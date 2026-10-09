Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Russell Schierling's avatar
Russell Schierling
6h

I wrote a similar article years ago. Best guess is that there are dozens - maybe even hundreds - of others (these are a few I remembered off the top of my head)....

Tiredness on the night shift → Shift Work Sleep Disorder / Provigil (2004)

Emotional outbursts → Pseudobulbar Affect / Nuedexta (2010)

Side effect of their own drug → Opioid-Induced Constipation / Movantik (2014)

Adult restlessness and distraction → Adult ADHD / Strattera (2002)

Keep educating the masses, Unbekoming. Your site has become an invaluable library for my patients!

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
6h

You put in a lot of research and hard work, thank you .😊

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