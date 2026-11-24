On 16 November 2026, Sama Hoole posted on X that melanoma “does not behave like a disease caused by the sun.” More than ten thousand people liked it. In the same week India marked National Myopia Week under the hashtag #ActOnMyopia, a campaign supported by a company that sells atropine eye drops for children. The two conversations ran side by side and never met. They meet in Australia, the country that made keeping children out of the sun a national habit and that also produced some of the strongest evidence that children’s eyes need the sun. This essay audits the campaign from inside the country that ran it. It works in two registers. Where cancer researchers and ophthalmologists speak of risk factors, inherited predisposition, “vitamin D,” or the action of dopamine on eye growth, their findings are reported in their own vocabulary and attributed to them. Where the essay speaks in its own voice, the frame is terrain: the condition of the body and the environment it lives in, here above all the light, decides what appears.

Two Playgrounds

In 2008, Kathryn Rose, Ian Morgan and their colleagues from the Sydney Myopia Study compared six- and seven-year-old children of Chinese ethnicity in two cities.¹ In Singapore, 29.1 percent were myopic. In Sydney, 3.3 percent were. The usual explanations did not survive the comparison. At least one parent was myopic in 68 percent of the Sydney families and 71 percent of the Singapore families, so the inheritance the field normally invokes was close to identical. The Sydney children read more books each week and did more total near work. The variable that separated the two groups was time outdoors: 13.75 hours a week in Sydney, 3.05 in Singapore.

The Sydney advantage has been eroding. When the same program re-examined its children five to six years later, it could compare two groups of twelve-year-olds measured about six years apart. Among children the study classed as European Caucasian, myopia at twelve had risen from 4.4 percent to 8.6 percent, close to double.²

Those children were born long after 1981, and today’s Australian parents grew up inside the campaign. Consider a mother in Brisbane or Melbourne who learned the jingle at primary school. She packs the broad-brimmed hat and the SPF50+ every school morning. Her daughter’s school runs a sun policy whenever the UV index reaches 3. She has just come home from the optometrist with a prescription for her daughter, now in Year 4. She followed every poster. None of the posters mentioned her daughter’s eyes.

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Between Eleven and Three

In 1981 the Anti-Cancer Council of Victoria, now Cancer Council Victoria, asked the broadcaster Phillip Adams, then creative director of an advertising agency, for a campaign. Adams, the composer Peter Best and the animator Alex Stitt produced a seagull in board shorts, T-shirt and hat who sang: “Slip on a shirt, slop on sunscreen and slap on a hat.” Later versions through the 1980s showed Sid’s friends in sunglasses, seeking shade under a tree “between 11 and 3.”³ The program was formalized as SunSmart in 1988, and in 2007 the slogan became “Slip, Slop, Slap, Seek, Slide,” adding shade and wraparound sunglasses.⁴

Three generations before Sid, physicians had prescribed the same sun to sick children. Niels Finsen won the 1903 Nobel Prize for treating a skin condition with concentrated light, and Auguste Rollier spent the following decades at Leysin in the Swiss Alps treating children with what medicine diagnosed as tuberculosis of the bones and joints with graduated sun exposure.⁵,⁶ Richard Hobday’s The Healing Sun documents how completely that tradition was displaced. Within living memory the sun went from prescription to hazard.

The advice to seek shade “between 11 and 3” moved children out of the brightest hours of the day. The current school guidance goes further. Sun protection, meaning clothing, a hat, sunscreen, shade and sunglasses, is required whenever the UV index is 3 or above, and Cancer Council Western Australia tells principals that “even in cooler parts of WA, the UV Index will be 3 or above nearly every day of the year.”⁷ Many schools enforced the rule as “no hat, no play.” Cancer Council WA now asks schools to abolish that version, on the grounds that “it can decrease levels of physical activity.”⁷ The organization behind the policy has counted one of its costs, children sitting out of play. The page does not mention light or eyesight.

The campaign was built to move one number, skin cancer. Everything daylight does for a child that is not skin cancer sat outside its ledger from the first broadcast. And the one number inside it is less than half of what the curve suggests.

The Office Worker’s Melanoma

In the same year Sid first danced across Australian television, the British Journal of Cancer published Valerie Beral and Robinson’s analysis of skin cancer by occupation in England and Wales from 1970 to 1975.⁸ “Office work was associated with a large excess of melanomas of the trunk and limbs.” Outdoor work was associated with excess squamous and basal cell skin cancers and an excess of melanomas of the head, face and neck. The authors suggested that the office workers’ lesions “may reflect their sunbathing or other recreational habits,” and then noted that this “contrasts clearly with other indoor work, where there is a generally low rate of all forms of skin cancer.”

Forty-five years back from 2026 is 1981. Sama Hoole’s post opens: “Melanoma does not behave like a disease caused by the sun, and the people who count it have known for 45 years.” His phrase for office workers, who “carry a large excess of it,” is Beral’s. He goes on: “If the sun caused melanoma, farmers and fishermen would get the most of it. They get the least.” And: “It turns up most on the trunk and the legs, under the clothes.”⁹

The broader literature fits the same shape. In 1997, Elwood and Jopson pooled the published case-control studies. Heavy occupational sun exposure carried a reduced risk of melanoma, an odds ratio of 0.86. Intermittent exposure carried an increased one, 1.71.¹⁰ The establishment’s explanation is that regular sun is not the danger; occasional sun on unaccustomed skin is. Hoole, pressed in the replies by readers citing Australian research, kept his claim inside what that research shows: “The Australian research establishes UV as a risk factor. It doesn’t establish that melanoma risk rises neatly with every additional hour outdoors.”¹¹

On the establishment’s own model, the dangerous pattern is skin that sees little sun for most of the week and then a great deal of it at once. A campaign that covers and shades children on every school day does not abolish the beach or the summer holiday. It removes the regular exposure and leaves the irregular. By the field’s own epidemiology, a population trained out of daily daylight is a population whose exposure has become more intermittent. This is my inference, not a measured result. No study I could find has tested whether Slip, Slop, Slap made Australian sun exposure more intermittent.

The size of the sun signal is smaller than the campaign implies. H. Gilbert Welch and his colleagues wrote in the New England Journal of Medicine in 2021 that “UV light exposure is the strongest environmental risk factor, but its magnitude gives a relative risk of about 2,” and that American melanoma diagnoses had risen sixfold in forty years while mortality “stayed low.” The most likely drivers, they concluded, were “changing thresholds to biopsy pigmented lesions and to label the morphologic change as melanoma.”¹² Australian researchers ran the same arithmetic here. Paul Glasziou’s team compared lifetime risks in 1982 and 2012 and estimated that 54 percent of melanomas diagnosed in Australian women and 58 percent in men were overdiagnosed. The invasive-melanoma figures were lower, 15 percent in women and 22 percent in men, which means most of what the rising curve records is in situ disease that the older cohorts never saw at all.¹³ The curve that justified the campaign is, by their estimate, more than half a counting effect.

Other leads were opened in Sydney and left there. In 1982 Beral, working with colleagues in New South Wales, reported that women with melanoma were about twice as likely as matched controls to have worked under fluorescent light, with a relative risk of 2.6 for women who had worked mainly in offices, and a relative excess of lesions on the trunk.¹⁴ The authors wrote that the finding “must, however, be viewed cautiously.” A Canadian case-control study a decade later found a significant trend with occupational fluorescent exposure in men and no consistent association in women.¹⁵ In 1987 Mackie’s group analyzed fat tissue from 100 Sydney melanoma patients and 100 matched controls. Polyunsaturated fat was higher in the patients, and linoleic acid in the fat of the whole sample was substantially higher than in a similar group examined in 1975 and 1976.¹⁶ Hoole’s own explanation runs along this line: “Your skin is built out of the fat you eat.” In terrain terms the skin is an organ built from, and eliminating through, whatever the body takes in, a case this publication has made at length.⁶ Neither lead became public health advice.

The Campaign’s Best Evidence

The strongest evidence for sunscreen against melanoma comes from Queensland. In 1992, 1,621 residents of Nambour aged 25 to 75 were randomized to daily or discretionary sunscreen on the head and arms until 1996, and followed to 2006. The daily group had 11 new primary melanomas; the discretionary group had 22. The hazard ratio was 0.50, with a confidence interval running from 0.24 to 1.02 and a P value of .051. Invasive melanomas numbered 3 against 11, a difference that did reach significance.¹⁷ The whole result rests on 33 cases in adults, the main finding sits just outside the conventional threshold, and the trial enrolled no children. This is the strongest evidence the campaign has, and it rests on adult skin.

The population data have also moved. Queensland’s invasive melanoma incidence for 2010 to 2014 was 72 per 100,000 a year, still the highest recorded in the world after three decades of campaigning. Within that, incidence of invasive melanoma under 40 has been falling in cohorts born from the mid-1960s, most steeply in those born around 1980 and later. In situ melanoma rose in every age group, and invasive melanoma rose in people over 60.¹⁸

Both sets of facts hold at once. The cohorts raised under the campaign show less invasive melanoma in early adulthood than older Queenslanders did at the same age. Children of the same era, measured in Sydney’s schools, show myopia rising. The campaign’s ledger records the first fact. It has no column for the second.

What the Ledger Left Out

In southern Sweden, Pelle Lindqvist and colleagues followed 29,518 women for twenty years in the Melanoma in Southern Sweden cohort. Mortality among the women who avoided the sun was “approximately twofold higher” than among those with the most sun exposure.¹⁹ A follow-up analysis found the difference concentrated in cardiovascular and other non-cancer deaths, and concluded: “Nonsmokers who avoided sun exposure had a life expectancy similar to smokers in the highest sun exposure group.” Sun avoiders lost an estimated 0.6 to 2.1 years of life.²⁰ The cohort is observational, and the authors confined their warning to “countries with low solar intensity.” Sweden is not Queensland. I have not found an Australian cohort that has put the same question to Australian sun avoiders.

The product children are told to apply has been measured too, by the American regulator. In 2019 the FDA applied four commercial sunscreens to 24 volunteers under maximal use, four times a day for four days. Every active ingredient passed the 0.5 ng/mL blood level above which the FDA expects further toxicology testing; oxybenzone from one spray reached a geometric mean peak of 209.6 ng/mL, about 400 times that level.²¹ In 2020 the FDA repeated the exercise with 48 people and six ingredients. All six crossed the threshold on the first day, after a single application. Oxybenzone from a lotion reached 258.1 ng/mL, and 14 of the 48 participants developed a rash.²² Both papers carry the same sentence: the results “do not indicate that individuals should refrain from the use of sunscreen.” The products tested were sold in the United States. Australian sunscreens are regulated separately by the TGA, and I found no comparable absorption trial of Australian products. The trials establish that what is spread on a child’s skin reaches the blood within a day.

Sunscreen also blocks what the skin makes in sunlight. Michael Holick reports that SPF 8 blocks 97.5 percent of the compound the skin produces on UVB exposure, the substance the establishment calls vitamin D, and SPF 15 blocks 99.9 percent.²³ Australian children are sent to school in SPF50+. The usual response is to offer that same compound in a capsule. That answer assumes the capsule is what sunlight was delivering. Hector DeLuca, whose laboratory produced most of the pharmaceutical analogs marketed as vitamin D, told an Endocrine Society historian that his group had found a waveband of ultraviolet light that suppresses the mouse model of what medicine calls multiple sclerosis, and that this waveband does not produce the compound.²⁴ The eye researchers have reached the same place by another road. Optometry Australia’s 2024 position statement lists the compound among the factors “unlikely to be contributing” to the protective effect of time outdoors on children’s eyes.²⁵ Whatever daylight does for the eye, a pill does not do it.

The Light the Eye Was Built For

Rose and Morgan’s larger 2008 paper examined 2,367 twelve-year-olds from 51 Sydney schools. Total time outdoors, “rather than sport per se,” was associated with less myopia, and indoor sport had no association at all.²⁶ Indoor sport is exercise without the sky, and it showed nothing.

Then the trials came. In Guangzhou, Mingguang He and colleagues added one 40-minute outdoor class to every school day in six schools and left six schools as controls. Over three years, 30.4 percent of the intervention children became myopic, against 39.5 percent of the controls.²⁷ In southern Taiwan, Wu’s group ran a program in which, at every recess, “the classroom lights were turned off, classrooms were emptied,” and children went outside. New myopia over one year fell to 8.41 percent, against 17.65 percent at the control school.²⁸ Taiwan then made outdoor time national policy through the Tian-Tian 120 program, aimed at 120 minutes outdoors a day. The prevalence of reduced visual acuity among primary school children, which had climbed from 34.8 percent in 2001 to 50.0 percent in 2011, reversed and fell each year to 46.1 percent in 2015.²⁹ Reduced visual acuity is a proxy for myopia and the reversal is modest, but the trend turned after the policy began.

The field’s own reviews give the scale. Morgan, Kyoko Ohno-Matsui and Seang-Mei Saw reported in The Lancet in 2012 that 80 to 90 percent of school leavers in parts of East Asia were myopic.³⁰ Brien Holden’s group projected that by 2050 half the world’s population, 4,758 million people, would be.³¹

The mechanism, as researchers describe it, is the quantity of light. Outdoors in Singapore, Lanca’s team measured 11,080 to 18,176 lux at the eye of a child-sized mannequin. Indoors they measured 112 to 156.³² In chicks fitted with diffusers that drive the eye to grow long, Regan Ashby and Frank Schaeffel found that removing the diffusers for fifteen minutes a day in daylight produced an average refraction of -1.1 diopters, against -5.3 diopters in birds given the same fifteen minutes under ordinary laboratory light.³³ Optometry Australia summarizes the leading hypothesis: “high intensity outdoor light increases the release of retinal dopamine, an ocular growth inhibitor.”²⁵ The eye grows to fit the light it receives. In dim rooms it grows too long, and a long eye focuses distant things short of the retina.

Western Australia added a measurement that cuts against the last word of the slogan. The Raine Study examined 1,344 young adults aged 19 to 22 for conjunctival ultraviolet autofluorescence, a mark on the white of the eye that the researchers used as an objective record of the sun the eye had received. Among those with the least of that mark, 33.0 percent were myopic. Among those with the most, 15.6 percent were.³⁴ The Slide in “Slip, Slop, Slap, Seek, Slide” exists to keep that light off the eye.

Light at the violet edge of the spectrum may matter in its own right. Torii and colleagues at Keio University reported in 2017 that violet light, at 360 to 400 nanometers, suppressed eye elongation in chicks, and that in a retrospective comparison of myopic children, those whose contact lenses let violet light through showed the least elongation. The comparison group wore ordinary eyeglasses, which the researchers classed as violet-blocking. Their conclusion named the problem directly: violet light “is apt to be excluded from our modern society due to the excessive UV protection.”³⁵ The filtering done by prescription lenses is the second of the mechanisms this publication’s essay on spectacles develops.³⁶

The collision between the two public health programs is acknowledged in the myopia literature. A 2020 review by Western Australian researchers noted that “spending more time outdoors can have detrimental effects, such as increased risk of melanoma, cataract and pterygium.”³⁷ The resolution offered to Australian parents is to keep both programs running. Optometry Australia advises that “even with children wearing both a hat and sunglasses, light levels reaching the eye can still reach approximately 1,000-2,000 lux.”²⁵ The Singapore measurements put a hat at 4,112 to 8,156 lux at the eye and sunglasses at 1,792 to 6,800, against more than 11,000 without them.³² The equipment school sun policies require removes much of the light that myopia researchers say children need. The official answer is that the remainder clears a threshold. I found no trial that tests whether a child in a hat and wraparound sunglasses gets the protection the Guangzhou and Taiwan children got.

The Prescription That Climbs

William Horatio Bates, a Columbia-trained eye surgeon, argued in 1920 that glasses do not correct failing sight. They splint the strain that produced it, the eye does less of its own focusing, and the prescription climbs.³⁸ This publication’s November essay set out the same case for corrective lenses and the progressive prescription.³⁶

The profession now concedes more of this than most parents know. Optometry Australia’s 2024 position statement lists “single vision spectacles,” the ordinary glasses a child is given, among the options for which “current evidence does not support” any effect in slowing myopia progression.²⁵ The standard lens clears the blur and leaves the trajectory where it was. The control arms of the profession’s own trials show what that trajectory is. In a two-year Hong Kong trial of a redesigned lens, 81 children who completed the study in standard single-vision glasses progressed by an average of -0.85 diopters, and their eyes lengthened by 0.55 millimeters. Only 7.4 percent of them showed no progression at all. The children in the redesigned lens progressed about half as fast.³⁹ By its designers’ account, the redesigned lens works by changing the focus it delivers across the retina while keeping the center sharp. If that slows the eye’s growth, then what a lens does to the image influences how fast the eye grows. That is the premise Bates was dismissed for, conceded at the level of optics: the lens in front of a child’s eye is not neutral.

The under-correction trials run the other way. When Malaysian researchers deliberately under-corrected 47 myopic children by about 0.75 diopters, those children progressed faster than fully corrected controls,⁴⁰ and Optometry Australia now warns that under-correction “may increase myopia progression.”²⁵ A weaker lens worn all day did not help. A weaker lens is also not what Bates prescribed. He prescribed taking the lens off and returning the eye to distance and to light, including sunning the closed eyes and watching the sunrise.³⁸ Meir Schneider’s later method kept those practices and added a warning against routine sunglasses.⁴¹ No trial has compared that program with standard glasses in children. The treatment trials compare new lenses and drops against the old lens.

The drops are the newest market. The TGA approved 0.01 percent atropine, sold as Eikance, in 2021 for children aged 4 to 14 whose myopia progresses by a diopter or more a year. Optometry Australia’s statement now says 0.01 percent is “likely to be ineffective or only slightly effective” and points to 0.05 percent.²⁵ In India, the company supporting National Myopia Week sells both strengths: Myatro at 0.01 percent and Myatro XL at 0.05 percent, approved in 2025 for children aged 6 to 12.⁴² The week’s advice to parents includes more outdoor play, which costs nothing, and annual eye examinations, which is where a child enters the market for lenses and drops.⁴³

What a Parent Can Do

Two hours of daylight a day is the figure Taiwan built its program around. The Guangzhou trial cut new myopia by roughly a quarter with forty extra minutes at school.

Use the hours when the UV index is low, early morning and late afternoon, for play without the hat and without sunglasses. Shade still delivers far more light than a classroom: under a tree the Singapore team measured 5,556 to 7,876 lux, against 112 to 156 indoors.³²

Keep sunglasses for real glare, water and snow, and leave them off for ordinary play. Where skin needs covering in the middle of the day, clothing and shade come before chemical filters, and a zinc oxide product comes before an absorbed one.⁴⁴

Ask the school whether recess is outdoors, and whether the classroom lights go off when it is.

Before the first prescription, ask whether the refraction was done with cycloplegic drops. Optometry Australia itself warns that “incomplete cycloplegia risks over diagnosis of myopia.”²⁵ Ask how large the error is, and whether the child needs the lenses all day or only for the board. Read Bates and Schneider before deciding.³⁸,⁴¹

The Count

The girl who comes home from the optometrist with her first prescription has spent her school years under sun rules written for her skin. The papers that question those rules were written in her own country: Beral’s fluorescent-light study in Sydney in 1982, Mackie’s fatty-acid study in Sydney in 1987, Rose and Morgan’s Singapore comparison from the Sydney Myopia Study in 2008, and McKnight’s measure of sunlight on the eye in Perth in 2014. They sit in the same libraries as the campaign’s evaluations. The campaign counted the cancers it set out to prevent. It never counted the children’s eyes. The optometrists are counting them now, one diopter at a time.

How to Explain It to a Six-Year-Old

If you put a little bean plant in a dark cupboard, it doesn’t stay small and safe. It grows tall and floppy, stretching and stretching, looking for light. A bean plant on a sunny windowsill grows short and strong.

Your eyes are a bit like that bean plant. When you play outside in the bright daytime, your eyes grow just the right size, and faraway things look sharp. When you spend all day inside, even with the lights on, it is much darker than outside, so your eyes keep stretching. Then faraway things look blurry.

A long time ago, grown-ups got scared of the sun and told children to stay in the shade and wear hats and dark glasses. They were trying to look after your skin. They forgot that your eyes needed the sunshine too.

When eyes get blurry, a doctor gives you glasses. Glasses are like tying a stick to the floppy bean plant. The stick holds it up so it looks fine. But the stick doesn’t make the plant strong, and the plant keeps growing floppy, so every year it needs a bigger stick.

Put the bean plant back on the windowsill.

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