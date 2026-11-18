In 1914 the state of New York launched a general compulsory vaccination campaign on its school children. Approximately thirty children died from the operation. Three died from smallpox in the entire state that year. The documentation came from James A. Loyster of Cazenovia, a lifelong vaccination advocate and father of one of the dead, who canvassed the rural and semi-rural portions of New York after his son’s death and published his findings in a forty-page memorial pamphlet. His son had been injected with product from the Mulford Company, batch code “E”, from the same manufacturer whose preparation had caused the Foot and Mouth Disease epidemic that destroyed thousands of American cattle twelve years earlier. This finding sits near the center of Horrors of Vaccination Exposed and Illustrated, a 244-page petition filed to President Woodrow Wilson on Constitution Day 1919 by Brooklyn manufacturer Charles Michael Higgins and published the following year.

Higgins was not a physician. He was a Brooklyn manufacturer, a member of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, a life member of the American Red Cross, and a member of more than twenty other national associations including the American Medical Liberty League and the Anti-Vaccination League of America. He had spent, by his own accounting, a lifetime and a fortune on the question of compulsory vaccination, including twenty-five thousand dollars in a single year on a New York State newspaper campaign to publicize the mounting child deaths. Prior pamphlets included Vaccination and Lockjaw, The Crime Against the School Child, Open Your Eyes, and Serious Warning. Concluding that his working years were ending, he resolved that his final contribution would be a case so complete it could not be disregarded. The resulting work was filed as a formal legal petition rather than argued as a polemic, with every claim supported by citations to government reports, medical textbooks, death certificates in his possession, and letters from the manufacturers themselves. The city and state health departments he publicly challenged to open their concealed vital statistics declined to do so.

The book appeared at the moment the compulsory vaccination apparatus had reached its widest extent. Mass inoculation of American soldiers with five or six distinct preparations (smallpox, typhoid, paratyphoid, and others) had been carried out across the camps of the World War, and the catastrophe of 1918 and 1919, officially recorded as influenza and pneumonia, had killed on a scale not seen in modern memory. Compulsory school vaccination laws were being enforced across the United States. Soldiers who refused injection were being court-martialed and sentenced to fifteen and twenty-five years at Fort Leavenworth under Article 96 of War. The 1904 Supreme Court decision in Jacobson v. Massachusetts was being widely cited to justify this compulsion, though it had actually held only that the state could impose a five-dollar fine. The 1910 Flexner Report, funded by Carnegie and Rockefeller, had reduced American medical schools from 162 to 66, eliminating institutions that taught alternative paradigms and installing allopathic practice as the single licensed system. Ninety-nine federally licensed vaccine and serum manufacturers, capitalized at approximately fifty million dollars combined, were selling into this engineered market. Germ theory had been promulgated as the governing framework, and its central claim, that disease arose from invading micro-organisms best met by inoculation, was the authority the compulsory laws stood upon.

Within the terrain canon the book stands as a convergent witness: a layman using the establishment’s own records (government reports, death certificates, published letters from the manufacturers themselves) to establish that compulsory vaccination was blood poisoning sold as medicine. The full summary unpacks three findings in particular. First, the 1906 letter from one of the largest vaccine farms in the country admitting that its principal seed strain had been built on an animal inoculated by a smallpox-stricken tramp who had slept in the stable. Second, the U.S. Bureau of Animal Industry’s own documentation that the Mulford and Parke, Davis vaccine factories caused three American Foot and Mouth Disease epidemics across 1902, 1908, and 1914 to 1916, destroying 172,222 animals in the last of these at a cost exceeding nine million dollars. Third, Higgins’s use of the word “sensitized” in 1919, in its full technical sense, to describe what multiple wartime vaccinations had done to the soldiers’ bodies before the 1918 catastrophe reached them, eighteen years after Charles Richet’s demonstration of the mechanism and twelve years before Richet received the Nobel Prize for it. The children killed in the New York State vaccination raid of 1914 were injected with product from the same two houses that had destroyed the American cattle herd six years earlier.

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