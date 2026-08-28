Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
2h

Comfrey, like agromony, was forbidden for home remedies in Belgium where I lived at the time, some 30+ years ago. To my surprise, the next week I went to the market, the herbal stand had changed the names. New stickers were put on the herbs, the Latin name was reversed, and they sold it as usual, much to my delight.

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Denise McBride's avatar
Denise McBride
2h

Thank you for including The Golden Fountain. It’s more important than ever that people understand they actually make their own medicine ☺️

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