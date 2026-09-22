Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Christine Tindall's avatar
Christine Tindall
5h

Stopping vaccines is easy, but what about providing the proper diet for your pet. Are their sources for whole foid diets in order to provide the proper nutrition needed?

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Rebecca Lee (maybeitsmercury)'s avatar
Rebecca Lee (maybeitsmercury)
4h

Gee, that sounds like what is happening to our children!

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