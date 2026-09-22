A note from the author. This essay is written from the terrain paradigm. Disease in dogs and cats is the body’s response to dietary, toxic, electromagnetic, and psychological insult, not the invasion of a discrete pathogen against a defensive apparatus. Microorganisms and inflammation appear where the terrain has broken down; they do not by themselves create the breakdown. Within conventional veterinary medicine’s germ-and-genetics framework, the thirteen practices that follow are standard clinical care. Read through the terrain lens, they are deceptions. Two registers operate throughout. Where the essay engages material framed in establishment terms (viruses, “immune” function, antibodies, autoimmunity, genetic predisposition, vitamins as discrete nutrients, hip dysplasia as pure inheritance), the establishment vocabulary appears in quotation, attribution, and reference titles. The terrain paradigm operates in the author’s own analytical voice. Readers who have not yet crossed from germ theory to terrain may find the conclusions inverted from what a lifetime of veterinary-clinic conditioning has prepared them for. The thirteenth item states what the first twelve are shadows of.

What Was Done to Alfred Plechner

Los Angeles, 1976. Alfred Plechner, DVM, publishes the first of a series of papers in Modern Veterinary Practice reporting a pattern of chronic conditions the profession has been treating as unrelated: allergies, chronic ear inflammation, dermatitis, seizures, inflammatory bowel disease, urinary crystals, behavioral disturbances. The 1976 paper documents immune complex disease in dogs. A 1977 paper follows on food-induced hypersensitivity. California Veterinarian carries “Food Mediated Disorders” in 1978. By October 1979, in “Preliminary Observations on Endocrine-Associated Immunodeficiencies in Dogs,” Plechner has formalized the mechanism.² The blood panel he designs to detect the defect costs less than most standard diagnostics. Correction with low-dose physiological cortisol replacement, at a fraction of the doses used for pharmacological suppression, plus removal of the identified food allergens, resolves conditions the profession has classified as incurable.

The mechanism, as Plechner reports it: the middle layer of the adrenal cortex is producing inadequate or defective cortisol. Without functional cortisol, the body’s cleansing and repair network cannot regulate itself. Lymphocyte production drifts. IgA at the gut wall falters. The intestinal barrier becomes permeable, and substances a stable body would clear cross into the bloodstream. The animal begins presenting the range of chronic conditions that fills the modern veterinary waiting room.¹

Fifty years on, Plechner’s blood panel is still not part of standard veterinary diagnostics. The chronic conditions his protocol reversed remain, in mainstream care, conditions to be managed with steroids, antihistamines, antibiotics, and prescription diets for the life of the animal.

The reason has nothing to do with the science. Plechner’s finding could not be commercialized. Physiological replacement doses are cheap. Diet correction generates no prescription revenue. If the profession adopted the panel, the drugs it uses to manage chronic allergy, dermatitis, digestive disease, cystitis, seizures, and behavioral disorders, and the “special diets” it sells from the clinic shelf, would lose the patient base that sustains general practice. The economic model of the general-practice clinic rests on annual vaccination visits, chronic disease management, and surgical procedures, with clinic-dispensed prescription diets adding a fourth stream that reinforces the first three. Every one of Plechner’s chronic-disease reversals subtracts from that base. The training and the incentive structure that shapes it select against knowing what he found.

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The Series

Two More Buried Figures

Ron Schultz, PhD, of the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Veterinary Medicine, is one of the foremost veterinary immunologists in North America. In 1992, together with Tom Phillips, DVM, of the Scripps Institute, he published a statement in the mainstream reference text Current Veterinary Therapy XI: “A practice that was started many years ago and that lacks scientific validity or verification is annual revaccinations. Almost without exception there is no immunologic requirement for annual revaccination. Immunity to viruses persists for years or for the life of the animal.”³ Three years later, in the Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association, under the headline “Are We Vaccinating Too Much?”, Schultz stated directly: “There is no scientific justification for annual revaccination.”⁴ Thirty-plus years after the textbook admission, annual vaccination remained standard practice in the majority of veterinary clinics. Some organizations moved to three-year intervals for core products. The fundamental change immunology demanded did not occur. The annual vaccine visit is the economic engine of general veterinary practice, and no evidence base that threatens the engine has been permitted to move it.

Ann Martin, a Canadian investigative researcher whose two dogs fell ill after eating commercial pet food, spent seven years documenting the pet-food supply chain through Freedom of Information requests, interviews with rendering-plant operators, and pursuit of testing data the agencies did not want released. Her findings, published in Food Pets Die For, established that the intake stream feeding the rendering plants includes 4-D livestock (dead, diseased, dying, disabled), condemned slaughterhouse material, spoiled grocery-store product (in some cases with packaging still attached), used restaurant grease, road kill, and euthanized companion animals from shelters, pounds, and veterinary clinics.⁵ The FDA’s Center for Veterinary Medicine conducted DNA tests in 1998 and 2000 to detect canine and feline material in rendered product. The agency held the results until 2002 and released them only after Martin filed multiple FOIA requests over several years. Rendering temperatures degrade DNA past the point of reliable species identification, which is the technical answer the industry uses to declare the question closed.

The clinical documentation base for what follows draws on decades of holistic veterinary practice by Richard Pitcairn, DVM, PhD (UC Davis graduate, author of Dr. Pitcairn’s Complete Guide to Natural Health for Dogs and Cats),⁶ Donald Hamilton, DVM (Homeopathic Care for Cats and Dogs),⁷ Alfred Plechner (Pet Allergies), Shawn Messonnier, DVM (Natural Health Bible for Dogs and Cats),⁸ Catherine O’Driscoll (What Vets Don’t Tell You About Vaccines),⁹ and the collected practitioners in Martin Zucker’s two volumes, The Veterinarians’ Guide to Natural Remedies for Dogs and for Cats.¹⁰ Thirteen specific things follow. Each is documented in the sources named above or in the primary literature they draw on. What the thirteen share is a common cause: the profession’s training and incentives select for what generates procedures, prescriptions, and product sales, and against what threatens them. The thirteen items are not weighted equally. Twelve of them are what the profession does. The thirteenth is why.

1. Annual revaccination has no scientific basis and never did.

The teaching is that dogs and cats need yearly boosters to maintain protection against parvovirus, distemper, adenovirus, and the other conditions attributed to viral cause. Owners receive the reminder postcard. The profession’s own vaccination reference text demolished the practice in 1992. Phillips and Schultz, writing in Current Veterinary Therapy XI, stated that annual revaccination lacks scientific validity, that immunity to the conditions in question persists for years or for the life of the animal, and that revaccination in most cases fails to stimulate any additional response because existing antibody, in the terminology the profession uses, intercepts the vaccine antigen before further activity can occur.³

The annual schedule descends from a 1950s finding that three-quarters of vaccinated puppies did not maintain detectable antibody titers at one year.¹¹ Veterinarians equated titer decline with loss of protection. Protection, in Schultz’s own account, depends primarily on memory cells, which persist long after circulating antibody levels drop; when the memory cells later encounter the same antigen, they mount the response.¹² Titer levels became, again in Schultz’s own characterization, a marketing input rather than a protective threshold. Duration-of-immunity studies were conducted at the shortest intervals convenient to manufacturers rather than the longest achievable in the animal.¹³ Schultz’s long-term work pointed to protection lasting seven years or longer, framed in the profession’s own vocabulary.

The clinical observation aligns. Adult unvaccinated dogs and cats do not present with parvovirus, distemper, or panleukopenia in significant numbers.¹⁴ These conditions manifest in poorly nourished, chemically burdened puppies and kittens whose terrain cannot resist acute insult. What sustains annual revaccination is the economics of the visit itself, the primary contact point between clinic and client and the largest single revenue mechanism in general practice. Catherine O’Driscoll, whose investigation of the vaccine question generated the Canine Health Concern survey referenced throughout this essay, put the figure at around 40 percent of practice income.¹⁵ The immunology has been settled since Phillips and Schultz put it in the textbook. The economics has not moved.

The clinical evidence for what escalated vaccination has done to cats sits in the epidemiological record. Prior to the 1970s, cats received little veterinary intervention and few vaccines, and hyperthyroidism was rare. Vaccination protocols escalated in the 1970s. Processed cat food went universal over the same period. Hyperthyroidism, inflammatory bowel disease, lower urinary tract disease, and the conditions attributed to feline leukemia and feline immunodeficiency emerged as routine diagnoses. Donald Hamilton, DVM, tracking the timeline across decades of practice: “I believe the massive increase of vaccines in cats is responsible for hyperthyroidism as well as many other recently emerging diseases.”¹⁶

2. Combination vaccines deliver four to eight antigens simultaneously with no cumulative safety study.

A standard clinic visit for a dog includes a combination injection labeled DHPP (distemper, hepatitis, parainfluenza, parvovirus) or DHLPP (adding leptospirosis), plus separate rabies, plus optional Bordetella, coronavirus, and Lyme. The total antigenic load per visit runs between four and eight distinct components the label attributes to viral and bacterial origin, delivered simultaneously to animals of every size, breed, age, and existing health status. Christina Chambreau, DVM, framed the parallel: would you tolerate measles, mumps, rubella, diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, hepatitis, and rabies shots every year of your life?¹⁷

Product literature acknowledges that these injections are approved for use in “healthy, susceptible, immune-competent” animals.¹⁸ No standard screening determines whether the individual patient meets that description. An animal with any of the chronic conditions filling the modern waiting room, chronic dermatitis, inflammatory bowel disease, chronic kidney disease, seizures, hyperthyroidism, is by definition not “healthy, immune-competent” and lies outside the indication under which the product was licensed. It receives the shot anyway.

Roger DeHaan, DVM: “We have been destroying the immune systems of animals. What began as an answer to widespread life-threatening diseases evolved into shotgun ‘cocktail’ multiple vaccine shots for every pet, whether there was significant danger of exposure or not.”¹⁹ Phillips, Schultz and colleagues published a laboratory study in the Canadian Journal of Veterinary Research in 1989 examining what combination vaccines do that single components do not. Stated in the profession’s own immunological vocabulary: individual components that were not immunosuppressive by themselves suppressed lymphocyte responsiveness when inoculated in combination. The authors identified this as the first documented case of combination-induced immunosuppression from otherwise non-immunosuppressive components. The finding was in the peer-reviewed literature in 1989. Combination injections remained standard practice.²⁰

3. Injection-site sarcomas were absorbed into practice rather than triggering withdrawal.

Feline injection-site sarcoma is an aggressive soft-tissue cancer that develops at the anatomical location where the vaccine was administered. Documented incidence figures vary across the veterinary literature. Median survival after diagnosis, even with aggressive surgery and radiation, is short. The condition was not described in the veterinary literature before feline leukemia and adjuvanted rabies vaccines came into wide use. It appeared, expanded, and was formally recognized.²¹ Countries where feline leukemia and rabies vaccines are not administered show zero incidence of feline fibrosarcoma.²²

The specialty response was to alter injection sites rather than the injections. The specialty task force convened on the problem recommended moving the shot from the scruff to a distal limb so that a sarcoma developing at the site could be treated by amputation.²³ The response is not to stop the practice that generates the tumor; it is to redirect the needle so the resulting cancer occurs somewhere anatomically resectable.

Adverse consequences documented in the veterinary literature after vaccination extend well beyond sarcoma, to include allergic reactions, anaphylaxis, seizures, hemolytic anemia and thrombocytopenia (the profession classifies these as autoimmune), thyroiditis, polyarthritis, kidney damage, encephalitis, and behavioral changes.²⁴ The category the holistic practitioners call vaccinosis, the drift of chronic disease appearing in the weeks and months following the shot, is not classified as a vaccine-related event in mainstream practice at all. Christopher Day: most owners never associate a vaccine with a chronic condition that appears three weeks or three months later, and most veterinarians are not trained to suspect the connection.²⁵

4. The adverse-event reporting system captures a small fraction of what actually happens.

Adverse-event reporting for veterinary vaccines in the United States runs through the USDA Center for Veterinary Biologics; for veterinary drugs, through the FDA Center for Veterinary Medicine. Both are voluntary. The system depends on the practitioner recognizing that the illness in front of her is connected to the product administered weeks or months earlier and on the practitioner taking the time to file the paperwork.

Underreporting is structural. Recognition requires training the profession does not provide, since the diagnostic categories used in veterinary school do not include vaccine reaction as a working hypothesis for the chronic conditions vaccine reactions typically produce. Reporting requires the practitioner to acknowledge in writing having administered a product that harmed the patient, with the professional and liability implications that follow. The estimates for human pharmacovigilance systems, also voluntary, put capture at a small fraction of actual events. The veterinary systems have received even less academic scrutiny, and the structural pressures against reporting are stronger.

What is not measured is not counted. What is not counted is officially not happening. The near-empty adverse-event database is then cited as reassuring safety data. The absence is the specific evidence gap that would be required to know how safe or unsafe the products actually are. Stephen Sundlof, then director of the FDA’s Center for Veterinary Medicine, testified in 2007 that the agency had inspected 30 percent of pet food plants since 2004. He also admitted that the plant in Emporia, Kansas, that produced the contaminated food had never been inspected prior to the recall. Separately, the FDA inspects 1.3 percent of imported food overall.²⁶ The intake side of the same regulatory apparatus operates on the same principle: what the regulator does not look for, the regulator does not find.

5. Commercial pet food originates as a waste-disposal system.

Rendering plants exist to convert material the human food chain rejects into product that can be sold. The intake stream includes 4-D livestock (dead, diseased, dying, disabled), condemned slaughterhouse material, dead stock from farms and factory operations, spoiled grocery-store product (in some cases with packaging still attached), used restaurant grease, road kill, and zoo animals.²⁷ Slaughterhouse waste destined for the renderer is denatured with crude carbolic acid, cresylic disinfectant, or citronella to prevent it from being diverted back into the human food supply; OSHA classifies crude carbolic acid and cresylic acid as poison.²⁸ In Canada, the denaturing agent is a compound called Birkolene B whose composition the Canadian Ministry of Agriculture classifies as a trade secret.²⁹

The mixed material is ground, cooked at 220 to 270 degrees Fahrenheit for twenty minutes to an hour, and centrifuged. The grease rises to the top and enters the product as “animal fat.” The heavier fraction is dried, ground further, and enters the product as “meat meal.” The category “meat by-products,” when it appears on the label, can legally include poultry feather meal, connective tissues, leather meal, fecal waste, and animal hair.³⁰

This is the baseline ingredient stream feeding the pets in the modern household. Not a contamination event. Not a supply-chain failure. The system operating as designed.

6. When the system fails visibly, executive incentives run against timely disclosure.

Menu Foods, an Ontario contract manufacturer supplying dozens of brand names, began receiving consumer reports of acute kidney failure in mid-February 2007. On February 27, the company started an internal feeding trial with between forty and fifty test animals. On March 2, the first of nine animals in that trial died of acute renal failure. The public recall did not begin until March 16, approximately a month after the first consumer complaints and two weeks after the company’s own test animal died.³¹

On February 26 and 27, in the window between the first consumer reports and the internal feeding trial, the Chief Financial Officer of Menu Foods, Mark Wiens, sold 14,000 shares of company stock, nearly half his holdings, for $102,900. By April 10, after the recall announcement, those shares had dropped in value to $62,440. Questioned by the media, Wiens called the timing “a horrible coincidence.”³²

The contamination was traced to wheat flour, fraudulently labeled as wheat gluten, adulterated with melamine and cyanuric acid by a Chinese supplier to inflate the protein reading. The recall spanned more than a hundred brands. The Pet Connection network, an owner-reporting system, logged 4,867 self-reported animal deaths by May 16, 2007.³³ Sundlof’s Senate testimony (Item 4) established that the plant in Emporia, Kansas, that produced the contaminated product had never been inspected by the FDA prior to the recall. Neither Menu Foods nor its clients tested the incoming wheat gluten.

The financial disclosure sequence — customer complaints, executive stock sale, internal feeding trial, dead test animal, three-week delay, public recall — is the documented record. Whether the CFO knew what he knew when he sold is not documented. What is documented is the sequence.

7. Nutrition education in veterinary school is provided by the pet food companies.

Nutrition is an elective in most United States veterinary colleges, typically brief, and routinely taught by employees of Hill’s, Iams, or Purina.³⁴ Nestlé Purina provides scholarships to all twenty-seven US veterinary colleges, alongside lectures by Purina scientists, monthly product coupons, and Purina-sponsored student representatives.³⁵ Anonymous testimony to Ann Martin’s investigation: “The pet food companies plied students with free pizza, free pet food, bags, binders, and even purses with the particular company’s logo embossed on everything.” At no point was a course offered on preparing a homemade diet or its potential benefits.³⁶

Richard Pitcairn’s official nutrition training at UC Davis in 1965 consisted of one instruction: tell clients to feed a good commercial pet food and avoid table scraps. Nothing further was considered important to the curriculum.³⁷ Decades later, the same structure produces the same output. A veterinarian graduates knowing more about the ingredient decks of the products she is expected to sell than about the whole-food alternatives that would replace them.

What follows in practice is predictable. The client asks what to feed. The veterinarian recommends the brand her clinic dispenses. When the animal develops the chronic conditions that follow years on that diet, the client returns. The veterinarian prescribes the drug or the “prescription diet” formulated for the condition the earlier product helped produce. Neither the client nor the practitioner tends to see the pattern, because the training that would let the practitioner see it was designed by the parties whose product base depends on it going unseen.

The Canine Health Concern diet survey found that owners who switched their dogs from commercial food to a natural whole-food diet reported an 85 percent drop in visits to the veterinarian afterward.³⁸ The survey is owner-reported and not peer-reviewed. The size of the effect nonetheless indicates the scale of what the recommended commercial diet is doing to the animals eating it.

8. “Prescription diets” sold from the clinic are the same industrial ingredients with a therapeutic label.

The clinic-exclusive lines (Hill’s Prescription Diet, Purina Veterinary Diets, Royal Canin Veterinary Diet) are positioned as therapeutic products for chronic conditions: kidney disease, urinary crystals, food allergy, obesity, gastrointestinal disease. They carry a substantial markup over grocery-store products, can only be sold through a veterinarian, and generate ongoing per-bag revenue for the practice that dispenses them.

The ingredient decks are variations on the same rendered protein, corn, wheat, soy, chemical preservatives, and cosmetic dyes that constitute the commercial-kibble base.³⁹ The clinical rationale is that the products are formulated with specific nutrient profiles addressing specific conditions: the “kidney diet” is protein-restricted; the “urinary diet” is pH-modified; the “hypoallergenic diet” uses hydrolyzed protein. What every one of them retains is the industrial food matrix that filled the animal’s toxic barrel to overflowing in the first place.

Feeding an animal with chronic kidney disease a formulated version of the same rendered material that drove the kidney disease is presented to the client as treatment. The clinic dispenses the product. The manufacturer books the sale. The animal continues on the input that produced the disease. The Association of American Feed Control Officials has no enforcement authority to check the therapeutic claims. The FDA’s Center for Veterinary Medicine devotes minimal resources to reviewing them.⁴⁰

9. Dry kibble is the mechanical driver of feline chronic kidney disease.

Cats are obligate carnivores. Their bodies are built to draw moisture from prey. Wild-diet water content sits near 70 percent. Dry commercial kibble sits near 10 percent. A cat fed exclusively dry food exists in a state of chronic subclinical dehydration that its thirst reflex does not answer to. Cats supplied with wet food, raw diet, or fresh whole-prey ingredients drink little from a bowl because they do not need to. Cats fed dry food drink more, but do not compensate for what the food withholds.⁴¹

Chronic kidney disease is one of the most common causes of death in older cats, with mean age of onset around seven and incidence rising steeply after ten.⁴² The specialty response is symptomatic: subcutaneous fluid therapy, prescription “kidney diet,” phosphate binders, appetite stimulants. None of these interventions addresses the terrain condition that produced the failure. Feeding wet or raw food to a young cat, from the day it enters the household, removes the mechanical driver at the point where prevention costs nothing. The specialty does not usually make this recommendation. The prescription dry diet marketed for kidney patients, which the practitioner also dispenses at a markup, makes the opposite recommendation. The animal drinks from the fluid bag rather than from prey it was built to eat.

10. Cosmetic breeding produces animals with predictable inherited disease.

German Shepherds have one of the highest hip dysplasia rates of any breed. At least 70 percent of Collies develop eye problems, and 10 percent go blind. Dalmatians are frequently deaf. Newfoundlands drop dead of heart attacks. English Bulldogs have been bred with heads so enlarged that puppies routinely require delivery by cesarean section. Cocker Spaniels are noted for unstable temperaments and chronic ear disease. Labradors, the most popular breed in the United States, are prone to dwarfism.⁴³

The pattern is not accident. Inbreeding (siblings, parents to offspring) and line breeding among cousins and grandchildren are standard practices in the show world, used to fix a desired cosmetic trait so it appears reliably in offspring. The same practices fix the line’s underlying constitutional weaknesses alongside its cosmetic traits: poor disease resistance, low stamina, endocrine dysfunction, defects in the body’s cleansing and repair processes, organ malformation, susceptibility to cancer.⁴⁴ One authority estimated the annual medical costs attributable to breeding practices at one billion dollars.⁴⁵ The real cost is the animal that suffers from birth because it was bred to please the judge rather than to live a functional life.

Plechner’s phrase: “A genetic time bomb is going off at an earlier age, in all breeds, among animals being programmed for death and not for life.”⁴⁶ The veterinary profession is largely a service provider to the output of a breeding system it does not run and does not challenge. The Cocker Spaniel with recurring ear infections is the predictable output of a breeding regime that fixed the cortisol deficiency Plechner described alongside the coat length and the ear shape. Explaining this to the client would implicate the breeder, the kennel club, and the culture of purebred ownership. It would also implicate the veterinary follow-through: years of antibiotics, ear cleaners, allergy testing, and prescription diets that “manage” a condition traceable to the endocrine defect the breeding regime fixed.

11. Steroids and antibiotics drive acute disease into chronic disease.

Cortisone-family drugs are the most prescribed and most abused pharmaceuticals in veterinary medicine. Their appeal is potency. They suppress inflammation, relieve itching, reduce swelling, dampen the body’s inflammatory response. Short-term, at appropriate doses, in acute crisis, they can be lifesaving. Long-term, they produce hypertension, skin atrophy, chronic and recurring bacterial and yeast conditions, gastrointestinal ulcers, pancreatitis, osteoporosis, muscle weakness, cataracts, and artificial changes in liver enzymes, white blood cell values, and thyroid tests.⁴⁷ Messonnier’s own standard, working within conventional practice: reserve chronic corticosteroid therapy for cases where all other treatments have failed after a year of trying and the alternative is euthanasia. He calls it “distressing to see pets sentenced to a life of corticosteroid therapy when other therapies have not been tried.”⁴⁸

Antibiotics present the parallel problem. They kill bacteria. They also destroy the microbial community that maintains gut integrity. The cycle that follows is documented in every holistic practitioner’s caseload. The presenting ear or skin condition resolves. Yeast overgrowth fills the ecological vacuum. Symptoms shift to itchy skin, itchy toes, reddish-black ear discharge, digestive upset.⁴⁹ These are treated with more antibiotics or antifungals. Gut integrity sustains further damage. New inflammatory conditions appear. Donna Starita Mehan, DVM: “If you bring in an animal for treatment with itchy skin or a bowel upset, a veterinarian will often prescribe an antibiotic. This will further upset the digestive tract, and then you have new problems, a double whammy.”⁵⁰

Herbert Shelton’s framework, developed in human medicine a century ago, describes the mechanism. Symptoms are the body’s efforts to expel toxic burden. Suppressing them interrupts the process and adds new toxic input, driving what was an acute expression toward a chronic one.⁵¹ Joseph Demers, DVM, tracks the sequence in a single patient: ear infection, antibiotics, resolution, then bronchitis at six months, more antibiotics, then gastrointestinal disease at a year.⁵² The disease started at the surface and was driven deeper with each round.

12. NSAIDs for arthritis carry documented risk of GI bleeding, liver failure, and sudden death.

Rimadyl (carprofen), EtoGesic (etodolac), and Metacam (meloxicam) are among the standard first-line treatments for canine arthritis. Manufacturer package inserts list gastrointestinal ulceration, perforation, hepatic failure, renal failure, anemia, seizures, and sudden death as documented adverse events.⁵³ EtoGesic’s insert states that dosing at 2.7 times the maximum daily dose causes gastrointestinal ulceration, vomiting, and weight loss, a narrow safety margin for a drug prescribed for years.⁵⁴ Rimadyl has been associated with fatal hepatic reactions particularly in Labrador Retrievers.⁵⁵

The safety data supporting these products covers 12 months of continuous administration. Arthritic dogs frequently take them for years. Consequences beyond the tested interval are not established, because the studies have not been conducted. The product is approved for a duration substantially shorter than the duration for which the profession prescribes it.

Alternatives established in the veterinary literature and used in holistic practice (weight reduction where indicated, glucosamine and chondroitin for cartilage support, fish-oil-derived omega-3 for the inflammatory pattern, turmeric, boswellia, MSM, acupuncture, and individualized homeopathic remedies such as Rhus toxicodendron for the animal that loosens up with movement or Bryonia for the animal that worsens with movement) are typically not discussed at the appointment where the NSAID is prescribed.⁵⁶ Some address the inflammatory response, some support cartilage repair, some address the terrain condition beneath the joint disease. None generates the revenue the branded NSAID does. Practitioners who do offer them report clinical outcomes that in many cases eliminate the need for pharmaceutical management entirely.

13. Vaccination is the primary cause. The other twelve items are its shadows.

The clinical observation Donald Hamilton put on the record is the animal-population equivalent of what Joy Garner’s Control Group Survey established for humans. Prior to the 1970s, cats received little veterinary intervention and few vaccines. The conditions the modern feline waiting room treats as routine — hyperthyroidism, inflammatory bowel disease, lower urinary tract disease, the conditions attributed to feline leukemia and feline immunodeficiency — were rare. Vaccination protocols escalated in the 1970s. Processed cat food went universal. The chronic-condition prevalence in cats followed the schedule.

The parallel Item 1 stated in passing: adult unvaccinated dogs and cats do not present with parvovirus, distemper, or panleukopenia in significant numbers. The conditions the schedule claims to prevent manifest in vaccinated puppies and kittens with depleted terrain. In animals reared without the schedule, on whole food, they do not appear at rates that would sustain a veterinary specialty.

The animal data is qualitative where Garner’s is quantitative. A twenty-three-to-one human ratio has no exact animal counterpart because no equivalent survey has been conducted in dogs and cats. What is available is convergent clinical observation across decades of practice. Hamilton, after twenty years: “An unvaccinated animal will be significantly less likely to suffer from allergies and many health problems.” Christina Chambreau, DVM, on animals raised through minimal-vaccination protocols and fresh diet: “Pets cared for this way live long, healthy lives and do not develop as many nagging health problems or serious illnesses. At the ends of their lives, these animals tend to die from very short-term illnesses.” Pitcairn, describing what changed his mind about vaccines across decades in practice: an animal making good progress on a chronic condition would receive a vaccine and take a turn for the worse; once he accepted that vaccines could create illness in some animals, he saw the pattern everywhere.⁵⁹ The shape of the pattern is the same as Garner’s. The magnitude is the same order.

The twelve preceding items are what the profession does. They resolve into one primary cause and its shadows.

Item 5, the rendering-industry ingredient stream, is a real independent impost. In an unvaccinated animal on rendered kibble, it produces some baseline burden. In a vaccinated animal on the same food, the same ingredients meet a gut wall inflamed by injected aluminum and metallic particles. What was a slow toxic input becomes an accelerated one. Item 8, the prescription diet, is the same mechanism at a higher markup. Item 9, the dry-kibble driver of feline chronic kidney disease, operates on the same substrate: an animal whose kidneys are handling a chronic load of biopersistent metals from the schedule dehydrates into failure faster than one whose kidneys are handling only the water deficit. The industrial diet is a shadow. The vaccine is the primary cause of the damaged substrate the diet then acts on.

Items 11 and 12, the steroid, antibiotic, and NSAID cascades, are Herbert Shelton’s acute-to-chronic mechanism operating on damage the vaccine already produced. Shelton’s cascade needs an initial acute expression to suppress. The vaccine supplies it. The suppression drives it deeper. The pharmaceutical shadows are what the profession sells to manage the primary cause without naming it.

Item 10, cosmetic breeding, is the constitutional multiplier. A body with fixed constitutional weaknesses handles the vaccine load worse than one without. Plechner’s Doberman and Cocker Spaniel patterns are what happens when a breeding-fixed vulnerability meets the modern schedule. The vulnerability is real. The insult that triggers it is the vaccine.

Items 2, 3, and 4 do not require reframing. Combination vaccines, injection-site sarcomas, and the adverse-event reporting apparatus are the primary cause and its infrastructure. They are what vaccination is and how it is administered.

Items 6 and 7 — the Menu Foods disclosure sequence and the pet-food-company capture of veterinary nutrition education — are the industrial-scale version of the same structural pattern the vaccine engine runs on. Executive incentives against timely disclosure of harm. Industry capture of the training that would let practitioners see what they are looking at.

What is in the vial. The disclosed adjuvant across the modern schedule is aluminum, in nanoparticulate form, injected in bolus doses into muscle that has no mechanism for clearing it. Alongside the aluminum: formaldehyde, polysorbate 80, 2-phenoxyethanol, sodium borate, gelatin from animal tissue, residual antibiotics from the production process. On top of what the label discloses, what Antonietta Gatti and Stefano Montanari’s microscopes documented in human vaccines: lead, tungsten, stainless steel, and combinations of bismuth, gold, silver, platinum, cerium, zirconium, hafnium, antimony, strontium, barium, copper, tin, and zinc, in every sample from every manufacturer they tested. The single veterinary vaccine they examined — Feligen CRP, a cat product — came back clean.⁵⁷ One sample does not establish that all veterinary vaccines are clean. It establishes that the production line can produce a clean vial when the market demands it, and does not when the market does not. The mechanism by which the metals produce chronic disease — protein corona formation, biopersistence in tissue, zeta-potential disruption in the bloodstream, microcirculatory damage in the tissue the affected capillaries feed — is documented at length in the mainstream materials-science and physiology literature. My essay The Primary Cause traces the substrate argument. My essay What Is Zeta Potential? develops the physical chemistry: the Schulze-Hardy rule establishing trivalent aluminum as six hundred to fifteen hundred times more effective than sodium at collapsing colloidal stability, and the eight independent investigators — Riddick, Knisely, McDaniel, Moulden, Pollack, Cowan, A Midwestern Doctor, Latypova — who converge on the mechanism from seven disciplines and four generations.

The mechanistic case above does not depend on the theoretical framework the profession uses to describe what vaccines are supposed to accomplish. That framework — antibody production, immune memory, protective immunity against specific pathogens — rests on entities that have not been established as biological realities in the way medicine presents them. No researcher has isolated a natural antibody from serum. No researcher has demonstrated the immune system as a discrete anatomical apparatus rather than a conceptual construct built to rescue germ theory from its contradictions. The claimed protection is measured against these theoretical constructs. The harm is measured against what vaccinated animals actually develop. My prior essays on the antibody and on virology take up the theoretical framework directly. This essay concerns what vaccination does regardless of how the profession theorizes what it is supposed to do.

Plechner’s protocol is one clinical example of what a diagnostically honest profession would run. The endocrine-immune blood panel he developed and published in the peer-reviewed veterinary literature between 1976 and 1979 costs less than most standard diagnostics. It identifies a specific pattern of adrenal-cortex dysregulation that responds to low-dose physiological cortisol replacement plus removal of identified food allergens. Conditions the profession classifies as chronic and incurable resolve on this protocol at rates the profession has never published a controlled trial on because no such trial has been funded.⁵⁸ Plechner attributes the underlying defect to cosmetic breeding. What his data cannot distinguish is how much of the defect is inherited versus how much is the modern vaccination load acting on a constitutionally vulnerable substrate. The distinction matters for etiology. It does not matter for the therapeutic protocol. The protocol works. It is buried for the same reason no other reform the twelve preceding items would require has moved. The economic model of the general-practice clinic does not survive it.

The absence of Plechner’s panel from routine practice is not a scientific outcome. It is a structural one. The absence of any of the reforms the twelve preceding items would require is the same structural outcome. Every one of them subtracts from the base that sustains general veterinary practice. The base is annual vaccination visits, chronic disease management, surgical procedures, and clinic-dispensed prescription diets. The primary cause is what fills the second and fourth of those streams and creates the presenting conditions for the first and third.

Items 1 through 12 describe what the profession does. Item 13 names the primary cause those practices are built around.

What This Means for the Next Appointment

Every one of the thirteen operates at the individual appointment. The thirteenth is where refusal has the largest downstream effect. The others are negotiable at their own scales.

Before any vaccine, ask whether it is legally required (rabies) or a recommendation. If it is a recommendation, ask the veterinarian to cite the peer-reviewed duration-of-immunity study justifying the proposed interval. Ask to see the product package insert. Ask what the adjuvant is and what the preservative is. Ask whether the veterinarian would administer this combination to an animal with the specific chronic conditions your animal has. If you decline, ask the veterinarian to note your informed refusal in the record.

Before any long-term drug prescription (steroid, antibiotic beyond an acute course, NSAID, anti-seizure medication, thyroid replacement), ask whether the treatment addresses the cause or the symptom. Ask what happens if you do nothing. Ask what dietary or herbal alternatives have been considered. Ask what organs the drug stresses and what blood work will monitor for damage.

Ask what your animal is eating. If the recommendation is a “prescription diet,” ask for the ingredient deck and compare it to the source rendering material described above. Ask whether a fresh, whole-food diet has been considered as first-line intervention.

Ask about Plechner’s endocrine-immune blood panel by name. If the veterinarian has not heard of it, that is diagnostic. Ask for a referral to a holistic or integrative veterinarian who runs it.

A practitioner who has read the sources will not be threatened by the questions. One who has not will treat them as internet-driven interference, denialism, or noncompliance. Either response is useful information. The appointment has shifted from a procedure being performed to a procedure being negotiated.

For animals already deep in the cascade, on the annual booster for a decade, on steroids for years, on prescription kidney diet since the diagnosis, the terrain is still upstream. Chronic conditions the profession classifies as incurable often reverse when the inputs that produced them are removed and the body is given what it was built to run on. Reversal is not universal and improvement is not always complete. The rate at which these cases do resolve is high enough that the profession’s language of lifelong management deserves the scrutiny it does not usually receive.

How to Explain It to a Six-Year-Old

Your dog and your cat are little wild animals who came inside to live with you. Their bodies were made for wild-animal food, wild-animal water, wild-animal running around, and figuring out on their own when they need to rest.

We do things differently now. We buy their food in bags at the store. The food in the bag is made from parts of other animals that people did not want to eat. Those parts get cooked with chemicals so the bag will not go bad on the shelf. Your dog and your cat eat that food every day for years. Their bodies get sick from it, slowly, because their bodies were never made to eat it.

When their bodies start to show they are sick, we take them to the vet. The vet gives them shots every year to keep them from getting sick, and the shots are made of things that also make them sick in a different way, later on. The vet gives them pills to stop the itching, or the coughing, or the sore ears. The pills stop the itching for a little while, but the reason the body was itching is still there, and it comes back stronger the next time.

There are other vets who learned to do it a different way. They change the food to real food, stop giving shots the animal does not need, and give the body things that help it do its own cleaning up. The animals cared for that way live longer and get sick less. When you feed your dog and your cat like the wild animals they still are, and stop putting the shots and the pills and the bag-food into them, their bodies remember what to do. They knew what to do the whole time. The problem was never the body.

References

Alfred J. Plechner, DVM, and Martin Zucker, Pet Allergies: Remedies for an Epidemic (Inglewood, CA: Very Healthy Enterprises, 1986), 60–72. Alfred Plechner and Mark Shannon, “Canine Immune Complex Diseases,” Modern Veterinary Practice, November 1976, p. 917; Plechner and Shannon, “Food-Induced Hypersensitivity,” Modern Veterinary Practice, March 1977, p. 225; Plechner, “Food Mediated Disorders,” California Veterinarian, June 1978; Plechner, “Theory of Endocrine Immune Surveillance,” California Veterinarian, January 1979, p. 12; Plechner, “Preliminary Observations on Endocrine-Associated Immunodeficiencies in Dogs — A Clinician Explores the Relationship of Immunodeficiencies to Endocrinopathy,” Modern Veterinary Practice, October 1979, p. 811. Cited in Plechner and Zucker, Pet Allergies, “Selected References.” Tom Phillips, DVM, and Ron Schultz, PhD, “Canine and Feline Vaccines,” in Current Veterinary Therapy XI (Philadelphia: W.B. Saunders, 1992), cited in Donald Hamilton, DVM, Homeopathic Care for Cats and Dogs: Small Doses for Small Animals (Berkeley, CA: North Atlantic Books, 1999), 362. Ronald D. Schultz, PhD, quoted in “Are We Vaccinating Too Much?”, Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association, August 15, 1995, cited in Catherine O’Driscoll, What Vets Don’t Tell You About Vaccines, 2nd ed. (Abbeywood Publishing, 1998). Ann N. Martin, Food Pets Die For: Shocking Facts About Pet Food, 3rd ed. (Troutdale, OR: NewSage Press, 2008). Richard H. Pitcairn, DVM, PhD, and Susan Hubble Pitcairn, Dr. Pitcairn’s Complete Guide to Natural Health for Dogs and Cats, 4th ed. (Emmaus, PA: Rodale, 2017). Donald Hamilton, DVM, Homeopathic Care for Cats and Dogs: Small Doses for Small Animals (Berkeley, CA: North Atlantic Books, 1999). Shawn Messonnier, DVM, Natural Health Bible for Dogs and Cats (New York: Three Rivers Press, 2001). Catherine O’Driscoll, What Vets Don’t Tell You About Vaccines, 2nd ed. (Abbeywood Publishing, 1998). Martin Zucker, The Veterinarians’ Guide to Natural Remedies for Dogs (New York: Three Rivers Press, 1999), and The Veterinarians’ Guide to Natural Remedies for Cats (New York: Three Rivers Press, 1999). Messonnier, Natural Health Bible, section on Vaccination. Schultz, quoted in O’Driscoll, What Vets Don’t Tell You About Vaccines. Hamilton, Homeopathic Care, 364. Hamilton, Homeopathic Care, 362; Michele Yasson, DVM, quoted in Zucker, Veterinarians’ Guide, on the clinical rarity of these conditions in unvaccinated adult populations. Catherine O’Driscoll, What Vets Don’t Tell You About Vaccines, 2nd ed. (Abbeywood Publishing, 1998), estimate offered in the author’s own analysis of veterinary economic incentives. Donald Hamilton, DVM, Homeopathic Care for Cats and Dogs: Small Doses for Small Animals (Berkeley, CA: North Atlantic Books, 1999), 377–378. Christina Chambreau, DVM, cited in Zucker, Veterinarians’ Guide. Vaccine manufacturer data sheets, cited in Zucker, Veterinarians’ Guide, and O’Driscoll, What Vets Don’t Tell You About Vaccines. Roger DeHaan, DVM, quoted in Zucker, Veterinarians’ Guide to Natural Remedies for Dogs. Tom R. Phillips, J.L. Jensen, M.J. Rubino, W.C. Yang, and Ronald D. Schultz, “Effects of Vaccines on the Canine Immune System,” Canadian Journal of Veterinary Research 53 (1989), cited in O’Driscoll, What Vets Don’t Tell You About Vaccines. Messonnier, Natural Health Bible, section on Injection-Site Sarcomas. Zucker, Veterinarians’ Guide to Natural Remedies for Cats, on the zero incidence of feline fibrosarcoma in countries without feline leukemia or rabies vaccination. Specialty task force recommendations on injection-site sarcoma, cited in Messonnier, Natural Health Bible, section on Injection-Site Sarcomas. Messonnier, Natural Health Bible, section on Vaccinosis; catalog drawn from the veterinary literature. Christopher Day, cited in O’Driscoll, What Vets Don’t Tell You About Vaccines. Stephen Sundlof, FDA/CVM, Senate testimony, April 2007, cited in Martin, Food Pets Die For, Chapter 8. The 1.3 percent import inspection figure appears in Martin, Food Pets Die For, Chapter 8, as a separate FDA statistic. Martin, Food Pets Die For, on the intake stream of the rendering industry. Martin, Food Pets Die For, on the denaturing agents used in slaughterhouse waste. Martin, Food Pets Die For, on Birkolene B and Canadian trade-secret classification. Martin, Food Pets Die For; also Pitcairn, Complete Guide, and Messonnier, Natural Health Bible. Martin, Food Pets Die For, Chapter 8, on the Menu Foods recall timeline. Martin, Food Pets Die For, Chapter 8, on Mark Wiens’s stock sale and the “horrible coincidence” quotation. Pet Connection self-reported death toll as of May 16, 2007, cited in Martin, Food Pets Die For. Martin, Food Pets Die For, on veterinary school nutrition education. Martin, Food Pets Die For, citing Nestlé Purina’s provision of scholarships, lectures, product coupons, and student representatives to all twenty-seven US veterinary colleges. Anonymous veterinarian, quoted in Martin, Food Pets Die For. Pitcairn and Pitcairn, Dr. Pitcairn’s Complete Guide, on the author’s own veterinary nutrition training at UC Davis, 1965. Canine Health Concern diet survey, cited in O’Driscoll, What Vets Don’t Tell You About Vaccines. Pitcairn, Complete Guide; Messonnier, Natural Health Bible; and Martin, Food Pets Die For, on the ingredient composition of clinic-dispensed veterinary diets. Martin, Food Pets Die For, Chapter 6, on AAFCO, FDA/CVM, and USDA regulatory scope. Pitcairn, Complete Guide, on the moisture requirements of the feline diet; Hamilton, Homeopathic Care, 378. Messonnier, Natural Health Bible, section on Kidney Disease; Hamilton, Homeopathic Care, 378. Plechner and Zucker, Pet Allergies, 5–6; also Pitcairn, Complete Guide. Plechner and Zucker, Pet Allergies, 5–6. Estimate cited in Plechner and Zucker, Pet Allergies, 5. Alfred J. Plechner, DVM, in Plechner and Zucker, Pet Allergies. Messonnier, Natural Health Bible, section on Corticosteroids. Messonnier, Natural Health Bible, section on Corticosteroids. Karen Bentley, DVM, quoted in Zucker, Veterinarians’ Guide; and Donna Starita Mehan, DVM, quoted in Zucker, Veterinarians’ Guide. Donna Starita Mehan, DVM, quoted in Zucker, Veterinarians’ Guide. Herbert M. Shelton, Human Life: Its Philosophy and Laws (San Antonio, 1928); also Shelton, Natural Hygiene: Man’s Pristine Way of Life (San Antonio, 1968). Joseph Demers, DVM, quoted in Zucker, Veterinarians’ Guide to Natural Remedies for Dogs. Manufacturer package inserts for Rimadyl (carprofen), EtoGesic (etodolac), and Metacam (meloxicam); also Messonnier, Natural Health Bible, section on NSAIDs. EtoGesic (etodolac) package insert, cited in Messonnier, Natural Health Bible. Rimadyl (carprofen) adverse-event reports, cited in Messonnier, Natural Health Bible. Pitcairn, Complete Guide, section on Arthritis; Hamilton, Homeopathic Care, section on Arthritis; Messonnier, Natural Health Bible, section on Arthritis. Antonietta M. Gatti and Stefano Montanari, “New quality-control investigations on vaccines: micro- and nanocontamination,” International Journal of Vaccines and Vaccination 4, no. 1 (2017): 7–14. Feligen CRP, manufactured by Virbac, was the single veterinary vaccine included in the survey and returned no inorganic contamination. Alfred J. Plechner, DVM, and Martin Zucker, Pet Allergies: Remedies for an Epidemic (Inglewood, CA: Very Healthy Enterprises, 1986), 63–67 and 106–109. Plechner details the endocrine-immune blood panel, its interpretation, and the low-dose physiological cortisol replacement protocol. Hamilton, Homeopathic Care, 385, on reduced chronic disease in unvaccinated animals; Christina Chambreau, DVM, quoted in Zucker, Veterinarians’ Guide; Pitcairn and Pitcairn, Dr. Pitcairn’s Complete Guide, chapter on Vaccination, on the practitioner’s recognition of vaccine-induced chronic disease across his caseload.

Also drawn on throughout: Unbekoming, What Your Vet Can’t Tell You: The Root Causes of Chronic Disease in Dogs and Cats (2026), the source book that catalogs and integrates the practitioner literature summarized above.