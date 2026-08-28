The first ten remedies covered in this series were the accessible tier. Charcoal, iodine, castor oil, hydrogen peroxide, oil pulling, chaga — the substances a terrain reader can begin using this week from what’s already in the kitchen or the medicine chest. The ten below go deeper. They are the protocols, the practices, and the substances a serious student turns to once the accessible tier is understood — the physician-designed chelation for mercury, the six-day liver flush, urine therapy, turpentine, the Shelton fasting protocol, sauna and niacin for stored chemicals, the magnet therapy manual, the sunlight case, the honey mechanism, and the comfrey monograph.

Each is single-focus. Each is actionable. Each is written by a physician, a practitioner, or a serious researcher who documented something the mainstream had walked past. Between them they cover the piece of the terrain the first ten do not.

The reason these substances stay obscure is the same reason the first ten do. The streetlight effect. Research money follows patents. A urine therapy manual cannot be patented. A comfrey monograph cannot be patented. A sauna protocol cannot be patented. So the studies that would confirm what practitioners have documented for generations never get funded, and the absence of studies becomes, in the hands of fact-checkers and physicians, evidence that these things do not work.

The ten sort into the same three groups that organised the first post:

What draws out — substances and practices that mobilise stored toxins and route them out through the body’s elimination channels

What restores — substances that replenish what the modern terrain is stripped of

What supports — practices that give the body’s own cleansing and repair systems the conditions they need to function

This second tier weights heavier on drawing out than the first did. It is honest to the material. After the accessible drawing agents in Post 1, the next tier goes deeper — targeted organ cleansing, mercury chelation, multi-day protocols. If Post 1 built the medicine cabinet, Post 2 stocks the treatment room.

The full summary and the audio deep dive for each of these ten sit behind the paywall, alongside the wider archive of book summaries the paid subscription unlocks. What follows is the introduction to each: the substance, the mechanism, and why the book belongs in a terrain reader’s library.

What Draws Out

Sauna Detoxification Using Niacin (2004) — Root and Root Sauna heat mobilises stored chemicals and heavy metals out of fat tissue, where they have accumulated for decades. Niacin taken beforehand releases them from storage and puts them into circulation so the sweat can carry them out. The Root protocol is the physician-designed version of what Hubbard’s Purification Rundown attempted — a repeatable, sequenced clearing programme. For readers carrying a lifetime of accumulated exposures, this is the definitive drawing protocol.

The Amazing Liver and Gallbladder Flush (2007) — Andreas Moritz The liver becomes congested with what the body has processed over decades — pharmaceutical residues, environmental toxins, and metabolic waste that settle into stones. Moritz’s six-day flush uses apple juice, Epsom salts, and olive oil to soften and expel these stones through the bile duct. Thousands have reported passing hundreds of stones over a series of flushes. A single practice, single organ, targeted clearing protocol, actionable at home.

Amalgam Illness: Diagnosis and Treatment (1999) — Andrew Cutler Andrew Cutler was a chemistry PhD who cured his own mercury poisoning from amalgam fillings and documented the exact chelation chemistry required — small frequent doses of DMSA and ALA on strict schedules that respect each compound’s half-life. Most chelation protocols fail because they redistribute mercury rather than remove it. Cutler’s method works because it does not. For anyone with amalgam fillings past or present, this is the essential text.

Do You Have the Guts to Be Beautiful? (2009) — Dr. Jennifer Daniels Turpentine — distilled pine resin — is one of the oldest documented remedies for parasites, biofilms, and chronic gut dysfunction. Dr. Jennifer Daniels documented her clinical results with a specific protocol using pure gum spirits of turpentine on sugar cubes, administered on a schedule. The remedy is confronting to modern readers because it sounds impossible. The clinical results are not. A single substance, targeted at the gut terrain.

Comfrey: Past, Present and Future (1976) — Christopher Hills Comfrey has been called “knitbone” for centuries — the herb that speeds wound closure, bone healing, and skin repair through allantoin, its primary active constituent. Hills documented the historical uses, the modern research, and the topical protocols. The plant was restricted for internal use in several jurisdictions on the basis of studies that used isolated compounds at doses no one would consume. The topical remedy remains untouched. A single herb, drawing and repair.

The Golden Fountain: The Complete Guide to Urine Therapy (1993) — Coen van der Kroon Urine is not waste. It is filtered plasma — the body’s own precisely-tuned biological fluid, containing hormones, minerals, and messenger compounds specific to the person producing it. Van der Kroon documents the traditional Ayurvedic and Western uses, the modern clinical work, and the specific protocols for internal and external application. The remedy is confronting for cultural reasons only. Physiologically it is the body’s own regulatory feedback loop turned into medicine.

What Restores

The Honey Revolution: Restoring the Health of Future Generations (2008) — Ron Fessenden Raw unheated honey is a mineral and enzyme matrix the body recognises and uses — not the industrial sweetener that shares its name. Fessenden documented the metabolic mechanism, the sleep-cycle role of hepatic glycogen, and the specific clinical applications from wound healing to metabolic function. A whole-food, single-substance restorative that fits directly alongside Kneipp’s water cure and the traditional-diet tradition. The modern honey most readers know is not the remedy this book describes.

What Supports

Fasting Can Save Your Life (1964) — Herbert Shelton Herbert Shelton documented decades of clinical experience supervising water-only fasts at his Texas health school. Fasting is not deprivation — it is the removal of the digestive workload so the body can direct its resources to cleansing and repair. Shelton catalogues what happens day by day in an extended fast, which conditions respond, and how the body’s own intelligence handles the process. The foundational text for the terrain-fasting tradition.

Magnet Therapy (2000) — William Philpott, Dwight Kalita, and Burton Lothrop The body is an electrical system. Static magnetic fields, applied at specific polarities to specific tissues, restore electrical balance to areas that have lost it through injury, chronic inflammation, or degeneration. William Philpott was a physician who documented clinical results across pain, sleep, wound healing, and metabolic function. Negative field applications are the therapeutic focus. A single practice, terrain-electrical, applicable at home with simple equipment.

The UV Advantage (2003) — Michael Holick Michael Holick documented what happens when the body is systematically deprived of sunlight — the terrain-level consequences that stretch from bone density to metabolic function to mental state. The book makes the case for sensible sun exposure against the pharmaceutical-industry position that all sun is dangerous. Sunlight is not a capsule to swallow. It is a signalling input the body evolved to depend on, and no supplement replicates what the skin does when it meets the sun.

What To Do With This List

Ten protocols, practices, and substances is more than any reader will investigate at once. The most useful way to approach the list is to pick one from each group and start there.

Pick one drawing protocol. For readers with amalgam history, Cutler’s chelation is the starting point. For readers carrying a lifetime of environmental exposures, Root’s sauna and niacin. For chronic gut symptoms, Daniels’ turpentine or Moritz’s liver flush. For topical wounds and slow-healing tissue, comfrey. For a broader cleansing input the body already produces, urine therapy.

Pick the restorative. Honey Revolution is the sole restorative in this batch, and for good reason. After Post 1’s iodine, sulphur, vitamin C, and hydrogen peroxide, this book completes the whole-food side of restoration.

Pick one supportive practice — the daily or weekly habit that maintains the terrain rather than intervening in a crisis. Shelton’s fasting is the deepest of the three. Magnet therapy the most equipment-dependent. Sunlight the simplest and the most consistently required.

Then read the summaries.

Each of the ten runs to thousands of words. Each has an audio deep dive on the same page. Between them they distil the clinical experience of ten physicians and practitioners — thousands of pages of dense material — into a form a reader can actually use. What would take a serious student months to read through in the original texts, a paid subscriber can move through in an afternoon.

And these ten are the beginning of the deeper tier. A single paid subscription unlocks the wider archive of over 250 book summaries covering germ theory and terrain, vaccines, cancer, birth control, fasting, hidden history, central banking, consciousness, and the paradigm that ties them together. It unlocks the audio deep dive on every essay and every interview — a listening library that grows alongside the reading one. It unlocks new books as they publish. One subscription. A whole library.

For a reader who wants to understand what mainstream medicine has been busy forgetting, there is no faster way in.