion annual sales eventually running off-label; the AstraZeneca Nexium case, in which a patent-expired molecule (omeprazole) was repackaged as its own S-enantiomer and marketed at a much higher price through head-to-head trials rigged by comparing 40 mg of Nexium against 20 mg of Losec; and the WHO-affiliated working group that in 1994 arbitrarily defined osteopenia as bone density between 1.0 and 2.5 standard deviations below that of a young woman, creating a market of 400 million older women for bisphosphonate drugs whose long-term effect may be the increased fracture risk they were marketed to prevent. A Pfizer executive to a sales representative, in a company document released through court proceedings: “Neurontin for pain, Neurontin for monotherapy, Neurontin for bipolar, Neurontin for everything . . . I don’t want to hear that safety crap.”

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