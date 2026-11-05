Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Guillermou
14m

By promoting flawed science, Rockefeller and his nefarious cronies succeeded in creating a medical-industrial complex that continues to dominate Western medicine to this day. John D. Rockefeller controlled 90 percent of U.S. oil production, which gave him the means to buy the favor of everyone he needed to bring under his "Big Pharma" umbrella.

John D. Rockefeller poured $100 million into the "General Education Board" with the goal of putting an end to all studies in natural medicine—anything holistic—across the 150 medical schools in the United States. In its place, he permanently established a system focused exclusively on the study and practice (within hospitals) of prescribing pharmaceutical drugs—medications that merely alleviate the symptoms of diseases and disorders without ever curing anything. He even referred to this entire approach as "a pill for every ill." It marked the end of healthy eating, access to clean water, and any understanding of the power of proper nutrition. And just like that, the medical-pharmaceutical-industrial complex was created and solidified. Any competition or pushback from proponents of natural medicine was swiftly eliminated and dismissed as "quackery."

Half of the medical schools in the United States were forced to close—specifically those that sought to continue teaching nutrition, chiropractic care, homeopathy, holistic, functional, and integrative medicine, as well as osteopathy. If you deviated from the rigid, linear approach of this new medical regime, you risked imprisonment and the loss of your medical license. It was as simple as that.

The state religion today is the one imposed by large corporations—a result of their long-standing control over the media, which is owned by bankers, major conglomerates, and philanthropic organizations such as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Backing the media are scientists and universities aligned with the Rockefeller school of thought, which supports the dominant paradigms of allopathic medicine—paradigms constructed by elites whose primary goal is their own benefit. This follows the historical tradition of the multi-billionaire families who steer Davos and the "new world order" by controlling global financial systems and absorbing monopolies and corporations.

In 1968, David Rockefeller founded a neo-Malthusian think tank, the Club of Rome. In 1971, the Club of Rome published a deeply flawed report, *The Limits to Growth*, which predicted the end of civilization as we knew it, citing rapid population growth combined with finite resources, such as oil. The report concluded that, without substantial changes in resource consumption, "the most probable result will be a rather sudden and uncontrollable decline in both population and industrial capacity."

The Rockefeller Foundation is involved in everything: it foresaw the "plandemic," invests in vaccines and digital passports, and actively opposes natural medicine within universities and the healthcare system. The Rockefeller Foundation devised a scenario called "Lock Step"—featured in a document titled *Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development*—which envisioned more authoritarian control and leadership during a hypothetical pandemic, with various nations emulating the extreme measures adopted by the Chinese government. Furthermore, in October 2017, the Rockefeller Foundation produced a 77-page document titled *The SPARS Pandemic 2025–2028*. Bill Gates—an eugenicist and advocate for a drastic reduction in the human population—promoted global "vaccination" in response to the declared "pandemic." The history and risks of vaccines are described in the link. On July 28, 2020, the Rockefeller Foundation published a document titled “Reset the Table: Meeting the Moment to Transform the US Food System,” which warned that the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) would supposedly cause “a hunger and nutrition crisis” in the future—one “unlike any this country has seen in generations,” it added, referring to the United States.

Patients—both in the past and today—who regularly take prescription medications are the sickest people on the planet; they typically die from chronic, preventable diseases 10, 20, or even 30 years before their normal life expectancy.

The pharmaceutical industry now spends billions of dollars annually to influence laws, policies, and public perception—continuing in the style of John D. Rockefeller. COVID-19 cannot be fully resolved through this system, nor can any infectious disease be eradicated, because the very origins of this system are the root of the problem.

https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/the-carefully-planned-step-by-step-guide-global-elites-are-using-to-implement-the-great-reset/

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Guillermou
27m

Thank you very much for this magnificent historical essay, which explores the vast array of rituals embedded in modern medicine.👍🙏🏼🏆 It offers a profound reflection that invites us to question how the authority of medical institutions has been constructed—and the extent to which this authority has come to shape our relationship with health.

Indeed, one of the major problems with medicine today is the confusion between scientific knowledge and institutional authority. Science must remain permanently open to debate, revision, and self-criticism; it should never devolve into dogma.

We need to reclaim a truly person-centered approach to medicine—one that investigates the root causes of illness, prioritizes prevention, values ​​nutrition and lifestyle, tailors treatments to the individual, and respects patient autonomy.

Holistic medicine should chart the path toward genuine health, grounded in evidence that supports its interventions—free from the influence of multinational pharmaceutical corporations and institutions compromised by corrupt interests.

Science does not require obedience; it requires critical thinking. And medicine should not demand faith; it should demonstrate results.

I would also like to highlight a particularly illustrative reference in the essay: the explanation given to a six-year-old child. It offers a simple way to understand how a long-standing tradition of authority and obedience—which predates modern medicine by centuries—eventually permeated the medical sphere as well. It is a historical perspective that prompts us to reflect on who truly wields power and who has the final say regarding our health.

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